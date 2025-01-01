business continuity management framework

5 Keys to business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness,Author: Amy Lind,As the COVID-19 pandemic made abundantly clear, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness are essential to help companies navigate periods of uncertainty. When the pandemic began, many organizations pivoted to remote work, but not all of them were able to make the adjustment with the speed or agility they would have liked. Now that businesses have completed their initial transitions to the new world of work, they must build resilience for the future, which means business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can no longer be ignored or put on the back burner. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness can help organizations define the steps that are needed to address employees' well-being and maintain uninterrupted service to customers should another crisis arise. Here are five key ways to help your organization become resilient in the face of uncertainty. 1. Prepare to support remote work going forward,Many employees will continue working from home after the pandemic ends. Accordingly, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should support the requirements of a remote workforce over the long term. To accomplish this goal, you need to confirm not only that you have the right network infrastructure in place but that you can quickly scale it up when needed. As many businesses learned during the pandemic, an increase in remote work may result in a spike in network traffic, straining overall network resources. Rather than having to address this challenge during a crisis, business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness help to ensure you plan for your capacity requirements in advance. Preparations could involve upgrading network capabilities and enabling wireless connectivity with commercial-grade network connections. You may also want to consider providing employees with mobile devices and hotspots for remote connectivity, so they have multiple options for staying connected and productive while working remotely. 2. Help your remote workforce stay engaged,Your employees are used to working remotely by now. Even so, they may be experiencing subtle challenges that make it hard to work well from home. While many employees appreciate the flexibility that working from home makes possible, an isolated working environment can negatively affect employee collaboration and well-being. Business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness should also take into account the supervision of a remote workforce. Part of effectively managing remote employees involves making sure your employees feel both valued and connected to the team through regular check-ins and intentional conversations about their professional goals. Remote workers sometimes have trouble logging off when their home doubles as their office, so look for signs of burnout, as well. To support optimal employee collaboration, make sure your remote collaboration platform includes the right software and tools to truly enable a work-from-anywhere environment. All of your employees should have access to the same collaboration tools and resources, regardless of where they work. If your organization is new to collaboration software, consider offering training sessions to all of your employees, including new hires. 3. Prioritize continuity of service,Your workforce may be vital to your community as well as your business during a crisis. For example, your employees may support agencies, care for sick patients, protect the community or maintain utilities. When doing your business continuity planning, take a moment to identify these vital individuals and work with management to outfit them with the right tools, so they can be as productive as possible when the next emergency occurs. By engaging leadership and critical staff in your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness, you can help to ensure continuity of service in the event of a crisis. You should also partner with individuals in key roles to discuss risks, understand how best to manage them and decide in advance how you will keep the operation functioning. As COVID-19 demonstrated, relying on access to specific physical locations and resources can be a liability, so consider how you might access remote or virtual support. 4. Use communications tools to stay connected with customers,Connecting with customers is always a top priority, and technology can be an important part of business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness. can help you connect customers to the right person, so calls don't go unanswered. Video calls can give your customers confidence that they can connect with you directly, and video calls are particularly effective when a personal touch is needed or a complex subject is being discussed. Unified communication solutions allow you to set up call routing priorities and forwarding so calls always go to the right employee on duty. They also let your remote workforce answer these calls from their home offices, just as they would in traditional offices. Just let your customers know you are available and tell them the best way to contact you. That way, they can still reach you no matter what happens. 5. Secure your network and your critical data,If you intend to support a remote workforce over the long term, your business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness need to account for the security of your data and network. To do that, you need to have the right tools. An experienced partner can help you assess whether you have adequate security parameters in place to protect your organization. For example, they can help you create a and a disaster recovery plan. They can also help you establish secure cloud storage for your most critical data. This way, you can balance the benefits of remote work with the security your business requires. Businesses must learn from the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business continuity planning and business preparedness can help organizations build a resilient business—one that supports a fully engaged remote workforce and consistently delivers a winning customer experience—no matter what the future holds. Need assistance with business continuity planning and business emergency preparedness? Discover how Verizon can help you build a resilient business and prepare for what's next. 
Uncertain times can bring with them unforeseen challenges. We're here with solutions that can help. Verizon's flexible Business Continuity solutions help organizations of all sizes protect, strengthen and recover their important connections. These solutions cover various aspects of continuity, including connectivity, collaboration, security and more. Together, we can build and execute a business continuity plan tailored to your unique needs, today and tomorrow. When you can rely on your network, you're ready. A key part of continuity is maintaining fast connections for your remote employees. Our reliable connectivity solutions connect, reinforce and secure remote workforces and operations during unplanned events. Interruptions don't need to shut down your business. Verizon Business Continuity solutions offer remote employees powerful, on-demand collaboration tools and technologies to help them stay connected and productive where they work. Unplanned events require you to be at your best. Verizon Business Continuity solutions enable you to provide exceptional support and care with flexible routing features that can meet your changing organizational needs,An unfortunate reality of unplanned events is the rise of potential security risks. With Verizon Business Continuity solutions, you can activate digital defenses to help secure, control and protect your organization. An increased number of remote and mobile employees means higher network volume and app usage. Together, we can work to boost your network capacity to handle more users and apps, so employees stay productive. Your inbox can be the best place for you to learn about current remote-work best practices and technologies. A report from Harvard Business Analytic Services details the planning required to convert your workforce into a work-from-anywhere powerhouse. Find out how to enable every employee no matter where he or she works. View available resources and support from Verizon to help your business stay ready in the face of uncertainty. Get the latest information and resources to learn how to grow and scale your enterprise in the face of adversity. Discover tools and insights designed to help you better serve citizens in the community and achieve your mission.
Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Take a holistic approach to risk response and preparation so you can be more prepared for the unexpected. Network outages can mean lost sales, dissatisfied customers or worse. Build an infrastructure that helps you seamlessly adjust to changing circumstances. Enhance your disaster recovery plans. Create redundancy across your whole network. Help your most remote teams stay in contact when the unexpected occurs. See how project managers can use fixed wireless access technology through Verizon's LTE Business Internet, even in remote locations. See how Verizon One Talk helped a state emergency agency respond to the COVID-19 emergency. Integrate seamless wireless and wireline technology in an infrastructure that enables robust, reliable communication when you need it. Leverage advanced connectivity solutions that prioritize first responders so those on the front line get critical information they need when it matters most. Keep your employees productive and your business running during unplanned events. Leverage business phone services that work as hard as you do. Empower your teams to collaborate more effectively on the go. Outages happen. Seamless failover safeguards can help limit the impact to your organization, without doubling the cost of infrastructure. Help keep your network—and critical operations—running, even through adverse conditions. Prepare your network for rapid growth in the cloud with our digital-first NaaS solution that helps enhance agility, flexibility and resiliency. Streamline the design and deployment of your software-defined wide area network. Expand to the cloud with secure, scalable, on-demand high-speed connections. Power your organization, and connect devices and more with speed, agility and flexibility. Build a virtual private network foundation to connect multiple locations, optimize traffic and gain deeper data management insights. Easily spin up and down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. We know you value peace of mind when it comes to your organization's network performance. Our professional and managed services can take care of the day-to-day network operations, leaving you free to do what you do best. Get streamlined solutions that keep you focused on growth, security and your customers without breaking your budget. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Enhance cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture to help power the innovations you want to see come to life.
