cybersecurity solutions provider

For cybersecurity, strategic outsourcing is a necessity, not a luxury. By David GradyAt the same time that organizations of all sizes are exploring the business potential of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), cybercriminals are growing more agile and sophisticated. This means that security leaders are under enormous pressure to keep up with "what's next," even as they struggle to keep up with "the basics." A global cybersecurity skills shortage is turning security necessities into security luxuries, and basic security hygiene is suffering. For many under-resourced organizations, strategic outsourcing is the answer. This white paper is designed to help security leaders demonstrate to stakeholders and decision-makers the value of strategic security outsourcing as their organizations embrace next-generation technologies, and it offers advice on how to evaluate and choose a strategic security partner. Strategic outsourcing is more than just filling empty seats with warm bodies: It's about partnering with a trusted advisor to take a security program to the next level and about bringing in experts who can support strategic decision-making and help extract maximum value from legacy—and future—security investments. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Chief information security officers (CISOs), incident analysts, regulatory specialists, deep and dark web hunters, and other cybersecurity subject matter experts are becoming increasingly hard to find and retain. The sheer depth and breadth of cybersecurity domains—Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover—and the related responsibilities, when contrasted against the lack of available skilled talent, can leave many organizations struggling to protect their IT systems and data. There are other reasons going it alone with your security program may be increasingly challenging:,Orginizations struggling to manage cybersecurity in-house should seriously consider outsourcing. A strategic security partner can help organizations establish end-to-end program visibility while also filling in critical cybersecurity gaps. These gaps may range from operational (penetration testing and patching) to transformative security information and event management (SIEM) optimization, AI and security orchestration automation. The right partner can help transform security from an organizational liability into a business enabler. There are multitudes of cybersecurity vendors offering "[fill in the blank] specialty as a service." But as threats grow and digital transformation sweeps through industries, security leaders must reevaluate their approach to outsourcing. Tactical outsourcing—that is, bringing in contractors to fill seats and enable the latest spot solution—will not help transform a security program. Or the organization. Strategic outsourcing helps security leaders reflect on their mission and priorities and determine if their team has the right mix of skills to accomplish well-defined program goals. Faced with digital transformation and next-generation security challenges, such as cloud and mobile attack vectors, CISOs must ask themselves: How you choose to utilize a partner and design your joint Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed (RACI) matrix is a strategic decision in and of itself. Outsourcing with the right partner allows security leaders to take an honest look at their programs, identify and fill gaps and extract maximum value from security technology investments. The right partner knows how to meet you where you are on your security journey, and rarely recommends "rip and replace" as a strategy. The right partner-provider will also help you plan for the future by providing subject matter expertise in emerging technologies and security techniques, as well as emerging threats. This is the kind of mastery that many security leaders struggle to find time to develop and maintain, given the pressures of day-today security demands. The following are some tips to help you evaluate potential security partners:,– How did the provider help a company expand its IoT program by using security as a program driver? ,– Can the provider explain how it works effectively alongside other ecosystem partners to minimize the need for costly "rip and replace" efforts?,– Does the potential partner have a proven and documented methodology for integrating capabilities and people into an existing security operation?,– And does it have established processes for driving continuous service improvement for the life of the contract?,To learn how Verizon partners with enterprises to help protect against today's cyberthreats and prepare for what's next, visit,Or request a consultation: 844.565.6198,To address the cybersecurity staffing shortage, Forrester Research advises that organizations redefine what makes a good security candidate. To address the cybersecurity staffing shortage, Forrester Research advises that organizations redefine what makes a good security candidate. Rather than hiring only those with security certifications, consider motivated individuals with other applicable skills: military or law enforcement experience, accounting, IT and/or network management, strong written and oral presentation skills, and the ability to think outside the box. Then teach them security. Security leaders should consider growing or revitalizing their own teams in parallel to strategic outsourcing to create a more dynamic, responsive and flexible cybersecurity environment. The stakes are too high, and the threat landscape is evolving too quickly, to simply maintain the status quo. 