Does byod support 5g phones

5G Innovation Sessions: Supporting Public Safety on the frontline

Learn the importance of 5G when seconds count and lives are on the line. Public Safety agencies are looking for ways to become more agile with 5G to better support First Responders and their communities. During this hour-long event, Verizon explained why 5G matters to First Responders today and in the future. The discussion included new technology solutions and public safety-focused use cases. Tami Erwin - CEO, Verizon Business,Jennifer Chronis - Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Verizon,Patty Roze - Vice President, Public Sector, Verizon,Mike Haberman - Vice President, Technology Development & Planning, Verizon,Sanyogita Shamsunder (moderator) - Vice President, Product Strategy & Operations, Verizon Marshall Freeman - Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta Police Foundation Dr. Walt Magnussen - Director, Internet 2 Technology Evaluation Center, Texas A&M Dr. Jerome Hauer - Secretary, Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,Vickie Lonker - Vice President, Public Sector Solutions, Verizon,Tami Erwin is the CEO of Verizon Business. She is widely recognized for her strategic impact, marketing and operations focus, technical savvy, and passion for people. Jennifer Chronis is the Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. Patty Roze serves as Vice President of Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group. Mike Haberman is the Vice President, Technology Development & Planning for Verizon. He is responsible for re-imagining the way we work and ensuring that roles, processes, systems and culture are put into place to support the evolution to the Verizon network architecture of the future. Vickie Lonker is the Vice President, Public Sector Solutions at Verizon responsible for delivering communication and IT solutions to U.S. Public Sector customers. Sanyogita Shamsunder is the Vice President of Product Strategy and Operations with a successful 14-year track record developing profitable and competitive new technology for Verizon. Marshall Freeman serves as Chief Operating Officer where he is responsible for creating innovative programs, events and opportunities that engage existing and prospective partners of the Foundation. Dr. Walt Magnussen is the Director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center and the Director of the TAMU TTVN network. Dr. Jerome Hauer is a leading expert in emergency response, emergency management and crisis planning. Greg Bannon is the acting director of internal communications for Verizon Business. Greg has a passion for employee engagement and creating campaigns, events and initiatives that drive a positive culture. She is widely recognized for her strategic impact, marketing and operations focus, technical savvy, and passion for people. Throughout her career, Tami has earned a reputation for building a world-class culture of customer-centricity and business performance. Prior to her current role, Tami played a crucial role in the evolution and growth of Verizon's wireline and wireless business segments. She was the head of operations for Verizon Wireless, led Verizon Fios, was Chief Marketing Officer of Verizon Wireless and led Verizon Wireless' west region. She's the proud advisor of Verizon's Veterans employee resource group, is active in Verizon's Leadership Excellence Advancement Program and serves on the John Deere Board of Directors, Paley Media Center Board of Trustees and the board of the Verizon Foundation. Jennifer Chronis is the Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the network and solution platform for first responders. Prior to this role, Jennifer had responsibility for Verizon's federal business, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), federal civilian agencies and the intelligence community. She joined Verizon in 2020 from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she led the growth of cloud computing in the Department of Defense as the AWS General Manager for DoD. She also spent 15 years at IBM, serving as Vice President for DoD and Vice President for Federal Growth Initiatives. Jennifer served for 21 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. She retired from the US Army Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2010. Patty Roze serves as Vice President of Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state government, local government, and education clients. Patty and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio including best in class wireless mobility services, cloud and information technology, security, strategic networking, and advanced communications offerings to meet the needs of public sector and the citizens they serve. Roze's 20-year career at Verizon includes extensive work in large enterprise sales, consulting, and leadership positions supporting F500 clients throughout the United States. Mike Haberman is the Vice President, Technology Development & Planning for Verizon. He is responsible for re-imagining the way we work and ensuring that roles, processes, systems and culture are put into place to support the evolution to the Verizon network architecture of the future. Mike also plays a critical role as liaison between Network and Verizon's Business and Consumer Groups. Over the past 30 years with Verizon and its predecessor companies, Mike has played a pivotal role in developing the digital standards that revolutionized wireless services in the US. Since joining the company in 1990, he has held positions in engineering, technology development, system performance, and voice and data operations. Vickie Lonker is the Vice President, Public Sector Solutions at Verizon responsible for delivering communication and IT solutions to U.S. Public Sector customers. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for enabling State and Local governments, K-12 and higher education, and Federal civilian and military clients to effectively serve their constituents and achieve their missions through best-in-class networks, solutions, and customer experiences. Vickie was appointed to the Council on Competitiveness' National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontier's working group for Optimizing the Environment for the National Innovation System in 2019. In 2018, Vickie was named a Top Mover & Shaker in Telecom by Fierce Telecom and to Capacity Media's Women in Telco list. Sanyogita Shamsunder is the Vice President of Product Strategy and Operations with a successful 14-year track record developing profitable and competitive new technology for Verizon. Sanyogita leads an impressive technology portfolio that has encompassed augmented reality, computer vision, location, quantum, and other security technology projects. Sanyogita's work experience spans all areas of the wireless business, including silicon, network technology development, marketing, planning and strategy for both enterprise and small businesses. Sanyogita has spoken at many industry conferences, including Mobile World Congress' panels and keynote, CES and various IEEE academic conferences and workshops. She also actively mentors and advocates for women in technology, participating in Grace Hopper Celebration, Tech Up for Women, Women in XR, SWE and multiple other women in technology conferences. Marshall Freeman serves as Chief Operating Officer where he is responsible for creating innovative programs, events and opportunities that engage existing and prospective partners of the Foundation. He leads a team that manages programs and initiatives designed to prevent and decrease crime, enhance public safety infrastructure, increase police visibility, provide mid-career training to Atlanta Police Department officers, and test and acquire state-of-the-art technology for the south's largest urban police force. For the previous 18 years, Marshall has managed large-scale events across the country and developed strategy for many celebrity clients. Marshall is a proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University and native of Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Walt Magnussen is the Director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center and the Director of the TAMU TTVN network. In 34 years at TAMU he has assumed several leadership roles that have prepared him for the technical and operational lead on the proposed PAWR project. Dr. Magnussen led the TAMU System Texas Pipes project, a $9.6 million project that constructed a fiber optic network to all of the universities in the Texas A&M University System. The 3 year project involving the installation of almost 200 miles of fiber optic cable, five dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM) networks across the Texas to sites almost 1,100 miles apart. Additionally the project connected approximately 200 broadband sites including school districts, universities, health care facilities, museums, and other not-for-profit facilities. Dr. Magnussen has served on two FCC Communication Security, Resilience and Interoperability Councils, has testified before both the FCC and Congress on public safety communications issues, and is a frequent speaker at all of the public safety conferences. He also currently has a part time appointment working with the National Institute of Justice of the US DoJ as a Sr. Policy Advisor for NG 9-1-1 to FirstNet Integration. Dr. Jerome Hauer is a leading expert in emergency response, emergency management and crisis planning. Prior to joining Teneo Risk, Dr. Hauer served as Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, which oversaw the Office of Emergency Management, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and the Office of Interoperable and Emergency Communications. He also served as the Director of the Office of Counterterrorism. The Division was responsible for helping to prepare for, and respond to, terrorism and other man-made and natural disasters throughout New York State. Dr. Hauer was the first Acting Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he was responsible for preparedness and response to national emergencies, including acts of biological, chemical and nuclear terrorism. Dr. Hauer has authored dozens of academic articles relating to terrorism, crisis management, medicine and public health. He earned his doctorate from Cranfield University at the Defense Academy of the United Kingdom. He holds a master's degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, and a bachelor's degree from New York University. Greg Bannon is the acting director of internal communications for Verizon Business. Greg has a passion for employee engagement and creating campaigns, events and initiatives that drive a positive culture. For nearly 20 years, he has worked in many different roles across Verizon that include sales, operations, quality assurance, human resources, marketing and communications. Greg has a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro as well as a Masters in Human Resources from Western Carolina University. 