business tech help

Tech Solutions for Your Business: Small Business, B2B & Enterprise

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Get innovative solutions and expertly managed services customized to meet the needs of your business. Whatever your business size or type, our products can help you do more. Level up your on-the-go work with mobile phones, devices and plans for your business. On the network America relies on. Get internet solutions that are fast, affordable, reliable, and available virtually anywhere you do business. Set a foundation for innovation with solutions and strategy help from Verizon. Discover security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Connect employees and customers while in the office or remote, with reliable communication solutions. Let customer experience define your brand and help boost satisfaction, retention, renewals and wallet share. IoT can help you maintain safety, manage costs, boost efficiency and enhance the customer experience. Help transform the way you manage your fleet while boosting worker productivity with GPS tracking, cameras, reports, alerts and more. Get fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network—for real innovation in real time. Tackle the unique challenges facing your business with a wide array of industry-specific solutions, tools and trustworthy partners. Build the framework needed to support connected vehicles of the future and other automotive innovations. Invest in digital tools and innovative tech to boost your connected construction capabilities. Inspire learning through technology solutions that address the needs of students and teachers. Accelerate innovation with our transformative technologies and help power the future of modern grids. Connect and transform your agency with secure technology that helps you meet the needs of your communities. Earn customer loyalty by providing modern, secure and personalized experiences. Drive real-time connectivity, help protect sensitive info, help improve patient experiences and more. Drive productivity with our 5G network to help keep your facilities connected, efficient, flexible and protected. Enable operational efficiencies, enhance fan experiences, help protect proprietary data and more. Give first responders the speed, coverage and security they can count on in extreme and routine situations. Support immersive technologies, enhance experiences and drive efficiencies with the power of 5G. Transform your organization to help improve the way you serve your communities. Empower your business with the flexibility, productivity and agility you need to innovate and achieve goals. Help protect your business, brand, employees, customers and more from cyber threats. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations during each interaction. Help your business thrive with innovative solutions built to meet your precise needs. Gain the confidence, control, security and speed your business needs to adapt to changing needs in real time. Get secure, purpose-built solutions, backed by decades of experience, to help you meet the needs of your community—no matter who you serve. Discover how partnering with Verizon can help your business solve customer challenges, expand into new markets and more. Verizon Partner Solutions specializes in helping wholesale carriers, resellers and third-party agents of all sizes take on their customer's biggest challenges. Shop tried-and-true software solutions to help streamline your workflow and get more done. TechTeam: US-Based Business Tech Support Services

TechTeam provides 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue.*,TechTeam experts enable you and your employees to stay focused on business, not on trying to resolve tech issues. Our TechTeam experts are trained to solve a variety of tech issues for whole office and "work-from-home" office situations (all devices and operating systems), including helping you with software updates, new app installations, network connections and printer errors. With your permission, TechTeam experts can remotely log in to a business device to diagnose and fix tech issues in near real time. A one-tap call or chat connects employees to a TechTeam expert in seconds—virtually anytime and anywhere. From installation and setup to troubleshooting and support, we help you get the most out of your technology. New employees mean new accounts created, new permissions extended, new devices set up and more. TechTeam can walk you through every step of the process. TechTeam can scan a device to identify device performance. We can also help with: ,Need help with pivot tables? Email not refreshing? Our experts can help identify and address issues with a wide array of popular business software. When your printer or credit-card reader goes down, business can grind to a halt. TechTeam resolves the problem to get you back up and running. We cover:,Gain whole office peace of mind by pairing Total Mobile Protection Multi-Device for Business with TechTeam for one monthly fee. Click, chat or call using the TechTeam app to get quick access to an IT expert, 24/7. Connect to a TechTeam expert virtually anytime, anywhere. Jump from a chat session to a call with the same expert. With your permission, an expert can remotely access your business device to quickly diagnose and fix tech issues. Now Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live support from tech experts. *TechTeam support exclusions apply.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Penske keeps trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Keeping fleets running is critical for Penske—and for the thousands of companies that lease and rent its trucks, and the economy that depends on them. If the vehicles fall behind schedule, manufacturing parts, construction materials, medications and more may arrive late. To keep the trucks rolling, Penske's high-tech mobile repair units meet trucks on the road, away from Penske repair shops. Verizon helps make that possible, letting technicians access the proprietary Penske applications they need to provide high-tech service on the road. This is what we call Enterprise Intelligence. Penske leases and rents vehicles to fleets of every size and provides the regular preventive maintenance that fleets need to keep vehicles in top working order. But bringing a truck into a physical Penske shop for service may not work for every operation. Penske operates a growing fleet of mobile repair units, but the company wanted to maximize fleet operations and perform repairs in the field on par with what's available in its shops. Penske leases and rents vehicles to fleets of every size and provides the regular preventive maintenance that fleets need to keep vehicles in top working order. But bringing a truck into a physical Penske shop for service may not work for every operation. Penske operates a growing fleet of mobile repair units, but the company wanted to maximize fleet operations and perform repairs in the field on par with what's available in its shops. Repair shops have become high-tech facilities equipped with sophisticated computer diagnostics and data analytics tools, so delivering the same experience on the road wasn't a simple matter. The mobile repair units needed reliable, high-speed connectivity to Penske's in-house resources to help technicians deliver the same level of service on the road as they do at a Penske facility. Repair shops have become high-tech facilities equipped with sophisticated computer diagnostics and data analytics tools, so delivering the same experience on the road wasn't a simple matter. The mobile repair units needed reliable, high-speed connectivity to Penske's in-house resources to help technicians deliver the same level of service on the road as they do at a Penske facility. Verizon designed a solution that leverages wireless connectivity into Verizon's private multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) cloud, providing access to Penske's private wide area network (WAN). It enables a secure, simple and reliable connection between mission-critical resources in Penske's data center and its mobile repair vehicles. That means on-the-road technicians can access apps that:—Michael Krut, Senior Vice President of Information Technology for Penske Transportation Solutions,A customized Verizon connectivity solution means Penske and its customers are able to operate more efficiently. Penske's fleet customers can save time and money via scheduled maintenance where and when it's best for them. Nearly 90% of Penske's in-shop mechanic functions can be accomplished on the road. Penske can expand the reach of its maintenance network beyond its existing footprint of maintenance facilities. "We're known for providing an industry-leading maintenance program to our customers in shop. And now we're taking that industry-leading maintenance solution right to the customer's doorstep.",—Logan Gerould, Director of Mobile Maintenance for Penske Transportation Solutions,Verizon empowers Penske to reduce downtime and keep trucks moving, delivering goods that we all use. By keeping Penske's fleet of mobile repair units and its technicians reliably connected, Verizon's network technology helps Penske mobile technicians get near real-time access to fleet maintenance apps, service data, analysis, insights and proprietary best practices so they can provide high-quality service. This is Enterprise Intelligence. —Matt Krasney, VP, New Product Development & Strategy, Penske Transportation Solutions,You can spend hours searching the web for articles like the one you're reading now, or you can sign up to receive relevant articles from us that are meant to help keep you informed and grow your business. Smart supply chains. Increased automation. 