Does byod support 5g phones

Here an Essential Guide to Agency-Issued Phones and BYOD Policies

Author: Phil Muncaster,Date modified: September 13, 2024,Mobile devices are used for nearly everything from text messages to sending emails to collecting digital evidence from a crime scene. When law enforcement uses any device, including a smartphone whether it's bring your own device (BYOD) or a agency-issued phone, they must follow the protocols set out by the for mobile device security and adhere to the CJIS MFA requirements that go into effect October 1, 2024. Access to law enforcement data from anywhere is critical for public safety agencies—and for many officers that typically involves using smartphones whether it is their own or an agency-issued phone. Typically, agency-issued phones and devices end up in the hands of commanders and administrators, while personnel in the field usually . There are advantages and disadvantages of BYOD which agencies and organizations must consider. One advantage of is that if you are a part-time, full-time or a volunteer first responder, you have the ability to use your personal device. However, it's paramount to adhere to security requirements, compliance policies, and productivity. Challenges associated with BYOD policies should be compared to the many benefits of using agency-issued phones and devices. The vast majority of public safety personnel, about , according to the Verizon Frontline 2023 Public Safety Communications Survey. These devices can be an important source of real-time mission-critical information and help enable officers to benefit from uninterrupted workflows as they transition from the field to the office. Smartphones are especially valuable for public safety personnel, like police officers who work on foot, by bicycle, motorcycle, in plainclothes or in other scenarios . The bottom line is that police officers need to be mobile to do their job effectively, which usually means they need a smartphone with its advanced features that help provide efficient public safety communications. In fact, modern smartphones can provide a range of and applications designed for first responders. This includes:,For many organizations, BYOD is a fair option when backed by a robust covering mobile security requirements such as and other CJIS requirements. Public safety, and law enforcement in particular, is a unique case because devices are frequently used in potentially life-threatening situations where communication is key. Also, because law enforcement devices are used to both store and access highly sensitive data like CJI or PII, they are likely of great value to cybercriminals and organized crime gangs. Which is why security is a top concern for law enforcement agencies. helps organizations track and manage mobile devices that are connecting to your organization's network or CJIS systems. The cloud-based platform features flexible, customer-defined policy management functions that cover a variety of settings to manage mobile devices like multifactor authentication (MFA) which is required as of CJIS security policy 2024. MDM provides administrators the capability of remotely locking or erasing the memory of a lost, stolen or compromised device. CJIS Security policy requires MDM solutions. Data leaks and ransomware are becoming more prevalent as shown in Beyond where a cybercriminal could impersonate law enforcement, other could include which deploys malicious software to block access to computers or networks in return for money, network intrusions in which a bad actor gains unauthorized access to computers and networks and more. Across all public safety agencies, , according to Verizon's Public Safety Communications Survey. When law enforcement uses any device that accesses criminal data, they must follow the protocols set out by the for mobile device security. All data that is transmitted or stored on a device must be encrypted. BYOD creates the possibility that an officer's personal phone and any personal information stored in the device, could potentially be retained as evidence and therefore subject to discovery in court proceedings. This makes BYOD a challenge for law enforcement. When it comes to a BYOD policy, public safety agencies should consider these BYOD advantages and disadvantages around :,BYOD policy security challenges include:,A BYOD policy may limit the ability to effectively manage devices, such as:,also impact public safety agencies' ability to effectively carry out their duties, for example:,Agency-issued smartphones offer enhanced security and functionality for agencies and first responders. CJIS compliance also includes being enrolled in an ) and encryption for all work-related data transmitted or stored on a device. Additionally, here are,provides voice priority for wireless public safety communications for authorized agency personnel that support critical infrastructure and emergency services during emergencies. WPS enables users to have reliable communications they need to fulfill their missions. WPS can be leveraged on both agency-issued phones and by personal devices (BYOD). In both cases, the devices have to apply through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The offers WPS at no additional cost to First Responders. The Verizon network was built right to support, recognize and prioritize first responders on the front line, ensuring that public safety communications receive priority. Verizon offers a for public safety customers built on America's most reliable 5G network. Verizon also offers a discount program with exclusive offers only for our First Responders. for its mission-critical solutions. A device that is and managed by the Public Safety Agency or Department. This includes smartphones, provided tablets, and other connected devices. Access to priority features, improved safety, reliability and efficiency to help provide near real-time mission critical data to first responders. This helps keep your force in compliance with CJIS security requirements. On October 1, 2024, Version 5.9.2 requires that individuals must provide at least two authentication factors (multi-factor authentication) to prove they are who they say they are. This includes any agency or persons that access criminal justice information (CJI) or criminal justice systems. Failure to comply with this new requirement may result in denial of access to FBI CJIS resources and monetary fines. is a Federal program that provides authorized cellular communications service providers to prioritize calls over wireless networks. Calls made with WPS overcome network congestion/degradation. Organizations can easily mass-subscribe select personnel via the bulk upload feature as WPS is an add-on feature to subscribed mobile devices at no cost. Verizon Frontline uses an intelligent platform that recognizes and prioritizes first responders. This feature is part of the Price Plan that Verizon offers to our customers on a agency-issued cell phone or device. to take advantage of exclusive offers for our First Responders. Verizon Frontline Benefits Program also offers WPS (a wireless voice priority service) and MBP (mobile broadband priority for data) at no additional cost to First Responders in a BYOD scenario. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a security control that requires a user to provide a combination of two or more different authenticators to prove you are who you say you are. Examples of authenticators are a password, a fingerprint, or a security token. These layers of protection make it more difficult for an unauthorized user to gain access to your device and or CJI. The Digital Decision, , August, 2023, page 2. Verizon Frontline, , 2023, page 4. Ibid, The Digital Decision, page 2. Ibid, pages 3 & 4. Ibid, Verizon Frontline, page 11. Ibid, The Digital Decision, page 4. Ibid. 5G Innovation Sessions: Supporting Public Safety on the frontline

Learn the importance of 5G when seconds count and lives are on the line. Public Safety agencies are looking for ways to become more agile with 5G to better support First Responders and their communities. During this hour-long event, Verizon explained why 5G matters to First Responders today and in the future. The discussion included new technology solutions and public safety-focused use cases. Tami Erwin - CEO, Verizon Business,Jennifer Chronis - Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Verizon,Patty Roze - Vice President, Public Sector, Verizon,Mike Haberman - Vice President, Technology Development & Planning, Verizon,Sanyogita Shamsunder (moderator) - Vice President, Product Strategy & Operations, Verizon Marshall Freeman - Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta Police Foundation Dr. Walt Magnussen - Director, Internet 2 Technology Evaluation Center, Texas A&M Dr. Jerome Hauer - Secretary, Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,Vickie Lonker - Vice President, Public Sector Solutions, Verizon,Tami Erwin is the CEO of Verizon Business. She is widely recognized for her strategic impact, marketing and operations focus, technical savvy, and passion for people. Jennifer Chronis is the Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. Patty Roze serves as Vice President of Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group. Mike Haberman is the Vice President, Technology Development & Planning for Verizon. He is responsible for re-imagining the way we work and ensuring that roles, processes, systems and culture are put into place to support the evolution to the Verizon network architecture of the future. Vickie Lonker is the Vice President, Public Sector Solutions at Verizon responsible for delivering communication and IT solutions to U.S. Public Sector customers. Sanyogita Shamsunder is the Vice President of Product Strategy and Operations with a successful 14-year track record developing profitable and competitive new technology for Verizon. Marshall Freeman serves as Chief Operating Officer where he is responsible for creating innovative programs, events and opportunities that engage existing and prospective partners of the Foundation. Dr. Walt Magnussen is the Director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center and the Director of the TAMU TTVN network. Dr. Jerome Hauer is a leading expert in emergency response, emergency management and crisis planning. Greg Bannon is the acting director of internal communications for Verizon Business. Greg has a passion for employee engagement and creating campaigns, events and initiatives that drive a positive culture. She is widely recognized for her strategic impact, marketing and operations focus, technical savvy, and passion for people. Throughout her career, Tami has earned a reputation for building a world-class culture of customer-centricity and business performance. Prior to her current role, Tami played a crucial role in the evolution and growth of Verizon's wireline and wireless business segments. She was the head of operations for Verizon Wireless, led Verizon Fios, was Chief Marketing Officer of Verizon Wireless and led Verizon Wireless' west region. She's the proud advisor of Verizon's Veterans employee resource group, is active in Verizon's Leadership Excellence Advancement Program and serves on the John Deere Board of Directors, Paley Media Center Board of Trustees and the board of the Verizon Foundation. Jennifer Chronis is the Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the network and solution platform for first responders. Prior to this role, Jennifer had responsibility for Verizon's federal business, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), federal civilian agencies and the intelligence community. She joined Verizon in 2020 from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she led the growth of cloud computing in the Department of Defense as the AWS General Manager for DoD. She also spent 15 years at IBM, serving as Vice President for DoD and Vice President for Federal Growth Initiatives. Jennifer served for 21 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. She retired from the US Army Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2010. Patty Roze serves as Vice President of Public Sector focused on state, local and education markets for the Verizon Business Group. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for developing solutions to address the complex requirements of state government, local government, and education clients. Patty and her team oversee the seamless delivery of integrated solutions across Verizon's industry-leading portfolio including best in class wireless mobility services, cloud and information technology, security, strategic networking, and advanced communications offerings to meet the needs of public sector and the citizens they serve. Roze's 20-year career at Verizon includes extensive work in large enterprise sales, consulting, and leadership positions supporting F500 clients throughout the United States. Mike Haberman is the Vice President, Technology Development & Planning for Verizon. He is responsible for re-imagining the way we work and ensuring that roles, processes, systems and culture are put into place to support the evolution to the Verizon network architecture of the future. Mike also plays a critical role as liaison between Network and Verizon's Business and Consumer Groups. Over the past 30 years with Verizon and its predecessor companies, Mike has played a pivotal role in developing the digital standards that revolutionized wireless services in the US. Since joining the company in 1990, he has held positions in engineering, technology development, system performance, and voice and data operations. Vickie Lonker is the Vice President, Public Sector Solutions at Verizon responsible for delivering communication and IT solutions to U.S. Public Sector customers. In this role, she leads a nationwide team responsible for enabling State and Local governments, K-12 and higher education, and Federal civilian and military clients to effectively serve their constituents and achieve their missions through best-in-class networks, solutions, and customer experiences. Vickie was appointed to the Council on Competitiveness' National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontier's working group for Optimizing the Environment for the National Innovation System in 2019. In 2018, Vickie was named a Top Mover & Shaker in Telecom by Fierce Telecom and to Capacity Media's Women in Telco list. Sanyogita Shamsunder is the Vice President of Product Strategy and Operations with a successful 14-year track record developing profitable and competitive new technology for Verizon. Sanyogita leads an impressive technology portfolio that has encompassed augmented reality, computer vision, location, quantum, and other security technology projects. Sanyogita's work experience spans all areas of the wireless business, including silicon, network technology development, marketing, planning and strategy for both enterprise and small businesses. Sanyogita has spoken at many industry conferences, including Mobile World Congress' panels and keynote, CES and various IEEE academic conferences and workshops. She also actively mentors and advocates for women in technology, participating in Grace Hopper Celebration, Tech Up for Women, Women in XR, SWE and multiple other women in technology conferences. Marshall Freeman serves as Chief Operating Officer where he is responsible for creating innovative programs, events and opportunities that engage existing and prospective partners of the Foundation. He leads a team that manages programs and initiatives designed to prevent and decrease crime, enhance public safety infrastructure, increase police visibility, provide mid-career training to Atlanta Police Department officers, and test and acquire state-of-the-art technology for the south's largest urban police force. For the previous 18 years, Marshall has managed large-scale events across the country and developed strategy for many celebrity clients. Marshall is a proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University and native of Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Walt Magnussen is the Director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center and the Director of the TAMU TTVN network. In 34 years at TAMU he has assumed several leadership roles that have prepared him for the technical and operational lead on the proposed PAWR project. Dr. Magnussen led the TAMU System Texas Pipes project, a $9.6 million project that constructed a fiber optic network to all of the universities in the Texas A&M University System. The 3 year project involving the installation of almost 200 miles of fiber optic cable, five dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM) networks across the Texas to sites almost 1,100 miles apart. Additionally the project connected approximately 200 broadband sites including school districts, universities, health care facilities, museums, and other not-for-profit facilities. Dr. Magnussen has served on two FCC Communication Security, Resilience and Interoperability Councils, has testified before both the FCC and Congress on public safety communications issues, and is a frequent speaker at all of the public safety conferences. He also currently has a part time appointment working with the National Institute of Justice of the US DoJ as a Sr. Policy Advisor for NG 9-1-1 to FirstNet Integration. Dr. Jerome Hauer is a leading expert in emergency response, emergency management and crisis planning. Prior to joining Teneo Risk, Dr. Hauer served as Commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, which oversaw the Office of Emergency Management, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and the Office of Interoperable and Emergency Communications. He also served as the Director of the Office of Counterterrorism. The Division was responsible for helping to prepare for, and respond to, terrorism and other man-made and natural disasters throughout New York State. Dr. Hauer was the first Acting Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he was responsible for preparedness and response to national emergencies, including acts of biological, chemical and nuclear terrorism. Dr. Hauer has authored dozens of academic articles relating to terrorism, crisis management, medicine and public health. He earned his doctorate from Cranfield University at the Defense Academy of the United Kingdom. He holds a master's degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, and a bachelor's degree from New York University. Greg Bannon is the acting director of internal communications for Verizon Business. Greg has a passion for employee engagement and creating campaigns, events and initiatives that drive a positive culture. For nearly 20 years, he has worked in many different roles across Verizon that include sales, operations, quality assurance, human resources, marketing and communications. Greg has a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro as well as a Masters in Human Resources from Western Carolina University. Business Internet Services: Plans for Small Business & Enterprise

Partner with Verizon Business and get fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere you do business. Plans start at $69/mo. AddressUnit (if appropriate) AddressUnit (if appropriate) Ultra-fast, fiber-optic internet with 99.99% network reliability and high bandwidth for speedy performance—plus, 24/7 business-class support Secure wireless internet with fast download speeds, unlimited data, and easy implementation Wireless internet with out-of-the-box setup, plus a high-quality router to easily connect operations on the go. Scalable, high performance internet that lets you prioritize critical applications, customize features—and count on quality of service,Plans start at just $69/mo. Plus, save when you pair business internet with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Stay connected with a solution that is available virtually anywhere you do business. Keep work flowing with internet your business can rely on. On the network America relies on. Take advantage of security controls to help defend against cyber threats. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Keep work flowing with internet your business can rely on. On the network America relies on. Take advantage of security controls to help defend against cyber threats. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. See how Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connects construction job sites quickly with LTE Business Internet. See how Ronan Design Co. is making a productivity breakthrough with the help of 5G Business Internet. See how Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Learn how retailers deliver excellent customer service and stay competitive with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Learn how banks increase sales and keep customer data secure with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Get the reliability, flexibility and control your organization needs with this secure, dedicated connection. LTE Business Internet can meet even the largest and most complex enterprise needs, whether you're connecting a single employee or your whole workforce. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Take advantage of a protective plan for Verizon voice, diagnostics and broadband connections, including phone jacks and inside wiring. The best internet options for your business depend on various factors, such as your location and the nature of your business. Verizon Business offers several types of business internet options to cater to different needs and requirements. These options include:,: Upgrade your business internet to Verizon's ultra-fast fiber-optic network with 99.99% network reliability. This option provides blazing-fast speeds and high bandwidth for efficient operations. Fios is available in select areas. : Experience fast and scalable wireless connectivity solutions with Verizon's 5G Business Internet. This option offers fast speeds, low latency and unlimited data to support businesses of any size. 5G Business Internet availability varies and it is not available in all locations. For businesses with a need for mobility, Verizon's LTE Business Internet provides wireless connectivity with easy setup and pervasive coverage. It is suitable for primary or failover connectivity and can be used in various on-the-go scenarios. Fuel your business with high-performance internet through Verizon's Internet Dedicated Service. This option offers scalable speeds and bandwidth, customizable Quality of Service and enterprise-class service-level agreements. When selecting the best internet for your business, consider factors such as reliability, speed, scalability and specific business requirements. Verizon's range of business internet options can provide the necessary connectivity to keep your business running smoothly and meet your specific needs. Verizon business internet pricing varies depending on the chosen plan, product and speed options. Eligible plans start at $69/month for the base service fee (plus taxes, fees and other charges). For Fios and LTE Business Internet plans, the price guarantee extends for up to 3 years, depending on your plan; with a 1 year price guarantee for the low speed plan, a 2 year guarantee for the mid speed plan and a 3 year guarantee for the high speed plan. Our business internet price guarantees ensure that you can rely on stable pricing for the duration of the applicable guarantee period, providing peace of mind and cost predictability for your business. Verizon's business internet services require a compatible router. For LTE and 5G Business Internet, the router policy allows customers the option to either purchase the Verizon provided gateway router or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. A restocking fee may apply. Customers may also bring their own device (BYOD); check the for compatible models. For Fios Business Internet, customers can either purchase the Verizon provided router, choose to rent the router, or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. The data allowance for LTE Business Internet is 300 GB/line/month, after which overage charges apply. Fios, 5G Business Internet and Internet Dedicated Service have unlimited data plans. Verizon provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for its wireless business internet plans and for Fios with a 2-yr term. This guarantee allows customers to evaluate the service and cancel within 30 days of ordering if they are not satisfied. If you decide to cancel within this period, you can contact Verizon to initiate the cancellation process. Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within 30 days subject to our Return Policy. Yes, Verizon business internet solutions are available nationwide. Verizon offers extensive coverage and availability for its business internet services. to find out which Verizon business internet service is available in your specific area. The ideal internet speed for your business depends on factors specific to your business. It's important to consider both download and upload speeds. To determine the best internet speed for your business, consider factors such as the number of employees, the nature of your business activities and the need for reliable connectivity. You can test your current . Yes, Verizon business internet solutions include Wi-Fi capabilities and offers equipment that supports the latest Wi-Fi technology. Additionally, Verizon's business internet plans can support Wi-Fi from third-party routers, giving businesses flexibility in choosing their preferred Wi-Fi setup. This ensures that businesses can enjoy wireless connectivity for their operations and provide internet access to their employees. The main differences between business internet and home internet is that business internet plans can be purchased only by business customers (with an ECPD profile indicating that they are a corporate liable end user). 