cybersecurity solutions provider

Cybersecurity Strategic Outsourcing White Paper Solutions

For cybersecurity, strategic outsourcing is a necessity, not a luxury. By David GradyAt the same time that organizations of all sizes are exploring the business potential of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), cybercriminals are growing more agile and sophisticated. This means that security leaders are under enormous pressure to keep up with "what's next," even as they struggle to keep up with "the basics." A global cybersecurity skills shortage is turning security necessities into security luxuries, and basic security hygiene is suffering. For many under-resourced organizations, strategic outsourcing is the answer. This white paper is designed to help security leaders demonstrate to stakeholders and decision-makers the value of strategic security outsourcing as their organizations embrace next-generation technologies, and it offers advice on how to evaluate and choose a strategic security partner. Strategic outsourcing is more than just filling empty seats with warm bodies: It's about partnering with a trusted advisor to take a security program to the next level and about bringing in experts who can support strategic decision-making and help extract maximum value from legacy—and future—security investments. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Chief information security officers (CISOs), incident analysts, regulatory specialists, deep and dark web hunters, and other cybersecurity subject matter experts are becoming increasingly hard to find and retain. The sheer depth and breadth of cybersecurity domains—Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover—and the related responsibilities, when contrasted against the lack of available skilled talent, can leave many organizations struggling to protect their IT systems and data. There are other reasons going it alone with your security program may be increasingly challenging:,Orginizations struggling to manage cybersecurity in-house should seriously consider outsourcing. A strategic security partner can help organizations establish end-to-end program visibility while also filling in critical cybersecurity gaps. These gaps may range from operational (penetration testing and patching) to transformative security information and event management (SIEM) optimization, AI and security orchestration automation. The right partner can help transform security from an organizational liability into a business enabler. There are multitudes of cybersecurity vendors offering "[fill in the blank] specialty as a service." But as threats grow and digital transformation sweeps through industries, security leaders must reevaluate their approach to outsourcing. Tactical outsourcing—that is, bringing in contractors to fill seats and enable the latest spot solution—will not help transform a security program. Or the organization. Strategic outsourcing helps security leaders reflect on their mission and priorities and determine if their team has the right mix of skills to accomplish well-defined program goals. Faced with digital transformation and next-generation security challenges, such as cloud and mobile attack vectors, CISOs must ask themselves: How you choose to utilize a partner and design your joint Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed (RACI) matrix is a strategic decision in and of itself. Outsourcing with the right partner allows security leaders to take an honest look at their programs, identify and fill gaps and extract maximum value from security technology investments. The right partner knows how to meet you where you are on your security journey, and rarely recommends "rip and replace" as a strategy. The right partner-provider will also help you plan for the future by providing subject matter expertise in emerging technologies and security techniques, as well as emerging threats. This is the kind of mastery that many security leaders struggle to find time to develop and maintain, given the pressures of day-today security demands. The following are some tips to help you evaluate potential security partners:,– How did the provider help a company expand its IoT program by using security as a program driver? ,– Can the provider explain how it works effectively alongside other ecosystem partners to minimize the need for costly "rip and replace" efforts?,– Does the potential partner have a proven and documented methodology for integrating capabilities and people into an existing security operation?,– And does it have established processes for driving continuous service improvement for the life of the contract?,To address the cybersecurity staffing shortage, Forrester Research advises that organizations redefine what makes a good security candidate. Rather than hiring only those with security certifications, consider motivated individuals with other applicable skills: military or law enforcement experience, accounting, IT and/or network management, strong written and oral presentation skills, and the ability to think outside the box. Then teach them security. Security leaders should consider growing or revitalizing their own teams in parallel to strategic outsourcing to create a more dynamic, responsive and flexible cybersecurity environment. The stakes are too high, and the threat landscape is evolving too quickly, to simply maintain the status quo. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Education Security Solutions for Campus Safety & Cybersecurity

With 20+ years of experience and a network with security built in, Verizon can help protect your data and school campus. Worldwide, 56% of K-12 schools and 64% of colleges fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022.¹ Learn how you can help mitigate risk. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Our solutions, backed by our secure network, can help protect your data and people against cyber threats. Help mitigate mobile risk across locations by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. Help protect your organization's resources and reduce your cyber risk by migrating to a single cloud-based platform. Get an objective review of your institution's controls and practices, and implement assessment activities based on expert analysis. Let our team of highly trained security experts help you plan your defense against possible attacks using accessible threat intelligence. Get in-depth guidance and implementation support to help align your network and solutions with your objectives. Give your people and devices seamless, secure access to company sites and data anywhere our wireless network is available, and while roaming internationally. Use this highly scalable, cloud-based DDoS protection platform to detect and help mitigate large attack volumes. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Upgrade your technology to help prioritize safety throughout your campus. Receive special voice priority when reliable communications are essential. Available by request through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Get voice and data priority when your institution needs it most. Help keep communications connected during emergencies. Available at no additional cost. Get a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. Communicate quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Higher education institutions are using technology to help mitigate risk while maintaining open campuses for students. As the use of technology has expanded across K-12 schools, so have cybersecurity threats and crimes. Explore how Verizon can help. Keep your students, faculty, administrators and campuses safe from cyberattacks—even with tight budgets and limited staff. Learn about zero trust, a strategic approach that helps schools prevent successful data breaches. Explore how blended security can help keep the academic community safe while on campus and online. Learn why addressing every aspect of security can be a significant challenge, but also a critical one. Provide secure internet access for remote workers and enforce compliance across your entire institution. Understand why the lack of cybersecurity training for teachers can potentially put students' personal information at risk. ¹ . ² Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states.
Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
