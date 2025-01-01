Device policy alert

Get expert security policy configuration and management. It's easy to get bogged down by the array of tasks around securing and protecting your infrastructure. Our network device configuration and network policy management service is designed to give you the remote operational support to conveniently and consistently manage your IT security assets and policies, helping you focus instead on what's important – your business. With over 25 years of experience and an average of 61 billion security events processed each year, Verizon gives peace of mind for your company's security posture. And with our Managed Security Services (MSS), you can take the day-to-day burden off your IT team so they can pay attention to the strategic initiatives of the day. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. We provide the knowledge and skills to make implementations and change requests to policy rule sets, and validate new rule sets against existing policies so they won't break existing infrastructure. Verizon security experts remotely review and execute network and device policy changes for both on-premise and virtual environments. In addition, a designated Security Services Advisor can give you valuable updates on service trends and observations. Today's digital business environment extends from on premise servers and hardware to cloud-based and software-as-a-service applications. You need a trusted partner who can deliver flexible security options across your business environment. Other features and benefits include:,years of security experience. security events processed yearly (on average). times as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader. Security Operations Centers worldwide. With Managed Security Services, you have the flexibility to purchase what you need when and where you need it. Verizon's MSS portfolio offers the managed services you need to keep your business running smoothly and the professional staff to address your resource constraints and security needs. Helping protect infrastructure through early failure detection. Providing timely updates and peace of mind. Keeping your policies aligned and in line. Policy planning for your cloud vendors. Helping you build policies that address the problems at hand. Identify unknown threats quickly. Your experts in cybersecurity. Protect. Detect. Investigate. Respond. Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide for seven times.*Ransomware on the rise, phishing galore and more. Learn what attackers are up to in the 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. Our Mobile Security Index found those that did were twice as likely to suffer a compromise. Related Products,Detect failing or unhealthy security devices. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, Pete Shoard, 2 May 2019. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. How Message Archiving Rules Should Inform Mobile Device Policies Business

How message archiving rules should inform mobile device policy decisions

The commercial and consumer have changed how people share information. But for the financial services sector, while technology may have changed, the requirement to comply with regulations such as message archiving rules has not. Message archiving requirements

The SEC regulations require financial companies to securely archive all business communications related to certain regulated activities. Many finance employees have been using their own phones, known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to communicate and send text messages to exchange sensitive information. This practice is placing financial services companies at risk of non-compliance and subject to heavy fines. Each company establishes its own record retention policy that defines rules that addresses what information needs to be retained, under what circumstances a record is to be made, when that record is to be accessible and how long the record should be archived. How sensitive information increases the risk of exposure

Given changing trends in communications tools and solutions, workplace location, and employee , it is understandable why some companies decided to adopt the BYOD policy, where employees use their personally owned devices to connect to their company's corporate network and access company data and sensitive information. Organizations need to pair their desire for increased collaboration, production and efficiency through mobile devices with a communications policy that avoids the risks of noncompliance. Advantages of a corporate-liable communication policy

Unlike BYOD programs, which allow employees greater freedom to use personal apps and messaging tools, provide IT with increased security and control to protect sensitive information. This includes the ability to configure devices based on business and regulatory requirements and to enroll them in a mobile device management (MDM) platform. That means employees aren't able to bypass security protocols and communicate in ways they shouldn't. It also helps to capture data properly to meet message archiving requirements. Some possible benefits from adopting a corporate-liable approach may include:

Mitigation best practices

Whether your organization is ready to adopt corporate-liable programs or wants to continue offering BYOD, they can by creating basic best practices. A few examples are:
Security Device Monitoring & Management

Managed Security Services (MSS) customized to fit your needs. Gives you ongoing expert policy-management support for your critical security devices, infrastructure, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem. 24/7 monitoring and management for a wide array of security devices across your various locations. A vendor-neutral service, you can select world-class products, help protect past investments and avoid vendor lock-in. We monitor the health of serviced devices 24/7; measuring various attributes of the device or service, and issue a health incident ticket if one or more thresholds are reached. Get timely views of serviced devices and incidents, and a communication channel with our Security Operations Center (SOC), for investigations and change request submissions. Our dashboard provides granular search and query capabilities, comprehensive reporting and analysis on incidents and logs. Display trends on your security incidents and compare your results to aggregated trends that impact our other customers. Access security intelligence in risk briefings, reports and updates,Its Security Device Monitoring and Management portfolio, includes:,Our MSS offerings help reduce and manage risk by giving you the flexibility, assurance and operational support required to conveniently, consistently and remotely monitor and manage your IT security assets and technology across a broad set of security vendors. Manages all or subsets of your device portfolio. Offers 24/7 monitoring and cyberthreat intelligence. Provides granular SLAs. Enables management of 30+ security vendors through our unified security portal. Offers access to our 25+ years of industry experience and reliability. Provides an easy-to-read dashboard for timely updates and alerts. Helps protect infrastructure through early failure detection using a technology-agnostic approach. Enjoy peace of mind with timely updates and 24/7 management of your security devices. Keep your policies aligned and in line with help from our seasoned security professionals. Get help developing, securing and fine-tuning policy rules with actionable advice. Helps exicute policy changes for your cloud vendors and extends policy management into your SaaS environment. If you need help developing the policies, we can do that too with an optional Client Service Engineer. Your trusted security services partner,years of security experiencesecurity events processed yearly on average,Security Operations Centers (SOCs) worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Comprehensive and tailored managed security services to help address critical business needs, so you can focus on what's most important. Measure your risk and security posture with comprehensive visibility and daily updates that address gaps and help maximize security ROI through actionable data. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Achieve visibility into network packet data with a cloud-delivered platform. Provided by Verizon Managed Security Services, Device Health and Availability Monitoring provides a network device monitoring service that offers experienced support and the latest digital tools to help you quickly identify unhealthy devices and keep your business running. With the help of an experienced Security Services Advisor, you can stay updated on new observations and trends around the security landscape. This managed service offers peace of mind through expert device policy configuration and network configuration management. We provide the knowledge and skills to make implementations and change requests to policy rule sets, and validate new rule sets against existing policies to help avoid harm to existing infrastructure. With our global infrastructure, world-class services and security professionals, our Managed Security Services (MSS) helps you meet a wide range of security challenges. We provide actionable intelligence and risk ratings to help you allocate the right resources against the most dangerous threats. Our consistent policy management and incident handling can provide a unified view of your security posture across your serviced devices and SaaS environment. Our experienced security consultants have the knowledge and management capabilities to help you design and roll out your security strategy on a global scale. 