cyber security solutions

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
How Simplifying Security Solutions Can Optimize Cyber Risk Management Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How simplifying security solutions can help optimize cyber risk management,Author: Phil Muncaster,Since the cyber security sector first emerged, network defenders have been locked in a perpetual arms race with their adversaries. This translates into a continuous quest for more security solutions. But more doesn't necessarily mean better. In fact, it can mean more suppliers, more connections, more security solutions to manage and potentially more gaps for threats to hide in. According to PwC, . If left unchecked, this could have disastrous consequences for your organization. The focus should instead be on simplifying security solutions through cloud platforms, vendor consolidation and managed services. Why IT environments are becoming more complex,Aside from a new breed of cloud-native startups, most organizations are built on IT foundations that may be decades old. Layer upon layer of new solutions, systems and services have been added to this legacy technology. The past two years in particular saw an explosion in digital investment, including:,All of these factors have combined to continually expand the corporate cyber attack surface over recent years. One recent estimate claims the average security team is today, including cloud workloads, devices, network assets, applications and data assets. At the same time, threat actors continue probing, hoping to find new ways to compromise these networks and assets. Nation state and cyber crime , driving up cyber risk for organizations and democratizing sophisticated attack tools and techniques to a much larger set of actors. Ransomware affiliate groups, for example, regularly use multistage advanced persistent threat attacks. They might circumvent perimeter security with breached or brute-forced passwords and then move laterally without setting off alarms by using legitimate tools like Cobalt Strike. Automation is heavily used in tactics like , scanning for exposed cloud systems and even mapping attack pathways. Why simplification matters,Too often, unengaged board leaders react to these challenges by investing in additional point solutions. This creates a surfeit of siloed security solutions that are often left under-used. It means more user interfaces for security teams to manage and maintain, and more coverage gaps that threat actors can exploit. The administrative overhead is particularly acute in the context of , which number over 2.7 million professionals globally. This tool bloat can overwhelm security operations (SecOps) analysts tasked with critical threat detection and response. Organizations run an average of , with that number rising to almost 46 for companies with over 10,000 employees. Yet threat responders often have no way to prioritize the alerts pumped out by such tools, drowning them in noise. One study found that 51% of by the volume of alerts they have to manage. The benefits of simplifying security solutions,Security solution simplification matters. By reducing the number of vendors and products your teams have to manage, the organization can benefit from:,How to simplify security,There's no single, definitive path to more streamlined security, but a good rule of thumb is to look for platform-based approaches, cloud-deployed solutions and comprehensive cyber risk monitoring offerings. These could include:,No one can overstate the importance of cyber security. But by reducing complexity can your organization optimize its existing resources and drive truly effective and continuous risk management. Learn more about how Verizon can . GartnerPress Release, April 19, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide, June, 2021. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
