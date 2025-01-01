contact center phone systems

How VoIP Customer Service Can Help Contact Centers Business

How a VoIP customer service phone system can help empower contact centers,Author: Nick Reese,In a competitive business world where the barriers to entry can be low, customer loyalty is critical. Staying competitive requires building and delivering positive customer experiences that enable communication, collaboration, and trust. A VoIP customer service phone system can help by making it easier for customers to get the answers they need, while also improving call quality and overall cost management. What is VoIP?,VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is an internet-based phone service that connects calls through the internet as opposed to traditional phone lines or cellular connections. Businesses often turn to VoIP because it allows them to leverage their existing internet connection instead of relying on dedicated telephone lines, which helps them avoid having to pay for expensive equipment, monthly phone bills and ongoing maintenance. VoIP also allows businesses to leverage new capabilities to unlock more value out of their phone system. For a VoIP contact center, this can help provide the connectivity and features required to deliver a customer experience that keeps people coming back. What are the benefits of a VoIP customer service approach?,According to a , a majority of companies report a net improvement in key customer loyalty indicators after adopting emerging technologies. A VoIP contact center leverages the internet's scalability and flexibility, and provides a number of benefits, including:,More responsiveness,A VoIP customer service approach lets customers call one number that can then be routed anywhere across your organization. You can also easily incorporate features like call tracking and interactive voice response (IVR), which helps you better manage high inbound call volumes, route customers to the right agents, and help people self-serve simple requests like account balance requests. Improved quality,Using VoIP lets you optimize sound quality using features like echo cancellation and noise suppression. This ensures that a busy agent can hear even while surrounded by other agents hard at work and your customers can understand what the agent is saying. Increased flexibility,A VoIP contact center lets you add more agents without adding more equipment. Because you can use the same phone number anywhere without having to install hardware, you can also move the number from one office to another as you grow. You can even use the same number across multiple locations. Reduced costs,While you're focused on improving your customer experience, saving money never hurts. A VoIP customer service approach doesn't require complex hardware or phone lines, saving you money on installing and maintaining equipment. Increased collaboration,Using VoIP for customer service also makes it easier for team members to collaborate using features like conference calling, so they can better work together to solve customer issues. And with features like call recording and advanced analytics on caller data, supervisors can monitor contact center and agent performance to make informed decisions about their customer service operations in real time. Is VoIP the right solution for your contact center?,When exploring VoIP contact center solutions, it's important to also consider other options like (UCaaS). While both are delivered via software through the internet, there are important differences that may make one approach or the other the right choice for your specific needs. VoIP vs. UCaaS,UCaaS delivers multiple communication channels such as voice, text messaging, chat, video meetings, and screen sharing. VoIP is focused on delivering inbound and outbound calls. Depending on contact center communications goals and the broader needs of your business, it might make more sense to leverage a UCaaS solution. However, UCaaS solutions tend to be more expensive than VoIP solutions, so if you only need inbound and outbound calling then an approach leveraging UCaaS may find you paying for features you're not using. If you choose VoIP, make sure you partner with a VoIP partner that can deliver reliability, coverage, effortless scalability, and competitive features that help you deliver better customer experiences. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
IP Contact Center Solutions: Enhance Customer Experience

Enhance your customers' experience with a comprehensive inbound solution. IP Contact Center (IPCC) services include cloud hosting, Voice over IP (VoIP) inbound, interactive voice response (IVR), managed options and more. Inbound call options including local, domestic toll-free, local-to-global and international can be layered with advanced features to fit the needs of your business. IVR handles high call volumes with intelligent routing and self service. Inbound calls route based on customer inputs and network capabilities so that callers can reach the right resources the first time or transfer without making a new call. IPCC services include the capabilities that most contact centers need in a single usage rate. We can integrate network functionality with your on-premises platforms, with strong network metrics and an SLA to back them. Total call routing control is based on user-defined parameters, permitting high-speed links between a company's Customer Access Point (CAP) and the Verizon Data Access Point (DAP). Routing or blocking callers using automatic number identification (ANI) Delivery of caller-entered digits from IVR prompts Caller profile routing based on your systems knowledge of customer relationship management (CRM) Call routing using time of day and/or geographic areaMove functionality into the network while providing powerful and flexible routing options and tools to help manage your call center environment. Customers can connect to your contact centers around the world using toll-free or local numbers to provide the same call experience no matter where it originates. Give agents individual customer information to personalize call experiences. Reduce hold times by allowing callers to schedule a return call rather than wait. Get on-premises control of your toll-free routing within our network to automate traffic to balance loads and direct calls to other locations. Easily view your network configurations, make changes, order or activate new features, and extract near real-time traffic management reporting. IPCC services include advanced features, network management, monitoring and reporting in one usage rate. Originating calls from approximately 80 countries. Communicate with customers over several channels including email, voice, text or chat. Supports onsite or remote environments. Provide global IP network integration and intelligent call routing to the best available resource in multiple contact centers. Get service management, traffic monitoring and reporting for visibility into your solution. Our fully managed hosting service can help reduce your workload by running your IPCC for you. Retain new and existing phone numbers to maintain a local presence in branch locations with VoIP Inbound Local Origination (VILO). Our Digital Advisory Services offers an array of services to help you get the most from your digital interactions—from strategy to implementation. We tailor those offerings to your unique needs with on-demand access to network experts. There are many strategies to migrate your inbound traffic from a traditional call center. This can include a phased implementation to run alongside your current center or a new IP environment. Whether you have the inhouse experience to implement Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)-based trunking or need assistance planning and/or operationalizing, get started with our Digital Advisory Services. A proven contact-center solutions leader,minutes of inbound traffic a yearyears of experience managing customer networks,million retail consumers supported,Moving to an IP-based contact center helps handle high call volumes, streamline operations and meet customer expectations. CIOs need to embrace digital customer experience (CX)—otherwise, CIO will stand for "career is over.",A 2022 Frost & Sullivan survey shows how leveraging advanced contact center technologies improves competitiveness. Transform your customer experience (CX) by leveraging years of expertise and one of the world's largest IP networks. Automate interactions with your callers. Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. An IP contact center takes advantage of Internet Protocol (IP) communications, including routing of both voice and data communications to any agent who has access to an IP connection. Verizon offers a portfolio of interaction services that includes VoIP Inbound and IP IVR. Our network-based portfolio includes VoIP conversion for reliable termination to SIP devices. With IPCC, you gain the benefits of automatic technology upgrades, a fully managed hosted service and secure connectivity on one of the world's largest IP backbones. IPCC improves efficiency by moving some of the contact center functionality into the network while providing you powerful and flexible routing options, as well as management capabilities that can assist with managing your call center environment. This can result in more personalized customer experiences, lower call handling times, reduced inbound traffic to call center agents, better management and control of traffic, and an improved agent experience. Our IPCC offerings include everything that most contact centers need in a single usage-based solution, so you can more easily forecast and manage costs. Verizon works with you to develop a solution that fits the needs of your business. Our IP Contact Center services help control your costs via a robust solution that covers everything most contact centers need. Network management, monitoring and reporting are all included in a single usage-based solution, so you can more easily forecast and manage costs. IPCC includes network management, monitoring and reporting that enables you to extract near real-time traffic management information so you can have your finger on the pulse of your callers. This informs call center operations decisions like preset call routing to specific destinations and scaling of resources to help meet demand, ultimately helping customers get the information they seek quickly and easily. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Designed and built as a SaaS solution, Webex Contact Center can bring the security, innovation and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing scalability. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
