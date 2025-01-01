cbrs vs 5g

What is 5G Core and How Can It Help Benefit Your Business? Business
We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is 5G core and how can it help benefit business?,Author: Jennifer Goforth Gregory,As the latest generation of wireless technology, 5G can provide organizations with a . Businesses across multiple industries are developing that are taking advantage of the technology's high bandwidth, fast speeds and low latency. A recent change to the back-end infrastructure of the 5G network core has the potential to unlock further performance benefits and offer bandwidth and latency enhancements. What is 5G core?,5G core, also known as 5GC, is responsible for a variety of functions within the cellular network that makes communication possible. According to CCS Insights, It is sometimes referred to as the of a mobile network. Among the services that run on the 5G network core are access and mobility management, session management, authentication, authorization, and data and policy management. What has changed?,Verizon recently moved its commercial traffic over to its 5G network core, which will offer unprecedented levels of and will eventually enable the dynamic allocation of the appropriate resources, referred to as . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Standalone vs. non-standalone,When introduced, 5G initially operated in what is known as where 5G Radio Access Networks (5G RAN) were overlaid on a 4G LTE core, also known as Evolved Packet Core (EPC). In contrast, standalone mode involves 5G RAN communicating directly with a cloud-native 5G network core. This means network management is simpler and . 4G LTE network vs. 5G network core,The 5G core has many of the , with additional security plus the added benefits of cloud-native technologies and 5G Service Based Architecture. This provides even more flexibility and allows the 5G network core to be co-located with . How will 5G core impact my business?,For many businesses in the short term, there will be no discernible impact. Longer-term there will be substantial benefits from the performance, bandwidth and latency enhancements of the 5G network core. For example, with 5G network core, functions will be fully software-based, and highly flexible. Other benefits include:,Ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLLC),Moving commercial traffic onto the 5G network core can provide the lower latency, better reliability, massive connection density and improved energy efficiency required by mission-critical applications such as , , and . Organizations using will particularly benefit from access to URLCC. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB),Businesses with high bandwidth applications requiring high data rates will benefit from the 5G core, particularly use cases around eMBB. Examples include stadiums seeking to , municipalities and public safety agencies using , and businesses using for meetings, training and more. Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC),Another impact of the change to the 5G network core is the ability to , known as mMTC. This will be particularly relevant to industries such as manufacturing () and utilities (). How to benefit from Verizon's 5G core,The development of the 5G core is a in Verizon's goal of building and operating the best, most reliable, highest performing, and secure networks in the world. Verizon is working to provide customers not only with access to 5G, but to have access to the most advanced, secure, and robust network to support the revolutionary solutions 5G technology can support. Learn more about how Verizon can help your business . Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedLearn more