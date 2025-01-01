business it security

Business Internet Security

Get immediate, powerful cybersecurity protection for your company. No installation or IT support required. Our wireless network-based security solution helps protect your company against downloading malicious code or visiting malicious websites. Verizon Business Internet Security is network-based security offered as part of Fixed Wireless Access and available in two options starting at $10 per month: ,Offers comprehensive security features such as malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, phishing prevention and anti-malware. It also comes with the Verizon Business Internet Portal to manage fixed-wireless connections and create security reports. ,Includes all the features of Plus and adds content filtering and the ability to block or allow listing of specific URLs. You can also configure security policies through the Verizon Business Internet Portal. Our solution runs within the Verizon network, so there's no need to install special software on routers or devices. It aligns with Verizon Business Internet Plans and is available as an add-on with qualified 5G or 4G LTE plans. Our comprehensive, proven business security solutions and services cover everything from threat identification and dedication to response and recovery. Plus we can help develop security programs tailored to your needs. Verizon Business Internet Security is activated immediately. No additional installation needed. Manage your fixed wireless connections directly from the Verizon Business Internet Portal, no matter which security solution you choose. Verizon Business Internet Security bolsters reliable connectivity with strong security features that help protect your business from malicious threats. Take proactive steps to protect your organization by blocking users from visiting malicious websites. Help avoid phishing threats by preventing users from downloading infected files or apps. Defend against ransomware attacks by stopping users from clicking on suspicious links, ads or sites. Recognized as a leader in security,Service on a network built for security,years of security experience,technical support when you need it,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments. Verizon Business Internet Security helps keep your business safe against malware and online threats. Verizon Business Internet Security combines malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, anti-malware technology, phishing prevention, content filtering and the ability to block or allow specific URLs. Combining Verizon Business Internet with the protection of Verizon Business Internet Security solutions gives your business the mix of reliability, value, service and security it needs. Simply sign up through your My Business account or reach out to your Verizon representative. Requires qualified Wireless business internet service. This Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service Attachment ("VBIS Service Attachment") to the Agreement between Customer and Verizon Wireless sets forth the terms and conditions for Verizon Business Internet Security Plus Service ("Plus Service") and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service ("Preferred Service") (each, "Service") (described below) to be provided by Verizon Wireless to Customer hereunder. By using the Service, you agree to these terms and conditions. Customer and Verizon Wireless agree that: (i) the terms and conditions of this VBIS Service Attachment supplement the Agreement and except to the extent expressly provided otherwise in this VBIS Service Attachment, all of the terms and definitions of the Agreement are applicable to Customer's use of the Service, (ii) the Parties do not intend to modify the terms and conditions of the Agreement except as applicable to the Service hereunder, (iii) any capitalized but undefined terms used in this VBIS Service Attachment shall have the meanings given such terms in the Agreement, and (iv) in the event of any inconsistent or contradictory terms between the Agreement and this VBIS Service Attachment, the terms of this VBIS Service Attachment shall control with respect to the Service. The Service(s) are network-based, zero-touch services that provide customers with real-time anti-malware protection for web traffic to protect their users and devices from malicious activity when accessing the internet. The anti-malware protection includes, but is not limited to, anti-phishing, anti-ransomware, and anti-spyware. In addition, the Preferred Service also gives customers the ability to prevent their users from viewing other web content that may be objectionable, illegal, or otherwise deemed inappropriate for user access. Customer shall pay Verizon Wireless all applicable charges as set out in Exhibit A attached hereto. Each Service is available with an eligible business internet plan. At this time, Plus and Preferred Services are not compatible with lines using a static IP address. By processing an order for the Plus Service or Preferred Service, static IP will be removed from the line. Customer can select either the Plus Service or the Preferred Service, but not both, on an account. Customer agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Verizon Wireless and its employees, officers, directors, agents, suppliers, vendors, parents and affiliates from and against any claims, causes of action, losses, liabilities, damages, penalties, fines, costs or expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees and allocable cost of in-house counsel) resulting from or arising out of or relating to (a) Customer's unauthorized use of a Service, or (b) Customer's non-compliance with laws. EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT EXPLICITLY STATED OTHERWISE IN THIS VBIS SERVICE ATTACHMENT, EACH SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND VERIZON WIRELESS MAKES NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WITH RESPECT TO USEFULNESS, FUNCTIONALITY, OPERABILITY, TIMELINESS AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. VERIZON WIRELESS HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL VERIZON WIRELESS OR ITS SUPPLIER AND/OR LICENSOR BE LIABLE UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE A SERVICE, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus (SFO90273),$10,Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred (SFO90274),Notes: Monthly pricing is recurring, per connection and requires one license per connection. There are no upfront costs. SASE Security Solutions for Business Business

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Investing in SASE can help you meet diverse business goals. The path there can be littered with many hurdles such as technology interoperability and agreeing priorities. But when implemented effectively, SASE will enable you to:,Implement a common, zero-trust based approach across the business to ensure greater protection against attacks and data loss. Minimize the number of security technologies your teams have to manage and maintain. Scale quickly while still being able to optimise both network performance and security. Increase your risk confidence with the knowledge that critical assets and data have homogenized security policies applied. Consolidate underutilized or redundant technologies to help streamline your costs. Make mergers and acquisitions (M&A) easier through more efficient adding and removing of users and applications. Deploy new applications and users faster by moving your operations to the cloud. Optimize application routing wherever the user may be connected to the network, and provide a consistent user experience. Leverage SD WAN that can increase your overall performance through a combination of caching, application organization, secure connectivity and intelligent path control. Reduce the complexity of your IT infrastructure by consolidating network and security into a unified cloud-based technology stack. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN/SASE Services 2023 Vendor Assessment has named Verizon a Leader. Implementing SASE is complex. It comprises multiple technologies and requires migrating thousands of users, often across hundreds of business locations. Taking a phased approach that prioritizes your most critical business needs will help you overcome the challenges large enterprises face when embarking upon a SASE migration.. Defining a target operating model will help you pinpoint your desired end state and help you determine how, and by whom, your policies should be managed. Choosing a vendor that can meet all your business and technical requirements requires analysis and consideration because features across SASE technology can vary. Creating a roadmap that outlines the phases of your program of work will help ensure your SASE transition is handled effectively and with minimal disruption to your business. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. See which SASE vendors are recognised in the first Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. Simply answer a few quick questions to help us match emails to your specific needs and interests. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . Move from risk aversion to becoming risk confident. Secure your digital future with a partner you can trust. Oct 2, 2023,Get a scalable, virtualized network to help optimise resources, enhance performance and innovate for future growth. Mar 20, 2024,Networking and security expertise needed to implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade SASE environment. May 8, 2024 . Please confirm you have read and understood this policy. * Indicates a required field. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil Macdonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. Security Risk Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Prosper in today's unpredictable, demanding environment with an accurate picture of your security weaknesses and strengths. Knowledge can be your greatest asset when it comes to protecting and driving your organization's success. A solid understanding of security gaps and vulnerabilities helps provide the foundation for enhancing defense, mitigation and response plans. Assess how much risk you actually face and what threats to watch for. Recognize your unique security threats, compliance needs and attack surface. Prioritize security efforts based on most likely threats and impacts. Improve your visibility, breach detection and response capabilities. Read how Verizon helped Crédit Mutuel Arkéa identify potential vulnerabilities and risk areas to help them become compliant with new SWIFT requirements. See how Verizon threat intelligence services can help both IT and CEOs make data-driven decisions on security investments that can protect business success. Organizations of every size and industry are at risk of cyberattacks. That drives the growing need to understand their external and internal threats, risks, vulnerabilities, compliance needs and security postures. In addition to the unique threats that large public sector agencies face, they often have to deal with specific regulatory demands. And all industries have to go to great lengths to keep personal information and proprietary data out of reach of bad actors. Build an evidence-based cyber-risk management program with our range of risk assessment services. Navigate security and compliance requirements with a broad range of assessments and advisory services to help you identify potential weaknesses and compliance gaps. Identify security risks and threats before they can seriously harm your organization. Fight cyberthreats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Get unparalleled visibility and insight into the evolving threat landscape to identify threats early and stop them faster. Enhance your cyber resiliency with the help of our incident response experts. Whether you work for a small business or a large enterprise, a school or a government agency, you need to prepare for cyberthreats. No business, institution or agency is immune from being targeted. It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. However, when you get your response plan right, it can help you minimize damage and recover quickly when breaches occur. Verizon's Incident Response Planning helps you develop the detection technologies, systems and handling processes you need when responding to an event. Get proactive incident response customized to your cyber-risk profile from our dedicated team of experts. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. Rapid detection and response play major roles in minimizing the impacts of a breach. But network complexity and insufficient internal security resources and personnel can significantly delay your ability to detect, respond and mitigate. That's why many organizations are moving to 24/7 managed detection and response services that combine advanced technologies with human expertise. Such services can collect and maintain actionable intelligence, identify and flag major security incidents, and quickly respond to incidents that may pose a threat to your organization. Help take your security program to the next level by quickly identifying and responding to security incidents. When time is of the essence, enlist the resources and expertise required to control the damage. Respond quickly to cyberattacks by enhancing your incident management resources with our team of experts. Perform near real-time and retrospective threat detection and visualization with our full packet capture solution delivered from the cloud. Help secure your enterprise with Verizon Professional Services experts that can provide you with a dedicated, proactive threat response. Help detect malicious anomalies in your internet traffic and catch cybersecurity threats before they seriously impact your network. Verizon Business Cyber Security Consulting Services can help you create cost-efficient and effective threat defenses through its unified set of cybersecurity advisory services, customized risk assessments, breach simulations and compliance reviews. Layer security into all your new connections and technologies. Leverage solutions and expertise customized to fit your size and keep you nimble. 