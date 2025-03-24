business mobile broadband deals

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Read Now

HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

Learn why HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs.
Read Now

Business Broadband Internet Services

Want to chat about your Business Internet availability? Let us help you through the process. Chat now with an internet specialist. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet the demands of today's networking. Business Broadband can deliver ultrafast internet access with the reliability needed to help boost productivity. Business Broadband uses various technologies including wireless, cable, fiber and a range of digital subscriber lines (xDSL), depending on service location, local infrastructure and underlying carrier. Verizon offers Business Broadband internet service through Verizon fiber optics, Verizon Wireless 5G and LTE Business Internet, and third-party resale vendors. Affordable low-latency bandwidth options for faster connections help with your business application availability. Intuitive implementation with self-service or Verizon installation. Help strengthen performance with service level agreements (SLAs) when combined with wireless backup and/or managed services. Choose the broadband internet pricing and access options best for your applications. Location availability includes fiber, cable, wireless and DSL connectivity. Business Broadband is available around the world, serving more than 170 countries. Business Broadband use cases,Business Broadband is ideal for retail and remote office connection, backup connectivity, and software-defined networking. Using a high-speed connection can mean greater productivity and reliability for your business. Experience accelerated broadband internet coverage through a 21st-century infrastructure and ecosystem. Rely on 24/7 customer service for high-quality broadband internet delivered with integrity, performance excellence and accountability. Get the broadband internet service your business needs without sacrificing reliability and performance. Most reliable 5G network, RootMetricscountries with network coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹See how network and other foundational digital transformation initiatives are redefining entire industries. Learn how networks and cloud play a key role on your journey to help boost revenue and improve security and user experience. Find out how designing a network is like building a house, and business internet cost is a major consideration. Discover the end-to-end experience of getting, setting up and using Verizon Business Broadband solutions. Watch how EverWash used wireless business internet from Verizon to disrupt the car washing industry. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network,Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile,Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, Verizon-owned internet connectivity to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers, providing guaranteed bandwidth, SLAs and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability and symmetrical speeds. Shared internet access, more commonly referred to as broadband, provides connectivity via wireless or wired technologies based on location availability and customer application requirements. Broadband commonalities include shared or oversubscribed bandwidth across multiple customers, best-effort service with no SLA and asynchronous speeds. Please contact your order manager (OM)/project manager (PM). After installation, please open a trouble ticket through your Verizon Enterprise Center portal so the appropriate support group can help you. With Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile, you have access to information you need to manage your critical business functions while on the go. You can manage your Verizon account from a smartphone or a tablet using the mobile application for single sign-on access to ,,Smartphone users can download an app from Google Play® or the Apple® App Store® that supports access to Verizon Enterprise Center, My Business and Verizon portals. Simply search for "My Verizon Enterprise," download the app and conveniently launch right into Quick Tasks or sign in to your business portal for more management options. An icon is added to your phone's home screen for easy access the next time you log in. Requirements are as follows:,You can also access Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile with a tablet by signing into a browser-based application at . The tablet functionality will be the same as the smartphone app, supporting key business functions that vary by the users' portal and permissions. Accessing the Verizon Enterprise Center from a mobile device or tablet will not provide the same options as the desktop version. Verizon Enterprise Center portal users can use Quick Tasks for repairs, billing and some wireless functions, or sign in to get access to key business functions delivering near real-time information to you. Yes. Verizon can provide a broadband solution offering to you that includes various types of Verizon-purchased private and public wireless services (U.S. and international). We will not manage any wireless services not purchased through Verizon. Yes. If you are interested in having your organization's security services managed by Verizon, you can contact your Verizon Account Team, as Managed Security Services is a separate service from Business Broadband. Yes. Verizon offers many managed service offerings based on our customer's needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. Yes. Verizon has professional services to assist with your broadband implementation, as well as other service needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. How Fixed Wireless Access Improves Rural Internet Access Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How fixed wireless access can help expand rural internet access,Author: Shane Schick,If you live in an urban area, the easy access to websites, apps and mobile devices might lead you to assume that online access has become truly ubiquitous. However, as research and surveys consistently show, the term rural internet access is a bit of a misnomer. To put it into perspective, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center in 2021, just 72% of people living in rural areas in the U.S. said at home. This builds upon earlier research from Pew that found 24% of rural Americans consider access to high-speed internet in their local community to be a major problem. Based on its own analysis, Broadband Now estimates do not have the ability to purchase broadband internet, either because it is not even available or because it is beyond their financial means. Most of these people are in rural areas. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) found 22.3% of rural from their minimum broadband speeds of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) and uploads of 3 Mbps (commonly known as 25/3). could be the answer to these challenges at a time when businesses in rural areas need to be online more than ever to reach their customers. The quest for better rural internet service,While the availability of rural internet access has been a concern for years, the pandemic further underscored the urgency of finding a solution. As an article published by the World Economic Forum pointed out, beyond just buying products and streaming services online. Other key services impacted by the quality of internet service include:,The need for improved rural internet service has been recognized by both governments and businesses alike. The includes a $65 billion investment in broadband to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. The U. S. Department of Agriculture's furnishes loans and grants to provide funds for the costs to construct, improve, or acquire the facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service in eligible rural areas. What FWA means for rural internet users,A report from the CTIA said as a last-mile technology to provide internet service by using wireless links between fixed points—such as a cell tower and an antenna located at an individual location—instead of running fiber or cable lines. Some of the benefits cited in the CTIA report include lower costs to serve an area, in part because it minimizes the need to build additional infrastructure out to every location that needs service, which in rural areas might mean running physical cable or fiber for miles to remote residences. FWA also offers streamlined deployment, since in many cases it allows customers to install the service themselves, rather than waiting for a technician to visit their location. Operators can also take advantage of 5G innovations to offer greater network efficiency, the report added. If download and upload capacity needs change, for instance, FWA can be adjusted quickly and easily on the backend systems with no need to send a technician out to make changes at the location. How FWA can help businesses reach the last mile,There are a number of ways businesses can benefit from the reliability and speed provided by FWA, in areas where it is available. Example use cases include providing data-driven and allowing rural to offer their products and services online. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce believes the for rural small businesses would lead to an additional $74 billion in sales per year, an addition of $41 billion in GDP and at least 300,000 extra jobs. Research from 5G Americas, meanwhile, suggested that for companies that need to provide the same connectivity to employees working in rural offices or their homes as those working at their headquarters. As with any business, there is always some risk of physical connections going down, so FWA can serve as a backup and failover option. FWA has already reached a point that it is comparing favorably with wired services and in many cases would be a competitive alternative to technologies such as DSL, according to . While fixed wireless delivered vs. satellite will remain an important choice for rural internet service, FWA appears to be growing in popularity, with Deloitte predicting the number of FWA connections will grow to 88 million this year. FWA is an attractive option due to its lower cost and higher bandwidth as compared to currently available satellite options. Services like Allconnect have online directories to in a given area, and you can also about how FWA could offer the rural internet service you need for your business. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Learn more

Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Learn more

Verizon Business to showcase immersive experiences at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

Verizon to demonstrate the latest technologies including Verizon 5G that are essential to adapting to the seismic shift in business that can advance industries at Mobile World Congress Barcelona.
Learn more

