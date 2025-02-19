business tech help

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Penske keeps trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Keeping fleets running is critical for Penske—and for the thousands of companies that lease and rent its trucks, and the economy that depends on them. If the vehicles fall behind schedule, manufacturing parts, construction materials, medications and more may arrive late. To keep the trucks rolling, Penske's high-tech mobile repair units meet trucks on the road, away from Penske repair shops. Verizon helps make that possible, letting technicians access the proprietary Penske applications they need to provide high-tech service on the road. This is what we call Enterprise Intelligence. Penske leases and rents vehicles to fleets of every size and provides the regular preventive maintenance that fleets need to keep vehicles in top working order. But bringing a truck into a physical Penske shop for service may not work for every operation. Penske operates a growing fleet of mobile repair units, but the company wanted to maximize fleet operations and perform repairs in the field on par with what's available in its shops. Repair shops have become high-tech facilities equipped with sophisticated computer diagnostics and data analytics tools, so delivering the same experience on the road wasn't a simple matter. The mobile repair units needed reliable, high-speed connectivity to Penske's in-house resources to help technicians deliver the same level of service on the road as they do at a Penske facility. Verizon designed a solution that leverages wireless connectivity into Verizon's private multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) cloud, providing access to Penske's private wide area network (WAN). It enables a secure, simple and reliable connection between mission-critical resources in Penske's data center and its mobile repair vehicles. That means on-the-road technicians can access apps that:—Michael Krut, Senior Vice President of Information Technology for Penske Transportation Solutions,A customized Verizon connectivity solution means Penske and its customers are able to operate more efficiently. Penske's fleet customers can save time and money via scheduled maintenance where and when it's best for them. Nearly 90% of Penske's in-shop mechanic functions can be accomplished on the road. Penske can expand the reach of its maintenance network beyond its existing footprint of maintenance facilities. "We're known for providing an industry-leading maintenance program to our customers in shop. And now we're taking that industry-leading maintenance solution right to the customer's doorstep.",—Logan Gerould, Director of Mobile Maintenance for Penske Transportation Solutions,Verizon empowers Penske to reduce downtime and keep trucks moving, delivering goods that we all use. By keeping Penske's fleet of mobile repair units and its technicians reliably connected, Verizon's network technology helps Penske mobile technicians get near real-time access to fleet maintenance apps, service data, analysis, insights and proprietary best practices so they can provide high-quality service. This is Enterprise Intelligence. —Matt Krasney, VP, New Product Development & Strategy, Penske Transportation Solutions,You can spend hours searching the web for articles like the one you're reading now, or you can sign up to receive relevant articles from us that are meant to help keep you informed and grow your business. Smart supply chains. Increased automation. Smart supply chains. Increased automation. To drive complex networks like these and more, your business needs the right solutions in place—so you can adapt in near real time. Find out how Network as a Service solutions can help make your network more agile, enabling you to adapt quickly to changing circumstances. 