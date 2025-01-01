Edge computing vs cloud computing

Edge Computing vs. Cloud Computing: What Are the Benefits in Higher Education?

Author: Gary Hilson

In the face of an uncertain future, higher education continues to weigh the benefits of edge computing against the benefits of cloud computing. As decision-makers consider the value of moving to the cloud, they could also find opportunities in redesigning campus IT infrastructure and moving applications to the edge. Edge computing vs. cloud computing in higher education

The edge computing-or-cloud computing debate in higher education is dictated by specific use cases and application needs such as: immersive learning, process-intensive research and lab applications, and near real-time collaboration, to name a few. Higher Education entities must consider that bandwidth and computing power vary widely across applications. A network needs to support classroom video conferencing and online tests and exams, not to mention researchers crunching enormous volumes of data and administrators handling potentially thousands of student applications during enrollment season. While cloud computing is still necessary for some higher education applications, edge computing is gaining traction for others. What are the benefits of cloud computing?,Cloud computing frees teaching from location dependence, increasing the number of students who can learn through online delivery of courses and through video conferencing and other enhanced, collaborative environments. It can also reduce the investment students make in software; most students can meet their basic needs with an inexpensive computer with a web browser. The cloud also grants institutions the ability to shift resources—curricula, tools, whatever—onto third-party providers' hardware. This cuts spending, reduces maintenance costs and frees up IT staff for more innovative work that can further enhance teacher and student experiences. Application developers working in a flexible cloud environment are better equipped to add or remove resources based on demand. And because the cloud is scalable, it is easier to make applications available to more teachers and students as needed. Furthermore, as data is secured and backed up regularly, business continuity is available for academic and administrative functions. However, cloud computing's centralized approach has its limitations—and that's where edge computing can help bring about new, transformative outcomes that were not possible before. Edge computing gets closer to the user,Edge computing distributes computing resources and application services via decentralized infrastructure. Instead of collecting and sending vast amounts of data to a central cloud, edge computing infrastructures can process and analyze incoming data at or near its source. Since communication paths are shorter, computation outputs have less distance to travel and can, therefore, deliver services in near real time. Think of edge computing as distributing multiple clouds that can serve staff and students spread across a campus or several campuses. Bringing the computing infrastructure closer to them reduces latency, which can improve the user experience for students, teachers, researchers and administrators. Edge content can still be backed up to central cloud data centers to ensure business continuity. Even though cloud computing offers plenty of cost reductions, migrating data still requires connectivity, bandwidth and latency needs—and those can be expensive. When computing power is distributed to the edge, data requires less bandwidth and distance to travel. Campus environments, especially those with research and medical centers, also generate massive amounts of data, which can be analyzed faster the closer they are to the edge. Edge computing vs. cloud computing: a balancing act,Edge computing is ideal for some applications in higher education, while cloud computing remains the best option for others. Cloud computing continues to be a workhorse for everyday applications and unique cases. Many organizations have moved their email systems to the cloud using third-party service providers because it is more cost-effective and frees up IT staff to do more work on strategic initiatives. Similarly, applications and systems that experience a spike in usage during specific times of the year are often better served by the cloud. Service providers can easily boost computing power and bandwidth to accommodate usage spikes during enrollment, graduation, concerts and sports events. A central cloud data center is also better for housing the shared high-performance computing resources that support research activities that require massive data lakes and apply artificial intelligence to vast amounts of data. User experience expectations play a key role in deciding between cloud computing and edge computing. By moving applications and data closer to stakeholders, edge computing generally delivers a better user experience. Ultimately, fast, reliable connectivity is a must-have for campus-based institutions so that stakeholders can access the information and applications they need to learn, teach and conduct research. Edge computing ensures resiliency and dramatically reduces latency because it shifts access to applications and data away from dependence on a central data center. Edge Analytics vs. Cloud Analytics: What Is Right for Your Business? Business

Edge Analytics vs. Cloud Analytics: What Is Right for Your Business?

Author: Mark Stone

With more data available than ever before, businesses of all types increasingly face the challenge of analyzing and processing that information. As a result, organizations are asking: How can we ensure we make the most of the available data, gain relevant insights and make informed decisions?

For the enterprise, edge analytics and cloud analytics are two different models for handling data. While there are similarities between both approaches, they differ in some crucial ways. If you're wondering, What is edge analytics? or What is cloud analytics? this article will explore each model and its unique benefits to help you decide which is best for your needs. What is cloud analytics?

Before we get to What is edge analytics? let's focus on cloud analytics. Cloud analytics refers to the process of moving data processing and storage to a public or private cloud network for the purposes of gaining valuable business insights. For many organizations, cloud analytics provides a better alternative to using on-premises resources to store and process data. The benefits of cloud analytics,Cloud analytics allow you to move away from your own expensive, bulky data storage hardware. You could save significant amounts of space and money by moving to cloud analytics, paving the way for operational scalability and rapid business growth without incurring massive costs. Cloud analytics can also help you easily compartmentalize and manage remotely. Large chunks of data can be managed efficiently, plus, services can be turned off and on as needed, so you only pay for what you need and avoid using more IT resources than necessary. While cloud analytics requires fewer resources than on-premises alternatives, you'll still need access to a powerful cloud data center. What is edge analytics?,So, what is edge analytics? In short, it allows you to deploy computing resources right at the edge of the network. This way, you can analyze data in near-real time closer to the point where it is collected, using devices like sensors and cameras without needing to transfer the data to a centralized data center. The benefits of edge analytics,The result of this near-real-time analysis is a manifest reduction in latency, allowing you to gain rapid insights and respond in near real time locally. Moreover, the network devices used in edge analytics help take the strain off your existing analytics systems, helping you scale more effectively. Edge analytics vs. cloud analytics: Which is best for you?,While both options may appear similar, there are crucial differences. The primary differentiator is that cloud analytics requires data to be transmitted to the cloud, whereas edge analytics can analyze the data locally. As a result, edge analytics can be much faster. And, as edge analytics requires less bandwidth, it can be deployed in places where bandwidth is limited. On the other hand, the cloud is better at in-depth processing of large amounts of data when time isn't such a pressing constraint. Cloud typically offers more processing power for more detailed and thorough analysis. The future lives on the edge,Many companies will likely find use cases for both edge and cloud analytics. Edge, in particular, is —streaming analytics, for example, is designed to analyze data in-flight. The streaming analytics market is predicted to grow by 29% annually through 2025. Edge is skyrocketing because it's a major driving force in reaching the next level of computing. A Guide to Cloud Computing & Edge Computing Business

What is cloud computing and edge computing?: A guide,Author: Shane Schick,Think of cloud computing and edge computing as two sides to the same coin. They both provide organizations with capabilities to address their business needs, but a successful IT strategy will leverage the best of each of their different approaches. The increased digitalization of business processes—coupled with the need to offer best-in-class performance for staff and customers—will require companies to combine the two architectural approaches. This can ultimately lead to greater adoption of cloud-integrated networks, where applications and users are connected dynamically regardless of where an organization or the users are located. It may be helpful to better understand something about both the cloud and edge, and how they can complement each other. Let's start by answering the following question: What is cloud computing?,What is cloud computing?,Traditionally, enterprise IT was largely based on organizations setting up and managing all infrastructure and software in their own data centers, either on premises or more commonly in co-location facilities. This could lead to significant costs, as well as difficulties in utilizing their technology investments amid fluctuations in demand. There was little elasticity so IT organizations were often forced to architect their infrastructure for peak demand situations such as Black Friday, rather than having the ability to scale up or down to match the actual demand for the applications—potentially resulting in usage and cost inefficiencies. Cloud computing generally refers to running virtualized servers and applications on shared hardware infrastructure accessed over the internet. However, the answer to What is cloud computing? gets more complicated, as over time there have emerged new and different approaches to how to best run workloads in a virtualized environment. Companies might set up their own private cloud, wherein servers use virtualization software, or work with a public cloud service in which their infrastructure is hosted as a tenant in a cloud infrastructure hosted and managed by the cloud service provider (CSP). There are also many organizations that opt for , where they balance a mix of private and public workloads. Adopting cloud-first strategies has offered enterprises a wide range of benefits. These include the ability to dynamically scale their compute resources up or down and respond to peak periods of demand (such as the holiday shopping season for e-commerce retailers). Having access to compute resources on-demand has also helped many organizations optimize their IT costs and stay current with the latest technologies. What is edge computing?,As mobile devices and applications spread further throughout the enterprise, organizations may find sending data back and forth to a central cloud-based server introduces challenges in terms of speed, bandwidth utilization and other aspects of IT performance. This is where edge computing could prove to be highly effective. Edge computing architectures allow data to be processed closer to the source, whether it's a conveyor belt in a factory or an autonomous vehicle. The benefits could include improved response times as well as optimized data processing. Edge computing also offers flexibility from a deployment perspective whether organizations set up conventional servers in a more traditional data center that is closer to end users than cloud-based data centers, or whether they deploy environments that support computing at the edge. How edge and cloud computing work hand-in-hand,Taking advantage of both the makes sense as a way for organizations to address a number of business priorities at once. Hybrid cloud environments are often the norm for applications running marketing, customer service and other operational areas, for instance. More specialized applications that need to run at touchpoints far from a data center could be a better candidate for edge computing, even if some data from those applications needs to be sent to the cloud for additional processing or combination with other data sets. Think of a factory floor where a production line needs to be stopped within seconds because an embedded sensor in a high-resolution camera detects an anomaly that could ruin the run. Processing large amounts of data in that scenario could be challenging in the cloud. Using edge computing would resolve those challenges to stop the run in time. Afterwards, though, data could continue to be aggregated in the cloud for further analysis to improve how the factory floor operates. Using a distributed architecture that supports both cloud and edge computing requires some management expertise, but organizations aren't on their own with this. A managed services provider with experience offering a multi-cloud-ready network can ensure cloud and edge represent strategic opportunities rather than IT challenges. Discover how can work together to create business value. Companies can use virtualization software to abstract compute resources in a public or private cloud environment. A public provider hosts infrastructure and applications on their clients' behalf. Organizations that use the cloud without creating redundant architectures, running backups or a security incident event management (SIEM) solution could risk downtime, data loss or leakage. Cloud environments could also be if they have insufficient identity and access controls. Press related to "edge computing vs cloud computing"

Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Learn more

Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Learn more

Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Learn more
