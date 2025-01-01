cloud smart manufacturing

Smart Manufacturing and Smart Factory Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Industry 4.0 is characterized by capabilities that allow manufacturers to anticipate and reduce errors while simultaneously reacting to evolving market conditions quickly. This kind of smart manufacturing relies on the embedded software and sensors in machines and robotics and automated guided vehicles communicating in near-real time to send data over powerful, 5G wireless networks. Assisted by a 5G network, manufacturers can use smart manufacturing solutions as they work to develop:,Ultimately, successful smart manufacturing solutions are measured by their ability to infuse near real-time data and insights into supply chains and products, so manufacturers can respond to economic, geopolitical and weather fluctuations both local and worldwide. This is,This document explores Verizon's point of view on the network architecture for a modern manufacturing environment. Learn about the significant ROI manufacturers are seeing after shifting to Industry 4.0. Learn how manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance OEE, drive growth and improve supply‑chain agility. Discover how you can help keep proprietary manufacturing data secure, readily available, and out of the hands of bad actors. Collaborate with technology leaders to discover imaginative ways to help transform your business. Manage secure access to information and applications, and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Mitigate risk, augment your security personnel and control the costs of incident response. Use the lower latency and faster throughput of cloud-based edge computing and 5G to deploy applications and services that turn real-time data into real-time intelligence. Simplify your networking environments through automated provisioning and increase agility by enabling the segmentation of networks based on business and operational needs. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage network solutions to introduce innovation and drive operational improvements at every corner of the factory floor. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. Smart Manufacturing Technology News and Trends

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Verizon can help you embrace Industry 4.0 with transformational technologies— so you can differentiate the customer experience and start building the industry's next era. Between a changing market, new regulations, workforce shortages and increasing supply chain demands, manufacturers face a novel set of challenges. Technologies that transform manufacturing end to end, like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) or automation, can help businesses accelerate smart factory initiatives and mitigate those challenges. Businesses that want to implement smart manufacturing solutions face cost burdens that could impact return on investment. But adopting modern tools can help unlock connected, reliable and predictive processes that empower operational efficiencies at scale and provide positive ROI. With the right combination of strategy and solutions, manufacturers can scale smart manufacturing use cases from isolated, in-house technology projects to full production lines or factories. Today's organizations need a holistic view of operations—and complete, accurate information. As supply chain challenges like rising demand, increasing costs for materials and freight, and carbon emissions mandates continue to unfold, manufacturers need digital tools to equip them with insights that lead to informed decision making. Central to a manufacturer's growth and success is the digital core that powers its factory floors. Businesses must transition to next-generation technology that digitally connects each part of the factory floor so they can improve flexibility, visibility and productivity while limiting unplanned downtime or costly warehouse inefficiencies. The manufacturing industry is pivoting to outpace rising numbers of cybersecurity threats. An expanding attack surface stemming from connected operational technology, informational technology and external networks means businesses need comprehensive digital protections that help safeguard inventory, facilities, property and data. New research estimates that the manufacturing skills gap could result in 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030,* hampering manufacturers' productivity. But preparing for the future of work by adopting transformative technologies could help businesses close the gaps and stay productive and innovative, despite shrinking workforces. See how other manufacturers use innovative Verizon technologies to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives and transform the factory floor. Of manufacturing executives surveyed expect further increases in operational efficiency from investments in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)Of surveyed organizations plan to enhance data integration for supply-and-demand visibility and planningOf manufacturing enterprises realize above-average business value from IT spending in digitizationIncrease in ransomware—a rise as big as the last five years combined Yesterday's cybersecurity tools often can't keep up with modern cyber threats. But new, evolving solutions use technology like robots, AI, IoT and the cloud to give manufacturers a connected cybersecurity suite that helps protect their end-to-end operations. Some manufacturers have found that a hybrid work model nurtures collaboration, improves business flexibility and empowers resiliency amid disruptions. With an agile workforce, manufacturers can react and pivot to workplace disruptions, mitigate challenges like staff shortages and keep production high no matter what. See how Verizon can help. As manufacturers begin to take advantage of more advanced technologies, they'll require the reliable low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity that Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband helps provide. Businesses get the connectivity they need to bring together production, inventory management, supply chain and warehouse logistics. AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning (ML) enable modern manufacturing processes. Not only do advanced technologies make digital twins and predictive maintenance possible, but they also help establish a highly automated, remotely managed and low-touch operations model, which can save time and enhance warehouse safety. Verizon Managed Network Services can help manufacturers determine the right cybersecurity and network resources to power and protect warehouses and supply chains. The Benefits of Cloud Computing in Manufacturing

What are the benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing?
Author: Heidi Vella
Date revised: March 28, 2024
Today's highly dynamic and distributed manufacturing sector requires a modern and agile network infrastructure. Cloud manufacturing and (NaaS) solutions could be the right fit for your business. So what are the benefits of cloud computing in general?
The benefits of cloud computing
Cloud manufacturing as a concept helps eliminate the need for complex on-premises computer systems. The use of cloud computing in manufacturing, along with NaaS, will better support the adoption of technological advances, such as 3D printing, blockchain, . This is apt for a sector amid a flux of innovation. Cloud computing and the Network as a Service model,NaaS provides a flexible, programmable, scalable, and reliable modern network framework that can support the most demanding dynamic applications and advanced technologies while connecting users, devices and partners to public clouds and private data centers globally. Its cloud-centric services offer greater flexibility and customization than conventional hardwired infrastructure. Many changes typically can be implemented through software, not hardware, in a managed or co-managed model. This means IT teams can make many network policy changes on-demand with scalable bandwidth options in a fraction of the time. have enabled hyper-converged infrastructures, hybrid clouds, SD-WAN, digital customer experiences and security services that continue to evolve, making it difficult for manufacturers to know where to invest and what to maintain. This is where NaaS for cloud manufacturing is ideal. The benefits of cloud computing and the Network as a Service model is that it's delivered with subscription-based billing that minimizes large, upfront CAPEX costs. This is what makes Network as a Service inherently more agile, scalable and fitting when it comes to technology adoption than traditional, hardware-based networks; customers simply purchase more capacity and services, as needed, instead of spending costly resources on fixed hardware-based services. This gives flexibility and peace of mind knowing you can scale up or down your networking capacity or change services as quickly as needed. The benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing,Ultimately, the use of cloud computing in manufacturing allows enterprises to more easily tailor software and networking needs to meet their specific challenges and ambitions by optimizing IT infrastructure. At a high level, the benefits of cloud computing and NaaS include the following:,Scalability,As cloud computing and NaaS include more flexible and virtualized services they can more easily grow or contract in line with your business needs. Not requiring large investments in hardware infrastructures and proprietary-based services means it can quickly and seamlessly be deployed and typically can be incorporated with either public or private cloud resources. This helps quickly build synergies across the business and can support faster technology and innovation adoption. Flexibility and customization,Cloud computing with NaaS can make possible for any size company because they can pay for network services that fit their organization and not be burdened with huge upfront infrastructure costs. The research shows that innovation pays off: According to a , companies that fail to tackle digital transformation are seeing profits erode by as much as 5.1%, compared with industry peers.,Cloud manufacturing use cases,From automation to better data analysis, the use of cloud computing in manufacturing with NaaS can support several transformative use cases for manufacturers. Improve your data use,Cloud computing and NaaS help leaders make the most of the digital factory floor by gathering and analyzing data faster. Cloud computing can support data captured from edge devices, such as , that are used to manage and sensors deployed on the shop floor. The data can be processed, from anywhere, to run remote computer simulations or through analytics software for insights. This process ultimately makes data more accessible and prevents it from ending up in unhelpful silos, resulting in managers who understand their operations better and can therefore bring in factory floor improvements and innovations faster. Automate your ERP,Cloud-supported enterprise resource planning (ERP) can help companies parts of the production process. For example, cloud-based software can manage and track inputs such as order intake, sales and price to adjust their production line planning accordingly and enact the changes autonomously. This will also automatically update inventory levels, supply and demand data for the raw materials needed to make products, adapting orders as needed. Worker load is greatly reduced and supply and demand forecasting are more accurately managed. Innovate your maintenance approach,With so many sensors now affordably deployed on the factory floor, , which directly tracks an asset's health, status, and performance in real time, is becoming more commonplace. Cloud-based predictive maintenance can enable remote monitoring of asset conditions, which can either be outsourced or managed by remote team members. But when it comes to hands-on maintenance, the data can be easily shared with onsite staff maintenance crews through innovations such as augmented reality (AR), meaning they have the data not just at their fingertips but in front of their eyes, all while seeking remote assistance from expert crews located elsewhere. The future of cloud manufacturing,The manufacturing industry is in an exciting place because of recent innovations and, as outlined above, there are many benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing. Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
Read Now

Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Read Now

Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Read Now
