computer network security services

Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
What Is Network Security, and How Can It Keep Your Business Safe? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is network security, and how can it keep your business safe?,Author: Phil Muncaster,The network sits at the heart of any business making your network's health critical to the success of your organization. The number of U.S. compared to 2020 figures. And ransomware is also on the rise. According to the ), ransomware now represents 25% of breaches, which is a 13% year-on-year increase, and greater than the previous five years combined. The advice is simple: Getting network security right significantly reduces the risk of a damaging breach. But putting this into practice can be challenging, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited resources. Here are answers to some key questions to better illuminate what is meant by network security. What is network infrastructure?,Put simply, an IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices offering storage and computing power, and they're designed to share data with each other. They could be connected through Ethernet cables or Wi-Fi, and most commonly in an SMB, they'll do so in a local area network (LAN) or wireless LAN setup. As well as connecting to each other, these machines and devices connect out to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. However, the advantages of doing so come with one major attendant risk: If you can connect out, hackers coming the other way can potentially reach your organization's computers and data. What is network security?,Network security is the discipline and capability of protecting these resources from any inbound attacks, or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Some common threats include:,What is network infrastructure security?,Network infrastructure security and network security are the same concepts. Traditionally, what was meant by network security was a perimeter-based setup designed to stop malicious activity from entering the network. However, this has become harder to achieve as data, devices and applications become more distributed and cloud-connected. The to deliver network security now are:,Why is a secure network essential for business resilience?,Data is the lifeblood of your business, and the IT network provides the arteries through which it travels. From payroll to business planning, and app development to marketing software, if these data flows are interrupted and/or information is stolen, it could take down the entire company. Take ransomware: Serious network breaches in 2021 , and much more. Keeping the network free of malicious activity is essential to business resilience. Effective network security, or , also may provide a platform for corporate success by freeing up SMB leaders to focus on growing the business. What is the cost of poor network security?,Network infrastructure security is easy to take for granted. But some cautionary tales highlight what could happen if SMB owners get it wrong. Ransomware is a good example. Research reveals that it , with 82% of attacks in Q4 2021 impacting organizations with fewer than 1,000 employees. The average ransom payment over this time was more than $300,000. But the can be many times this figure. Business interruption on average lasts 20 days—potentially hitting sales and productivity, and incurring legal, forensics, and IT overtime costs. Customer churn and reputational damage are also common following any major breach incident or DDoS campaign. What are network infrastructure security best practices for SMBs?,must therefore be a priority for any SMB. The first impulse should be to prevent as many attacks from landing as possible. But for those that get through, the focus must be on speedy detection and response. That means taking steps to:,Many SMBs don't have a cyber security specialist on their IT team, let alone an entire security function. That's when third-party security services could make financial and operational sense, freeing up staff to focus on high-value tasks. Learn more about how Verizon's security expertise can inside and out. Security Information and Event Management Service Solutions

Managed SIEM serviceIn recent years, the adoption of new technologies has changed the way organizations work. Companies are generating and protecting more data than ever, and storing it in the cloud and across multiple devices. This is fundamentally changing the IT security requirements of organizations. Monitoring the security compliance of systems and devices is no longer sufficient— enterprises require comprehensive cyber detection capabilities and intelligence to recognize and mitigate potential threats. Traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools are used to collect event data generated by your organization's IT infrastructure. This information is then interpreted in an enterprise context by correlating event data with other sources of contextual information, to identify anticipated and unanticipated actions that might indicate misuse of business assets, or result in a potential business risk. With Verizon's Managed SIEM services, your organization will benefit from our intelligence gained from providing security services for 25 years, while still retaining the advantages that a dedicated SIEM solution offers in terms of data control. This combination helps you to quickly establish an operational SIEM service and achieve a level of security monitoring that goes beyond what you can provide in-house. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Managed SIEM is a continuous security monitoring solution for rapidly identifying security threats, helping you respond to potential compromises before they materialize into serious data breaches or cause major harm to your critical business infrastructure. Our service provides a fast response, expert incident management, access to comprehensive security intelligence and detailed reporting capabilities. We actively gather and digest security threat intelligence from both internal and external sources, to proactively identify, analyze and assess possible impacts on your IT infrastructure. These findings will be made available to you through the Managed SIEM Content Library, empowering you with the knowledge and tools you need to stay secure. Our Managed SIEM service includes 24x7 monitoring of your SIEM alerts. Verizon's Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts will intepret the information generated in relation to your business context and assess the potential impact on your environment. If they determine that these alerts are valid, they will escalate them according to their classification within the Service Level Agreement (SLA). Our 24x7 health monitoring and device management service will help to keep your log management and security monitoring architecture up and running, and collect and analyze log evidence on a continuous basis. We understand that you expect a predictable and measurable quality of service. Our SLAs clearly specify what you can expect from our Managed SIEM services and by when. We also publish quality metrics, fully document escalation procedures and define the responsibilities of each party. Read the next page to learn more about the specific components of our Managed SIEM service. Managed SIEM Intelligence and Improvement Services provide you with access to a body of knowledge based on our security expertise and intelligence. These insights can be used to maintain, improve or mature your security monitoring capabilities. You'll have access to Verizon's best practices, recommended architecture and guidelines for implementing and operating SIEM analytics. We also evaluate SIEM vendor upgrades and updates, to analyze their impact and determine if they pose any reliability problems. Only after a positive outcome will the patches be released for installation. This testing prior to deployment helps reduce the potential impact to your service availability and performance. The Verizon Managed SIEM Content Library serves as the foundation for our Managed SIEM analytics. The library consists of a collection of predefined and proven SIEM content. Each use case is built around a set of event monitoring scenarios that can be implemented on the SIEM infrastructure using one or more correlation rules, filters, report definitions and/or dashboards. Verizon will provide recommendations to maintain and improve the running SIEM content, as new threats and changes arise in the environment. When this happens, you'll be sent content library update notifications. These contain recommendations and internet links with additional information, to aid your understanding of the risks and mitigation strategies. We'll appoint you with a trusted Security Services Advisor, who will host regular security review meetings. All customers have access to security advisors who work across several accounts, but your own dedicated advisor can be contracted at an additional charge. Your advisor will provide you with:,A Senior SIEM Engineer can work with your organization to review your platform configuration and running content set, and provide recommendations on use case creation as well as dashboards, tuning and log source tuning. They can also implement any changes to the running SIEM content after impact analysis and validation. Our Managed SIEM services are delivered from our regional SOCs, where our security analysts deliver monitoring and management services on a 24x7 in-region basis. Our security experts will continuously monitor your SIEM alerts, and escalate any incidents requiring immediate action to your nominated security personnel. They will analyze all SIEM-generated alerts for their potential impact on your business. They'll also generate and interpret different reports to proactively identify trends and potential anomalous behavior, before they become serious threats or security breaches. We're also responsible for the lifecycle management of your SIEM content. This will involve interacting with your security teams on a daily basis, to evaluate and help maintain the efficacy and validity of the implemented SIEM content set. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center is an additional resource that strengthens our ability to draw conclusions and provide security recommendations to you with confidence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center helps to aggregate sources of threat data, using our expansive IP backbone and extensive forensic caseload. We then normalize this data, analyze it and produce actionable intelligence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center provides three types of intelligence—strategic, tactical and applied intelligence. Strategic intelligence provides information about attack tactics and methods. Tactical intelligence provides information relating to specific indicators of compromise. Applied intelligence brings these two sources together, to recognize potential threats to your system. Collectively, these three levels of insight help your organization to prepare for, recognize and respond to cyberattacks effectively,Manage risk and drive improved incident detection with threat intelligence and analysis that quickly identifies threats to your network. Partner with us to build a customized Advanced Security Operations Center for your organization. Hunt down cyberattacks at enterprise scale with computer-driven speed and precision. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
