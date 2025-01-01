business use of internet intranet and extranet

Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
What is Private IP? Guide to Understand Private IP

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is private IP?,Be informed when securing your corner of the cloud. For businesses large and small, walls are coming down and physical boundaries are disappearing wherever markets are growing. More companies are going mobile as they expand their remote workforces to offer a more responsive customer experience. Others are taking advantage of new connectivity options to quickly, securely and affordably establish a presence closer to customers and new opportunities across the U.S. These companies have outgrown standard ways of getting online. They can no longer work with a single shared connection to the internet. At the same time, they're not ready for an enterprise-grade suite of private connections more typical of a multi-million-dollar organization with thousands of employees and a sky-high annual IT budget. They need a secure space in the cloud dedicated to their operations and data, one that suits their size, budget and specific bandwidth requirements. They also can't afford to invest in a whole new networking approach that may need considerable reconfiguring a year or two down the road. Many companies in this camp simply need to connect and collaborate via, for example, conference calling and messaging. They need a safe and efficient means for storing, sending and receiving large files across widely distributed locations. They need an online seat that is the right fit for current business conditions, and that can scale up or down, bandwidth-wise, as their operational situation changes. Private IP addressing often fits the bill for growing companies with limited IT resources. Private IP, or PIP, provides a simple, dedicated cloud-based network that allows businesses to consolidate applications into a single network infrastructure. It allows for relatively uncomplicated connectivity very similar to that of the public internet while enabling the flexibility, security and reliability of a gated network like a VPN. Whether your company is on the brink of major growth or struggling against the limitations of insufficient bandwidth for your current volume of business, consider whether private IP may be right for you. Take a look at a few frequently—asked questions before making your next networking move. What types of challenges are addressed by private IP?,Small- to medium-sized businesses often benefit from PIP addressing. Here's a scenario. A hiring firm—let's call it Brains Co.—has eight employees in a Chicago office. Brains is expanding operations and headcount into Seattle and Atlanta. The company has plans for two more offices in the next 20 months to accommodate clients in New York and Dallas. The five-year-old company has grown from two clients in the legal sector to more than 150 across the country in industries ranging from healthcare to IT and government affairs. Headcount will increase, and many of the new hires will work remotely and travel often. This company must regularly transfer large files in a wide range of formats. It also must conduct webinars and convene teleconferences across time zones on very short notice. It has compliance requirements to meet, and data must be kept carefully secured at all times. It regularly uses video for multi-site training and will need advanced collaboration and presence tools for its highly-mobile employees. Brains also doesn't have the resources to reconfigure an inappropriately architected network as it rolls out new services. For Brains Co. private IP can:,How does private IP return value?,Depending on how your PIP is structured, and what your service provider offers, ROI advantages can amount to an IT team at your fingertips. Your online-connections experience could be completely transformed. Private IP can:,So, what's under the hood? How does private IP work?,This is where things can get technical. Not hard, if you're an IT specialist, but arcane to many others. However, a cursory look at protocols and addressing may help clarify how the relatively simple PIP technology allows users to effectively communicate over a secure, efficient and flexible private-network infrastructure. It serves as a foundation for automating and streamlining business processes such as e-commerce, shared intranets and extranets. PIP provides connections into a private external network, or extranet, that move data and establish off-site, remote links. It does so in ways that are very similar to the public internet everybody uses to check social media, stream videos, download apps and more. The public and private IP versions use very similar protocols for routing. The public internet uses border gateway protocol (BGP) which is also used by most multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks on which PIP is based. This routing helps the user experience because working in PIP mode seems no different from using the public internet. It is widely tapped for communications between autonomous networks and has extensive routing policies for implementations of complex or simple networks. MPLS technology used by private IP allows for the integration of Layer 2 and Layer 3 routing. The layers are among the seven that comprise the OSI (Open Systems Interconnection) model of networking common in telecommunications for, among other things, cellular service. This network-service platform provides a base that is scalable, survivable and efficient without sacrificing performance. The private IP network is a closed and private MPLS backbone (meaning that it allows no internet connectivity). It doesn't support any direct customer-access connections. MPLS networks will automatically detect and dynamically re-route around transmission-path failures. With private networks, a distinct set of addresses has been established by the authorizing organization (Internet Assigned Numbers Authority) to locate computers on a specific PIP. For the public internet, the authorizing organization (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) has designated a different set of addresses for devices that access that public network, or internet. This way, the routing of signals to and from specific private IP networks is kept separate from the public internet, and from other PIP networks. These addresses, whether public or private, are like mailing addresses for homes and businesses. Every computing device that accesses a PIP or the public internet must have a distinct address in the appropriate range for connections to go through. It's like the incorrect or non-existent mailing address resulting in an undeliverable letter. Or paycheck. The private IP addressing architecture uses IPv4 and IPv6 specifications to define the private addressing ranges. IP packets that use addresses in these ranges cannot be routed through the public internet. Public IP addresses can be found through an internet lookup. Simply type "what is my IP address" into your browser address bar, and hit enter. Private IP addresses cannot be found this way. If you're curious about PIP addressing, how routers are NAT (network address translation) devices, and how machines and users routinely bounce to and from public and private networks everyday, all the time, there are infinite resources on the subject. Just search on "IP addresses: Everything you need to know," or something similar. What are the advantages and disadvantages of private IP?,The internet is teeming with cyber-pestilences and villains of every stripe. That's why data protection and privacy top the list of advantages for those who choose private IP. Devices aren't exposed to the public internet, so hackers have a harder time getting at them and their users. Private IP networks are isolated from other networks, making them less vulnerable to such common issues as external equipment malfunctions or connectivity loss. If a problem does occur, pinpointing its cause and solution is a simpler matter that can save precious time and budget dollars. Private IP networks involve additional setup and non-standard configurations. They also will not interact with the public internet; alternative solutions are needed. These are usually supplied by most service providers for users who want seamless access to both private and public (e.g. internet) networks. With PIP, the cost of server space and equipment, as well as for configuration and maintenance, is not spread across millions of users as it is with the public internet. Instead, the operator providing the private IP carries these costs, of which a portion is passed on to users. Now that you know more about what's involved with private IP, you should be better equipped to make informed decisions as your business grows. The technology is a popular choice for governments, enterprises, start-ups and businesses in the middle of the market. It can be an ideal solution for you, too, as you boost your network for that next big opportunity. Verizon offers a range of connectivity options tailored to organizations of all sizes in both the public and private sectors. from Verizon is an MPLS-based VPN service that delivers a simple network designed to grow with your business while helping you consolidate applications into a single, easy-to-use infrastructure. To learn more, visit us online. Connect users to applications with a reliable, scalable and flexible network. Let us manage your networking needs, so you can concentrate on business priorities. Get better peace of mind while you stay focused on your business goals. Business TV - Shop Fios TV Plans for Business

Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges. No contract required. ,Please chat or call to order:,Fios TV offers a range of TV packages and the ability to add additional programming tailored to your business needs. Get the channels you need with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Our 100% fiber-optic network delivers crystal-clear, high-definition news and entertainment. The Fios network is 99.9% reliable, helping you provide high picture quality and exceptional customer experiences. See which channels each plan offers and compare plans to find the best for your business. For private offices, conference rooms and employee break rooms,For retail, waiting rooms or other common areas,For the general public where food and beverages are soldAccess core channels with local news, entertainment, variety and more. Get news channels to keep you, your employees and your customers informed. Watch exciting sports, music, comedy and travel. View the best sports action, award-winning original series and documentary features. Give your business ultimate entertainment options with access to all of the top sports and movies. Features the NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Major League Baseball, world-class soccer from around the globe, Olympic sports, classic games, hunting and more. Features UEFA Champions League, England's FACup, UEFA Europa League, Scottish Premier League and the Australian A-League, as well as rugby and Australian Rules Football. *Call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Watch your favorite teams and up to 40 out-of-market games every week throughout the regular season, including select games in HD. Watch up to 40 out-of-market games every week, including select games from the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup™ Playoffs. **Call 1-800-837-Verizon (1-800-837-4966) for pricing. Commercial packages will be automatically renewed each year, for the full season, at that season's renewal rate. If you do not wish to be renewed next season, you may opt out during the off season, by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). The deadline for opting out is 10 days prior to the start of the next season. Choose from over 20 foreign language channels in Arabic, Chinese, French, German and Japanese to cater to specific clientele and your employees. Call Verizon for pricing. 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Arab Radio & Television (ART), Kuwait TV,Public TV of Armenia,BN TV, TV1,TV Globo,TVB1, TVB Drama, TVBe,CCTV4, CTI Zhong Tian, Phoenix North America,The Filipino Channel, GMA Pinoy, Filipino On Demand,TV 5 Monde,Antenna TV,The Israeli Network,Rai Italia, Mediaset Italia,MBC, MBC Drama, SBS, YTB,RTPi, SIC Internacional,RSC1,RTN,Aapka Colors, TV Asia, ZEE TV, SET Asia, ZEE News,Jus Punjabi,Includes over 70+ channels,SBTN , Pick any premium movie package* you want for your business for $15/mo. Add additional packages: one package for $15, two packages for $25, three packages for $30 and four packages or five packages for $40. Max brings you closer to the entertainment you love. Watch HBO channels and HBO On Demand - plus enjoy the new Max app, where you can stream all of HBO together with the greatest collection of movies, shows and new Max Originals. The premium movie destination with the most movies and fewest repeats. Cinemax® is the only 100 % true HD premium channel, featuring hot new shows and today's most popular movies. And with Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO® you can watch whenever and wherever. Cinemax On Demand and MAX GO are included free with your subscription. with SHOWTIME (formerly SHOWTIME) is a premium entertainment network featuring critically-acclaimed originals, groundbreaking documentaries, blockbuster movies, hit series and more, all without commercial interruptions. There's nothing better than amazing entertainment when your employees need a break. Fios TV delivers with this year's hottest Pay Per View events and On Demand movies straight to your business. Take your pick from 70,000 On Demand titles from every genre, with the latest movie releases available up to four weeks earlier than other providers. The fiber-optic power of Fios turns movies into a lifelike experience with HD picture quality so real, you feel like you're part of the action. Pay Per View and On Demand titles are not available for Bar/Restaurant or Public Viewing customers. If you are an existing Private Viewing customer, please visit My Business to register and begin watching Pay Per View and On Demand content. $34.99/mo 50 digital audio channels from Music Choice. Select from various musical genres like country, pop, rock and roll, blues, jazz ... the list goes on. The Verizon Fios TV Mobile app lets you stream your favorite shows on your device. You can even turn your device into a remote control. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with a Fios TV subscription. You can begin streaming right after you place your order. Just download the app to get started. It's compatible with iPad®, iPhone® , Android® and Kindle Fire®. Order a set-top box for each television during checkout. To record shows, add a digital video recorder (DVR) service of your choice. If you're already a Verizon customer, please to buy cables, remotes or RFM extenders. ,Our DVR services are available for Private Viewing customers only,$12.00/mo $20.00/mo $30.00/mo Fios TV is television delivered to your office with 100% fiber-optic cable. Inside your office, we use your existing coaxial cable wiring for Fios TV, making installation easy. Fios TV has an extensive channel lineup with more than 500 digital channels and local and national HDTV channels. In addition to a dual-tuner digital video recorder (DVR), you also can get access to over 70,000 titles On Demand (including over 25,000 HD titles) at any given time. Eligible customers only. The Fios TV Mobile app allows you to stream TV. After you place your Fios TV order, you can start streaming many Fios TV channels right away—even before your business service has been installed. Just download the Fios TV Mobile app to get started. The Fios TV Mobile app is included with the Fios TV subscription and it's compatible with iPad, iPhone , Android and Kindle Fire. Your installation includes connecting up to three televisions with existing coaxial outlets (including installation of set-top boxes). It also includes programming of the Fios TV remote control for your set-top boxes and televisions. Additional TVs can be set up for an additional charge. Our technicians will also do the outside work, including installation of any required network equipment such as the Optical Network Terminal (ONT), router or a battery backup unit (optional), if this equipment is not already present. Depending on the area and your office's set-up, our technician(s) may or may not fish walls or move furniture when installing or replacing wiring or installing set-top boxes. The technician will determine installation specifics with you on the date of installation. Installation time can vary based on a number of factors, but we recommend that you reserve about four hours for the Verizon technician to complete the installation of your Verizon Fios TV service. A person 18 years of age or older must be present for the installation visit and be able to make decisions on placement of wiring and equipment at your office. If you are having both Fios Internet and Fios TV installed, we recommend reserving six hours for the entire installation. For support, go to . Find the right plan and get up and running quickly with help from our team. Once you order you can track here. Mix and match products to get the right solution for your business. See if this product is available in your area and get pricing. Tell us a little bit about your business and get set up to meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or request a quote. Not sure if this is what you need? We can make some recommendations. What Is a Distributed Computing System and How Does it Work? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is distributed computing and why does it matter for my business?,Author: Shane Schick,The rise of technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things has led businesses to reconsider how they'll make strategic use of all the data that they expect to be available to them. Enter distributed computing and what makes distributed computing powerful. But what is distributed computing, sometimes referred to as distributed cloud computing, and where does edge computing come in? Though the term "distributed computing" has been around for decades, the concept of an edge topology may still be relatively new for some organizations. Think of this as a crash course in the two concepts and how they interrelate. What is distributed computing?,Most of the technologies we use in everyday life are . This includes search engines, streaming services and even online banking. The technologies required to perform these tasks can include independent hardware, software and other components that are linked as nodes in a network. The components can work together to exchange information and . Contrast this with parallel computing, in which multiple processors execute tasks at the same time, within the same system. That's useful for increasing the amount of work an individual computer can handle efficiently, but the needs of most businesses require IT capabilities on a larger order of magnitude. What makes distributed computing powerful?,Now that you know what distributed computing is, you may ask what makes distributed computing powerful? Distributed computing not only but also offers great flexibility. Servers and workstations can be connected in a local network, for example, or . Organizations can also of distributed systems, or build in greater redundancy to ensure greater reliability and business continuity. These systems are also sometimes referred to as . Distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing,It's easy to get confused about distinctions between distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing, but essentially distributed cloud can make edge computing much easier to manage and maintain. As organizations continue to enhance employee and customer experiences, for example, they often need to speed up data processing where their employees, customers or frontline devices are: at the edge of the network. Although still distributed in nature, edge nodes are set up to process data closer to its point of creation. This could include smartphones, IoT devices, cloud-based point of sales systems and more. It's possible for organizations to scale edge computing significantly as part of their growth strategy. This can create challenges for ops teams to set up a large number of individual edge servers and deploy them to container environments, such as Kubernetes, in a consistent way. It's not so much a case of distributed cloud vs. edge computing, in other words. The two technologies complement each other to reduce overhead for IT. Distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing in action,Going back to what is distributed computing and what makes distributed computing powerful, you don't have to look very far to see where distributed cloud computing has made an impact on the world. If you're browsing the web, sending email or checking your company's intranet, you're benefiting from distributed architecture. The large number of users dependent on these kinds of applications requires the kind of processing power that's ideally suited to a distributed cloud. Security is also improved—in part because the architecture is not all set up in one location. Apart from smart objects and streaming services, edge computing is becoming pervasive in several other critical areas. These include industrial settings, such as factories, where bringing data closer to where it's used can help to introduce automation for operational improvements. The introduction of self-driving cars is another instance where having workloads run at the edge can allow systems to respond quickly to real-time data. Now that you understand what distributed computing is and what makes distributed computing powerful, you may wonder what distributed computing is going to look like in years to come? As it continues to evolve, there's little doubt that carving out edge computing could accelerate a lot of innovation that brings more value to businesses in multiple industries. Learn how Verizon can help you. Manage your account or get tools and information. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

