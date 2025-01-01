contact center solution providers

Contact Center Edge Solutions
Contact Center Edge Solutions,Get end-to-end customer premises equipment (CPE) support. Allow your contact center to deliver its full potential. The evolving customer experience landscape and demanding customer expectations require you to pursue contact center strategies that can move at the speed of change. We provide an end-to-end portfolio of premises-based and software as a service (SaaS)-based enterprise contact center technology solutions so you can benefit from the value of your tech investments. Get help integrating edge solutions technologies within a range of contact center environments, thanks to our relationships with leading contact center original equipment manufacturer (OEM) technology providers that enable us to share domain expertise. Get end-to-end support to prepare, deploy, manage and maintain CPE when you rely on Edge solutions. We provide the right mix of equipment and site services to roll out advanced communications network and devices for a flat monthly fee—helping you avoid upfront capital expenses and allowing you to focus on strategic initiatives. How do Contact Center Edge Solutions work?,Rely on our support throughout your CPE technology's lifecycle. Our relationships with NICE, Cisco, Genesys, Nuance, Aspect, Avaya, Ribbon, Pindrop and SecureLogix can help you procure the right CPE—and provide smooth deployment. Managed services give you a single global contact for maintenance, troubleshooting and replacement. Features & benefits,Get the equipment and knowledgeable support you need so you can focus on delivering great CX—instead of how to purchase and deploy the latest contact center technology. Standard Contact Center Edge Solutions services,Whether you're adding new CPE or managing the maintenance of existing equipment, you receive a standard level of support services in three areas. Equipment and design procurement,Confirm you have technology to support your needs and scale with future demands with presales systems engineers and application consultants. Site services,Take complex and detail-heavy logistics out of your hands, as we can handle facility assessments, surveys and structured cabling. Deployment services,Get expert help with staging, configuration, installation, integration and order management of your networking equipment. Maintenance, warranty & lifecycle,Get coverage for your network equipment with trouble resolution, on-site technicians and replacement parts when you need them. Use a fully outsourced operational support model to manage contact center applications. Get trusted advice for all your contact center needs. Design for the customer, not the limits of technology. Consider digital transformation as a foundation for a better customer experience. Keep your call center protected and productive.