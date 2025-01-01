business telephone number

How VoIP Customer Service Can Help Contact Centers Business

How a VoIP customer service phone system can help empower contact centers,Author: Nick Reese,In a competitive business world where the barriers to entry can be low, customer loyalty is critical. Staying competitive requires building and delivering positive customer experiences that enable communication, collaboration, and trust. A VoIP customer service phone system can help by making it easier for customers to get the answers they need, while also improving call quality and overall cost management. What is VoIP?,VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is an internet-based phone service that connects calls through the internet as opposed to traditional phone lines or cellular connections. Businesses often turn to VoIP because it allows them to leverage their existing internet connection instead of relying on dedicated telephone lines, which helps them avoid having to pay for expensive equipment, monthly phone bills and ongoing maintenance. VoIP also allows businesses to leverage new capabilities to unlock more value out of their phone system. For a VoIP contact center, this can help provide the connectivity and features required to deliver a customer experience that keeps people coming back. What are the benefits of a VoIP customer service approach?,According to a , a majority of companies report a net improvement in key customer loyalty indicators after adopting emerging technologies. A VoIP contact center leverages the internet's scalability and flexibility, and provides a number of benefits, including:,More responsiveness,A VoIP customer service approach lets customers call one number that can then be routed anywhere across your organization. You can also easily incorporate features like call tracking and interactive voice response (IVR), which helps you better manage high inbound call volumes, route customers to the right agents, and help people self-serve simple requests like account balance requests. Improved quality,Using VoIP lets you optimize sound quality using features like echo cancellation and noise suppression. This ensures that a busy agent can hear even while surrounded by other agents hard at work and your customers can understand what the agent is saying. Increased flexibility,A VoIP contact center lets you add more agents without adding more equipment. Because you can use the same phone number anywhere without having to install hardware, you can also move the number from one office to another as you grow. You can even use the same number across multiple locations. Reduced costs,While you're focused on improving your customer experience, saving money never hurts. A VoIP customer service approach doesn't require complex hardware or phone lines, saving you money on installing and maintaining equipment. Increased collaboration,Using VoIP for customer service also makes it easier for team members to collaborate using features like conference calling, so they can better work together to solve customer issues. And with features like call recording and advanced analytics on caller data, supervisors can monitor contact center and agent performance to make informed decisions about their customer service operations in real time. Is VoIP the right solution for your contact center?,When exploring VoIP contact center solutions, it's important to also consider other options like (UCaaS). While both are delivered via software through the internet, there are important differences that may make one approach or the other the right choice for your specific needs. VoIP vs. UCaaS,UCaaS delivers multiple communication channels such as voice, text messaging, chat, video meetings, and screen sharing. VoIP is focused on delivering inbound and outbound calls. Depending on contact center communications goals and the broader needs of your business, it might make more sense to leverage a UCaaS solution. However, UCaaS solutions tend to be more expensive than VoIP solutions, so if you only need inbound and outbound calling then an approach leveraging UCaaS may find you paying for features you're not using. If you choose VoIP, make sure you partner with a VoIP partner that can deliver reliability, coverage, effortless scalability, and competitive features that help you deliver better customer experiences. Verizon can help you quickly incorporate VoIP solutions into your call center operations so you can start or continue your journey toward transforming your operations into a . Learn more about from Verizon. VoIP Phone Service: Business Digital Voice

Powerful calling features and high-quality calls in one easy-to-use solution. Business Digital Voice works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection that makes it easy to manage phone calls on desk phones or a mobile app to keep your business running. A technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of using a traditional phone network. Business Digital Voice is a professional communications solution that operates over a secure, cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easier to manage your business calls on desk phones or through a mobile app to help keep business running. This solution can help boost your business productivity with more than 45 call features included to enable remote work and optimal call routing. Plus, with Business Digital Voice, you can use a variety of mobile and desktop apps with video and audio conferencing. With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is $20/mo. VoIP line only is $35/mo. 2 year contract required. Need more than five lines? Call a Business Digital Voice specialist 8:30 AM–6 PM EST at: 1-877-377-0181. Enjoy over 45 calling features, including automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, seamless call transfer between devices and more. Keep business up and running, even during power outages, using our cloud-based VoIP connection that can reroute calls to another preset number. Manage calls from anywhere you have an internet connection using our app and online dashboard. Forward calls to any number and minimize missed calls. Automatically transfer customers from line to line until someone at your business answers. Manage features through My Account for both your entire business and individual users. Record your own message, advertisements, or play music for customers on hold. See incoming, outgoing and missed calls across your business and analyze the effectiveness of your advertising. A virtual receptionist that helps customers self-select who they need to talk to. Park incoming calls until the first available rep can pick up and help the customer. Seamlessly transfer calls between your IP and mobile phones. Make and receive business calls using your mobile phone, which will appear as your office phone number on Caller ID. Each user can manage their call history, voicemail and other important features through the My Phone site. Allow multiple phones to receive and make calls on behalf of another user. See who left you a voicemail and when they called on your computer or smartphone. Bundle Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice and save $85 on an IP phone, plus get up to a $200 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios plans and a 2-year-term. Offer ends 6.30.25. Add an IP phone to access all 45+ features, or select an analog converter if you want to keep your own equipment. Free with offer, or $85.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes Additional handsets are $85 plus taxes,With a handset and a 10-line base, this device features: $150.00 plus taxes,Ideal for common areas, this device features: $200.00 plus taxesIdeal for higher call volumes, this device features: $400.00 plus taxes,The conference room IP phone features:$85.00 plus taxes,Easily convert your existing phone equipment from analog to VoIP with the dual-port converter. (Note: PBX and Key Systems are not supported on analog converters.),customer satisfaction, five years in a row¹,years of industry experience,Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live internet network support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Business Digital Voice is a VoIP service that uses the internet to make and receive calls, while a more traditional service uses landline copper wire or fiber-optic cable. This means that with Business Digital Voice, you can make calls from virtually anywhere an internet connection is available. Yes. The desktop and mobile applications enable you to use your home or cell phone as your business phone by directing all incoming calls to ring the remote office phone. Additionally, if you have the Remote Office feature enabled, your remote location rings, and then you are connected to the caller as if you were placing the call from your office phone. Fax machines require a Business Digital Voice telephone line and an analog converter (ATA) to work. Verizon Fios customers can fax unlimited pages on their Business Digital Voice line. For non-Fios customers, it's not recommended to fax more than five pages per fax. Verizon cannot guarantee your fax machine will work on a VoIP line. Credit-card, alarm, fire, elevator or security lines are not supported on Business Digital Voice. You can purchase an additional copper telephone line for these purposes. Business Digital Voice requires IP phones that work over an internet connection. These phones allow you to manage some of your Business Digital Voice features right from the phone and provide high-quality calls. Verizon offers a variety of IP phones starting at $85 to best fit your business needs. At this time, we do not allow customers to bring their own VoIP equipment. If you do not want to purchase IP phones, you can purchase an ATA starting at $85 to use with two telephones. You plug your traditional analog phone(s) into the adaptor and it will run over IP. Please note: You cannot plug IP phones into an ATA. PBX and key systems are not supported on ATAs. Customers faxing on Business Digital Voice will need an ATA. Please see Can I use my fax, alarm or credit-card lines on this service? for more information. Business Digital Voice is the premier VoIP phone system that provides big business tools for small businesses, with over 45 features to help make your business more efficient, productive and mobile. We also include mobile and desktop apps so you can manage your calls and business when you are away from your desk. Multiple call-forwarding options are available so you don't miss a call. Support is always available. You can view the latest support documents on a number of features and applications by visiting. In addition, you and your employees can register for live support webinars to get the most out of your Business Digital Voice system. Also, prerecorded, on-demand versions of the webinars are available for whenever you need them. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. : $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.25. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.25. Businesses who purchase qualifying Fios Business Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement are eligible to receive a Virtual Visa Prepaid Card, as follows:(i) $100 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps plan; or (ii) $200 Virtual Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig plan (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Virtual Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments; card expires 6 months after it is issued. Can be used for online and telephone purchases everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted; may not be used in physical locations. This *** * optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install, after which Virtual card will be emailed within 80 days of install date and must be activated online. Limit one card per account; card cannot be transferred. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers available from 2.1.25 to 6.30.25. Available to select, eligible new business customers who activate a new, qualifying Fios internet service line and who have or activate at least 1 line of a qualifying business smartphone plan with unlimited data (e.g. My Biz Plan, Business Unlimited plans). New internet line and new business smartphone plan must be purchased in the same transaction. For each qualifying internet line customer will receive a $20/mo credit which will continue as long as Verizon provides and customer maintains both services as qualifying levels. $240/yr savings calculated by $20/mo bill credit for 12 mos. Credit is applied once both services are activated and will appear on your bill in 1-2 cycles. Some restrictions apply; may not be combined with all offers. Offer not available to customers with existing account level fixed wireless internet + smartphone plan discount; not available for non-standard plans. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental. Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $16.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. 3G CDMA Network Retirement Business

Verizon continues to upgrade its network for businesses, in partnership with device manufacturers, to better serve you. Virtually all traffic is on our 4G LTE (4G) & 5G networks which offer superior performance compared to previous generations of networks. For several years now we've publicly stated that our 3G CDMA network for business and consumers is being decommissioned. This will be completed by December 31, 2022. As previously communicated, Verizon has already discontinued many of our 3G (CDMA) and 4G Non-VoLTE device management functions such as activations and plan changes while providing limited troubleshooting of these devices. Verizon is focused on giving customers the best network and technology. For this reason, we will be retiring our 3G network by December 31, 2022. To help transition customers to 4G or 5G we are creating plans that support these devices. Verizon's 4G and 5G networks and technologies are superior to our previous generation networks. Verizon continues to build for the future, evolving from the CDMA 1xRTT launch in 2001, to the 4G network in 2010 and the recent introduction of 5G in 2019. We want to keep you connected to the network more people rely on. Please call your Verizon representative to discuss device options that may be available to you. Your CDMA device will continue to work through November 30, 2022. After this, your service will be suspended without billing and you will lose network connection, starting on the day before the first day of your December 2022 bill cycle. The bill period is reflected as the statement ending date at the top of the bill. As of that day, your line will then be suspended for 60 days ("Suspension Period"). If you upgrade your device during the Suspension Period, you will be able to keep your current mobile telephone number and your account structure will be preserved. If you do not upgrade during the Suspension Period, your line will be disconnected on the day before the first day of your February bill period, and you will lose the associated mobile telephone number. To upgrade your impacted device and keep your current mobile phone number, sign in to your My Business account by visiting verizon.com/business/login, contact your sales representative, or call 800.922.0204. As publicly stated for the last few years, Verizon will complete CDMA retirement by December 31, 2022. For the past few years, Verizon has been assisting businesses and consumers in technology migration from older 1X and 3G devices to newer devices that benefit from 4G and 5G. After network retirement , if you are a Verizon customer still using a device that is 1XRTT, 3G (CDMA) or 4G that does not support High Definition Voice (Non-VoLTE), your device will no longer make or receive calls, send or receive text messages, or use data services, including Internet browsing and IoT (Internet of Things) services. Until network retirement, active and non-suspended CDMA devices will still be able to use these services. The network will be completely inaccessible after network retirement. Verizon is no longer allowing new activation of 1X, 3G, or 4G Non-VoLTE devices on our network. CDMA decommissioning may have some impacts to your bill depending on how your account is set up. Early Termination Fees. ETFs will not apply. If your CDMA line has an ETF, it will be waived when the line is disconnected in February 2023. Device Payment Plan. DPP finance charges will apply. When your CDMA line is disconnected, you will be charged for the remaining device payment installment balance on your next bill. To stay connected, please upgrade your CDMA device by paying the remaining device payment balance. Shared Data Plans. If the affected CDMA line(s) is part of a shared data plan, the total amount of data shared across the account will be reduced by the amount previously allocated to that CDMA line. If the remaining lines on the account collectively exceed the account's total overall data allotment, overage charges will likely apply. Tiered Pricing. For a small number of large, high-volume customers, a reduction in the number of devices due to CDMA decommissioning may affect pricing. Please call your Verizon representative with any questions. If your CDMA device line is designated in My Business as a Primary line, you will need to re-designate a non-CDMA line as Primary. Since Verizon is moving all device connectivity to our 4G and 5G networks, you will have a better experience with voice, data and messaging performance. Verizon's 4G and 5G networks are superior to Verizon's previous generation networks. We want to keep you connected to the network more people rely on. Verizon has been assisting customers in technology migration from older (1X, 3G and older 4G devices that do not support High Definition Voice) to newer devices that benefit from 4G and 5G. Please call your Verizon representative to discuss device options that may be available to you. All devices in the following categories will be impacted:,To manage your impacted lines, please sign in and review the in the My Business portal. Or you may follow these steps:,Or you may contact your Business Sales representative, visit a Verizon store, or contact us at 800.922.0204. For certified 4G IoT devices, you will find a list on our Open Development portal showcase website. . For impacted coverage extension devices, please see the list of . 1300+ CDMA 1X and 3G device models with CDMA M2M price plans will be impacted. Multimode or dual mode devices supporting 4G and CDMA 2G (1XRTT) and/or 3G services will continue operating on the 4G network after the CDMA network retirement. Please check in the link below to see if your device is impacted. Verizon has ceased accepting new CDMA-only equipment for Open Development (OD) certification as of December 31, 2016. All CDMA-certified equipment has an expiration date of December 31, 2020 or 3 years from the date of certification, whichever occurs first. Effective July 1, 2018, Verizon no longer accepts uploads of any new CDMA-only MEID/ESNs. There have been no new CDMA device certifications as of 2018. We stopped new CDMA device activations back in 2019. There are many options available to you as you consider upgrading to a new device. To manage your impacted lines, please sign in and review the in the My Business portal. Or you may follow these steps:,Or you may contact your Business Sales representative, visit a Verizon store, or contact us at 800.922.0204. For certified 4G IoT devices, you will find a list on our Open Development portal showcase website. . For impacted coverage extension devices, please see the list of . There are multiple ways to select a path to migrate from CDMA to 4G and it depends on device data needs:,Verizon offers a wide selection of IoT price plans such as M2M plans, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) plans, Business Internet (BI) plans & Prepaid M2M plans for different 4G and 5G use cases. Verizon is offering a BIC (bill incentive credit) through December 2022 for eligible IoT customers who upgrade their existing IoT (M2M) CDMA service. The equipment must be upgraded to a 4G or 5G device with any M2M/BI/FWA price plan. Customers should contact their sales representative for details. 