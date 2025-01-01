business telephone systems comparison

Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. This pattern largely pertains to attacks perpetrated by more dedicated criminals who utilize their expertise in hacking and ready access to malware to breach and/or impact organizations of different sizes, frequently leveraging Ransomware as their means of getting a payday. Ransomware continues to dominate this pattern as attackers leverage a bevy of different techniques to compromise an organization. 3,966 incidents, 1,944 with confirmed data disclosureExternal (96%), Internal (4%), Multiple (2%), Partner (1%) (breaches)Financial (97%), Espionage (3%) (breaches)Other (42%), Personal (34%), System (31%), Internal (24%) (breaches),Imagine strolling into your office one morning only to discover an alarming desktop image from some criminal group with a cringeworthy name requesting Bitcoin (BTC) in exchange for the return of all your data. Hopefully, being the avid DBIR reader you are, you would have recent and well-tested backups to restore from. This pattern largely pertains to attacks perpetrated by more dedicated criminals who utilize their expertise in hacking and ready access to malware to breach and/or impact organizations of different sizes, frequently leveraging Ransomware as their means of getting a payday. Ransomware continues to dominate this pattern as attackers leverage a bevy of different techniques to compromise an organization. 3,966 incidents, 1,944 with confirmed data disclosureExternal (96%), Internal (4%), Multiple (2%), Partner (1%) (breaches)Financial (97%), Espionage (3%) (breaches)Other (42%), Personal (34%), System (31%), Internal (24%) (breaches),Imagine strolling into your office one morning only to discover an alarming desktop image from some criminal group with a cringeworthy name requesting Bitcoin (BTC) in exchange for the return of all your data. Hopefully, being the avid DBIR reader you are, you would have recent and well-tested backups to restore from. However, what if these criminals do not stop at only encrypting your data but also threaten to leak portions of your more sensitive information unless paid? Oftentimes it appears that no matter how fast our defenses and practices evolve, attackers adapt theirs just as quickly. This creates a perpetual arms race, and nowhere is it better represented than in the System Intrusion pattern. We frequently think of the threat actors in this pattern as the "hands on keyboard" type of attackers. While they might leverage automation to gain a foothold, once they are inside the organization, they utilize finely honed skills to bypass controls and achieve their goals. As Figure 28 illustrates, this commonly includes Ransomware. They use a variety of tools to traverse your environment and then pivot, including using phishing and stolen credentials to obtain access and adding backdoors to maintain that access and leverage vulnerabilities to move laterally. We can see these attacks more clearly when we break them into three smaller, more consumable portions. Namely, the initial access phase, the breach escalation and the results. Figure 27 has a breakdown of the Action-Asset combinations that we see during different steps of the attack. When looking at Figure 27, we see the clear leaders for the initial access—a great deal of hacking servers and an almost equal amount of unknown actions. In terms of hacking, 9% of incidents involve Exploiting vulnerabilities and 8% involve the Use of stolen credentials. When we examine only our incidents that contain the exploitation of vulnerabilities, we find those vulnerabilities are largely exploited via Web applications (Figure 29). In addition, we see some User devices being directly targeted, and we also observe Phishing in roughly 6% of cases. Phishing provides just another means of ingress, either to get a set of usable credentials or to deploy a payload on a user system. Malware is largely distributed via email and often comes in the form of Microsoft Office documents (see Figure 30). This makes sense when you consider that most of these documents now have the ability to run code on the client system, which is extremely useful if you're an attacker. Admittedly, there are many cases in which we do not know the exact means of entry the attacker used. However, these pathways of Exploiting vulnerabilities, using stolen credentials and Phishing are very similar to previous years' findings, and let's face it, they are straight out of InfoSec 101. This again demonstrates the importance of the fundamentals. Once attackers have access to your environment, they will typically look for ways to escalate privileges, maintain persistence and locate paths to move across the organization to achieve their ultimate goal, whatever that may be. For those ATT&CK aficionados out there, you may be thinking this sounds like we're talking about a big chunk of that matrix. Well, we are. While we have a higher view of the incidents, we do not always have the telemetry required to find out exactly what techniques were used. However, below we discuss some of the additional hacking techniques and malware capabilities that we can track. Malware that maintains command and control (C2) access to the system was witnessed in about 5% of incidents. Also present are the more typical types of malware that profile hosts, scan networks and (a local favorite) dump passwords. Lastly, just in case you thought the 2010s were behind us, we even found a handful of crypto miners in this dataset. There were not enough for us to confirm that they are back en vogue, but definitely enough to confirm that certain parties still consider compromised servers as free real-estate from which to mine. With such a high reliance upon the installation of malware across this pattern (either in the form of Ransomware, backdoors or payment card skimming malware) we shouldn't be too surprised when we find servers that have illicit software installed as the most common combination of Attribute and Asset. The second most common is the exfiltration of data, and rounding out the trio is the loss of availability, aka rendering your data unreadable. These top three describe the final steps associated with many of these attacks quite well—attackers find a way to install their payload across the organization, steal data and then encrypt the systems on their way out. Ransomware continues to be a major threat for organizations of all sizes and industries and is present in 24% of breaches. Of those cases, 94% fall within System Intrusion. While Ransomware has increased only slightly this year, it is so ubiquitous that it may simply be a threat that we will always have to protect against—91% of our industries have Ransomware as one of their top three actions. To understand how these attacks occur, it is often useful to look at the top Vectors for the actions. In this case, the most common ways in are Email, Desktop sharing software and Web applications (Figure 31). Email as a vector isn't going away any time soon. The convenience of sending your malware and having the user run it for you makes this technique timeless. The next most common vector, Desktop sharing software, makes sense, since these breaches and incidents frequently leverage some means of accessing a system. What better way to do that than by using a built-in tool such as RDP or a third-party version to provide the criminal mastermind a nice GUI?,As we DBIR authors groggily awoke from our hyperbolic slumber to start collecting and writing about all the major happenings in the cybersecurity world, we saw yet another major cybersecurity event had slowly played out after the cutoff of our data collection. This occurred first in 2020, with SolarWinds, and history has repeated itself in 2021 with Log4j, opening what seems to be a Pandora's box of vulnerabilities. However, there is one advantage to waiting—we get to watch as the dust settles and provide an objective analysis as to what actually occurred. There was a great deal of uncertainty and complexity surrounding the incidents involving the Log4j vulnerability. One of which was the fact that no one really understood the full scope of the breach as it was not simply in one software product but was actually in a library used by numerous applications and programs (both purchased and open sourced.),A quick recap of the event is perhaps warranted to refresh everyone's memory. The vulnerability was disclosed in late November 2021, and within a few days the first exploitations began to appear. The vulnerability, given the designation of CVE-2021- 44228, was given a whopping criticality score of 10. By the end of December, 0.003% of the scanning activity captured by honeypots were actively poking and prodding for this specific vulnerability. While that number might seem small, the velocity was rather striking, with more than 32% of all Log4j scanning activity over the course of the year happening within 30 days of its release (the biggest spike of activity occurred within 17 days, as Figure 32 shows). This velocity is an interesting comparison versus organizations' median time to patch, which is currently 49 days for critical vulnerabilities, a number that has stayed relatively consistent over the years. However, it may not have been as big of a disaster as many predicted. When examining the DBIR incident dataset, we actually saw a decrease, we actually saw a decrease of vulnerability exploitation leading to incidents and breaches, with Log4j being mentioned in 0.4% of our incidents (just under a hundred cases). However, when examining these cases, we found that Log4j was used by a variety of actors to achieve an assortment of different objectives, with 73% of our cases involving Espionage and 26% involving Organized crime. Given the nature of the vulnerability, allowing remote code execution, we predictably saw a lot of malware activity associated with it, such as Backdoors and Downloaders to pull in additional hosts. Finally, in about 26% of the cases, we saw the exploit of Log4j being leveraged as part of Ransomware attacks, which only goes to show that attackers will leverage whatever beachhead they can get. Based on some of the vulnerability scanning data we analyzed (as in the good folks scanning for vulnerabilities, not the bad ones) we found that vulnerable Log4j showed up in 8% of organizations. And in other somewhat surprising news, we also found that there was a greater percentage of Log4j installations that were end of life (EOL) with 14% of organizations, even if they weren't actually vulnerable to Log4j explicitly. Lastly, 22% of the organizations had multiple (i.e. more than one) instances of the Log4j vulnerability in their systems. This underlying vulnerability in a dependency has brought back the discussion around having a software bill of materials (SBOM). You may think that SBOM is a term kids are throwing around in between their "no caps" and "bussin," but its goal is to help organizations understand all the ingredients (software packages and libraries) that go into making the software their organization relies upon. Having a mature SBOM process across their ecosystem enables organizations to quickly identify vulnerabilities within the underlying libraries and help with future remediation processes for something like Log4j. Bearing in mind the breadth of activity found within this pattern and how actors leverage a wide collection of techniques and tactics, there are a lot of safeguards that organizations should consider implementing. A small subset—including the CIS Control Number—is below, which should serve as a starting point for building out your own risk assessments to determine what controls are appropriate to your organization's risk profile. Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software [4] – Establish and Maintain a Secure Configuration Process [4.1] – Establish and Maintain a Secure Configuration Process for Network Infrastructure [4.2] – Implement and Manage a Firewall on Servers [4.4] – Implement and Manage a Firewall on End-User Devices [4.5],Email and Web Browser Protection [9] – Use DNS Filtering Services [9.2],Malware Defenses [10] – Deploy and Maintain Anti-Malware Software [10.1] – Configure Automatic Anti-Malware Signature Updates [10.2],Continuous Vulnerability Management [7] – Establish and Maintain a Vulnerability Management Process [7.1] – Establish and Maintain a Remediation Process [7.2],Data Recovery [11] – Establish and Maintain a Data Recovery Process [11.1] – Perform Automated Backups [11.2] – Protect Recovery Data [11.3] – Establish and Maintain an Isolated Instance of Recovery Data [11.4]Account Management [5] – Establish and Maintain an Inventory of Accounts [5.1] – Disable Dormant Accounts [5.3],Access Control Management [6] – Establish an Access Granting/ Revoking Protocol [6.1] – Require MFA for Externally- Exposed Applications [6.3] – Require MFA for Remote Network Access [6.4]Security Awareness and Skills Training [14],Since we are hot on the subject of ransomware, we thought it would be interesting to revisit the breach impact data provided by our partner, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). When we last reviewed this data in the 2021 DBIR, we found that 90% of the incidents reported to the IC3 had no financial loss result, but for the remaining 10%, the median amount lost was $11,500, and the range of losses in 95% of the cases were between $70 and $1.2 million. In reviewing Figure 33, of the incidents with loss, the calculated median more than doubled to $26,000, and the 95% range of losses expanded to sit between $1 and $2.25 million, putting that upper bound in scarier territory if you are a small business. The FBI did find that only 7% of the incidents had losses in this case, so it's not all bad news. Now, before any one of you makes a snarky quip about inflation and the base rate of the economy, here is the unusual part: When combining the paid-out transactions to the threat actors on the same time period, we get a much smaller median—$10,000 (Figure 34), and this median is actually less than the two previous years when the DBIR team has had access to this dataset. What this suggests is that the overall costs of recovering from a ransomware incident are increasing even as the ransom amounts are lower. This fact could be suggesting that the overall company size of ransomware victims is trending down. Even though the amounts requested by the threat actors would be smaller for those smaller companies—they want to get any money they can—the added costs of recovering their IT infrastructure under a backdrop of likely technical debt would spike their overall losses. This is conjecture, as we don't have the company size data and not all complaints have the associated transaction value data in this specific dataset. Even so, this is a result we have been expecting to see due to the increase of automation and efficiency of ransomware operators. One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. For more information, read the or call 1-833-966-2827,Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. 