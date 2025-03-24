Cloud sase meaning

Make a strategic shift to an identity-centric, unified network and security management service. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to help you securely connect people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. SASE Management merges management of software-defined WAN (SD WAN) and cloud security services. As companies migrate their core applications to the cloud, SASE Management helps simplify the management of cloud security policies. SASE Management brings together best-of-breed technologies and puts the entire stack under a single management platform as one fully managed, integrated SASE security service. Employing Secure Service Edge (SSE) ensures your customers and employees can use a variety of wireless and broadband access options to securely connect to your corporate network or the public internet, and collaborate anytime and virtually anywhere. The merging of SD WAN capabilities with comprehensive network security services enables us to deliver secure access all the way to the edge. Our zero-trust security approach assumes that users or devices, whether inside or outside the network perimeter, should not automatically be trusted. Our full scope of cybersecurity solutions help protect you from the edge to the cloud. In addition to our secure access service edge (SASE) core technologies and other security offerings, our SASE infrastructure brings together proven solutions from recognized network and security industry leaders. Zero-trust technology helps ensure only authorized users on authorized devices, including remote and hybrid employees, can access protected applications. Centralized policy control and our focus on cloud-based security services helps to simplify security. Help free IT from routine tasks such as updating and patching appliances and systems. Enjoy management of an end-to-end solution for enterprise networking and security needs. Apply more consistent security policies without regard for where a user or device connects to the network. Integrates network operation centers (NOCs) and security operation centers (SOCs) with our Managed SD WAN and Virtual Network Services (VNS), and supports Versa, Cisco cEdge and vEdge, Zscaler ZIA, Zscaler ZPA and Palo Alto Prisma Access. SASE Management integrates management of cloud security policies and network incidents to help ensure consistent enforcement of policies and incident response. Verizon Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions helps you support the delivery of dynamic applications and services while enabling advanced technologies. We understand the complex variety of network and security features that comprise SASE and can help you choose and implement the right features to meet your critical needs. Our NaaS Management Center gives you visibility into SASE service availability and performance metrics. Verizon has been a leader in SASE's core technologies—network, security and managed services—for over 10 years, giving us the experience and expertise to deliver the integrated and effective SASE solution your enterprise needs. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to support securely connecting people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. Proven network security leader,years experience managing complex global networks,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹networks managed globally,trillion security events processed each year,Deploying a Verizon SASE solution helped a large healthcare business optimize its security operations. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Get the critical insights you need to realize the full potential of SASE. Verizon NaaS Solutions are a catalyst for change that can help transform your enterprise. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. SASE is cloud-native security concept introduced by Gartner® in 2019. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. SASE represents a strategic shift in thinking about security by creating a new identity-centric unified networking and security platform that is cloud delivered and universally distributed in a way that helps to ensure that the end users and devices on the network edge—from remote offices and workers to cloud resources to IoT devices—are securely connected. In addition to enhanced security, SASE's cloud-based infrastructure promises to optimize access performance by helping to make it easier to connect to resources wherever they are connected to the network, which could drive business benefits like reduced product development time, faster delivery to market and greater agility in response to competitive or operational challenges. SASE encompasses combining network capabilities and cloud security. Zero trust is a strategy for managing authorization and authentication of users and devices by assuming no device or user whether inside or outside of a network perimeter should be automatically trusted. A zero-trust strategy is part of the overall SASE strategy. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Benefits of SASE Security Solutions for Business Business

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Expertise to help you navigate complexity and deploy an integrated SASE solution that operates in harmony with your hybrid environment. Help align key stakeholders and identify required business outcomes,Create a cyber maturity model that provides a path to cyber resilience,Define a target operating model and roadmap,Implement services following standardized and mature delivery frameworks that can be tailored as needed,Define the migration processes and tooling required,Assist with migrating legacy network and security technology to the cloud,Integrated threat detection and response,Visibility and control with our NaaS Management portal,Customized monitoring and management for complex environments, SASE can help you manage cyber resiliency, improve business agility, reduce costs and streamline digital transformation. Learn how businesses in Europe and APAC are harnessing the potential of SASE to unleash unprecedented operational efficiency in the new research from Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. Simply answer a few quick questions to help us match emails to your specific needs and interests. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . Move from risk aversion to becoming risk confident. Secure your digital future with a partner you can trust. Oct 2, 2023,Get a scalable, virtualized network to help optimise resources, enhance performance and innovate for future growth. Mar 20, 2024,Networking and security expertise needed to implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade SASE environment. May 8, 2024,Protect your digital organization with network and security policy enforcement across all your environments, while automating and scaling user to application protection from the cloud. Oct 26, 2022,Achieve reliable and complete connectivity with Verizon Advanced SASE including Software Defined Secure Branch with Versa Networks. Oct 26, 2022,By collaborating with best-in-class providrs across the ecosystemto provide seamless, superior solutions, we help organizations improve performance and realive value faster. Dec 12, 2023,We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. ,. Please confirm you have read and understood this policy. * Indicates a required field. Choose your country to view contact details. Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil Macdonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2022; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008.2. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Published 12 December 2019. How SASE Solutions Can Help a Large Business Provide a Consistent User Experience Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Deploying a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution helped a large healthcare business optimize its security operations. Healthcare companies are tasked with improving customer care while ensuring confidential patient data remains private. The larger the business, the greater this challenge becomes. As new business units emerge, it becomes increasingly difficult to ensure a consistent standard of security across the business. This was the challenge facing a large, diversified healthcare company when it approached Verizon in 2020 to help execute a major multi-year corporate cybersecurity strategy. The company employs tens of thousands of staff globally, working across multiple business units, each with its own team, technologies and approach to security. The business had deployed a large and heterogeneous range of security solutions which resulted in many different processes in use and various organizational impacts: all of these factors having an impact on the company's cyber resiliency. It wanted to improve the employee experience, get the best from its technology investments and achieve security management excellence. It needed to establish a new means of improving security while harmonizing processes and technology. Working with Verizon, the business decided to take a phased approach to solving this problem, selecting one business unit for a trial project. This would allow the business to maintain more overall control over the optimization of their entire security platform, by incrementally integrating additional security features that proved successful within the business unit trial project. The primary goal of this project was to deliver secure internet and business applications access across a user base of 30,000, located at hundreds of sites. The company partnered with Verizon due to its global network strength and supremacy in design, implementation and management of integrated network and security architectures. A consultative approach, strong partner ecosystem and ability to integrate between multiple vendors were also key. The business needed a guide with the experience and knowledge to avoid known pitfalls and respond to unforeseen challenges quickly. The first step was appraising the customer's existing IT ecosystem. Working with the company's IT and Security teams, Verizon identified business and technology requirements and helped expose the feature limitations and implementation challenges presented by existing technologies. The next task was sketching out the fundamentals of a new solution. It was agreed that would provide the foundation, with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) helping to enable users virtually anywhere to securely connect to business applications and all office and production sites. This combined infrastructure marries networking and security in one tightly integrated solution. As a result, the business unit can now embrace hybrid working with confidence. Today, users across all 200 sites have secure internet and application access through their mobile devices; they can access IT resources on both physical and cloud-based servers, across all of business's offices and production locations. The IT team is no longer juggling a host of vendors and solutions. They have one technology stack and one service desk. And with Verizon managing day-to-day security demands such as onboarding users and handling tickets between customer and vendor platforms, both the company's IT and security teams are liberated to focus on more strategic and high-value work. With simplicity comes visibility and control. The business unit now has a better understanding of resource utilization and spending, which has helped security and IT teams to cut costs. Valuable systems and tools have been retained and optimized, to maximize return on investment. Meanwhile, redundant technologies were retired. Perhaps most importantly, the business unit are no longer reliant on a shared infrastructure, which increased exposure and they're also in a much better position to align security policies with the group's overarching security team. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. With Verizon having successfully helped the company optimize their operations, they have now progressed to the next phase of their security transformation. Verizon will now play the central role in further optimizing not only their security operations, but their entire platform. Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
