device management android

Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) provides powerful resources to mitigate mobile risk and help protect against cyberattacks that target corporate, education and business data and personal information. Educational institutions that need to ensure information remains protected while students and staff use the internet and mobile devicesEnterprises and other large organizations that are monitoring or deploying apps across their networksSmall and medium-sized businesses that have to track and manage increasing numbers of devices connecting to their networks,It's a versatile solution that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps protect and streamline mobility by offering device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Control security policies, access to applications and websites, and settings on mobile hotspot and USB devices through a single portal. Lock or wipe stolen devices and enforce the use of lockscreen passcode requirements to help prevent unauthorized access. Manage mobile devices more cost-effectively without the need for additional hardware or,Customers with compatible Android®, iOS and broadband mobile hotspots and select other devices activated on Verizon's network may take advantage of network location. Access online, near real-time technical device data to troubleshoot and help avoid costly downtime. White glove onboarding support to setup admin portal and enrolling devices. Help ensure employees and students can connect safely on the go. For more information, call 1-877-807-1480. Get more than average MDM solution. How reliable mobile connectivity helps keep employees productive while keeping your data protected. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Help bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these fiveyears of security experiencesecurity incidents monitored each year, on averagesecurity, network and hosting devices under management,Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Use a cloud-based, enterprise mobility management platform to help protect your mobile infrastructure. Get detailed visibility and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need.
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Verizon MDM provides a single user interface to remotely manage devices 24 / 7. Integrating mobile devices, wireless connectivity and apps into our everyday lives has become a necessity. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises and educational institutions must provide mobility solutions to conduct business and deliver distance learning opportunities. At the same time, they need to manage mobile risk from everincreasing cyber threats targeting business data and,Security for the unexpected,Verizon MDM helps IT administrators manage, track and control the mobile devices and operating systems connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps secure and streamline mobility by enabling device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Manage devices 24/7 with security and control capabilities that:,Get all of the features to manage and secure mobile devices. Remotely manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, Jetpack®4G LTE mobile hotspots, wearables, routers and more with these critical capabilities:,Easily manage and control hotspot use. Broadband hotspot management with Verizon MDM allows you to remotely:,Why you can rely on Verizon,We offer reliable service and network performance with our broad portfolio of technology solutions. Verizon was ranked,#1 nationwide by RootMetrics in overall network performance 14 times in a row,w seven years in a row.1,Verizon can help you grow as your organization demands more from your network than ever before. Look to a partner you can trust to help you protect devices and critical data used by your mobile workforce or remote learners. For more information about Verizon MDM, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or visit verizon.com/business/products/security/mobile-device-endpoint-security/mobile-device-management/verizon-mdm/,Rankings based on RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013–1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. SB11821220
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solutions

Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. In compiling our 2020 Mobile Security Index, we discovered that almost 40% of organizations surveyed said they had experienced a mobile-related compromise. Which is why a mobile device management (MDM) plan can be critical. Explore our range of MDM products to find the right options for your unique mobile challenges. As reliance on mobile devices in business grows, so does the importance of properly managing mobile devices and keeping mobile data protected. The Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) service suite combines unified endpoint management and broadband hotspot management into a single management portal so you can manage device app deployment, maintain security policies and more. Whether your business uses a single tablet or a whole fleet of mobile devices, mobile security should be a top priority. Samsung Knox® Manage is a cloud-based mobility management platform designed for enterprise customers to manage and monitor employee devices with flexibility and granularity. Everything that makes mobility great—devices, apps, security, data, connectivity and more—can be difficult to manage all at once. IBM Security MaaS360® with Watson™ Unified Endpoint Management is a single platform to help you simplify how you manage mobility across your business. Plus, endpoint analytics help you make sense of daily mobile details. For businesses of all sizes, Ivanti provides a portfolio of solutions to help secure your mobile infrastructure. Ivanti mobility solutions make it easy to set up, manage, and secure devices with mobile-centric, zero-trust security capabilities such as zero sign-on, multifactor authentication and mobile threat defense. Beyond securing your data, you also may need to protect your business's physical assets. Solink™ is a cloud-based video management and analytics solution that integrates seamlessly with most of your existing video security cameras and data systems to help improve service delivery, reduce theft and fraud, improve safety, and more. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these five policies. Create a secure foundation for your organization with these tips. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Motorola razr 2025

Starts at $16.66/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
