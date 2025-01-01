cybersecurity services near me

Stores

2222
slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

1.0 mi
Closed
44110 Ashburn Shopping Plz
Ashburn, VA 20147
Get Directions
(703) 677-8811
(703) 677-8811
2

Verizon

3.3 mi
Closed
1612 Village Market Blvd Se
Leesburg, VA 20175
Get Directions
(800) 880-1077
(800) 880-1077
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

3.7 mi
Closed
21100 Dulles Town Cir
Dulles, VA 20166
Get Directions
(571) 926-9043
(571) 926-9043
1

Verizon

1.0 mi
Closed
44110 Ashburn Shopping Plz
Ashburn, VA 20147
Get Directions
(703) 677-8811
(703) 677-8811
2

Verizon

3.3 mi
Closed
1612 Village Market Blvd Se
Leesburg, VA 20175
Get Directions
(800) 880-1077
(800) 880-1077
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

3.7 mi
Closed
21100 Dulles Town Cir
Dulles, VA 20166
Get Directions
(571) 926-9043
(571) 926-9043
View all locations

Links related to "cybersecurity services near me"

Computer Emergency Response Team Services

Cyber Security Incident Response Team Services,Respond quickly to cyber attacks by enhancing your incident management resources with our team of experts. Bolster your security operations so you can quickly respond and react to cyber attacks. Our team of security experts bring best practices, consistent processes and innovative tools to your incident response approach, giving you a consistent process when dealing with the onslaught of attacks. Cyber Security Incident Response Team services take your existing incident response capabilities and turn them up a notch. By incorporating our team's skills and knowledge, you can improve your threat intelligence telemetry, plan more strategically and develop deeper, more timely responses during emergencies. To help prevent incidents, our Cyber Security Incident Response Team works with you to create a detailed and proactive security plan. When a security attack occurs, we work quickly to help you minimize the impact, identify causes and lead the response. This solution can stand alone or complement your existing threat detection services. For decades, the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team has specialized in helping organizations like yours improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyber threats. Features & benefits,With Cyber Security Incident Response Team Services, you can better identify, prioritize, and resolve the most sophisticated security incidents. Other features and benefits include:investigators, analysts, forensic lab technicians and support personnel,digital forensics labs worldwide,average years of experience in investigations and threat intelligence,digital forensic investigations and 200 other digital forensic work on average each year,Service Levels,Depending on your specific security needs, you can apply Cyber Security Incident Response Team Services to security communication, proactive, incident response, threat intelligence information, security quality management, vulnerability management, and threat hunting services. Cyber Security Incident Response Team Services are available in three phases to support you in the areas where you need it most. Assessment,We'll help review your existing incident response processes, procedures, programs, and operations, then provide a roadmap for recommended improvements. Establishment,We'll create and expand incident documentation and suggest areas for development, along with implementing recommendations from the Assessment phase. Response,This phase builds on the prior two phases, then fine-tunes your processes, coordinates security incident handling between stakeholders and reports on Cyber Security Incident Response Team Services operation effectiveness. Resources,Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Use advanced technologies combined with human expertise to identify, notify and quickly respond to major security incidents. Perform near real-time and retrospective threat detection and visualization with our full packet capture solution delivered from the cloud. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Latest Cybersecurity Risks and Events Business

As an industry leader in digital forensics, evidence management, incident and fraud investigation, we help organizations respond quickly and effectively to cybersecurity incidents and breaches. Cybersecurity is business security. Read about current and past threats—and what you can do if faced with a similar situation. for our Monthly Intelligence Briefing Webinars. On July 19, 2024, a flawed software update issued by the security company CrowdStrike for their Falcon platform triggered a "negative interaction" between the update and Microsoft's operating system, which then caused computers and servers to crash across the globe. Although a fix was quickly identified, this incident led to organizations experiencing a significant amount of operational disruption, lost productivity, negative customer experience and financial losses. It may take weeks or months to completely return to normal. Verizon recommends that organizations evaluate their immediate and mid-to-longer term software and patch management processes as well as cyber security programs. . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. A campaign orchestrated by CL0P commenced in late May 2023, leveraging a then unknown SQL injection vulnerability (CVE-2023-34362) in MOVEit Transfer. This led to the installation of a web shell named LEMURLOOT, enabling unauthorized access to the MOVEit Transfer databases. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center has recently observed a significant rise in smishing attacks against organizations. These attacks manipulate individuals, through fraudulent text messaging, into disclosing sensitive information or performing actions that compromise an organization's security. Killnet, a Russia aligned threat actor group, recently claimed responsibility for a series of DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks against U.S. airport websites. The group has called for DDoS attacks on other U.S. infrastructure targets, in retaliation for the U.S. government's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The global risk of cyber attacks has increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Capable of delivering destructive malware, Russia is believed to possess cyber espionage and offensive cyber operations capabilities. Critical infrastructure, financial, energy and public sector organizations should maintain a heightened state of readiness. In December 2021, Apache released a security advisory disclosing multiple zero-day exploits identified in Log4j—an open-source Java logging library. The vulnerabilities, also known as Log4Shell, allowed threat actors to execute unauthorized remote code execution (RCE) and/or unauthorized Denial of Service (DoS) attacks. Get news and intelligence briefings related to security and cyber threats. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. Get proactive incident response customized to your cyber-risk profile from our team of experts. Get dedicated, proactive threat response with Verizon Professional Services experts. Respond quickly to cyber attacks by enhancing your incident management resources with our team of experts. As a leading security provider with one of the largest global IP networks, our threat intelligence services give you unparalleled visibility and insight into the evolving threat landscape. Perform near real-time and retrospective threat detection and visualization with our full packet capture solution delivered from the cloud. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks with this cloud-based solution. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services

Get always-on protection that can help you quickly identify security incidents and limit their impact. Managing security risks is a 24/7 job. It just doesn't have to be yours. With cloud-based technologies and around-the-clock detection and incident response from our security experts, you don't have to worry about your business's security. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services are also dynamic, evolving with the threats to allow you to scale your security program with flexible services and license options. We combine our expertise, processes and technology to help you continuously protect your organization from cyberattacks. We analyze data from a variety of sources to quickly identify security incidents and help you limit their impact. Focus on priority threats with a rapidly deployed managed service backed by our security expertise. Combines security information and event management, threat intelligence, threat hunting and much more. When you turn data into insights and turn those insights into action, you are able to more quickly address potential threats. When you add human expertise to automated results, you get qualified, in-depth threat assessments. Our online portal is easy to navigate and provides near real-time reporting so you can respond faster. Equipped with best practices, consistent processes and cutting-edge tools, our experts provide you with excellent support for incident response management. Our security experts can help you proactively establish a security plan for efficient responses. You can integrate with existing security services or use as a stand-alone service and tailor to your security needs. Unify threat detection, full-packet forensic analysis and integrated response, all with an intuitive system that works with your existing security investments. With Network Detection and Response, you get a comprehensive security solution, from analysis to discovery to action. The immersive interface lets your security team see and interact with current and historical data to analyze and proactively respond to security events. Already know what you're looking for? Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. As you move more and more of your operation into virtualized networks, learn how to leverage new technologies while also protecting yourself, core to edge. Find out how you can strengthen your business's security to keep up with the constantly changing cyberthreat landscape. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. Get five critical tips for improving the speed of your cybersecurity response plan to mitigate the risk of hacker threats. Learn how to be faster and more effective in detecting and responding to deception attacks. Read our guide for evaluating new enterprise security platforms. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Learn more

Questions related to "cybersecurity services near me"

Case Studies related to "cybersecurity services near me"

Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Read Now

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

Press related to "cybersecurity services near me"

Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Learn more

Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Learn more

Verizon Business expands global managed services with Fortinet Secure SD WAN

Verizon Business enterprise and business market customers can leverage Fortinet Secure SD WAN to take a secure “work from anywhere” approach to their networks.
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)