contact center solutions

Whether it's the beginning of your digital transformation campaign integrating voice and data, orchestrating emerging technologies like SDN, or utilizing SBC as a service, your CX journey starts with a fast, intelligent, and secure network. Verizon has several foundational networking services including IP Contact Center that help bring customers to your valued CX platform. Verizon is the industry leader in reliable Voice over IP (VoIP) Inbound and hosted IVR services, including an IP Toll Free and local number calling. Our comprehensive IP Contact Center services give you all the usage-based features you need, and the tools to make near real-time time changes quickly and efficiently. Including local to global calling with US domestic toll-free and local services as well as International Toll Free Service and Universal International Freephone Numbers that can be layered with dozens of advanced features including Call Routing, Call Redirect, IVR, Voice Call Back, and calling party/DNIS identification. Provide faster response to customer demands, 24x7 follow-the-sun service options, personalized interactions around the world. Our international IP termination services provide the originating service rate for calls and transfers that terminate via IP in 34 countries. Available through the Verizon Enterprise Center, you have direct access to your account. Our Network Manager application puts you in control by helping you make quick changes to your calling plans and follow your agency in near real-time. In addition, you can extract near real-time traffic management reporting so you can have your finger on the pulse of your callers. Our scalable global transport and routing services give you a flexible foundation to efficiently add and deliver contact center services so you can quickly meet customer demand. As part of our Software Defined Networking product suite, Virtual Network Services turns your physical network into an on-demand virtual network. That helps simplify management and control capital expense while increasing business agility, scalability, and responsiveness. That means you can:services and updates in days, hours, or even minutes. to spikes in demand, and quickly scale to meet evolving service deployments with rules-based management. and manage costs through an operational expense model. By leveraging our investment in virtualization and cloud infrastructure, Verizon is able to deliver a fully orchestrated, fully managed, virtual Session Border Controller. Customers are able to deploy a cloud-native SBC as a virtual network function (VNF) and maintain physical SBCs.