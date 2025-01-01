byop plans

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) | Switch to Verizon Business Plan

Save up to $720 when you switch and bring your compatible smartphone and number. Chat now to find out how. Have a device you love? Switch to Verizon with a compatible smartphone and existing number and save on a great plan. Save up to $30/mo per line for 24 months when you bring your own smartphone and transfer your number. Take control of your mobile plan. Choose exactly what you want and pay only for what you need. As low as $25/line per month. Keep your team connected wherever you do business with the right mobile solutions. Follow these easy steps to get your business line set up. Check to see if your device is compatible with our network. Select the best plan for your business. Confirm your order is correct and check out. Gain access to the Verizon network with devices from a third-party seller, another phone carrier or a manufacturer. You'll get a $600 promotional credit over 24 months when you bring your smartphone and number to Verizon with a select Business Unlimited 5G plan. When you switch to Verizon, you can . That way, you won't need to share a new number with your  business contacts. Don't worry about a long-term contract commitment when you choose a new line with a month-to-month agreement and Business Unlimited Plus 5G or Unlimited Pro 5G plan. Bring a variety of compatible smartphones for a seamless switch when you select your Business Unlimited 5G plan. To bring your own device (BYOD) to Verizon from a third-party seller, retailer, manufacturer or from another carrier (e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). There, you'll check your device's compatibility, set up your number, choose a plan and set up your payment method. Note: You must be the or to add a new line of service to an existing Verizon account. If you're the or , you can in My Business. To bring your device to Verizon, you need to know the Device ID (IMEI, MEID and/or ESN). Here's how to find your device ID:,Dial *#06# to find your Device ID (IMEI), or follow the instructions below. Yes, if your device is compatible with the Verizon mobile network, you can bring it over from another carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.). . Note: To check compatibility, you need the device ID. To find your device ID, on your device go to:You can bring smartphones, tablets, laptops and hotspots that you bought from a third-party seller (e.g. Best Buy, Amazon, etc.), another phone carrier (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, etc.)  or even a manufacturer. To be eligible for BYOD to Verizon, your device must be unlocked and its hardware and software must be compatible with our mobile network. Yes, when you bring an eSIM or dual SIM device from another carrier, keep in mind:,Some carriers lock their devices. A locked device will only work on that carrier's network. If your carrier has locked your device, you need to contact them to have them unlock the device (if compatible). After the carrier has unlocked the device, it can take up to 24 hours before you can activate your device with Verizon. Learn how toYou may be able to bring your mobile number along when you bring your device to Verizon. You can select this option and provide account details in the compatibility check and checkout process. Note: When you're bringing a phone number to Verizon, don't cancel your service with your other carrier until we've activated your new line. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. We use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Total Mobile Protection Plans for Business

Total Mobile Protection for Business delivers same-day device replacement and setup. So you can keep working. Enroll by 4.13 to take advantage of this coverage. Get powerful protection benefits that cover your device in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty malfunctions. So you can stay productive. Get your replacement smartphone or new devices purchased from verizon.com delivered and set up the same day. Get your screen repaired as soon as the same day for a $0 deductible. Help keep your business laptop in shape with PC tune-ups, diagnostic exams to help identify issues and expert help removing viruses. For damage beyond a cracked screen, enjoy a $99 damage replacement deductible per claim. Get help fast at an Authorized Repair Facility for battery replacements and other post-warranty malfunctions. Live, on-demand access to Tech Coach experts who can help you better utilize your device and connect it to virtually anything else. Choose single device protection for line-level coverage, or get multi-device protection for account-level coverage that's cost-efficient. . . Select smartphones, watches, tablets and basic phones. Select smartphones and watches. For accounts with 3-10 lines with eligible devices. 3 registered lines share 6 claims every 12 months. For accounts with 11-24 lines with eligible devices. 11 registered lines share 22 claims every 12 months. For accounts with 25-49 lines with eligible devices. 25 registered lines share 50 claims every 12 months. Add TechTeam for wireless business customers to Total Mobile Protect Multi-Device (MD) for Business, and get whole office support in seconds for virtually all your devices—with a click or call. Starting at $103/mo for account-based coverage with 3-10 eligible lines. Verizon device protection options are available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines and devices. You must enroll within 30 days of device activation or during another qualifying event. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, deductibles and terms apply. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details.
Service Protection Plan for Business Devices

Protect Verizon voice, data and Fios TV connections with a plan covering inside-the-wall wiring and outlets. A service protection plan for diagnostics and repair of the inside wiring of Verizon voice and broadband connections, including phone jacks and voice and data outlets. This plan covers diagnostics and repair for inside wiring of Verizon voice, broadband and Fios TV connections. Coverage includes the repair of jacks, voice and data outlets, and inside wiring for up to 30 voice and broadband connections at a single business location. If you are in an office with 30 or fewer broadband, voice or Fios connections; rely on hardwired technology; or have no or limited in-house resources to maintain inside-the-wall wiring and outlets, this plan is for you. Already have Fios Internet? You can order Verizon Service Protection Plan at 1-844-490-3178. New customers should contact their reps. Pay one low monthly price. We repair your Verizon voice and internet connections from installation onward so your services don't miss a beat. Pay one low monthly bill and avoid unexpected service charges. The plan covers all of your Verizon voice and data outlets, inside-the-wall wiring and more. Get coverage for up to 30 voice and broadband connections to a service location, all billed under a single Verizon account. We'll cover all Verizon-approved inside-the-wall facilities (e.g. lines, jacks, coaxial cables, CAT-5, etc.). We'll replace defective splitters, amplifiers and filters that were originally installed by Verizon. Our voice and internet bundles can help your business stay connected. Combine Business Digital Voice and Fios for savings. Verizon Fios customers can get 24/7 live voice and chat tech support with a click or call. Help protect your business network and connected devices from cyber attacks–backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security chat support. For new Verizon customers, Verizon Service Protection Plan coverage begins immediately after you've accepted the Verizon Terms of Service. However, a 30-day waiting period is required for existing phone customers. Yes. This service protection plan is only available for new and existing Verizon customers. Customers must have Verizon phone service. While computers and other office equipment are not covered, the wired connections to your Verizon services (TV, internet and voice) within your single building location are.
