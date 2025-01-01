business network security

Business Internet Security

Get immediate, powerful cybersecurity protection for your company. No installation or IT support required. Our wireless network-based security solution helps protect your company against downloading malicious code or visiting malicious websites. Verizon Business Internet Security is network-based security offered as part of Fixed Wireless Access and available in two options starting at $10 per month: ,Offers comprehensive security features such as malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, phishing prevention and anti-malware. It also comes with the Verizon Business Internet Portal to manage fixed-wireless connections and create security reports. ,Includes all the features of Plus and adds content filtering and the ability to block or allow listing of specific URLs. You can also configure security policies through the Verizon Business Internet Portal. Our solution runs within the Verizon network, so there's no need to install special software on routers or devices. It aligns with Verizon Business Internet Plans and is available as an add-on with qualified 5G or 4G LTE plans. Our comprehensive, proven business security solutions and services cover everything from threat identification and dedication to response and recovery. Plus we can help develop security programs tailored to your needs. Verizon Business Internet Security is activated immediately. No additional installation needed. Manage your fixed wireless connections directly from the Verizon Business Internet Portal, no matter which security solution you choose. Verizon Business Internet Security bolsters reliable connectivity with strong security features that help protect your business from malicious threats. Take proactive steps to protect your organization by blocking users from visiting malicious websites. Help avoid phishing threats by preventing users from downloading infected files or apps. Defend against ransomware attacks by stopping users from clicking on suspicious links, ads or sites. Recognized as a leader in security,Service on a network built for security,years of security experience,technical support when you need it,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments. Verizon Business Internet Security helps keep your business safe against malware and online threats. Verizon Business Internet Security combines malicious website blocking, ransomware protection, anti-malware technology, phishing prevention, content filtering and the ability to block or allow specific URLs. Combining Verizon Business Internet with the protection of Verizon Business Internet Security solutions gives your business the mix of reliability, value, service and security it needs. Simply sign up through your My Business account or reach out to your Verizon representative. Requires qualified Wireless business internet service. This Verizon Business Internet Security Plus and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service Attachment ("VBIS Service Attachment") to the Agreement between Customer and Verizon Wireless sets forth the terms and conditions for Verizon Business Internet Security Plus Service ("Plus Service") and Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred Service ("Preferred Service") (each, "Service") (described below) to be provided by Verizon Wireless to Customer hereunder. By using the Service, you agree to these terms and conditions. Customer and Verizon Wireless agree that: (i) the terms and conditions of this VBIS Service Attachment supplement the Agreement and except to the extent expressly provided otherwise in this VBIS Service Attachment, all of the terms and definitions of the Agreement are applicable to Customer's use of the Service, (ii) the Parties do not intend to modify the terms and conditions of the Agreement except as applicable to the Service hereunder, (iii) any capitalized but undefined terms used in this VBIS Service Attachment shall have the meanings given such terms in the Agreement, and (iv) in the event of any inconsistent or contradictory terms between the Agreement and this VBIS Service Attachment, the terms of this VBIS Service Attachment shall control with respect to the Service. The Service(s) are network-based, zero-touch services that provide customers with real-time anti-malware protection for web traffic to protect their users and devices from malicious activity when accessing the internet. The anti-malware protection includes, but is not limited to, anti-phishing, anti-ransomware, and anti-spyware. In addition, the Preferred Service also gives customers the ability to prevent their users from viewing other web content that may be objectionable, illegal, or otherwise deemed inappropriate for user access. Customer shall pay Verizon Wireless all applicable charges as set out in Exhibit A attached hereto. Each Service is available with an eligible business internet plan. At this time, Plus and Preferred Services are not compatible with lines using a static IP address. By processing an order for the Plus Service or Preferred Service, static IP will be removed from the line. Customer can select either the Plus Service or the Preferred Service, but not both, on an account. Customer agrees to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Verizon Wireless and its employees, officers, directors, agents, suppliers, vendors, parents and affiliates from and against any claims, causes of action, losses, liabilities, damages, penalties, fines, costs or expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees and allocable cost of in-house counsel) resulting from or arising out of or relating to (a) Customer's unauthorized use of a Service, or (b) Customer's non-compliance with laws. EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT EXPLICITLY STATED OTHERWISE IN THIS VBIS SERVICE ATTACHMENT, EACH SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND VERIZON WIRELESS MAKES NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WITH RESPECT TO USEFULNESS, FUNCTIONALITY, OPERABILITY, TIMELINESS AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. VERIZON WIRELESS HEREBY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL VERIZON WIRELESS OR ITS SUPPLIER AND/OR LICENSOR BE LIABLE UNDER THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE A SERVICE, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Verizon Business Internet Security Plus (SFO90273),$10,Verizon Business Internet Security Preferred (SFO90274),Notes: Monthly pricing is recurring, per connection and requires one license per connection. There are no upfront costs. What Is Network Security, and How Can It Keep Your Business Safe? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is network security, and how can it keep your business safe?,Author: Phil Muncaster,The network sits at the heart of any business making your network's health critical to the success of your organization. The number of U.S. compared to 2020 figures. And ransomware is also on the rise. According to the ), ransomware now represents 25% of breaches, which is a 13% year-on-year increase, and greater than the previous five years combined. The advice is simple: Getting network security right significantly reduces the risk of a damaging breach. But putting this into practice can be challenging, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited resources. Here are answers to some key questions to better illuminate what is meant by network security. What is network infrastructure?,Put simply, an IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices offering storage and computing power, and they're designed to share data with each other. They could be connected through Ethernet cables or Wi-Fi, and most commonly in an SMB, they'll do so in a local area network (LAN) or wireless LAN setup. As well as connecting to each other, these machines and devices connect out to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. However, the advantages of doing so come with one major attendant risk: If you can connect out, hackers coming the other way can potentially reach your organization's computers and data. What is network security?,Network security is the discipline and capability of protecting these resources from any inbound attacks, or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Some common threats include:,What is network infrastructure security?,Network infrastructure security and network security are the same concepts. Traditionally, what was meant by network security was a perimeter-based setup designed to stop malicious activity from entering the network. However, this has become harder to achieve as data, devices and applications become more distributed and cloud-connected. The to deliver network security now are:,Why is a secure network essential for business resilience?,Data is the lifeblood of your business, and the IT network provides the arteries through which it travels. From payroll to business planning, and app development to marketing software, if these data flows are interrupted and/or information is stolen, it could take down the entire company. Take ransomware: Serious network breaches in 2021 , and much more. Keeping the network free of malicious activity is essential to business resilience. Effective network security, or , also may provide a platform for corporate success by freeing up SMB leaders to focus on growing the business. What is the cost of poor network security?,Network infrastructure security is easy to take for granted. But some cautionary tales highlight what could happen if SMB owners get it wrong. Ransomware is a good example. Research reveals that it , with 82% of attacks in Q4 2021 impacting organizations with fewer than 1,000 employees. The average ransom payment over this time was more than $300,000. But the can be many times this figure. Business interruption on average lasts 20 days—potentially hitting sales and productivity, and incurring legal, forensics, and IT overtime costs. Customer churn and reputational damage are also common following any major breach incident or DDoS campaign. What are network infrastructure security best practices for SMBs?,must therefore be a priority for any SMB. Many SMBs don't have a cyber security specialist on their IT team, let alone an entire security function. That's when third-party security services could make financial and operational sense, freeing up staff to focus on high-value tasks. Learn more about how Verizon's security expertise can inside and out. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Enterprise Network Security in the Era of Hybrid Work Business

For many enterprises, hybrid work is no longer the "new normal"—it's just normal. (52%) of American employees are empowered to work in a hybrid environment, and over a quarter (28%) are exclusively remote workers. But the hybrid workplace also brings with it different risks. According to the Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index (MSI), 79% of organizations agree that changes to working practices have There has also been a recent growth of , which now represent according to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Remote devices can be harder for IT teams to update, leaving them exposed to threats. A record 25,227 unique vulnerabilities were published in 2022. Home worker devices are often personally owned, which means they may not be protected by corporate-grade security. Nearly half of global companies have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the , according to the MSI. Home and public Wi-Fi networks can be less secure than corporate alternatives. Some 80% of home working adults have never changed their router password, while 74% their Wi-Fi password. Cyber criminals can take advantage of these security gaps to steal business log-ins or hijack devices, enabling them to advance into corporate networks and applications. This access could enable them to deploy ransomware or steal sensitive data. Ransomware was present in analyzed in the 2023 DBIR, while it was one of the top types of incidents for 91% of all industries. The financial and reputational impact could be significant. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, 95% of ransomware incidents involved losses between $1 and $2.25 million. Fortunately, there are things you can do today to help protect your business. is a cloud solution based on zero trust architecture principles. ZTDA is designed to help defend today's complex and decentralized networks, branch offices and the remote and mobile users that depend on them. provides a universally distributed identity-centric networking and security platform. SASE helps provide a secure connection for end users and devices, across all locations. Verizon has been managing complex networks for over 30 years. The DBIR has been providing vital cybersecurity insights for over 16 years. Learn more about the . This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gallup, Indicators - Hybrid Work, February 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 5. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. CVE Details, , accessed May 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 4. Ibid, page 53. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports

Learn how Verizon's Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.'s largest ports.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group's Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan's FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco's ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco's Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
