ccaas solutions

UCaaS vs. CCaaS: Why Your Business Needs Both Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rose de Fremery,Regardless of your business's size or industry, you're likely looking for effective ways to improve your communication and collaboration. Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) are powerful solutions for enhancing internal collaboration among employees to help agents provide excellent customer service. When combined, UCaaS and CCaaS can deliver even greater advantages than they otherwise would on their own. Here's what you need to know about UCaaS and CCaaS, the benefits they offer and why organizations are increasingly opting to embrace both technologies. What are UCaaS and CCaaS?,is designed to support and enhance internal employee and external collaboration. It unites business communication tools such as voice, video, messaging, collaboration and presence under a single umbrella. With UCaaS, employees can easily communicate and collaborate with one another and with customers from anywhere using the channel that's most appropriate for the task. For example, colleagues from the sales team can virtually meet to discuss their progress toward their quarterly targets using UCaaS's videoconferencing capabilities, while an employee who only needs to ask a finance team member a quick question about an invoicing procedure can simply message that person. Presence information indicates whether someone is busy or available for a conversation, making it easier to choose the right moment to reach out. , by contrast, enables and optimizes customer communications. Advancing far beyond the traditional model, CCaaS integrates a range of customer-facing communication channels such as voice, SMS, chat, social media and email into a single platform. It seamlessly routes conversations across these channels, allowing customers to switch to a more convenient channel without losing crucial context or having to start over from the beginning. And because CCaaS is cloud-based, agents are able to work from virtually anywhere and connect with customers at any time. Companies can also leverage the analytics found in a CCaaS solution to continually improve the customer experience (CX). As such, CCaaS is ideal for any company trying to provide an . UCaas vs. CCaaS: How do they compare?,UCaaS and CCaaS resemble each other in a few key aspects. Notably, they're both modern communications technologies that support conversations across multiple channels. Because they're both cloud-based solutions, UCaaS and CCaaS are more cost-effective than premises-based business communications infrastructure—particularly in the case of businesses that have multiple locations or support remote workforces. They can both be easily scaled up or down as needed, and they also integrate with other emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and application programming interfaces (APIs). They can also integrate with one another, enabling businesses to maximize employee and customer experiences. UCaaS and CCaaS: What are the benefits?,You can use UCaaS to enhance workplace collaboration, whether your employees are working alongside one another in a physical office or they're distributed across various geographic locations. This capability, once handy, is increasingly essential. According to research from PwC, 63% of employees . In recent years, many companies have improved their productivity even further by integrating their UCaaS solutions with such as business productivity suites and customer relationship management (CRM) software. Because UCaaS solutions are cloud-based they can be quickly scaled up or down to meet your business needs. Additionally, you pay for what you need on a subscription basis rather than having to make upfront capital investments in infrastructure. UCaaS solutions can also be accessed fromanywhere with an internet connection and a device such as a smartphone or laptop, offering your company a cost-effective option for maintaining business continuity in the event of an emergency or an unexpected outage. Lastly, since UCaaS solutions are fully managed by a service provider, it can help reduce the IT team's administrative workload. With the time saved, IT professionals can focus their attention and talent on strategic digital transformation initiatives that advance key business goals. CCaaS, meanwhile, is a valuable asset for transforming the customer experience. In addition to supporting seamless omnichannel customer communications and for convenient engagement on their preferred channels, CCaaS can also improve contact center productivity. Rather than juggling various communications tools that don't integrate with one another and refuse to carry over crucial context that's needed to deliver satisfying service, contact center professionals can enjoy a unified view of all their customer communications from within a single platform (if a CRM system has been integrated). They can also access this view using the device of their choice, remaining as productive while working from home as they would be in a traditional office setting. Some CCaaS providers offer that help contact center teams forecast agent availability and optimize resource use, further advancing the capabilities of those departments. Additionally, CCaaS offers organizations the flexibility required to support agents working from anywhere and the scalability to accommodate seasonal demands. UCaaS vs. CCaaS: Why do businesses need both?,Businesses once thought of employee communication as entirely separate from customer communication, but this distinction is no longer as salient in an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Research has found that can help increase profitability and growth. According to Gallup, highly engaged employees tend to be , which means the organization is better able to retain crucial institutional knowledge. Motivated employees also consistently provide a that keeps customers coming back, which in turn increases opportunities for revenue generation. Accordingly, rather than simply comparing UCaas vs. CCaaS with the intention of choosing one over the other, understand how can dramatically elevate your CX. For example, by integrating UCaaS and CCaaS, you can streamline the flow of communication between the contact center and employees in other departments. This way, if a customer opens a chat session with the contact center team and asks a question that would be best answered by the product division, the agent assisting that customer can get a quick, accurate and helpful response on their behalf. You can also integrate your UCaaS and CCaaS platforms with your CRM application, retaining crucial contextual information about the customer and their query that can help your business deliver faster, more effective service. When UCaaS and CCaaS solutions have been integrated, employees can find it easier to navigate their way to the features they need than they would if they had to keep track of separate tools for separate streams of communication. This optimized workflow reduces the friction employees experience while on the job, enhancing their satisfaction and increasing their engagement. Some CCaaS providers offer that help contact center teams forecast agent availability and optimize resource use, further advancing the capabilities of those departments. Businesses that combine UCaaS and CCaaS can also reduce their communications costs, easing IT's administrative burden and simplifying vendor relationships in the process. Maximize the combined potential of UCaaS and CCaaS,Businesses want to be confident that they're making smart, strategic investments in communication technology. While you might once have evaluated UCaaS vs. CCaaS as siloed tools with entirely separate purposes, these two technologies are now complementary assets that can simultaneously optimize the employee experience and the customer experience. With the combined advantages that UCaaS and CCaaS offer, you can become more responsive to your employees' needs while also better serving your customers. In doing so, your employees will be far more likely to unlock their full creative potential, more easily adapt to uncertainty in the market and enjoy enduring customer loyalty. Learn how Verizon's and can help remove collaboration barriers and improve productivity. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Genesys Cloud Contact Center Solutions

Secure, simplified, streamlined, solved. That's CX done right. Genesys Cloud is an all-in-one cloud contact-center solution that enables personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels. Deploy tools like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response, conversational AI, email, social media, chat and text/SMS. Implement real-time dashboards to provide insights across all channels to help you manage your contact center. Optimize customer journeys and workflows. Aggregate customer data across sources so that enterprises can visualize, analyze and optimize end-to-end customer journeys at scale. Control costs through flexible, scalable options. Verizon can better understand your needs to help optimize customer service. Everything your agents need to automate tasks, get insights from customer journeys and gain operational efficiencies. Deploy smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service to help accelerate resolution. Digitally empower customers across self-service and agent-assisted engagements. Analyze and identify behavior patterns that guide routing and tasks for the outcome and agent performance. Get up and running in hours or weeks—not months—because of easy signup and activation. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP® Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions. The cloud partner you can trust,Verizon and Genesys combined experience designing, implementing and supporting contact center solutions,Customer experiences powered each year by Genesys,Minutes of IP inbound customer traffic delivered by Verizon in 2023,Genesys has recognized Verizon Business as their North America Service Provider of the Year for 2022. Help improve the overall customer experience of your contact centers. Read the AI and Machine Learning chapter of the 2022 ContactBabel UK Contact Center Decision Maker's Guide. Explore how Verizon and Genesys have partnered to enhance their CX solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Genesys Cloud CX® unifies customer and agent experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels to deliver secure, flexible exceptional customer service. Genesys Cloud CX uses contact center as a service (CCaaS) software to analyze customer behavior and help enable personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels so you can better predict actions and shape customer experiences. Genesys Cloud is used to power smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service that accelerates customer resolution. The platform also uses analytics to help improve customer journeys and create optimal contact center interactions. A cloud contact center helps get customers the answers that they are seeking faster, whether through self-service or through agent-assisted engagement. Cloud-based solutions help companies analyze and identify patterns in customer behavior that can guide them through the right channel and help them better resolve issues. Self-service options lead to greater efficiencies, which can help yield cost savings. This also leaves contact center agents free to help customers with more complex issues, which can help enhance their performance and lead to greater engagement. Through experience orchestration, Genesys Cloud CX helps you improve customer experiences, get greater efficiency, drive revenue growth and improve operational performance. Yes, the Genesys Cloud CX platform is authorized for FedRAMP at the moderate impact level. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
Voice Call Back Cloud Solutions: Virtual Queue Management

Elevate caller experiences and retention. Puts incoming calls into a cloud-based virtual queue with innovative callback capabilities that help transform call center success. Voice Call Back Cloud helps you create a natural flow from your interactive voice response (IVR) solution to your callback and queue management experience. We provide professional IVR voice prompts for callback right out of the box, so your callback offer can sound legitimate. Voice Call Back Cloud lets you offer the callback option during the IVR stage after your IVR authentication, segmentation and self-service options. You can present the callback option early to help eliminate the frustration of being put in a hold queue before knowing there's a callback option. Our customer callback and queue management solution also gives you the flexibility to execute different callback strategies for end of day and after hours, so you can prevent call build-up at the end of normal business hours. Customize your estimated callback time (ECBT) offer to be as compelling as you like. That includes providing some good news before announcing the ECBT. Includes smart rules for customizing 35 different callback settings, pacing synchronization, SMS status notifications to update callers, callback confirmations, reminders, customer-first dialing, agent-first dialing, post-callback surveys and more. Voice Call Back Cloud can integrate with all of your communication channels across all your business units, regardless of size or infrastructure, to help create consistent customer experiences to minimize customers abandoning you. Customers browsing your site or chatting with an agent can receive a callback using the click-to-call scheduler, enabling a "let us call you" experience. Callers can request a callback from a digital or voice channel, which can help minimize hold times. These requests retain call context and additional information about the call across all channels. Call context information includes information collected from IVR interactions prior to the callback offer, a chat session, or a webpage trail and input to assist the agent during the return call. Empower your customers to choose whether to remain on hold to improve customer satisfaction, increase brand loyalty and optimize contact center performance. Let customers schedule a callback at a more convenient time or when the next agent becomes available. Use customer-first callbacks to dial the caller first to mitigate agent idle time. Minimize excessive repeat calls that can negatively impact the accuracy of workforce management forecasting. As a cloud-based service, Voice Call Back Cloud requires no additional on-premises equipment, eliminates maintenance costs and enables rapid implementation. Integrates with Verizon contact center solutions, as well as other automatic call distribution (ACD) and Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Having only one pacing setting can put operational efficiency at risk. Instead of only relying on first-in, first-out (FIFO) pacing, you can slow down or speed up pacing based on changing needs. The flexibility to deploy either customer-first or agent-first dialing for different lines of business or agent pools can help increase agent satisfaction and productivity. Get the flexibility to modify how callback works during regular business hours, right before closing and after closing. The solution also uses predictive algorithms to help you decide whether or not to call back near or after closing. Maintain queue integrity by checking inbound phone numbers against those already in the callback queue, and gently reminding and preventing callers from doubling up on scheduled callbacks. Build trust with your customers with immediate push-out text confirmations after a caller schedules a callback, as well as texting reminders about upcoming scheduled calls. Measure KPIs critical to score impact, including average response time, punctuality, wait time and call time to further help you improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Trusted callback and queue management,Callers who chose to receive a callback in 2019Minutes of queue time eliminated in 2019,Years of customer hold time saved,Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Yes. It easily links your customers' digital journey with their voice journey for a true end-to-end view. Automated callback software improves customer experiences by eliminating or minimizing customer hold times by giving callers the option to receive a callback at a later time rather than waiting on hold. High call volumes can create stress for agents and frustration for customers. Measure KPIs critical to score impact, including average response time, punctuality, wait time and call time to further help you improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Trusted callback and queue management,Callers who chose to receive a callback in 2019Minutes of queue time eliminated in 2019,Years of customer hold time saved,Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Yes. It easily links your customers' digital journey with their voice journey for a true end-to-end view. Automated callback software improves customer experiences by eliminating or minimizing customer hold times by giving callers the option to receive a callback at a later time rather than waiting on hold. High call volumes can create stress for agents and frustration for customers. Callback technology like Verizon Voice Call Back Cloud combines queue management, robust callback capabilities and predictive algorithms to reduce the length of hold queues during peak times by giving the customer the option to receive a callback without losing their place in the queue or to be called back at a more convenient time. It can also help workforce managers more efficiently forecast staffing needs and better manage the risk of overstaffing or understaffing. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account? These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
