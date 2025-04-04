Cellular at sea verizon

HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. The Honoring Opportunities for Personal Empowerment (HOPE) Agency in Des Moines, Iowa empowers people with special needs to enjoy independent, productive lives. Supporting people in need isn't just a job for the HOPE team—it's their passion. By working closely with individuals with special needs, day after day, HOPE helps them overcome barriers to independent living and employment, and integrates them into the community. HOPE provides home and community-based services (HCBS) that enable Medicaid beneficiaries to receive services in their own home or community instead of institutional settings. This approach lets HOPE care professionals spend more time with program participants in order to provide customized experiences, meaningful training, and holistic support. But it requires fast communication while in the field. Central to their work is reliable wireless service, which serves as their main communication channel with each other, with HOPE headquarters, and with the many participants and families the agency serves. Today, HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs. But this wasn't always the case. "We initially worked with Verizon for cell service," recalls Amy Wallman Madden, co-founder of HOPE Agency. "But then we switched to another cellular provider that offered what seemed like an attractive one-year voice/text/data package." The result? "We switched back to Verizon as soon as we could.","Before we switched to Verizon, there were areas in the Des Moines metro area where we couldn't get a signal—or go online," says Molly Camp, operations and services lead for HOPE. , Operations and Services Lead, HOPE Agency,Reliable wireless communication lets direct care providers and other HOPE team members stay connected with program participants and their families. Ongoing communication enables the agency to professionalize direct support, providing customized attention that meets the needs of diverse participants—including people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, and/or mental illnesses. While on the go, service providers can use their mobile devices to take notes on sessions with participants while still in the field, capturing critical details and follow-up steps. "It's so much easier and more accurate than writing notes by hand at the end of the day," says Madden. , Co-Founder, HOPE Agency,As a small non-profit organization, HOPE has to stay as efficient as possible in all areas of its operation—which requires exceptional customer service from all of its partners. According to HOPE, Verizon brings a refreshing level of efficiency to every stage—from assessing their wireless needs and activating lines to adding phones and answering questions. "Before we moved to Verizon, it took us six months to get two unnecessary phones removed from our plan, wasting our time and money," recalls Madden. "Now every question or issue we ever raise with Verizon is resolved before I get off the phone." Before Verizon, HOPE had connection problems and unanswered service calls. Now it has a dedicated sales representative who serves as a single point of contact for all requests, changes, or questions— streamlining all aspects of customer service. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Continual innovation is one of the core strategies of HOPE. Now HOPE can envision new ways of working and know that Verizon can help make it happen. For example, the agency is looking into ways to reduce the voluminous paperwork required during initial meetings with participants and their families—including streamlining the process with a tablet-based application that delivers information via wireless access. No matter how it decides to move ahead, HOPE agency leaders know that Verizon can help make the process fast, simple, and easy—exactly what a busy non-profit organization needs. See how we're accelerating the digital evolution of health. Co-Founder, HOPE Agency,. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed,