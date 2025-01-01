data security products

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Verizon Business boosts product and marketing groups with two new leadership appointments

Debika Bhattacharya has been named Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business, and Iris Meijer has been named Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Revenue Operations, Verizon Business
DBIR Report 2022 - Financial Services Data Security Breaches Business

2,527 incidents, 690 with confirmed data disclosureBasic Web Application Attacks, System Intrusion, and Miscellaneous Error represent 79% of breaches. External (73%), Internal (27%) (breaches)Financial (95%), Espionage (4%), Grudge (1%) (breaches)Personal (71%), Credentials (40%), Other (27%), Bank (22%) (breaches)Security Awareness and Skills Training (CSC 14), Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software (CSC 4), Data Protection (CSC 3)Basic Web Application Attacks and Miscellaneous Errors continue to play a large part in breaches for this vertical as they did last year. The Financial sector continues to be victimized by financially motivated organized crime, often via the actions of Social (Phishing), Hacking (Use of stolen credentials) and Malware (Ransomware). Finally, Miscellaneous Errors, often in the form of Misdelivery, is still very common as it has been for the past three years in a row. 5-Year difference,3-Year differenceGreater,GreaterGreater,GreaterGreater,GreaterDifference with peers Greater Less GreaterIn 2016 servers were involved in 50% of Financial breaches, as opposed to 90% currently. However, the specific variety of "Server – Web application" has increased from 12% to 51% over that same timeframe. Thus, accounting for Basic Web application Attacks' position in the top three patterns. A key component of these attacks is that they usually involve the Use of stolen credentials, which is the number one Action variety in this vertical. These creds may have been obtained in any number of ways, but brute force hacking and credential stuffing are the most likely culprits. One thing is certain, stolen creds and web apps go together like peanut butter and chocolate. The Error variety of "Misdelivery" (16%) is the second most common action variety in this vertical. Misdelivery is exactly what it sounds like, delivering PII or other sensitive information to the wrong recipient. One might expect to see that variety more often in Public Sector or Healthcare because, by their very nature, they send a great deal of mail. Instead, our data indicates that Misdelivery is approximately three times higher in Financial than in the other industries. We here on the DBIR team were taken aback by this finding, as it would be embarrassing if any unauthorized person were to view our checks and learn that we make countless millions for writing this report each year. System Intrusion has doubled from 14% in 2016 to 30% this year. Organized crime was responsible for only 49% of breaches in 2018 vs the 79% we see in this report. Availability was affected in only 6% of breaches back in 2016, vs 14% today, and the discovery method of Actor disclosure was 5% (in 2016) as opposed to the 58% in this year's report. We need hardly say that this is mainly due to ransomware attacks, but to be on the safe side, we will say it anyway:,Finally, we would be remiss if we did not mention that DoS attacks continue to be a huge problem and account for 58% of security incidents in this vertical. That is approximately twice as much as we see in the other industries. 
DBIR Report 2022 - Retail Data Breaches and Security Business

 You may now close this message and continue to your article. 629 incidents, 241 with confirmed data disclosureSystem Intrusion, Social Engineering and Basic Web Application Attacks represent 84% of breachesExternal (87%), Internal (13%) (breaches)Financial (98%), Espionage (2%) (breaches)Credentials (45%), Personal (27%), Other (25%), Payment (24%) (breaches)Security Awareness and Skills Training (CSC 14), Access Control Management (CSC 6), Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software (CSC 4)These organizations continue to be impacted by a variety of threat actors that leverage a range of tactics such as deploying malware to capture credit cards being processed by webforms and more common tactics like phishing. The Retail industry is experiencing the same types of attacks they suffered last year; Use of stolen credentials, Phishing and Ransomware. 5-Year difference,3-Year differenceNo change,LessNo change,GreaterGreater,No changeDifference with peers Greater Greater LessOur society, indeed the entire globe, has seen an astounding amount of change over the last couple of years. The Retail industry, on the other hand, has not, at least when it comes to breaches. As tempting as it was to simply cut and paste our findings for this industry from last year's report, we bravely refrained from doing so. Nevertheless, while the needle has not moved very much from when we last looked at it, there are a few noteworthy findings. Social attacks, roughly split between Phishing (53%) and Pretexting (47%), have been on the rise over the last few years in the Retail industry: 7% in 2016, 13% in 2018, 29% this year. This accounts for Social Engineering's position in the top three patterns. Therefore, as one might expect, Credentials are the top data type compromised in this vertical. In many cases those Credentials are later utilized to hack into servers and load ransomware (47%). Then the criminals sit back and wait for a big payday. One interesting finding this year is that the Malware enumeration of "Capture app data" in the Retail industry is 7 times higher than the other industries. This goes some way to explain why the System Intrusion pattern is ranked at first place in this industry. The "capture app data" functionality is one that we commonly see in Magecart-type attacks, in which the attacker will typically exploit a vulnerability, use stolen credentials to gain access to an e-commerce server and then just chill there and take a little sumpin' sumpin' for themselves, almost always payment card data. Finally, when a company in the Retail industry learns that they have become a victim, it's via fraud detection mechanisms (e.g. Common Point of Purchase (CPP) or law enforcement) more than any other industry. This is perhaps a rather intuitive finding given the fact that retail is responsible for so many transactions, but it is noteworthy nonetheless.  
DBIR Report 2023 - Retail Data Breaches and Security Business

 You may now close this message and continue to your article. 406 incidents, 193 with confirmed data disclosureSystem Intrusion, Social Engineering and Basic Web Application Attacks represent 88% of breachesExternal (94%), Internal (7%), Multiple (2%), Partner (2%) (breaches)Financial (100%), Espionage (1%) (breaches)Payment (37%), Credentials (35%), Other (32%), Personal (23%) (breaches)Retail organizations continue to be lucrative targets for cybercriminals looking to collect Payment card data. While the same three patterns dominate this industry as many others, Retail has the added bonus of being targeted for its Payment card data in addition to common threats like ransomware and Basic Web Application Attacks. Some people turn to the Retail sector as a form of therapy—and we on the DBIR team probably have more dragons, guitars and cuckoo clocks (don't ask) than we really need. Sadly, criminals have been enjoying their own "retail therapy" by targeting this sector for many years. They continue to do so by capitalizing on this industry's heavy use of payment data. When it comes down to how these breaches and incidents occur, it is a roundup of the usual suspects, with both Ransomware and Use of stolen credentials among the top, along with Email and Web applications for vector. However, there is a relatively unique addition to some of these actions—the "Export data" and "Capture app data." This is also one of the few industries where we see "Other" creep up as one of the top actions (Figure 60), and that's largely because there's a variety of secondary actions that actors are using to either deploy their ransomware or find a way to collect payment cards. If you are in the Retail world and you operate an e-commerce platform, then this section is especially worth paying attention to. Within Retail, we often find the "Magecart"-type actors. These criminals find ways of embedding their malicious code within your site's credit card processing page. This allows them to quietly and subtly abscond with your customers' payment data without actually affecting the functionality of your website. Currently, these attacks represent about 18% of Retail breaches. While we freely admit that we don't always know how these Actors were able to access the web application and upload their bad JavaScript, we have seen them use several different tricks (Figure 61). Considering the function of this industry, it is hardly surprising to see Payment card data as one of the most common data types breached, accounting for 37% of breaches this year. If you look at Figure 62, you can readily observe that Payment card data has been trending downward since its high-water mark in 2018. However, we are seeing a relatively large increase in Payment card data stolen as compared to last year. Although stealing payment cards is a tried-and-true method of monetizing data, sometimes the threat actor simply wants a quicker payday. Ransomware has definitely skewed some of the data in this sector, but it seems as if Payment card data is still extremely valuable and will continue to remain a popular target. This begs the question: where is this data being stolen from? Because it's difficult to protect something if you don't know what you are protecting. Luckily, we have some data that may help. In our analysis of just payment card breaches in Retail, we found that 70% of breaches originated from Web applications, 17% from Gas terminals and 8% from PoS Servers. This once again illustrates how e-commerce has made it way too easy to get what you want, including stolen credit cards. If you are looking for some added incentive, it's worth mentioning that by the time our 2024 DBIR is published, you should all already be compliant with Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) 4.0. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. 
Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
