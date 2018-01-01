business numbers

My Business Wireless Reporting Business
My Business Wireless provides a wide variety of reports that can help you track and manage your wireless accounts, as well as help you make informed decisions. The following represent some of the most-used reports:,While , you can create reports for specific accounts, lines or companies. Before running a report, you need to set up how you want your reports positioned. To set up report positioning:,The reports you run in the future will now use the positioning criteria you've selected. If you have a lot of wireless numbers or accounts, you can further refine your report by using the following fields with the steps above:,* Billing structure or company structure are the two main criteria to choose from when creating and viewing reports. Billing structures are the most common of the two types, letting you create reports by account number, wireless number or company name. Company structure reports are set up by your organization, such as by department or business unit. These structures are usually created by your Primary Contact or an administrator. To run a report while :,To schedule a report while :,Raw Data Download (RDD) reports are advanced reports designed for account administrators. These reports facilitate the organization of data for multiple accounts and mobile numbers. They also let administrators customize their analysis of data by entering it into their internal systems, such as Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Access, Google Sheets, PeopleSoft, Crystal Reports and more. To request the receipt of RDD reports while :,* Not all My Business roles have access to RDD reports. You must have access to all of your company accounts in order to access them. If the RDD link isn't on the page, you don't have access. While,To copy data from one of the files into a spreadsheet, open the desired text page, highlight and copy its entire contents, open your spreadsheet program, select the top left cell and paste the data. A memo bill shows charges and usage details for a specific wireless number. The email address associated with the wireless number gets an email with the memo bill in an HTML attachment. You can create a memo bill for:,To create a memo bill for a specific wireless number while :,The memo bill will be sent to every email address connected with the wireless number. You can also download the HTML file to your computer and open the information in it in a browser window. While