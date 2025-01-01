data security products and services

2,527 incidents, 690 with confirmed data disclosureBasic Web Application Attacks, System Intrusion, and Miscellaneous Error represent 79% of breaches. External (73%), Internal (27%) (breaches)Financial (95%), Espionage (4%), Grudge (1%) (breaches)Personal (71%), Credentials (40%), Other (27%), Bank (22%) (breaches)Security Awareness and Skills Training (CSC 14), Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software (CSC 4), Data Protection (CSC 3) External (73%), Internal (27%) (breaches)Financial (95%), Espionage (4%), Grudge (1%) (breaches)Personal (71%), Credentials (40%), Other (27%), Bank (22%) (breaches)Security Awareness and Skills Training (CSC 14), Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software (CSC 4), Data Protection (CSC 3)Basic Web Application Attacks and Miscellaneous Errors continue to play a large part in breaches for this vertical as they did last year. The Financial sector continues to be victimized by financially motivated organized crime, often via the actions of Social (Phishing), Hacking (Use of stolen credentials) and Malware (Ransomware). Finally, Miscellaneous Errors, often in the form of Misdelivery, is still very common as it has been for the past three years in a row. 5-Year difference,3-Year differenceGreater,GreaterGreater,GreaterGreater,GreaterDifference with peers Greater Less GreaterIn 2016 servers were involved in 50% of Financial breaches, as opposed to 90% currently. However, the specific variety of "Server – Web application" has increased from 12% to 51% over that same timeframe. Thus, accounting for Basic Web application Attacks' position in the top three patterns. A key component of these attacks is that they usually involve the Use of stolen credentials, which is the number one Action variety in this vertical. These creds may have been obtained in any number of ways, but brute force hacking and credential stuffing are the most likely culprits. One thing is certain, stolen creds and web apps go together like peanut butter and chocolate. The Error variety of "Misdelivery" (16%) is the second most common action variety in this vertical. Misdelivery is exactly what it sounds like, delivering PII or other sensitive information to the wrong recipient. One might expect to see that variety more often in Public Sector or Healthcare because, by their very nature, they send a great deal of mail. System Intrusion has doubled from 14% in 2016 to 30% this year. Organized crime was responsible for only 49% of breaches in 2018 vs the 79% we see in this report. Availability was affected in only 6% of breaches back in 2016, vs 14% today, and the discovery method of Actor disclosure was 5% (in 2016) as opposed to the 58% in this year's report. We need hardly say that this is mainly due to ransomware attacks, but to be on the safe side, we will say it anyway:,Finally, we would be remiss if we did not mention that DoS attacks continue to be a huge problem and account for 58% of security incidents in this vertical. That is approximately twice as much as we see in the other industries. Security Information and Event Management Service Solutions

Managed SIEM serviceIn recent years, the adoption of new technologies has changed the way organizations work. Companies are generating and protecting more data than ever, and storing it in the cloud and across multiple devices. This is fundamentally changing the IT security requirements of organizations. Monitoring the security compliance of systems and devices is no longer sufficient— enterprises require comprehensive cyber detection capabilities and intelligence to recognize and mitigate potential threats. Traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools are used to collect event data generated by your organization's IT infrastructure. This information is then interpreted in an enterprise context by correlating event data with other sources of contextual information, to identify anticipated and unanticipated actions that might indicate misuse of business assets, or result in a potential business risk. With Verizon's Managed SIEM services, your organization will benefit from our intelligence gained from providing security services for 25 years, while still retaining the advantages that a dedicated SIEM solution offers in terms of data control. This combination helps you to quickly establish an operational SIEM service and achieve a level of security monitoring that goes beyond what you can provide in-house. Managed SIEM is a continuous security monitoring solution for rapidly identifying security threats, helping you respond to potential compromises before they materialize into serious data breaches or cause major harm to your critical business infrastructure. Our service provides a fast response, expert incident management, access to comprehensive security intelligence and detailed reporting capabilities. We actively gather and digest security threat intelligence from both internal and external sources, to proactively identify, analyze and assess possible impacts on your IT infrastructure. These findings will be made available to you through the Managed SIEM Content Library, empowering you with the knowledge and tools you need to stay secure. Our Managed SIEM service includes 24x7 monitoring of your SIEM alerts. Verizon's Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts will intepret the information generated in relation to your business context and assess the potential impact on your environment. If they determine that these alerts are valid, they will escalate them according to their classification within the Service Level Agreement (SLA). Our 24x7 health monitoring and device management service will help to keep your log management and security monitoring architecture up and running, and collect and analyze log evidence on a continuous basis. We understand that you expect a predictable and measurable quality of service. Our SLAs clearly specify what you can expect from our Managed SIEM services and by when. We also publish quality metrics, fully document escalation procedures and define the responsibilities of each party. Read the next page to learn more about the specific components of our Managed SIEM service. Managed SIEM Intelligence and Improvement Services provide you with access to a body of knowledge based on our security expertise and intelligence. These insights can be used to maintain, improve or mature your security monitoring capabilities. You'll have access to Verizon's best practices, recommended architecture and guidelines for implementing and operating SIEM analytics. We also evaluate SIEM vendor upgrades and updates, to analyze their impact and determine if they pose any reliability problems. Only after a positive outcome will the patches be released for installation. This testing prior to deployment helps reduce the potential impact to your service availability and performance. The Verizon Managed SIEM Content Library serves as the foundation for our Managed SIEM analytics. The library consists of a collection of predefined and proven SIEM content. Each use case is built around a set of event monitoring scenarios that can be implemented on the SIEM infrastructure using one or more correlation rules, filters, report definitions and/or dashboards. Verizon will provide recommendations to maintain and improve the running SIEM content, as new threats and changes arise in the environment. When this happens, you'll be sent content library update notifications. These contain recommendations and internet links with additional information, to aid your understanding of the risks and mitigation strategies. We'll appoint you with a trusted Security Services Advisor, who will host regular security review meetings. All customers have access to security advisors who work across several accounts, but your own dedicated advisor can be contracted at an additional charge. Your advisor will provide you with:,A Senior SIEM Engineer can work with your organization to review your platform configuration and running content set, and provide recommendations on use case creation as well as dashboards, tuning and log source tuning. They can also implement any changes to the running SIEM content after impact analysis and validation. Our Managed SIEM services are delivered from our regional SOCs, where our security analysts deliver monitoring and management services on a 24x7 in-region basis. Our security experts will continuously monitor your SIEM alerts, and escalate any incidents requiring immediate action to your nominated security personnel. They will analyze all SIEM-generated alerts for their potential impact on your business. They'll also generate and interpret different reports to proactively identify trends and potential anomalous behavior, before they become serious threats or security breaches. We're also responsible for the lifecycle management of your SIEM content. This will involve interacting with your security teams on a daily basis, to evaluate and help maintain the efficacy and validity of the implemented SIEM content set. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center is an additional resource that strengthens our ability to draw conclusions and provide security recommendations to you with confidence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center helps to aggregate sources of threat data, using our expansive IP backbone and extensive forensic caseload. We then normalize this data, analyze it and produce actionable intelligence. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center provides three types of intelligence—strategic, tactical and applied intelligence. Managed Security Services Premises Solutions Brief Solutions

Monitor threats and know your risk,Reduce risk and maintain the integrity of your data and applications with Managed Security Services—Premises. As your business grows, so do the threats to your systems and data. According to the (DBIR), methods of attack are becoming increasingly sophisticated. You're continually confronted by attacks that make avoiding damage difficult. But with comprehensive security monitoring and management services, you can protect what's most important. To focus on your business goals, you need to manage risk across your infrastructure. That means anticipating problems, taking corrective action, and showing practical results—while controlling costs by freeing up internal IT resources. With Verizon Managed Security Services (MSS), you can proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats—helping you improve visibility and reduce risk. Managed Security Services—Premises provides monitoring and management for a wide array of security devices at your various locations. Your devices are connected via a Connection Kit to a hosted Local Event Collector in one of our Security Management Centers. This vendor-neutral service allows you to select world-class products, help protect past investments in technology, and avoid vendor lock-in. Your security devices generate threat data in the form of logs or events. We collect this threat data in near-real time and send it to our Security Analytics Platform, with its proprietary correlation and classification technology. The platform filters out benign security events and escalates those incidents most likely to pose a threat. We then assign each incident a risk rating and reference the specific threat-detection use case triggered. You can view security incident information through the web-based Unified Security Portal. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. The Unified Security Portal provides an up-to-date view of the security posture of serviced devices. You can view incidents by country or see the number of incidents that are escalated, open, and closed. Status bars illustrate the risk levels—critical, high, medium, and low. Risks are also presented based on an impact and likelihood scale. The dashboard provides granular search and query capabilities, and comprehensive reporting on incidents and logs. You can review security intelligence in risk briefings, reports, and updates. Within the Unified Security Portal you can also collect, store, and search raw logs for all security devices we monitor. We store raw logs for one year and indexed logs for up to 90 days. The log management capability includes field-based filtering, along with raw log searches and downloads. Dive deeper into incident trends with the Log and Incident Analytics features. With Log Analytics, you can drill down on results and filter for a subset of logs. Incident Analytics lets you search incidents with queries on key properties. Both provide,Our threat-detection policies are based on a holistic and near-real-time, behavior-based, multifactor correlation capability. Security Analytics Platform evaluates and correlates reputational and behavioral patterns and characteristics, as well as signature-based detection methods. Our framework is the result of research and threat analyses conducted by our intelligence team, and is composed of use cases, correlation reasons, watch lists, DBIR findings, and "indicators of compromise" threat-based intelligence. Security incidents are generated based on detection policies with flexible rule setting to help control incident volumes. All security incidents generated have a clear description as to why the incident was triggered. We categorize all use cases and proprietary signatures to help increase visibility into security incidents and to help reduce the number of harmless incidents you see. The incident descriptions provide recommendations on possible actions to take, and the Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts can enrich this content. This analysis greatly simplifies incident escalation and makes it easier for you to understand the security posture of your serviced devices. We offer monitoring only or monitoring with management. You can complement your choice with the following options: Our global infrastructure, world-class services, and security professionals are ready to help you meet a wide range of security challenges. Actionable intelligence and risk ratings help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Consistent policy management and incident handling provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices. 