business numbers

Stay connected to your customers,One Talk from Verizon. If a customer has a question or a problem, they want to talk to a real person and not get routed all around your business. In this example use case, you'll see how an auto dealership used One Talk from Verizon to help customers connect to the person and the department they're trying to reach. One Talk allowed the dealership to use a unique caller ID/number for each employee and department across the business. Now, if employees were at their desks or on the go, they could be reached via their One Talk-capable desk phones or compatible mobile devices. Or if an individual department called a customer about an issue, it could leave a callback number, so when customers called, they could bypass the main phone tree for direct contact. One Talk also included the Hunt Group feature, which forwarded calls into the department to the next available person. Use case Read about how One Talk from Verizon helps create a more connected mobile workforce and a more reliable customer experience. Challenges,Auto dealerships are very busy places. From potential customers who have questions about the features included with the latest model to current customers needing to get their car serviced or repaired, there is always a lot going on. But dealerships won't stay busy if customers take their business elsewhere because they aren't able to connect with service representatives. In order to give customers the attention they need and the experience they deserve, it's important that when they call, they are able to easily reach the employee they are looking for. And in the event that the representative can't answer the phone right away, those callers can't be kept on hold for too long or redirected to the dealership's generic voicemail. To provide a first-class experience and strengthen customer loyalty, dealerships need to make departments and employees more accessible. Solution,One Talk from Verizon, with service on the Verizon 4G LTE network, gives dealerships a solution for staying better connected to customers. Using the One Talk Group Calling Line ID Delivery feature, dealerships can assign a unique phone number across all employee desk* and mobile phones within a department. With Group Calling Line ID Delivery, whenever the service department contacts a customer and leaves a message, he or she can call the department back directly, rather than calling the main number of the dealership or redialing the number of the service rep who originally called, who may no longer be available. Dealerships can also use the One Talk Hunt Group feature with Group Calling Line ID Delivery so calls to a specific department are forwarded to the first available employee for a faster response. Benefits,When dealerships put the One Talk solution in place, customers will be able to quickly and easily reach the best person to answer their questions and resolve their concerns. They'll no longer need to call the main number and hope to reach the right person with little hassle. Improving interactions leads to happier customers—which could even lead to increased sales and business growth. All because of a simple solution that makes it easier to create a more connected customer experience. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about One Talk and how it can help you stay in constant connection with your customers. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. *One Talk desk phone(s) must be purchased from Verizon to support this capability. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. UC1870918,The above content is provided for information purposes only. 