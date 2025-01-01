cybersecurity solutions for business

Empower Your Small Business with Cybersecurity Solutions

Help safeguard your small business with tailored network security solutions and cyberthreat protections to enhance security for your data, productivity and customers. Help keep devices protected on the go. Help securely extend your network services wherever your users need them. Take advantage of IT expertise without the expense of a big IT staff. Small businesses have to worry about data breaches as much as larger companies, but without their larger IT departments. Leverage device and data security solutions that won't require all the extra resources. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious content, with no installation or IT support required. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. We all use our mobile devices for work these days, which introduces a lot of potential unknowns. Explore products tailored to small businesses that help you solve big security problems. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Take a multilayered approach to mobile device security with mobile device management, mobile security and dedicated chat support. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Learn how to better train employees in security, and take advantage of solutions that help you gain security expertise without blowing your budget. Verizon Fios customers can get 24/7 live voice and chat tech support with a click or call. Help protect your business mobile devices with single-device protection plans. The small business segment of Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) offers best practices for mitigating cybersecurity risks to your company. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end. Help protect your business at the network's core.
Business Cybersecurity Tips & Resources

Stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn from our cybersecurity webinars to help keep your business secure, stay informed about cyberthreats and protect your customers' information. Register for our webinar series, as our experts discuss the latest cyber threats and how organizations can evaluate their cybersecurity preparedness. The DBIR authors discuss real-world cybercrime and how cyber attacks affect organizations of all sizes across the globe. Learn from our cybersecurity experts as they break down recent cyber threats and discuss how you can help protect your organization. Hear advice from our expert panel on what you can do to help protect your Public Sector organization and the constituents you serve. Three episodes. Gain insights from Verizon experts as they discuss the latest security trends and technologies. Learn how you can use them to protect against cyber incidents. Verizon CISO Nasrin Rezai, Verizon Senior Director of Security Sales Jennifer Varner, and ABI Research Director Michela Menting explore the increasing dangers around Social Engineering. The Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted new rules requiring public companies to disclose material cybersecurity incidents at lightning speed. Here's what you need to know and how to build the right processes and strategies to respond to the changes. In this four-part webinar series, experts from Verizon and security partners discuss the state of cyber security in this engaging format. During this webinar, the experts at Verizon and Check Point will discuss how organizations can effectively secure their email and collaboration applications. Explore our library of on-demand webinars, including cybersecurity highlights from the Mobile Security Index, Data Breach Investigations Report and more. Verizon is recognized as a leader in the latest Omdia Universe Global IT Security Services Universe Report. Market Leaders offer the most comprehensive, well-integrated, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions available globally. Leaders also have above-average customer experience scores. As attacks continue to grow in number and evolve in complexity, it is critical to constantly evaluate your approach to detection and response. Hybrid work environments make ensuring secure connectivity for employees more critical than ever. An increasingly mobile workforce expands your attack surface. Find out what that means for your enterprise and endpoint security. When it comes to evaluating your cyber-risk readiness, having an outside perspective can help. Frost & Sullivan explores the costs, benefits and security implications of using corporate-liable devices to help you protect your organization. Deception tools can proactively trap threats to boost your detection and response. Find out how recent advances may be unlocking deception's potential. Learn about the essential components of a managed detection and response (MDR) service, as well as the criteria you should be looking for in a service partner. Browse the latest insights from our experts. View upcoming virtual events. Get expert guidance and thought leadership on a range of business technology topics.. Explore more Verizon solutions for your business. Network performance is fundamental to enterprise operations today. Leverage the latest network technology to help you stay agile. As your customers become more digital, you need technologies that can help you deliver more personalized and intelligent experiences. The way we work has changed for good. How can you make the most of new opportunities with a hybrid workforce? These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business' Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

