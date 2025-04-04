Cellular at sea verizon

Stores

2222
slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
2303 Highway 36 S
Sealy, TX 77474
Get Directions
2

Verizon

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
1334 Laurel Ave
Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Get Directions
(800) 880-1077
(800) 880-1077
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
6609 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Get Directions
(865) 470-4111
(865) 470-4111
Request a business sales appointment
1

Verizon

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
2303 Highway 36 S
Sealy, TX 77474
Get Directions
2

Verizon

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
1334 Laurel Ave
Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Get Directions
(800) 880-1077
(800) 880-1077
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
6609 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Get Directions
(865) 470-4111
(865) 470-4111
Request a business sales appointment
View all locations

Links related to "cellular at sea verizon"

Verizon

Find a partner that's a good fit for your business. Phone: 212.872.1700,Fax: 515.625.0715,Group has been solving the technology challenges of business customers for over 15 years. We are a leading sourcing advisor for connectivity, cloud and IT solutions worldwide. We have close working relationships with over 150 strategically selected service providers, delivering global coverage and offering the complete spectrum of voice, connectivity, cloud and managed services. Advantage helps companies drive better business outcomes by leveraging a results-driven methodology to select technology partners and service providers that on average show savings of 30% or more. All of our solutions are fully supported by our experienced team, allowing clients to focus on their core business. Chris Babbitt,Business Development Representative,Phone: 773.741.1612,Email: [email protected],AppDirect is a San Francisco-based B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors and 5 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth, and success. Phone: 703.770.2400,Email: [email protected],In business since 1991, ARG believes in doing what's best for our clients, and doing it in an ethical way. We believe in this so strongly that ARG was the only company recognized by the Washington Post Top Workplaces with an Ethics Award. We look for employees who have the same values, and we have been incredibly lucky to recruit the foremost technology experts in the industry. ARG encourages going above and beyond in order to make sure that our customers have the best experience possible. This might sound like lip service to some, but ARG customer testimonials speak for themselves. Phone: 714.307.5556, 877.312.AVANT,Email: [email protected], [email protected],As the nation's premier distributor of next-generation technologies, AVANT has the resources and relationships needed to successfully navigate the ever-evolving world of communications and IT infrastructure. From complex cloud design to global wide-area network deployments, we empower our partners with the valuable business tools they need, including back-office support, engineering guidance, strategic consulting and ongoing training. AVANT is dedicated to helping our partners and clients make informed choices about services, technology and cost-efficient communications. Our goal is to set the industry standard for knowledge and navigation expertise within the global technology marketplace. Andy Steinke,Phone: 212.849.2211,Email: [email protected],BCM One, headquartered on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, is a Verizon Platinum Partner and ranks within the top five Verizon partners nationwide. Channel partners and telecom agents regard BCM One as their trusted technology solutions advisor, integrating and supporting critical business infrastructure and applications for their customers. Through strategic partnerships with over 50 select technology suppliers, plus our own managed solutions, BCM One integrates the best technologies to develop customized solutions for organizations. With a dedicated in-house Verizon team, we offer a fast, but thorough, approach to getting orders placed and installed, with end-to-end project management. Supplier Management,Email: [email protected],Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that provides mid-market and enterprise companies with the better way to buy, manage and implement technology. Founded in 2002, the firm has helped over 12,000 companies discover the difference our deep experience and proven process makes. The firm offers a full range of strategic solutions and services, including Lifecycle Management and Customer Experience. Danny Scott,Director of Advisory Services,Email: [email protected],Caliber Solutions is a trusted technology advisor that helps organizations simplify IT procurement, manage vendor relationships, and drive operational efficiency. As part of the Caliber Holdings family, we combine strategic consulting with hands-on support to help clients make informed technology decisions. Our team works across IT, finance, and procurement departments to ensure seamless execution and measurable results. From vendor sourcing and contract management to compliance and optimization, Caliber Solutions delivers end-to-end support tailored to your business goals. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to client success, we make technology procurement smarter, faster, and more transparent. John Scully,Phone: 702.539.5035,Email: [email protected],ConectUS Wireless is a nationally recognized Master Agent whose key focus has always been mobility. Formed in 1974 by Dennis and JoAnne Scully, ConectUS started as a Motorola two-way radio dealer in Southern California. ConectUS has enjoyed its exclusive partnership with Verizon Wireless for over 10 years. We sell Internet of Things (IoT) and the entire Verizon Wireless device lineup, including tablets and smartphones, via direct fulfillment. Our extensive expertise with the Verizon Wireless indirect systems and processes allows our sales agents to focus on selling while letting us assist with quoting, account creation and device ordering. We have one of the largest mobility agent back-office teams in the industry. Verizon Wireless is our wheelhouse!,Scott Marrone,EVP Strategic Sourcing,Email: [email protected],E78 delivers a broad array of thoughtfully integrated advisory, talent, and managed services that address the critical finance, technology, and transformation challenges faced by PE sponsors and corporate leaders. We are more than just a consultant; we bring deep sector and functional experience to each engagement. It's what enables us to see between the lines, anticipate problems before they arise and understand what clients are really solving for. Phone: 469.361.5700,More than a telecom master agent. Since 2002, our award-winning team has helped hundreds of businesses streamline the selection, implementation and ongoing management of IT and telecom infrastructures. Through our expertise in unified communications and our extensive relationships with Verizon and others, we are able to navigate the seemingly infinite number of available IT and network service offerings and recommend the most efficient voice, data and cloud solutions to meet the needs of our clients. And with offices in Philadelphia, Houston and Dallas, we are able to serve businesses in a broad geographical area. eXemplify does not "sell" services or products. We solve business problems. eXemplify's exclusive partner programs help leading sales partners and world-class supplier partners boost their reach and revenues. We focus on providing more value to our partners so they can do more for their clients. Demi Dimitrova,Connectivity Services Manager - Verizon,Phone: 727-239-3301,Email: [email protected],As the largest Value-Added Distributor in the IoT arena, GetWireless offers a best-in-class portfolio of Verizon certified LTE and 5G capable modems, gateways, and routers as well as antennas, signal boosters, and cellular accessory solutions. GetWireless can streamline the process to GetConnected on the nation's most reliable 4G LTE and 5G network. Leverage the innovative technologies, world-class solutions, and expertise of the Verizon Mobility Co-Sell Program to deliver a complete solution to your customers and earn referral fees for Verizon activations. Justin Pugh,Solutions Sales Executive - Verizon EAST,Phone: Direct: 716-633-3600 ext. 65398, Mobile: 864-804-7766,Email: [email protected],Phone: 800.615.8330,Email: [email protected],Fax: 707.792.4908,Alex Dukhovny,Executive Vice President,Phone: 310.445.3111,Email: [email protected],Phone: 800.836.6060,Email: [email protected],Fax: 215.489.8648,Joe Allen,Phone: 845-708-0333,Email: [email protected],JAS Wireless, founded in 2004, helps businesses across the U.S. cut wireless costs and provides dedicated customer service and tech support. Our clients typically save 25–33%, with those savings sustained through proactive account monitoring. We also maximize equipment savings by securing the lowest prices and best available promotions on every order. We also maximize equipment savings by securing the lowest prices and best available promotions on every order. What sets us apart is our hands-on, responsive support. No hold times — just real people you can reach easily by phone or email. We work closely with each client to deliver fast issue resolution, ongoing service, and personalized attention that makes wireless management simple and stress-free. Ask us about Mobile Device Management (MDM). Dave Brown,President,Email: [email protected],Jeremy Velez,President,Email: [email protected],Russ Peterson,Phone: 330.704.7090,Email: [email protected],Phone: 310.796.1393,Email: [email protected],Sandler Partners is America's fastest growing distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2018, Sandler Partners was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for the ninth straight year. We deliver best-in-class connectivity, cloud, security, mobility and continuity solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of more than 7,000 expert technology sales partners—agents, VARs and MSPs—to thousands of small, medium-sized and enterprise organizations. With our extensive portfolio, 60+ power closers, solutions team and proprietary partner portal, we enable our partners to deliver a range of communications and IT services—from complex multiservice solutions for multilocation enterprises to simple but critical connections for single location startups and small businesses. The best sales partners in the industry work with Sandler Partners because we offer the most flexible support and compensation models in the business. Our entire organization is designed to meet the unique needs of telecom agents, VARs, MSPs and IT consultants. Phone: 570.824.6800,Email: [email protected],SOVA, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Managed Services, is an exclusive Business Agent and Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in the Verizon Partner Network and a market leader in providing cutting-edge communications, connectivity and collaboration solutions focused on digital transformation. Founded in 1992, SOVA offers partners and customers an innovative solutions portfolio: Network, Internet, Wireless (Smartphones, Tablets, One Talk and IoT devices), Routers including Failover and Management, SD-WAN, Security, VoIP, and more. Through Endeavor, SOVA's portfolio expands to include Systems Integration, Managed Services, Global Logistics, and Cloud Solutions. With offices and operations worldwide, SOVA serves customers in all market segments and sectors. Business Agent and VAD in the Verizon Partner Network | Cradlepoint 5G Certified Premier Partner,Tamra Patnoude,Phone: 864.363.5164,Email: [email protected],Phone: 810.523.2100,Phone: 601.832.2870,Email: [email protected],Patrick Brown,Founder/CEO,Email: [email protected],Unity Communications is a global business processing company that specializes in building the most efficient and effecting execution of sales and service strategies. With over 200 clients all over the world – Unity has the resources and scale to help businesses with many of their strategies to grow, scale, and solve challenges with the US, Mexico, and Phillipines operations. Phone: 860.936.9956,Phone: 877.787.7678,Email: [email protected],Jodi Hassel,VP,Email: [email protected] with copy to [email protected],At ZLH Enterprises, we specialize in optimizing technology services for businesses like yours in terms of cost and functionality. Our Mission is to ensure that you're not only getting the best speed and reliability from your service providers but also maximizing your cost savings. We have worked with Verizon Business Services for over a decade in providing lower cost FIOS and fiber internet and voice services to the marketplace. But we don't just get the contract and order moving along—we stick with you all through the provisioning, billing and customer care process. And we do all this as an adjunct to your current Verizon representative. We are that extra pair of eyes to ensure a smooth transition of services at no additional cost.
Learn more

International Business Travel Plans with Unlimited Data & Talk

Need help choosing the best plan for your business? Chat now with an expert! Business takes place around the world, and you need to stay connected when you're outside the U.S. Which is why Verizon helps keep you connected in 210+ countries and destinations. Whether you're traveling to Mexico or Canada, or going overseas, we have plans that fit your business travel needs. $12,/line per day. Plus taxes and fees $6/line in Canada and Mexico ,$100,Monthly fee per line ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia ,Data,Talk,Text,Multimedia $20,/line per day ,$20,/line per day ,How you're charged depends on whether or not you add an international plan to your line for your trip. Our international plans let you use your phone in more than 210 countries and destinations outside the US: Before you go, make sure your roaming is turned on in your device settings. This allows your device to connect to networks in other countries. Important: Once your cellular data or data roaming is turned on, a TravelPass session can be started by background data, including:,You're only charged on days you use your device in a TravelPass country:,Good to know:,Your device may have 2 mobile numbers (e.g. Dual SIM, Second number). If you use both numbers when traveling internationally, charges apply per the international plan associated with each line. Cruise Daily Pass lets your phone stay connected when you're at sea. You can access:,Cruise Daily Pass provides a 24-hour session for $20 per line. Changes only apply on the days you use service onboard a cruise ship. In-flight Daily Pass allows you stay connected when you're flying internationally*. With Verizon's in-flight Daily Pass, browse the web, use apps and check your email. In-flight Daily Pass gives you unlimited in-flight data for just $20/day per line.*,From Albania to Zambia, learn about our international services and pricing while traveling outside the U.S. Get the info you need to use our international services and learn how to reach our customer service from abroad. Connect with vendors, partners and employees who live in another country. While traveling in the U.S. While traveling outside of the U.S. If your device is lost, stolen or broken, or you experience a device issue while you are traveling outside the U.S. please use the below instructions to reach the International Support Team from a landline phone:,Country,Toll Free Number,American Samoa,844-556-1352,Anguilla,011 800-50050099,Antigua,011 800-50050099,Argentina,00 800-50050099,Australia,0011 800-50050099,Austria,00 800-50050099,Bahamas,1-8443945536,Barbados,011 800-50050099,Belgium,00 800-50050099,Bermuda,011 800-50050099,Bolivia,800100363,Brazil,0021 800-50050099,British Virgin Islands,011 800-50050099,Canada,844-556-1353,Cayman Islands,011 800-50050099,Chile,123-0-020-8518,China,00 800-50050099,Colombia,009 800-50050099,Costa Rica,00 800-50050099,Croatia,0800-806028,Cyprus,00 800-50050099,Czech Republic,00 800-50050099,Denmark,00 800-50050099,Dominica,011 800-50050099,Dominican Republic,1-8001485145,Estonia,00 800-50050099,Finland,990 800-50050099,France,00 800-50050099,Germany,00 800-50050099,Greece,00 800-50050099,Grenada,011 800-50050099,Guam,844-556-1354,Hong Kong,001 800-50050099,Hungary,00 800-50050099,Iceland,00 800-50050099,India,8009190000,Indonesia,007-803-011-4627,Ireland,00 800-50050099,Israel Barak Netvision,013 800-50050099,Israel Bezeq,014 800-50050099,Italy (San Marino & Vatican City),00 800-50050099,Jamaica,1-800-2528677,Japan,001 800-50050099,CJapan NTT,0033 800-50050099,Japan Softbank,0061010 800-50050099,Latvia,8000-5145,Lithuania,00 800-50050099,Luxembourg,00 800-50050099,Macau,001 800-50050099,Malaysia,00 800-50050099,Mexico,001-8442528672,Montserrat,011 800-50050099,Netherlands,00 800-50050099,Netherlands Antilles,18442528674,New Zealand,00 800-50050099,Nicaragua,001-800-2202352,Northern Marianas,844-556-1355,Norway,00 800-50050099,Panama,00 800-50050099,Peru,00 800-50050099,Philippines,00 800-50050099,Poland,00 800-50050099,Portugal,00 800-50050099,Puerto Rico,844-556-1356,Russia,810 800-50050099,Saipan,844-556-1357,Saudi Arabia,800-8-110426,Singapore,001 800-50050099,Slovakia,00 800-50050099,Slovenia,00 800-50050099,South Africa,09 800-50050099,South Korea,002 800-50050099,Spain,00 800-50050099,St. Kitts and Nevis,011 800-50050099,St. Lucia,011 800-50050099,St. Vincent,011 800-50050099,Sweden,00 800-50050099,Switzerland,00 800-50050099,Taiwan,00 800-50050099,Thailand,001 800-50050099,Trinidad & Tobago,1-8442528673,Turks & Caicos Islands,011 800-50050099,U.S. Virgin Islands,844-556-1358,United Arab Emirates,8000-55575,United Kingdom,00 800-50050099,Uruguay,00 800-50050099,Venezuela,0800- 100-4780,Vietnam,120-11781,Please dial the toll-free number exactly as it appears. If a Toll-Free Number is not available, please dial the exit code from a landline phone, then 908-559-4899. Toll charges will apply. ** Not all countries are covered by this service. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. The Honoring Opportunities for Personal Empowerment (HOPE) Agency in Des Moines, Iowa empowers people with special needs to enjoy independent, productive lives. Supporting people in need isn't just a job for the HOPE team—it's their passion. By working closely with individuals with special needs, day after day, HOPE helps them overcome barriers to independent living and employment, and integrates them into the community. HOPE provides home and community-based services (HCBS) that enable Medicaid beneficiaries to receive services in their own home or community instead of institutional settings. This approach lets HOPE care professionals spend more time with program participants in order to provide customized experiences, meaningful training, and holistic support. But it requires fast communication while in the field. Central to their work is reliable wireless service, which serves as their main communication channel with each other, with HOPE headquarters, and with the many participants and families the agency serves. Today, HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs. But this wasn't always the case. "We initially worked with Verizon for cell service," recalls Amy Wallman Madden, co-founder of HOPE Agency. "But then we switched to another cellular provider that offered what seemed like an attractive one-year voice/text/data package." The result? "We switched back to Verizon as soon as we could.","Before we switched to Verizon, there were areas in the Des Moines metro area where we couldn't get a signal—or go online," says Molly Camp, operations and services lead for HOPE. , Operations and Services Lead, HOPE Agency,Reliable wireless communication lets direct care providers and other HOPE team members stay connected with program participants and their families. Ongoing communication enables the agency to professionalize direct support, providing customized attention that meets the needs of diverse participants—including people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, and/or mental illnesses. While on the go, service providers can use their mobile devices to take notes on sessions with participants while still in the field, capturing critical details and follow-up steps. "It's so much easier and more accurate than writing notes by hand at the end of the day," says Madden. , Co-Founder, HOPE Agency,As a small non-profit organization, HOPE has to stay as efficient as possible in all areas of its operation—which requires exceptional customer service from all of its partners. According to HOPE, Verizon brings a refreshing level of efficiency to every stage—from assessing their wireless needs and activating lines to adding phones and answering questions. "Before we moved to Verizon, it took us six months to get two unnecessary phones removed from our plan, wasting our time and money," recalls Madden. "Now every question or issue we ever raise with Verizon is resolved before I get off the phone." Before Verizon, HOPE had connection problems and unanswered service calls. Now it has a dedicated sales representative who serves as a single point of contact for all requests, changes, or questions— streamlining all aspects of customer service. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Continual innovation is one of the core strategies of HOPE. Now HOPE can envision new ways of working and know that Verizon can help make it happen. For example, the agency is looking into ways to reduce the voluminous paperwork required during initial meetings with participants and their families—including streamlining the process with a tablet-based application that delivers information via wireless access. No matter how it decides to move ahead, HOPE agency leaders know that Verizon can help make the process fast, simple, and easy—exactly what a busy non-profit organization needs. See how we're accelerating the digital evolution of health. Co-Founder, HOPE Agency,. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed,
Learn more

Questions related to "cellular at sea verizon"

Press related to "cellular at sea verizon"

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Learn more

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Verizon Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming customer experiences

Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge compute, coupled with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience
Learn more

Videos related to "cellular at sea verizon"

Pete Gets Serious with Verizon

Introducing: Verizon Family

Verizon Run The Playlist: Sauce Gardener | Hear the tracks on Apple Music

Related Devices

Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Internet Devices

Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Starts at $2.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1195)
View details

Case Studies related to "cellular at sea verizon"

HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

Learn why HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs.
Read Now

Verizon Grid Wide and Ashley-Chicot Electric Cooperative

Learn how Ashley-Chicot adopted Verizon Grid Wide: Intelligent Energy to increase efficiency and save on cost by boosting the speed and accuracy of meter readings.
Read Now

NYT and Verizon Team Up to Advance Visual Journalism Business

Learn how the collaboration between Verizon and The Times resulted in the creation of new technologies to advance visual journalism through 5G and mobile apps.
Read Now
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)