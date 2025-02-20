business smartphones

Links related to "business smartphones"

Google Business Phones and Devices

Meet Pixel, the only phone engineered by Google. These 5G phones are fast, reliable—and great for multitaskers who need all-day battery life and the latest software updates. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB or 256GB on us. For new VZ business customers on initial online purchase only. Up to $1,200 value - with new line, select trade-in & Business Unlimited plan. New line and select Business Unlimited 5G plan required. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, which enables Pixel to get more useful over time as it learns and responds to your business needs. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for up to 7 years. Communicate confidently with the certified, highly rated Titan M2 security chip. And accelerate workflows with Pixel's super dependable all-day battery. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Samsung Phones for Businesses and Enterprises Business

We've got some great deals going on right now ! Chat now to hear more! Online Exclusive. New VZ customers can get $100 off each new smartphone. Limited time offer. Select plan,Select device protection,Review cart,Checkout,28 results,Sort by:,Samsung ,Get it for $8.33/month. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge,Starts at $8.33/mo Online only! Get it on us. Samsung Galaxy S25,Starts at $0.00/mo Switch to Verizon with your own smartphone and number and save up to $720. Get smartphone as a service, 24/7 support and more to help improve productivity. For a limited time, get Verizon Business Complete, starting as low as $50/line/mo. New Verizon Business Complete lines only. Get it for $13.88/month. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra,Starts at $13.88/mo Online only! Get it on us. Samsung Galaxy S24,Starts at $0.00/mo Bring your number and trade in your eligible old phone. My Biz Plan with $20 monthly add-on spending required. Up to $800 pay-off credit. Terms apply; limited time offer*,Get it for $5.55/month. Samsung Galaxy S25+,Starts at $5.55/mo Online only! Get it on us. Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro,Starts at $0.00/mo Online only! Get it on us. Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition,Starts at $0.00/mo ,
Learn more

Cell Phones and Smartphones for Business Business

,
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 12

Starts at $18.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(3254)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(9906)
View details

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
View all locations

Questions related to "business smartphones"

Case Studies related to "business smartphones"

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Read Now

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Read Now

Press related to "business smartphones"

Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Learn more

Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Learn more

Verizon Business to showcase immersive experiences at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

Verizon to demonstrate the latest technologies including Verizon 5G that are essential to adapting to the seismic shift in business that can advance industries at Mobile World Congress Barcelona.
Learn more

Videos related to "business smartphones"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)