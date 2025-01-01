Cloud communications benefits

Edge Computing vs. Cloud Computing: What Are the Benefits in Higher Education?

Edge computing vs. cloud computing: What are the benefits in higher education?

In the face of an uncertain future, higher education continues to weigh the benefits of edge computing against the benefits of cloud computing. As decision-makers consider the value of moving to the cloud, they could also find opportunities in redesigning campus IT infrastructure and moving applications to the edge. Edge computing vs. cloud computing in higher education

The edge computing-or-cloud computing debate in higher education is dictated by specific use cases and application needs such as: immersive learning, process-intensive research and lab applications, and near real-time collaboration, to name a few. Higher Education entities must consider that bandwidth and computing power vary widely across applications. A network needs to support classroom video conferencing and online tests and exams, not to mention researchers crunching enormous volumes of data and administrators handling potentially thousands of student applications during enrollment season. While cloud computing is still necessary for some higher education applications, edge computing is gaining traction for others. What are the benefits of cloud computing?,Cloud computing frees teaching from location dependence, increasing the number of students who can learn through online delivery of courses and through video conferencing and other enhanced, collaborative environments. It can also reduce the investment students make in software; most students can meet their basic needs with an inexpensive computer with a web browser. The cloud also grants institutions the ability to shift resources—curricula, tools, whatever—onto third-party providers' hardware. This cuts spending, reduces maintenance costs and frees up IT staff for more innovative work that can further enhance teacher and student experiences. Application developers working in a flexible cloud environment are better equipped to add or remove resources based on demand. And because the cloud is scalable, it is easier to make applications available to more teachers and students as needed. Furthermore, as data is secured and backed up regularly, business continuity is available for academic and administrative functions. However, cloud computing's centralized approach has its limitations—and that's where edge computing can help bring about new, transformative outcomes that were not possible before. Edge computing gets closer to the user,Edge computing distributes computing resources and application services via decentralized infrastructure. Instead of collecting and sending vast amounts of data to a central cloud, edge computing infrastructures can process and analyze incoming data at or near its source. Since communication paths are shorter, computation outputs have less distance to travel and can, therefore, deliver services in near real time. Think of edge computing as distributing multiple clouds that can serve staff and students spread across a campus or several campuses. Bringing the computing infrastructure closer to them reduces latency, which can improve the user experience for students, teachers, researchers and administrators. Edge content can still be backed up to central cloud data centers to ensure business continuity. Even though cloud computing offers plenty of cost reductions, migrating data still requires connectivity, bandwidth and latency needs—and those can be expensive. When computing power is distributed to the edge, data requires less bandwidth and distance to travel. Campus environments, especially those with research and medical centers, also generate massive amounts of data, which can be analyzed faster the closer they are to the edge. Edge computing vs. cloud computing: a balancing act,Edge computing is ideal for some applications in higher education, while cloud computing remains the best option for others. Cloud computing continues to be a workhorse for everyday applications and unique cases. Many organizations have moved their email systems to the cloud using third-party service providers because it is more cost-effective and frees up IT staff to do more work on strategic initiatives. Similarly, applications and systems that experience a spike in usage during specific times of the year are often better served by the cloud. Service providers can easily boost computing power and bandwidth to accommodate usage spikes during enrollment, graduation, concerts and sports events. A central cloud data center is also better for housing the shared high-performance computing resources that support research activities that require massive data lakes and apply artificial intelligence to vast amounts of data. User experience expectations play a key role in deciding between cloud computing and edge computing. By moving applications and data closer to stakeholders, edge computing generally delivers a better user experience. Ultimately, fast, reliable connectivity is a must-have for campus-based institutions so that stakeholders can access the information and applications they need to learn, teach and conduct research. Edge computing ensures resiliency and dramatically reduces latency because it shifts access to applications and data away from dependence on a central data center. The Benefits of Cloud Infrastructure for Your SMB Business

What are the benefits of cloud infrastructure for SMBs?

No matter what size your business is, applications to support your objectives have never been more important and the network that they run on has to be there to support them. As technologies such as and use cases for become more widely available to small and medium businesses (SMBs), understanding what cloud networking is, the benefits of cloud infrastructure and how to harness the cloud can help SMBs to centralize and simplify network management and unlock new business opportunities. What is cloud networking?

Cloud networking relies on using resources that are hosted in a public or private cloud platform that are managed centrally in-house or by a service provider, and are available on demand. Network as a Service (NaaS) is one form of cloud networking, where the service provider creates a solution that is a combination of network services that can be easily purchased and used by a business, be it large or small. Making the right investment in technology,Whether it's , or , 5G is helping to create all sorts of new business opportunities. Research suggests that SMB leaders are already that comes from investing in the right networking technology:,How do you modernize your network and ensure you're ready to capitalize on the revolutionary opportunities these next-generation technologies will create?,The advantages of the Network as a Service model for SMBs,Most SMB leaders are laser-focused on their core businesses—their customers, their employees, their local and national markets. There are not enough hours in the day to be thinking about your network or other core IT services, even though you know it's important. Moreover, typically, there is not a huge IT team to help—if any at all. This is where Network as a Service can help. It continues to enable access to modern software and infrastructure in a cost-effective manner, while not requiring an enterprise-sized IT staff to support it. Cloud application and platform technologies and the concept of delivering these as a service have already delivered many business improvements, including email, business software and productivity apps. Now, the benefits of Network as a Service have arrived. The model delivers network infrastructure and services using a subscription model, similar to cloud-based software, known as Software-as-a Service (SaaS), you likely already use. Among other benefits, the NaaS approach gives SMBs access to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and services in a far more cost-effective manner than would be possible if you built and managed your own network from the ground up. Five reasons for SMBs to adopt the Network as a Service model,There are numerous advantages to adopting a NaaS solution for your network. Here are five fundamental benefits for SMBs. 1. Cost efficiencies,One of the primary benefits of cloud infrastructure in general is that it can deliver incredible computing power in a pay-for-what-you-use model, making it financially feasible for businesses of all sizes. Cloud essentially has an equalizing impact on enterprise technology, and this is also true for the network. You can deploy a cutting-edge network on a subscription or operating expenditures (OPEX) model that is right-sized for your business—instead of having to buy, implement and maintain all that infrastructure yourself, which almost invariably requires a much more expensive investment up front that is often prohibitive for smaller companies. 2. Time savings,This also means you can deploy and maintain a network much faster. You'll be leveraging cutting-edge network infrastructure and services that the underlying network provider has already built instead of setting everything up yourself. 3. Maximum expertise,Similarly, the NaaS model gives you access to world-leading knowledge and experience from experts that live and breathe networking. You can stay focused on your business and leverage the industry know-how of trusted experts to guide your network transformation. 4. Scalability and flexibility,NaaS is far more future-proof for growing, evolving SMBs. A NaaS can scale up (or down) as your business grows and its unique needs change over time. 5. Innovation catalyst,One of the most impactful long-term benefits of cloud infrastructure is that it is a means rather than an end. By helping you to efficiently modernize your network, the NaaS approach facilitates further innovations in customer experience, employee engagement, new applications and more. The Benefits of Cloud Computing in Manufacturing Business

What are the benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing?

Date revised: March 28, 2024

Today's highly dynamic and distributed manufacturing sector requires a modern and agile network infrastructure. Cloud manufacturing and (NaaS) solutions could be the right fit for your business. So what are the benefits of cloud computing in general?

The benefits of cloud computing

Cloud manufacturing as a concept helps eliminate the need for complex on-premises computer systems. The use of cloud computing in manufacturing, along with NaaS, will better support the adoption of technological advances, such as 3D printing, blockchain, . This is apt for a sector amid a flux of innovation. Cloud computing and the Network as a Service model,NaaS provides a flexible, programmable, scalable, and reliable modern network framework that can support the most demanding dynamic applications and advanced technologies while connecting users, devices and partners to public clouds and private data centers globally. Its cloud-centric services offer greater flexibility and customization than conventional hardwired infrastructure. Many changes typically can be implemented through software, not hardware, in a managed or co-managed model. This means IT teams can make many network policy changes on-demand with scalable bandwidth options in a fraction of the time. have enabled hyper-converged infrastructures, hybrid clouds, SD-WAN, digital customer experiences and security services that continue to evolve, making it difficult for manufacturers to know where to invest and what to maintain. This is where NaaS for cloud manufacturing is ideal. The benefits of cloud computing and the Network as a Service model is that it's delivered with subscription-based billing that minimizes large, upfront CAPEX costs. This is what makes Network as a Service inherently more agile, scalable and fitting when it comes to technology adoption than traditional, hardware-based networks; customers simply purchase more capacity and services, as needed, instead of spending costly resources on fixed hardware-based services. This gives flexibility and peace of mind knowing you can scale up or down your networking capacity or change services as quickly as needed. The benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing,Ultimately, the use of cloud computing in manufacturing allows enterprises to more easily tailor software and networking needs to meet their specific challenges and ambitions by optimizing IT infrastructure. At a high level, the benefits of cloud computing and NaaS include the following:,Scalability,As cloud computing and NaaS include more flexible and virtualized services they can more easily grow or contract in line with your business needs. Not requiring large investments in hardware infrastructures and proprietary-based services means it can quickly and seamlessly be deployed and typically can be incorporated with either public or private cloud resources. This helps quickly build synergies across the business and can support faster technology and innovation adoption. Flexibility and customization,Cloud computing with NaaS can make possible for any size company because they can pay for network services that fit their organization and not be burdened with huge upfront infrastructure costs. The research shows that innovation pays off: According to a , companies that fail to tackle digital transformation are seeing profits erode by as much as 5.1%, compared with industry peers.,Cloud manufacturing use cases,From automation to better data analysis, the use of cloud computing in manufacturing with NaaS can support several transformative use cases for manufacturers. Improve your data use,Cloud computing and NaaS help leaders make the most of the digital factory floor by gathering and analyzing data faster. Cloud computing can support data captured from edge devices, such as , that are used to manage and sensors deployed on the shop floor. The data can be processed, from anywhere, to run remote computer simulations or through analytics software for insights. This process ultimately makes data more accessible and prevents it from ending up in unhelpful silos, resulting in managers who understand their operations better and can therefore bring in factory floor improvements and innovations faster. Automate your ERP,Cloud-supported enterprise resource planning (ERP) can help companies parts of the production process. For example, cloud-based software can manage and track inputs such as order intake, sales and price to adjust their production line planning accordingly and enact the changes autonomously. This will also automatically update inventory levels, supply and demand data for the raw materials needed to make products, adapting orders as needed. Worker load is greatly reduced and supply and demand forecasting are more accurately managed. Innovate your maintenance approach,With so many sensors now affordably deployed on the factory floor, , which directly tracks an asset's health, status, and performance in real time, is becoming more commonplace. Cloud-based predictive maintenance can enable remote monitoring of asset conditions, which can either be outsourced or managed by remote team members. But when it comes to hands-on maintenance, the data can be easily shared with onsite staff maintenance crews through innovations such as augmented reality (AR), meaning they have the data not just at their fingertips but in front of their eyes, all while seeking remote assistance from expert crews located elsewhere. The future of cloud manufacturing,The manufacturing industry is in an exciting place because of recent innovations and, as outlined above, there are many benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing. 