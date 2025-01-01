contact center business model

How to Help Maximize ROI on Your Contact Center as a Service Platform Business

How to help maximize the ROI of your Contact Center as a Service platform,Author: Gary Hilson,If your business is searching for a way to set itself apart by improving customer engagement and satisfaction, deploying a Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution is an option worth considering. This type of approach can be a big step for some businesses, so it is understandable that you would want to see a worthwhile return on your investment (ROI). Thankfully, CCaaS can provide you with an affordable option with predictable monthly pricing that is easy to set up and manage while still possessing powerful contact center features that can let customers contact you virtually anywhere and anytime. So, how can you determine if CCaaS will deliver the kind of contact center ROI you are looking for?,The benefits of a Contact Center as a Service platform,As a start, before focusing on specific CCaaS features, think about the overarching benefits and how that factors into contact center ROI considerations. Contact Center as a Service brings cloud computing to your contact center to help provide an agile, flexible solution that can be scaled as needed without extra capital investment. New capabilities can be added as required to better serve your customers. You're still responsible for staffing your contact center with a team of agents who can engage with customers by phone or other channels, but the CCaaS model takes care of the infrastructure elements for you. This helps to reduce the pressure on your own IT team. This ability to help future-proof your business and reduce the workload of your IT team, particularly in a time of , strengthens the case for investment. Contact Center as a Service features,When it comes to considering CCaaS features, it helps to match them against your own needs and measurements of success. Each business will be different, so it is important not to take a one-size-fits-all approach but rather select only those you need. Relevant features to consider include:,Bring together ROI, TCO and CX,TCO includes both your initial investment and your costs over time, so it's an important consideration for realizing contact center ROI. It's critical that you understand the operating costs you'll incur with your contact center provider of choice, including training and technical support. TCO will provide you insights on how to get ROI over the longer term. What is equally important as TCO is how your contact center contributes to the overall customer experience (CX). Your contact center is a key part of your ability to understand your customers and get insight from data collected from their experiences. You should be gathering and analyzing key performance metrics (KPI) that can help CX improvements, and . Your contact center platform is more than just about serving customers, it's about transforming their experience by that you can realize contact center ROI and meet your business goals. Learn how Verizon's Contact Center Hub can . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. 4 Contact Center Challenges and How Technology Can Solve Them Business

4 contact center challenges and how technology can help solve them,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Talking to a contact center agent may be the only communication a consumer has with your brand, and the stakes can be high for every interaction. Putting that into perspective, a Qualtrics survey found that 43% of respondents were at least somewhat likely to switch brands after only a . This is why it is critical to consider and address common contact center challenges to make sure your agents are set up for success. Here's an overview of four common contact and call center problems and solutions involving technology that can help companies better serve customers. Four contact center challenges,According to Zendesk's CX Trends Report, 70% of organizations see a . As a critical provider of your customer service, addressing these four contact center operational challenges can help to ensure that customer expectations are met and that your business performance is not adversely impacted. 1. Legacy technology,Outdated systems often prevent contact centers from running effectively. A survey by Call Centre Helper magazine found that nearly one-fifth of respondents said was the biggest barrier to making the customer experience easier. Some legacy technologies could prevent contact centers from implementing new solutions—such as , , , artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced (IVR) systems—that could enable them to deliver around-the-clock support. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce identified as a pandemic-era trend that is here to stay. According to Zendesk, three-quarters of customers when contacting a company. This is another area where antiquated technology can add to your contact center operational challenges. With automation, agents are better equipped to resolve a customer's issue faster—whether it's quickly routing their call to the right agent or gathering information in real-time to help agents deliver more personalized service. Modernizing technology and onboarding cloud-based, AI-driven solutions can help you move your contact center away from legacy systems, boost agent productivity and enhance customer service. 2. High turnover rates,According to the 2022 NICE Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Global Survey Report on contact center attrition, contact center managers and employees found that the in 2021 was 42%. That number rose to 50% for companies with over 5,000 agents. The survey noted several factors that could help address these turnover rates:,Many of these issues are longstanding contact and call center problems and solutions for some of them will likely require more than just technology. However, there are ways technology can help organizations mitigate high attrition rates. can provide many of the features agents desire. Here are a few examples:,3. Operational and technology silos,Silos are one of the most persistent call center challenges. Research from Salesforce suggests that 76% of customers , yet a majority (54%) feel this expectation isn't being met. An omnichannel cloud contact center platform brings all support channels together in one place. Agents can easily transition between voice, text and digital interactions and better serve customers on the channel that works best for them. Live agent tools can pass along crucial contextual information when conversations are escalated from agent to agent (either virtual or human), meaning customers aren't required to recap the entire conversation. Virtual platforms also benefit from that consolidates and streamlines the sharing of information—which not only reduces silos but can reduce training times and improve agent efficiency, too. 4. Data complexity and inefficiencies,Every customer interaction is a valuable data point which contact centers can use to gain insight into the performance of their products and services and better understand how they are either exceeding or falling short of customers' expectations. Tools, such as , and can all help in this regard. Yet, maximizing the benefits of this data is one of the biggest contact center challenges today. In a Verizon survey of U.S. business and IT executives, a majority (54%) said positioning the company for was among the most challenging customer experience-related areas to improve. An AI-powered cloud contact center platform can provide a central location to consolidate, draw insights from and take action on this data. This could include:,A partner to help with contact and call center problems and solutions,Call centers play an important role in driving an enhanced customer experience, but legacy technologies, high turnover rates, persistent silos and data complexity can prevent them from performing effectively and efficiently. Collaborating with an experienced, proven technology provider can help to improve your ability to give customers what they need, and can help you create better experiences, drive results and mitigate security risks. Technology modernization, particularly a cloud-based contact center, will help address many of these contact and call center problems. Learn more about how you can easily ramp up to provide you the flexibility and innovation to deliver world-class personalized experiences at a global scale. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. Contact Centers in a New Age of Workforce Dynamics Business

The millennial generation, the most populous in US history, is rapidly overtaking the labor force. In 2020, millennials made up over 40% of employees, as baby boomers—the second-largest generation to date—continued retiring at an increasing rate. In less than a decade—by 2030— Gen X will start retiring, and millennials, along with the subsequent Generation Z (Gen Z), will become an overwhelming 74% of the workforce. Most contact centers have likely noticed the shift in demographics, but they may underestimate the technological and cultural demands that go beyond simply having "younger people" in the office. Coupled with the sudden acceleration of virtual employee and customer interactions brought on by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, employers should be aware of the trends unique to new workers and the best ways to engage, train, and retain these critical team members. While the idea of working for the same employer for one's entire career began to dwindle decades ago, millennials and Gen Z are perceived to be more likely than their predecessors to switch companies more frequently. Data to support this assertion is not entirely conclusive. For example, while Gen Z workers may be more than three times more likely to switch jobs than boomers, other surveys indicate millennials would rather work for the same employer for five years than leave after two. Regardless of seemingly conflicting trends on a macro level, however, with typical churn rates hovering around 30% to 40%, contact centers need to consider the following unique characteristics of these groups when creating employee engagement strategies. Millennials and Gen Z are often defined as technology-driven generations, born after the creation of the internet and with access to smartphones since they were teenagers or younger. They are accustomed to setting filters, customizing dashboards, and enabling features that increase their value and engagement with technology. Businesses that try to force antiquated, static user interfaces that do not evolve with the company, employee, or customer needs may find workers frustrated, non-compliant, and ready to move to the competitor. Workplaces will need to ensure that both company culture and technology are accessible to, and inclusive of, increasing diversity. The millennial generation has a roughly 44% minority rate, as opposed to 25% of boomers, and Gen Z is on trend to be the last US generation with a Caucasian majority. Millennials and Gen Z also put a higher priority than previous generations on working for employers that demonstrate environmental responsibility and promote positive social causes. Millennials have higher rates of education than any preceding generation, providing them with more bargaining power as employees. Forty-one percent of millennials have a bachelor's degree or higher, as opposed to an average of 34% for older generations. A recent benefit of having millennial/Gen Z workers is that their tech-savvy abilities may have made their transition to work from home (WFH) more seamless than those with lower technical aptitude. This advantage will persist well into the future: A recent Frost & Sullivan survey shows 79% of organizations have at least one-half of their staff working from home on a part- to full-time basis, and 57% expect this to continue in the coming years. Frost & Sullivan's conversations with the industry repeatedly show a growing interest and investment in workforce engagement platforms, particularly those that are robust, sophisticated, and client-focused. Figure 1.0 outlines the seven strategic areas in contact centers that are witnessing improvements in the work environment. These areas speak directly to millennial and Gen Z priorities, providing benefits such as voice of the employee (VOE) agent experience, customizable technologies, flexible scheduling, and agent empowerment. Contact centers wanting to optimize engagement and productivity of both new and current employees need to evaluate which aspects of current workforce strategies still apply and the best ways to engage a changing landscape. Businesses can augment traditional workforce optimization (WFO) processes through advanced workforce engagement management (WEM). WEM goes beyond legacy WFO by placing a focus on improving the employee experience (EX) in contact centers. WEM is invigorating the contact center market with benefits that reverberate across the organizational landscape, from reduced costs and lower churn rates to improved customer satisfaction (CSAT) and customer experience (CX). WEM enables employers to provide their workforce with important differentiating factors such as agent personalization, a need for connection, and the ability to be mobile, flexible, and self-sufficient. Contact centers ahead of the EX and CX curves recognize that partnering with a WEM service provider can be a crucial step in turning potential challenges into competitive differentiation. Critical areas that these solution providers should be able to address include the following:, While millennials and Gen Z may seem better prepared for remote work environments from a technical capabilities perspective, they still need adequate training, clear processes to follow, and intuitive systems and user interfaces. They want to interact with colleagues and customers in ways that are engaging and help them feel part of the team. Managers and supervisors also need tools to ensure WFH agents are as productive as their bricks-and-mortar agent counterparts. An advanced WEM partner can provide a cloud-based solution, tools, and metrics that are secure and easy to access, regardless of where the agent is located. Stratifying agents by product, customer need and level, and channel (e.g. social and video) can improve productivity and performance. Expert specialist agents provide a more efficient, high-quality, and personalized CX and can have a more rewarding work experience than generalist agents. Advanced WEM solutions can facilitate agent specialization. For example, they can create "smart routing" of calls based on a customer's recent purchase or open service ticket or help employers create metrics designed to consider a specialist's functions versus blanket metrics across all roles. They can also ensure those customer interactions are tracked consistently across channels: chat, email, mobile apps response, SMS/text, or social media. Millennials and Gen Z will not just populate agent roles, they are also part of the IT teams that will support contact center operations. IT personnel costs continue to rise rapidly as these roles become increasingly complex and are being added more quickly than they can be filled. Organizations will get better ROI from expensive IT teams if IT is focused more on key business objectives and less on mundane fixes or vendor management. Partnering with a WEM solution provider with a comprehensive platform that can cover agent departments across the organization streamlines IT's activities. Robust functionality can also maximize agent productivity and minimize idle time. A cloud-based platform and applications also help ensure IT costs scale with use, can be accessed more reliably and securely by remote agents, and can grow with the business. How can organizations unleash the power and full potential of a changing workforce? Understanding which digital technologies are required today and which will be important in the future is critical when it comes to sketching out plans, prioritizing budgets, sequencing investments, and scheduling workforce implementations. Digital leaders will be those organizations that are skilled at utilizing business analytics to offer deep insights into customer behaviors, wants, and needs; developing new products and services; and ultimately innovating and exploiting new business opportunities. Embracing and leveraging WFH can also work to a business's advantage: Advanced WEM solutions can provide remote- based millennials, Gen Z, and all employees more flexible scheduling, secure mobile connectivity, end-to-end performance monitoring, improved training solutions, friction-free access and interfacing with systems, and cloud-ready collaboration tools. Frost & Sullivan research shows that leading enterprises, when equipped with a complete set of the right WEM tools, are better positioned to enhance agent retention. New workforce management tools was the top measure being undertaken by contact centers globally, according to a Frost & Sullivan survey of 661 contact center decisions makers. Additional leading measures included enabling flexible/remote workers and management training. Workforce engagement tools can be utilized to enhance these measures by providing the following benefits:,When it comes to keeping contact centers filled and humming at peak efficiency, the newly dominant millennial and Gen Z agent population will thrive with flexible scheduling and shift bidding, near real-time performance dashboards, and an environment that sustains employee growth. 