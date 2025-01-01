cbrs lte

LTE Business Internet Plans and Services

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Switch and save up to $100/mo on LTE Business Internet. Plus, get a router on us. Offers with a new line and select plans. Select router on us with monthly payment plan. Limited‑time offers. Get plenty of speed and data to power your small, medium or enterprise business, plus mobile locations and temporary sites. Use our easy calculator to see how much data your organization might need. No annual service contracts | No early termination fee,Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Verizon's Wireless Business internet awarded a Best Practices Product Leadership Award by Frost and Sullivan. Whether you need primary connectivity or a backup for your wireline service, our LTE Business Internet solution delivers connectivity right out of the box. Get a reliable and affordable plug-and-play internet solution that's fast enough for your day-to-day business needs in remote areas. Get added flexibility with a connection that can go nearly anywhere your business takes you. Keep your work-from-home employees productive with dedicated, secure internet without worrying about sharing bandwidth. Use LTE Business Internet as your backup to help keep your business connected and minimize potential impact if an internet disruption pops up. Sign up to receive insights, reports and more. The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . Learn how a wine club and taproom keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like LTE Business Internet. U.S. population covered by our 4G LTE network. Of industry experience. A mobile-first system with a designated phone number to ring all of your compatible phones, both mobile and desktop. A powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools for small and medium-size businesses. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. The Importance of Connecting Land Mobile Radio with LTE Devices Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The importance of connecting land mobile radio (LMR) with LTE devices,Author: Shane Schick,For many years, narrowband land mobile radio (LMR) networks and user radio equipment have been . Yet a recent survey of first responders found that when asked to list all of , smartphones (72%) narrowly beat LMR (68%). This reflects the recent modernization and maturity of public safety devices due to an increased demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, such as video, advanced mapping and analytics. As a result, many public safety agencies have begun to adopt broadband cellular networks. Understanding the need for both LMR and LTE,The trend of adopting LTE has caused some to ask if LTE will completely replace land mobile radio. The short answer is no, at least not for some time. Instead, the best option going forward is to and making the most of their respective advantages. Integration, rather than substitution, is important. Even though have been developed, land mobile radio technology will remain valuable for its variety of failsafe options to preserve communications even when network components are damaged or inoperable. Industry experts share this viewpoint. has a projected worth of US$ 81.90 billion by 2031, with a 10.8% CAGR. Integrating LMR and LTE,When asked about important needs from communications equipment, first responders overwhelmingly said (93% of respondents) and interoperability (80%) were critical to mission success during a crisis. This makes sense as whatever the emergency, first responders have to stay in constant contact to make critical decisions. At the same time, technology continues to improve both their situational awareness and their ability to respond to emergencies. This includes purpose-built applications to manage data about hazardous materials, for example, or . These applications show how first responders not only need to talk in real time but also need to share text, images and other forms of information. The higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved spectrum efficiency of LTE devices offer a potential lifeline for public safety agencies in this regard. LTE devices can integrate with any manufacturer's P25 LMR radio system and many other radio networks. This integration can enable seamless communication between cellular and radio and provides an easy way to expand interoperability, regardless of the carrier. The devices complement the mission-critical capabilities of land mobile radio networks nationwide by expanding those networks to a greater number of users, either by including personnel without access to radios or enabling first responders on different radio networks to share information seamlessly. LTE also provides broadband capabilities unavailable to narrowband LMR users, like live video streaming and multimedia data exchange. Building upon the standards of land mobile radio to support first responders,In 2020, the Verizon team introduced . This is a mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) service that uses (3GPP) standards to leverage LTE across a variety of devices. Complementing the capabilities of LMR networks, Group First Response offers seamless communication through voice, video and data sharing. Verizon's is a mobile app that connects you to contacts using many devices, including basic phones, smartphones and tablets. It uses reliable calling over the Verizon network or Wi-Fi. PTT+ Land Mobile Radio (LMR) interoperability allows users of LMR networks to communicate seamlessly with PTT+ users and is available at three levels, radio (RoIP), Inter-RF Subsystem Interface () and console subsystem Interface (). First responders can expect LTE network reliability and be confident their sensitive communication is protected through multiple levels of authentication from any unauthorized access. Public safety users can text, exchange data and, in the future, stream critical live video to assess the situation on the ground and help formulate faster, more effective responses—all with the push of a button. In the heat of the moment, first responders can only be successful through timely decision-making. Technology is evolving that allows for communication across both LMR and LTE networks, where first responders can stay in contact easily virtually anywhere. Modernizing based on the latest advancements could be an essential step in ensuring the best outcomes for public safety. By combining Group First Response with the nation's , first responders get the next-level interoperability and critical communication features they need in lifesaving situations. Verizon's network is and covers more than 99% of the nation's population, so public safety agencies can get the coverage they need in emergencies. When your mission requires fast, secure communications, you need a network you can count on. Learn more about for first responders. Based on quarterly reported third party wireless voice market share data, Q2 2022. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
LTE Business Internet: Fast & Flexible Solution Solutions

Fast, flexible internet connectivty,Verizon LTE Business Internet helpsFast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Maybe your office footprint doesn't require a full-blown installation. Or you want to add a temporary location or pop-up store, and don't have time to spare. Perhaps network options are limited in your area, or you need a backup connectivity plan. Whatever the case, you have a new choice. LTE Business Internet delivers high-speed, high-reliability connectivity—right out of the box. LTE Business Internet combines compatible wireless routers with award-winning connectivity on our Verizon 4G LTE network, providing you fast, flexible, reliable internet service. The service works right out of the box with a simple, quick installation and easy instructions. You can choose from multiple speed tiers on an unlimited data plan to suit your business needs. LTE Business Internet is suited for smaller office footprints, remote offices and locations, temporary pop-up stores, kiosks, and mobile points of sale—virtually anywhere in the U.S. your business needs to be. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. When you choose LTE Business Internet service for your business, you'll get:,Verizon offers America's largest 4G LTE network. It's the most reliable, too. Our network was ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by RootMetrics—12 times in a row. Fast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Connect to the internet with Fios reliability and blazing speed—up to 940/880 Mbps in select areas. A convenient, easy-to-implement bundle designed with small businesses in mind. Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need.
Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Learn more

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now
