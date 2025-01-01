contact center vs call center

University Call Centers Are Becoming Contact Centers to Improve Education Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! University call centers are becoming contact centers to improve learning experiences,Author: Heidi Vella,University call centers are important information hubs for both students and parents. Call center workers provide highly specialized guidance, learning materials and resources to thousands of individuals across the institution every day. What's more, they are often the first point of contact for prospective students and, therefore, need to be easily accessible, efficient and welcoming. If not, the university risks losing applicants. Amid the disruption of the pandemic, university call centers became especially important as epicenters of information for students when learning halted and shifted online. As education remains forever changed by this time in history, the job of a university call center has become more demanding and complex. New solutions are needed. This is why many university call centers are now transitioning into contact centers. Contact centers harness technology to better handle and process the large volume and diverse range of queries a university deals with on a regular basis while also improving the student experience by offering an omnichannel approach to information sharing. Meeting students expectations,Today's students are tech natives. They expect to find answers quickly and through a variety of online mediums. University call centers are designed for this and allow students to access information not only by phone but also in other ways that are most convenient for them: video, email, social media, chat boxes or artificial intelligence (AI) powered chat bots. But this is changing. More university call centers are transitioning to contact centers to meet their growing needs. This upgrade allows universities to use a host of tools to better manage their current and prospective students' needs and queries as they come flooding in at the beginning of a semester. Tools for contact centers,One of the key contact center technologies is artificial intelligence. AI can tap into from university call centers to derive insights on how to make contact centers more efficient and effective. This includes speech analytics to identify pain points and queries that could be more quickly managed by other technologies, such as automation or chat bots. Eventually, this data can be centralized into a unified platform that integrates and analyzes information from multiple sources in a single location to manage a university's changing needs. AI can also help to create an effective queue management system by automating mundane processes and directing or rerouting callers to where their query can be answered the quickest. Additionally, simple solutions, such as call back functions, can mitigate the need for callers to wait on hold for a long time, automatically calling them back instead. Where appropriate—such as for queries that aren't time-critical—students can be directed to get in touch via SMS, email or web chat and receive fast automated replies. For example, a chatbot can provide a correct contact number for health services or direct students to the correct online information, forms or resources, or even schedule appointments. Once on file, they can be contacted automatically with updates via these channels. Along with these technologies, universities should look to train staff to use all the tools at their fingertips efficiently—especially since they may be fairly new to them. This can also help them become more aware of how data can inform their everyday work. Technology, data and highly skilled operatives can make for a powerful customer service experience. Excellent customer service and effective information sharing provides a competitive advantage in terms of winning over prospective students and improving current students' education outcomes. It enables students to spend less time stressing about administrative matters—financial tasks, logistics, etc.—and more time studying. Similarly, passing on educational resources quickly and efficiently will enhance their studying experience, so they can thrive in the university environment. Discover how the Verizon can help your university create tailored student experiences. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed