cyber security solutions providers

How Simplifying Security Solutions Can Optimize Cyber Risk Management Business

How simplifying security solutions can help optimize cyber risk management,Author: Phil Muncaster,Since the cyber security sector first emerged, network defenders have been locked in a perpetual arms race with their adversaries. This translates into a continuous quest for more security solutions. But more doesn't necessarily mean better. In fact, it can mean more suppliers, more connections, more security solutions to manage and potentially more gaps for threats to hide in. According to PwC, . If left unchecked, this could have disastrous consequences for your organization. The focus should instead be on simplifying security solutions through cloud platforms, vendor consolidation and managed services. Why IT environments are becoming more complex,Aside from a new breed of cloud-native startups, most organizations are built on IT foundations that may be decades old. Layer upon layer of new solutions, systems and services have been added to this legacy technology. The past two years in particular saw an explosion in digital investment, including:,All of these factors have combined to continually expand the corporate cyber attack surface over recent years. One recent estimate claims the average security team is today, including cloud workloads, devices, network assets, applications and data assets. At the same time, threat actors continue probing, hoping to find new ways to compromise these networks and assets. Nation state and cyber crime , driving up cyber risk for organizations and democratizing sophisticated attack tools and techniques to a much larger set of actors. Ransomware affiliate groups, for example, regularly use multistage advanced persistent threat attacks. They might circumvent perimeter security with breached or brute-forced passwords and then move laterally without setting off alarms by using legitimate tools like Cobalt Strike. Automation is heavily used in tactics like , scanning for exposed cloud systems and even mapping attack pathways. Why simplification matters,Too often, unengaged board leaders react to these challenges by investing in additional point solutions. This creates a surfeit of siloed security solutions that are often left under-used. It means more user interfaces for security teams to manage and maintain, and more coverage gaps that threat actors can exploit. The administrative overhead is particularly acute in the context of , which number over 2.7 million professionals globally. This tool bloat can overwhelm security operations (SecOps) analysts tasked with critical threat detection and response. Organizations run an average of , with that number rising to almost 46 for companies with over 10,000 employees. Yet threat responders often have no way to prioritize the alerts pumped out by such tools, drowning them in noise. One study found that 51% of by the volume of alerts they have to manage. The benefits of simplifying security solutions,Security solution simplification matters. By reducing the number of vendors and products your teams have to manage, the organization can benefit from:,How to simplify security,There's no single, definitive path to more streamlined security, but a good rule of thumb is to look for platform-based approaches, cloud-deployed solutions and comprehensive cyber risk monitoring offerings. These could include:,No one can overstate the importance of cyber security. But by reducing complexity can your organization optimize its existing resources and drive truly effective and continuous risk management. Learn more about how Verizon can . GartnerPress Release, April 19, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide, June, 2021. Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Security Information and Event Management Service Solutions

Managed SIEM serviceIn recent years, the adoption of new technologies has changed the way organizations work. Companies are generating and protecting more data than ever, and storing it in the cloud and across multiple devices. This is fundamentally changing the IT security requirements of organizations. Monitoring the security compliance of systems and devices is no longer sufficient— enterprises require comprehensive cyber detection capabilities and intelligence to recognize and mitigate potential threats. Traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools are used to collect event data generated by your organization's IT infrastructure. This information is then interpreted in an enterprise context by correlating event data with other sources of contextual information, to identify anticipated and unanticipated actions that might indicate misuse of business assets, or result in a potential business risk. With Verizon's Managed SIEM services, your organization will benefit from our intelligence gained from providing security services for 25 years, while still retaining the advantages that a dedicated SIEM solution offers in terms of data control. This combination helps you to quickly establish an operational SIEM service and achieve a level of security monitoring that goes beyond what you can provide in-house. Managed SIEM is a continuous security monitoring solution for rapidly identifying security threats, helping you respond to potential compromises before they materialize into serious data breaches or cause major harm to your critical business infrastructure. Our service provides a fast response, expert incident management, access to comprehensive security intelligence and detailed reporting capabilities. We actively gather and digest security threat intelligence from both internal and external sources, to proactively identify, analyze and assess possible impacts on your IT infrastructure. These findings will be made available to you through the Managed SIEM Content Library, empowering you with the knowledge and tools you need to stay secure. Our Managed SIEM service includes 24x7 monitoring of your SIEM alerts. Verizon's Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts will intepret the information generated in relation to your business context and assess the potential impact on your environment. If they determine that these alerts are valid, they will escalate them according to their classification within the Service Level Agreement (SLA). Our 24x7 health monitoring and device management service will help to keep your log management and security monitoring architecture up and running, and collect and analyze log evidence on a continuous basis. We understand that you expect a predictable and measurable quality of service. Our SLAs clearly specify what you can expect from our Managed SIEM services and by when. We also publish quality metrics, fully document escalation procedures and define the responsibilities of each party. Read the next page to learn more about the specific components of our Managed SIEM service. Managed SIEM Intelligence and Improvement Services provide you with access to a body of knowledge based on our security expertise and intelligence. These insights can be used to maintain, improve or mature your security monitoring capabilities. You'll have access to Verizon's best practices, recommended architecture and guidelines for implementing and operating SIEM analytics. We also evaluate SIEM vendor upgrades and updates, to analyze their impact and determine if they pose any reliability problems. Only after a positive outcome will the patches be released for installation. This testing prior to deployment helps reduce the potential impact to your service availability and performance. The Verizon Managed SIEM Content Library serves as the foundation for our Managed SIEM analytics. The library consists of a collection of predefined and proven SIEM content. Each use case is built around a set of event monitoring scenarios that can be implemented on the SIEM infrastructure using one or more correlation rules, filters, report definitions and/or dashboards. Verizon will provide recommendations to maintain and improve the running SIEM content, as new threats and changes arise in the environment. When this happens, you'll be sent content library update notifications. These contain recommendations and internet links with additional information, to aid your understanding of the risks and mitigation strategies. We'll appoint you with a trusted Security Services Advisor, who will host regular security review meetings. All customers have access to security advisors who work across several accounts, but your own dedicated advisor can be contracted at an additional charge. Your advisor will provide you with:,A Senior SIEM Engineer can work with your organization to review your platform configuration and running content set, and provide recommendations on use case creation as well as dashboards, tuning and log source tuning. They can also implement any changes to the running SIEM content after impact analysis and validation. Our Managed SIEM services are delivered from our regional SOCs, where our security analysts deliver monitoring and management services on a 24x7 in-region basis. Our security experts will continuously monitor your SIEM alerts, and escalate any incidents requiring immediate action to your nominated security personnel. They will analyze all SIEM-generated alerts for their potential impact on your business. They'll also generate and interpret different reports to proactively identify trends and potential anomalous behavior, before they become serious threats or security breaches. We're also responsible for the lifecycle management of your SIEM content. This will involve interacting with your security teams on a daily basis, to evaluate and help maintain the efficacy and validity of the implemented SIEM content set. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center is an additional resource that strengthens our ability to draw conclusions and provide security recommendations to you with confidence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center helps to aggregate sources of threat data, using our expansive IP backbone and extensive forensic caseload. We then normalize this data, analyze it and produce actionable intelligence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center provides three types of intelligence—strategic, tactical and applied intelligence. Strategic intelligence provides information about attack tactics and methods. Tactical intelligence provides information relating to specific indicators of compromise. Applied intelligence brings these two sources together, to recognize potential threats to your system. Collectively, these three levels of insight help your organization to prepare for, recognize and respond to cyberattacks effectively,Manage risk and drive improved incident detection with threat intelligence and analysis that quickly identifies threats to your network. Partner with us to build a customized Advanced Security Operations Center for your organization. Hunt down cyberattacks at enterprise scale with computer-driven speed and precision. Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Read Now
