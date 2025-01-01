cybersecurity solutions

Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats.
Education Security Solutions for Campus Safety & Cybersecurity

With 20+ years of experience and a network with security built in, Verizon can help protect your data and school campus. Worldwide, 56% of K-12 schools and 64% of colleges fell victim to ransomware attacks in 2022.¹ Learn how you can help mitigate risk. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Our solutions, backed by our secure network, can help protect your data and people against cyber threats. Help mitigate mobile risk across locations by streamlining how you manage mobility and protect data using a single management portal. Help protect your organization's resources and reduce your cyber risk by migrating to a single cloud-based platform. Get an objective review of your institution's controls and practices, and implement assessment activities based on expert analysis. Let our team of highly trained security experts help you plan your defense against possible attacks using accessible threat intelligence. Get in-depth guidance and implementation support to help align your network and solutions with your objectives. Give your people and devices seamless, secure access to company sites and data anywhere our wireless network is available, and while roaming internationally. Use this highly scalable, cloud-based DDoS protection platform to detect and help mitigate large attack volumes. Fight cyber threats more effectively and efficiently with a 360-degree view of your security posture. Upgrade your technology to help prioritize safety throughout your campus. Receive special voice priority when reliable communications are essential. Available by request through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Get voice and data priority when your institution needs it most. Help keep communications connected during emergencies. Available at no additional cost. Get a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. Communicate quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Higher education institutions are using technology to help mitigate risk while maintaining open campuses for students. As the use of technology has expanded across K-12 schools, so have cybersecurity threats and crimes. Explore how Verizon can help. Keep your students, faculty, administrators and campuses safe from cyberattacks—even with tight budgets and limited staff. Learn about zero trust, a strategic approach that helps schools prevent successful data breaches. Explore how blended security can help keep the academic community safe while on campus and online. Learn why addressing every aspect of security can be a significant challenge, but also a critical one. Provide secure internet access for remote workers and enforce compliance across your entire institution. Understand why the lack of cybersecurity training for teachers can potentially put students' personal information at risk. ¹ . ² Solution is available to U.S. state and local government customers and educational institutions using public funding only in the following states when purchasing on a standalone agreement on commercial terms: Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming. Solution is available to privately funded educational institutions and supporting organizations (e.g. athletic boosters groups) on commercial terms in all 50 states.
Next Generation Technology Cybersecurity White Paper Solutions

Next-generation,A primer for security program influencers and non-IT executives. By David Grady, Chief Security Evangelist, Verizon Business GroupNew and emerging technologies are driving digital transformation across all industries, moving companies closer to becoming realtime enterprises capable of operating in ways once unimaginable. From artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G to blockchain and machine learning (ML), next-generation technologies are enabling companies to run faster, smarter and better than ever before. But the learning curve is steep, and even the most seasoned IT professionals can struggle to keep up with what's new and what's next. For non-IT business leaders, all the tech talk can sound like a foreign tongue, even while they are fluent in the language of business. This white paper aims to demystify a number of new and emerging technologies for people who don't work directly in IT or cybersecurity roles, but who nonetheless influence requirements development and decision-making. More specifically, this white paper explores some of the key cybersecurity implications of new and emerging technologies, with the goal of helping security program influencers and non-IT executives understand the potential risks that come with the rewards of next-generation technologies. Security practitioners can use this white paper to proactively engage and enlighten their peers in the broader non-IT stakeholder community inside their organizations. When security program influencers better understand how new technologies can bring both reward and risk, organizations stand a better chance of not allowing digital innovation to outpace security oversight. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. New and emerging technologies will have a profound effect on businesses and industry in the coming months and years. In many mature organizations, the future is already here. Concepts like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain have quickly evolved from vague buzzwords to business-critical applications, and digital transformation is happening at every level of the business in every industry. What follows is a primer about several technologies that non-IT business leaders will be hearing more about in the months ahead, if they are not already. The arrival of 5G wireless communications marks a new era of network connectivity and ushers in what many are calling the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As with previous advancements in wireless communications, the transition from 3G and 4G to 5G will provide dramatic increases in both bandwidth and upload and download speeds, together with extraordinary decreases in latency. 5G is expected to unleash as-yet unimaginable innovation. From autonomous and connected vehicles to remote surgical tools, 5G-fueled applications will fundamentally transform every industry. While the business possibilities are exciting, the security implications of 5G have concerned some companies. That is why 5G networks are being built with multiple layers of inherent security, from vigorous supply-chain scrutiny to ensure that only secure components are used all the way through to complex authentication and data encryption techniques for devices connecting to 5G. While 5G networks are built to be more secure, 5G-enabled applications and business processes may pose security risks if they are deployed without appropriate security scrutiny and oversight. A poorly secured database or misconfigured application remains a risk even if the connection to it is significantly faster. Business lines eager to implement 5G-enabled technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) or autonomous network-connected devices (to improve the customer experience or increase operational efficiency) might rush to deploy devices that, unbeknownst to them, have weak security. In particular, outdated firmware (which acts as the brains of many of these devices) can be exploited, leading to network incursions by cybercriminals. If your security program lacks a robust process to review and approve new technologies or devices before they are connected to the network, your security program may have significant blind spots. Don't let your company's "attack surface" grow unchecked in a frenzy to take advantage of 5G. And don't let innovation outpace security oversight. A blockchain is a distributed database or public ledger used to record digital transactions, which are linked and secured using cryptography. The transactions are immutable—that is, they cannot be altered retroactively. When information needs to be added or updated, the change is verified, authorized, recorded and sealed off by encryption in a block of data, unable to be edited again. The new block is then cryptographically linked to the previous block to form a chain—a blockchain—that's a complete, chronological record of all transactions. Perhaps the best-known blockchain is Bitcoin, the digital cryptocurrency. Blockchain technology is ideal for many security applications, including managing digital identities, protecting the configuration of key IT systems and ensuring secure supply chains. Drawing on some (but not all) of blockchain's DNA is a new approach to a key element of cybersecurity called machine state integrity, or MSI. Having confidence that the machines that power and protect your business are actually configured the way you think they are is an absolute necessity. Unauthorized and undetected changes to settings in any number of systems can lead to data theft, fraud and unsanctioned wire transfers— and to greater exposure to email-based malware, viruses and phishing campaigns. MSI captures concise "state" information and can continuously monitor machines in an organization's environment to accurately identify, analyze and flag changes to those systems. Assuring data and system integrity has been traditionally has been seen as a manually intensive and mindnumbing task. Blockchain-inspired solutions like MSI can reduce the burden on staff. When managing digital identities, blockchain can also be used to control access to sensitive systems and data. Blockchain-inspired security solutions can have a significant positive impact on an organization's security posture, but the technology itself has a reputation for being complex and abstract. When a security vendor proposes a solution based on blockchain, program influencers should focus on the measurable, practical security benefits and results of the solution. Don't get caught up in the math behind the tool. No longer the stuff of science fiction, the terms AI and ML are often used interchangeably. While related, the two are distinct—and they move from buzzword to real business value when applied to cybersecurity challenges. ML is a programming technique that works exceptionally well when an organization has a lot of data to support decisionmaking, but the humans are struggling to define the criteria to make those decisions. What is commonly called AI is simply the application of ML on a problem—a solution developed using this programming technique. AI and ML are increasingly the driving force behind a number of advanced cybersecurity tools that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams will be advocating to adopt. AI and ML are behind several new solutions for specific cybersecurity challenges. For example, ML automates many facets of threat hunting, a critical but time-consuming security activity designed to find bad actors who have compromised corporate IT systems. Traditional threat hunting, conducted by humans, often results in a large number of false positives. This "noise" distracts from focusing on the real, hidden threats. ML-driven threat hunting systems may reduce time to detection from 200-plus days on average to just a few hours. And the faster a hacker can be found, the less damage they can do. AI-driven security solutions enable organizations to accelerate and, in many cases, automate their response to cyber incidents. Like blockchain, the terms AI and ML can seem a bit esoteric to executives and business-line leaders who spend their days focused on non-IT matters. When learning about blockchainbased solutions, program influencers are advised to focus on the tangible benefits of the tools and techniques that leverage AI and ML, rather than the hype or jargon. While not a new technology, IoT is expected to grow to 25 billion connected devices by year 2025.2 This will be driven by the global rollout of 5G and by organizations becoming more sophisticated in their use of this technology. Sensors, cameras, intelligent illumination systems and even internet-connected drug-dispensing robots are examples of "things" that can White Paper 74% of healthcare leaders report that security concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives.1 transform the factory floor, the research laboratory, the retail store and the hospital. Many tasks requiring the manual collection of data from far-flung systems can be automated through IoT, thus reducing the costs of moving humans from place to place to collect that data. When data is collected faster, it can be capitalized upon more quickly. Many security teams struggle to maintain visibility into the multitude of devices already connected to their networks. This struggle is in no small part driven by resource constraints, which include manually intensive first-generation security tools and a global security staffing shortage. With the coming exponential increase in connected devices, security teams run the risk of losing their line of sight into their device population. If deployed with weak security, IoT devices can pose significant security risks. They can be hijacked by botnets and used in denial-of-service attacks (the equivalent of your IoT devices becoming a zombie army). They can serve as a weak-link gateway into core networks. (A well-known example involved a hacker getting into a smart HVAC system maintained by a third party and using it as a lever to steal the details of millions of payment cards from a major retailer.) Espionage-inspired hackers may sabotage the integrity of the data being collected by things, imperiling research—and even causing physical safety risks. IoT brings a new twist to an old organizational question: Is the security of the technology used to run the business the responsibility of the business line using it, the IT team that manages overall infrastructure or the security team that's concerned with all things security? Organizations must clearly establish who is accountable and responsible for the security of IoT devices, from their predeployment evaluation to their physical deployment, all the way through to the collection, transport and storage of IoT data. The business benefits of IoT are many, so the need is paramount for a solid governance program to oversee how it will be leveraged. Figuring out how to successfully leverage advanced technologies for business gain is the responsibility of all leaders in an enterprise, not just IT leaders. Fostering a learning culture—where people in disparate roles make an effort to better understand the business context and security ramifications of next-gen tech—is an absolute necessity, not a luxury. If businesses embrace new and exciting technologies hastily, they run the risk of innovating themselves directly into a major cyber incident. New and emerging technologies are at the heart of digital transformation, but in many organizations, digital transformation has outpaced the transformation of traditional cybersecurity capabilities. Many security programs are suffering the effects of a global cyber-talent shortage and are struggling just to do the basics, such as vulnerability management, third-party risk assessments and incident response planning. When a security team can't keep up with the fundamentals:,For example, in a recent Verizon/Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) survey of healthcare leaders in non-IT, IT and security roles, 74 percent report that cybersecurity concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives. Strategic outsourcing is more than just filling empty seats with warm bodies; it's about bringing in experts who can support strategic decision-making and help extract maximum value from legacy (and future) security investments. It's about partnering with a trusted advisor to take a security program to the next level— whether the "next level" means establishing baseline security controls at a small or medium-sized business or transforming a business security program globally. For example, in a recent Verizon/Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) survey of healthcare leaders in non-IT, IT and security roles, 74 percent report that cybersecurity concerns frequently or occasionally stall digital transformation initiatives. Strategic outsourcing is more than just filling empty seats with warm bodies; it's about bringing in experts who can support strategic decision-making and help extract maximum value from legacy (and future) security investments. It's about partnering with a trusted advisor to take a security program to the next level— whether the "next level" means establishing baseline security controls at a small or medium-sized business or transforming a business security program globally. Verizon SOC boosts Fujifilm cybersecurity capabilities

Learn how Verizon Security Operations Centres enables Fujifilm to boost its surveillance &amp; set the foundation for secure digital transformation.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
