End-to-end phone support for companies

My Business Wireline Billing Glossary and Support

This glossary is applicable for Business Internet, Fios Internet, TV Entertainment, and Small Business Phone customers. This monthly per-line charge pays for the 911 service that connects people to the police, the fire department and emergency medical providers. A tax billed to intrastate long-distance charges to finance emergency call service in areas where the 911 service fee does not cover the cost. This fee pays for the 911 emergency system in the community. It is a per-line charge. The city/county government determines the amount of the fee. Verizon sends this amount to the city/county government. The amount you currently owe Verizon for your monthly service. The person whose name is on the Verizon business account (primary account owner). Here it's all about you—your Account Number, your Due Date and your Amount Due show on the Header. Other information found here includes your Statement Date, your Phone Number and your Online Account Number (if applicable). The number on the top portion of your bill that identifies you and your billing telephone number. All order activity since your last billing period. Section of the bill that shows one-time adjustments to previous months' charges. Adjustments can be charges or credits. Unpaid balance carried over from previous billing periods. Overview of all charges on the account for the current billing period. Includes charges for 976 service calls, premium-priced calls, deferred payment plan charges and charges from other carriers, including Verizon Wireless and Verizon Long Distance. Total charges on the last bill. Business Digital Voice equipment that allows customers to keep their existing analog phones and still have VoIP technology. If you enroll in this payment option, Verizon will automatically debit your bank account or charge your credit card every month for the total amount due for your services. Any unpaid amount from the last bill. Does not include payments processed after the billing date. Any unpaid amount carried over from your previous bill. Your base monthly rate for local telephone service, based on a 30-day cycle. Your telephone bill reflects required federal, state and local taxes and surcharges for items such as 911 fees and the interstate subscriber use fee. The first day of the billing period. Detailed information on credit adjustments, returned checks and other credits or debits applied to your previous balance. The dates on your bill represent the period of time during which you were charged for products, services, and toll usage.You should receive your paper bill approximately eight or nine days after the date appearing on your bill (either the bill date or the end of the bill period). The date that your bill was created. A Business Digital Voice feature that automatically reroutes calls to another number, for example a cell phone, in case of loss of power or internet. Business Digital Voice is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provided by broadband. The calls route through the cloud, giving you more flexibility and call routing options. A view of all new charges shown individually on your bill that is broken down by bundles; types of services; specials and promotions; and taxes, fees and other Verizon charges. This monthly fee helps cover a portion of the costs currently charged by local programming providers to Verizon for basic tier programming channels and is subject to change. Displays the specific services included in your bundle and the price for each component. A technology that permits large amounts of data (high volume, large bandwidth) to travel to your computer. With Business Internet, your download time is reduced versus traditional analog connections. This helps you when you're surfing the internet by decreasing the time it takes web pages and multimedia content to display on your screen. l of all charges associated with services provided by providers other than Verizon. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products, details and charges for services provided by providers other than Verizon. Display charges for services that are billed on a per-use basis, such as directory assistance and voice mail. A more detailed breakout of calling and usage charges associated with calling plans that may be on your account. The Carrier Cost Recovery Charge is a monthly surcharge that telecommunications carriers, such as Verizon Long Distance and Verizon Enterprise Solutions, are permitted to assess in order to defray a portion of the costs to terminate calls on other networks; fees paid to support government programs such as Telecommunications Relay Service and Local Number Portability, along with other charges assessed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC); and additional indirect costs associated with administering and complying with government programs. This surcharge is not a customer tax or fee assessed by a government agency. Charges that are carried forward from your previous billing period. Carryover charges may appear because: Section of the bill that includes partial-month charges and credits, including those for promotions and bundles as well as activation, installation and most other nonrecurring charges. Includes any changes made to products or services that you request after your initial order. For example, an upgrade from a Standard Set Top Box to a High Definition Box would result in a change to your initial order. CR is an abbreviation on your telephone bill indicating payments you have already made or a credit adjustment made to your account. Cramming is the inclusion (or appearance) of unauthorized charges on your phone bill. It may be a monthly charge for services such as voice mail that a customer did not order and does not have. While many customers find it convenient to have such charges on their phone bills, you should be sure to carefully inspect your monthly telephone bill to ensure that it correctly reflects the services you have ordered. If anything looks suspicious, investigate and call the respective telephone company's number that appears in that particular section for resolution. Section of the bill that contains your full-month charges for recurring purchases and usage-based, on-demand purchases. Most recurring purchases are billed the month in advance. Usage-based services are billed after you use the service. If you make a change to your service, this section will have a subsection labeled Change in Service and Partial Month, which will contain partial-month charges and credits for added or removed services, along with one-time activation or termination fees, if applicable. Charges billed/credited during the current billing period. A section on your Verizon bill that only displays if you have a deposit on the account. If you enroll in this payment option, Verizon will automatically debit your bank account every month for the total amount due for your telephone services. Charges for advertising in the Verizon Directory. When you call directory assistance, an operator provides national and local phone numbers for a small fee. To call directory assistance, press 411 and provide the operator with the city, state and name of the listing you're looking for. (Operators cannot provide nonpublished numbers.) You may request two listings per call. Shows charges for requests for a listed telephone number, area code, and/or address and ZIP code. Discounts on monthly charges and connection fees may be available for qualifying customers. See Business Internet. The date your payment should be received by a Verizon payment office. In some states, if your payment is not received by the due date, you could be subject to late fees. Your payment due date is for your current charges only. If you have an outstanding balance with Verizon, that amount is due immediately. DVR is an upgrade to the Fios TV service and is an excellent choice for certain businesses that have the need to record programs for future viewing. Your first bill may be higher than normal. In most cases, it will include a full month of charges billed in advance plus any partial-month charges for the days from when your services are activated up to your normal monthly statement date. It will also include one-time charges and any balance forward or account adjustments (if applicable). Based on your initial order, we may estimate your monthly bill. This will not be an actual bill, which may vary from the estimate. The estimate will exclude usage and changes made after your initial order. Your exchange numbers (also known as your prefix) are the three digits immediately following the area code, as in ###.722.####.Your home exchange includes all of the phone numbers in your immediate community that share the same local calling area.Some exchanges may also be pay-per-call exchanges. Calling these numbers will result in a charge on your phone bill as set by the information provider. This government regulatory agency ensures that all forms of communications technology in use in the United States follows a standard set of guidelines. If you question charges on your bill imposed by the FCC, correspondence may be directed to:,Informal Complaints and Public Inquiries Branch Enforcement Division, Common Carriers Bureau Federal Communications Commission Washington, DC 20554,You may call the FCC directly at 888.225.5322. On March 14, 2024, the FCC adopted a new policy requiring cable operators and direct broadcast satellite providers to specify the "All-In" price for certain video programming-related costs in promotional materials that include pricing information and on subscribers' bills. In accordance with this mandate, your Verizon Fios bill now includes a special section that outlines certain video programming-related costs and the sum of those specific charges in a single "All-In" price. You can find this section on page 2 of your bill. This charge funds part of the cost of providing long-distance access to the local network. The charge is applied per line. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorizes this charge. A federal tax levied on all long-distance calls and some services and features. The U.S. government applies a 3% federal excise tax to some charges on the telephone bill. This amount is sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This charge funds programs designed to keep telephone service affordable for all Americans. It funds internet access discounts to schools, libraries and rural healthcare providers. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorizes this charge and reviews it quarterly. This monthly fee helps cover a portion of the costs currently charged by local programming providers to Verizon for basic-tier programming channels and is subject to change. A type of telephone service that offers an unlimited number of local calls within a specified calling area for a fixed monthly rate. A local franchise authority may impose a financial obligation on Verizon to support public, educational and government programming channels in your local Fios TV franchise area. Depending upon the specific provisions included in the local franchise agreement between your community and Verizon, the fee is either based on the percentage of Fios TV revenue generated in your local franchise area, a per-subscriber amount, or a lump-sum payment. On your bill under Verizon Surcharges, you may see any one or all of the following fees: PEG Grant Fee, PEG Support Fee or Franchise Related Costs. Fraud is the illegal use of your phone number or Verizon account by someone without your permission. An installation charge might be required to start your new telephone service. Installation charges generally appear on your first telephone bill. These are FCC-allowable charges that reimburse your local telephone company for providing access to the long-distance network. This regulated charge must be passed on to all customers' telephone lines, whether they make long-distance calls or not. An ISP provides individuals and companies with access to the internet. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your internet service that are not included in your bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your internet service. In some areas, you may be charged a late-payment fee if Verizon does not receive your payment by the due date on your bill. Late-payment charges may apply in some states. Where invoked, the penalty applies to the amount past due. If your account has an outstanding balance, you may see a message on your bill specifying the exact late-payment charge, which may be an amount or a specific percentage added to your account. Names, telephone numbers and addresses that are published in the Verizon telephone directory and are listed in Verizon directory assistance. The geographic area within your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA) that you can call without a toll.For a complete guide to your local calling area, check the consumer guide section of your white pages. Calls within your local calling area that generally do not generate a toll are local calls. Your local calling area is defined by your local calling service plan. For a guide to your local calling area, check the consumer guide in your white pages. The Local Call Summary on your Verizon bill may also include fees for regional toll calls (also known as IntraLATA) calls. These calls are not within your local calling area, but are within your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA). LATAs are geographical boundaries determined by the federal government and determine local calling areas and extended calling service. In comparison, InterLATA calls are made outside of your LATA and are generally thought of as long-distance calls. Any call that generates a toll, whether a local toll call or a long-distance call, can be handled by a provider of your choice. Many companies now provide both IntraLATA (local and local toll service) as well as InterLATA (long-distance service) plans. This charge funds the technology that allows customers to keep their phone numbers when they change local telephone companies within their same calling area. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorizes this charge. Calls outside of your local calling area are regional toll calls, or local toll calls. Local toll calls are also known as IntraLATA calls: calls that aren't within your local calling area but are within your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA). Calls made outside of your LATA are long-distance calls, also known as InterLATA calls. For a guide to your local calling area, check the consumer guide in your white pages. The cost for calls made to areas outside your local calling area but that are not considered long distance. The time and day-of-the-week discounts apply to all calls that are originated within discount periods. The rate periods for weekday and weekends are the following:,Weekday Rate—applies to directly dialed local messages placed Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 10 PM. Night and Weekend Rate—applies to directly dialed local messages placed Monday through Friday, 10 PM to 8 AM and all day Saturday and Sunday. Calls made outside your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA) regional boundaries are long-distance calls. Long-distance calls are made from one LATA to another and are also referred to as InterLATA. Long-distance calls include out-of-state calls, and sometimes in-state calls, depending on how the LATAs are drawn in your area. Many companies now provide both IntraLATA (local and local toll service) and InterLATA (long-distance service) plans. Note: Long-distance calls require a 1 + area code + number. International long-distance calls require 011 + country and city code + number. The telephone service provider that connects you to long-distance numbers. Debit adjustments on your bill related to items such as returned check charges, temporary disconnect and restore service charges, and late-payment charges will appear in the Current Charges section of your bill. Total of all current charges and credits for Verizon and any other service providers listed. Monthly charges for Verizon services. Nonregulated services are services provided by Verizon that are not subject to federal or state regulations. Nonbasic services are services provided by Verizon that may or may not be subject to federal or state regulations, depending on the specific state requirements. Monthly products and services that are not regulated or tariffed by the state's public utility commission. Items included in this section vary by state. Itemized monthly products and services that are regulated and tariffed by the state's public utility commission. A fee assessed for the privilege of using the municipal public rights-of-way. This fee provides the municipality with the funds needed to recover the cost of administering the access to the right-of-way. Typical costs included are for inspection, permit processing, engineering, traffic and other like expenditures that the municipality incurs to manage the health and safety of its citizens as utility companies work in the right-of-way. The fee is generally either an amount per telephone access line or a percentage of revenue. State law or public utility commission tariffs allow Verizon to recover these costs as a separately billed item. Multi-Room DVR is an upgrade to the Fios TV DVR service and is an excellent choice for certain businesses that have more than one TV in their offices. With Multi-Room DVR, you can watch a program recorded on your DVR from other TV sets in your business that are connected to a regular (non-DVR) set-top box. The Multi-Room DVR feature even lets you begin watching a recorded program on one TV in your business, pause the recording, then continue watching it on another TV in your business. Summary of charges that are listed by bundle and single price points for each type of additional servicevoice, TV, internet, and wireless). Also displayed is a single price for taxes and charges from other providers. Message that details any new promotions that are beginning that month on your account. Nonbasic services include optional services, such as Call Waiting, Caller ID, and maintenance agreements for Inside Wire. Pay per call. On your bill, this term refers to federal, state and local taxes and surcharges that are not related to the basic service portion of your bill. Your name, address and telephone number are not published in the directory, but are available from directory assistance. A service fee may apply to have your number nonlisted. Charges vary from state to state. A line added to your service address after the installation of your primary line. You can have more than one nonprimary phone line. A nonprimary phone line may be billed separately from your primary or other nonprimary phone lines. In addition, your primary or other nonprimary lines can be billed under different names. Note: Primary and nonprimary lines must have the same billing address. Your name, address and telephone number are not published in the directory white pages, and your telephone number is not available from directory assistance. If you have a nonpublished number, "NON PUBLISHED" will appear on your remittance stub in place of your telephone number to ensure your privacy. A service fee may apply to have your number nonpublished. Charges vary from state to state. Charges that appear on your bill for services that are not subject to state public utility commission regulations. Nonregulated services are services provided by Verizon that are not subject to federal or state regulations. Nonbasic services are services provided by Verizon that may or may not be subject to federal or state regulations, depending on the specific state requirements. The NY Municipal Construction charge recovers a portion of the expenses Verizon incurs for relocation of its facilities that are in the public rights-of-way to prevent interference with street repairs, public construction projects or other activities required for public health, safety or convenience. This charge is applicable to all Fios Internet and High Speed Internet customers with service in the state of New York, except for businesses designated as Large Business by Verizon. This charge is reflected in the Verizon Surcharges and Other Charges and Credits section of the bill and where Fios Internet service is accompanied by Business Digital Voice, this charge is subject to NY sales tax. Includes one-time charges such as installation or activation of new service and any one-time subscriptions. Example: One-time installation would cover the activation of any additional outlets or the installation of new outlets. On your bill, OCC is a catch-all term for charges and credits not included in the main fee categories printed on your bill. A detailed listing of your other Charges and Credits (if any) for the month is printed on subsequent pages of your bill. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges associated with services provided by providers other than Verizon. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products, details and charges for services provided by providers other than Verizon. Display charges for services that are billed on a per-use basis, such as directory assistance and voice mail. Service that includes multiple products and features for one set price. Delivers Verizon remote, near real-time signaling and analysis of VoIP traffic to help troubleshoot network problems. Verizon bills services one month in advance. If your services are activated in the middle of the monthly bill cycle, Verizon will bill for the partial month as well as the following full month. EXAMPLE: If your statement date (bill cycle) is on the 15th day of each month and your service is activated on the 1st, your partial-month charges would be for 15 days of service from the 1st up to the 15th. If a change is made in the Activation Date of your order, Verizon will adjust your Partial Month Charges and Credits based on the new date and number of days in the partial month. Some voice services in MA and RI do not bill in advance. Unpaid balance from the previous bill. Does not include payments and credits processed after your billing date. A statement on your bill indicating that you have an outstanding balance with Verizon. Any outstanding balance should be paid immediately to avoid possible late fees. The address where you send your monthly payment. Always use the payment address on your Verizon bill when you mail your payment. The address is based on the Verizon accounting office nearest to where you live. Date that payments must be received by to avoid a late fee. Amount paid on the last bill. Does not include payments processed after your billing date. Amount sent for the balance due. On occasion, you may have sent us a payment that was not processed in time to reflect on your current billing statement. Please deduct any amount already paid before sending your current payment. A section on your Verizon bill that itemizes charges for calling features such as *69. Some features are available as "pay-per-use" features, which means that you may pay as you use them rather than paying a monthly flat fee. Some features are available as "pay-per-use" features, which means paying for each time they are used rather than paying a monthly flat fee. A local franchise authority may impose a financial obligation on Verizon to support public, educational and government programming channels in your local Fios TV franchise area. Depending upon the specific provisions included in the local franchise agreement between your community and Verizon, the fee is either based on the percentage of Fios TV revenue generated in your local franchise area, a per-subscriber amount, or a lump-sum payment. On your bill under Verizon Surcharges, you may see any one or all of the following fees: PEG Grant Fee, PEG Support Fee or Franchise Related Costs. A local franchise authority may impose a financial obligation on Verizon to support public, educational and government programming channels in your local Fios TV franchise area. Depending upon the specific provisions included in the local franchise agreement between your community and Verizon, the fee is either based on the percentage of Fios TV revenue generated in your local franchise area, a per-subscriber amount, or a lump-sum payment. On your bill under Verizon Surcharges, you may see any one or all of the following fees: PEG Grant Fee, PEG Support Fee or Franchise Related Costs. In some states, regulations require that we collect funds for the poison control network in your area that provides information on poison remedies 24 hours a day. Amount that reflects any charges that you did not pay on your last bill that have been carried forward to your new bill. Previous charges can appear for several reasons: Message that details any promotions you have that may be ending that month. A government agency that sets and enforces regulations for all state utilities, including all phone service providers. The PUC approves/disapproves rates, initiates legislation and provides general rules for utility companies doing business in your state. A summary of previous balances and payments, and all new charges on your current bill. On your bill, a rate adjustment reflects a prorated portion of a monthly charge for a service or feature. Calls outside of your local calling area are regional toll calls, also known as local toll calls. These calls are IntraLATA calls: calls that are not within your local calling area, but are within your Local Access and Transport Area (LATA). LATAs are defined by geographical boundaries drawn by the federal government. Local toll calls can be handled by your local service provider or by a provider of your choice. Many companies now offer both IntraLATA (local and local toll service) and InterLATA (long-distance service) plans. For a guide to your local calling area, check the consumer guide in your white pages. This monthly fee helps to cover the rising cost of delivering regional collegiate and professional sports programming to subscribers. The fee is assessed only on customers who have subscribed to programming packages that include Regional Sports Networks. This fee is a monthly Verizon surcharge that helps to recover the annual per video subscriber fee that Verizon pays to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to fund the FCC's administrative costs. Regulated charges that appear on your bill are subject to federal or state (such as PUC) regulations. Regulated and basic charges are for services provided by Verizon that are subject to federal or state regulations. Basic charges are for services that may or may not be subject to federal or state regulations. This charge funds an attendant relay system that allows people who are deaf, hard of hearing and/or speech impaired to communicate over the telephone. An informational grid that is required to be displayed on the bill in some states that shows a breakdown of charges by category. You can use this as a guide to tell what charges your payment is applied to if you don't pay in full. A fee that applies when returning Business Digital Voice equipment. This monthly Verizon surcharge recovers Verizon's costs where a jurisdiction charges Verizon for the use of the municipal public right-of-way to provide telecommunications services. This fee is generally charged per telephone line and may be referred to on your bill as a Municipal Franchise Fee, Right of Way Fee, or State Infrastructure and Maintenance Fee. See Services section for the contact information on your bill to contact Verizon with billing questions, orders, repair, etc. Message that shows the provider for each service that you have and the cost associated with each service. Slamming is the unauthorized switching of a customer's long-distance company. Your telephone service provider is required to have authorization and third-party verification before requesting that Verizon change customers' service providers. Some companies do not adhere strictly to this requirement. Many companies use telemarketers to sell their services, and consumers need to make their company preference clear to sales representatives. You can take the following measures to minimize the potential problem of slamming: The Specials and Promotions section of the bill includes full-month credits on your bill for special pricing, bundle promotions and any other promotional discounts. Your bill reflects state tax levied on all long-distance calls and some services and features. Telephone companies must pay tax on total revenue. This funds the public utility commissions and other state services. Our statement date is the date your bill was created. Your bill lists charges incurred during your billing period. The statement ending date is the close of the billing period and the last date that charges were available to place on your bill. The Subscriber Line Charge is a fee that helps telephone companies, like Verizon, recover the additional costs of providing and maintaining operable lines to carry long-distance traffic. Congress allowed this charge in 1996. More specifically, the charge helps recover costs for outside telephone wires, underground conduits, telephone poles, and other necessary facilities and equipment. Certain states mandate an equivalent state charge, which then helps offset the cost of telephone service in that state. So, in some cases, you will find both a Federal (or Interstate) and a State (or Intrastate) Subscriber Line Charge on your bill. This charge is not a tax, but an allowed surcharge passed on to customers when their service can be used for long-distance calls. The charge applies whether you make long-distance calls or not. Other names for this charge that you may see on your bill: Local governments assess municipal surcharges and fees for special bonds or levies. The amount collected is sent to them. Required federal, state, and local taxes and fees. The amount collected is sent to them. Federal, state, and local taxes and surcharges on your local toll charges. Depending on where you live, federal, state and local governments may assess taxes on your local, local toll and long-distance charges on your phone bill. The same tax or fee, such as the federal excise tax, may appear in multiple places on your bill. Federal, state, and local taxes and surcharges on your nonregulated/nonbasic services. Depending on where you live, federal, state and local governments may assess taxes on your local, local toll and long-distance charges on your phone bill. The same tax or fee, such as the federal excise tax, may appear in multiple places on your bill. Your telephone bill reflects required federal, state, and local taxes and surcharges for items such as 911 fees and the interstate subscriber use fee. Taxes, Fees and Other Charges contains all federal, state and local taxes, fees and surcharges, as well as Verizon-applied surcharges, including late-payment and returned-payment fees. Bill section that includes all applicable taxes, surcharges, fees and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) charges for your area, as well as any late-payment fees, returned-payment fees and employee concessions. Subsection of the Taxes, Fees and Other Charges section of the bill that contains federal, state, and local taxes and surcharges such as Federal Excise Taxes, 911 Charges, and State and County taxes, if applicable. Charges for local calling outside service areas and for long-distance calls. On your Verizon bill, this is the amount you currently owe. Total of basic charges shown in this section of the bill. These charges include line charges and local calling, plus taxes and surcharges. The total due is a combination of your current charges and any outstanding balance. It is the amount you currently owe to Verizon, minus any payment you might have made after the closing date of your bill. Total of charges in the New Charges section of the bill. These are charges for the current billing period. Total of promotions, credits and discounts shown in this section of the bill. Shows total charges for telephone calls beyond local but not quite long distance. This amount includes taxes and surcharges applied to toll calls. The combined total of your regulated/basic, local toll and nonregulated/nonbasic charges. This amount represents all the services provided to you by Verizon as your local telephone company. Touch-tone dialing service. Device that allows individuals with speech or hearing disabilities to send and receive typed messages over a standard telephone line. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your TV service that are not included in the bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your TV service that are not included in your bundle. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your TV service when you do not have a bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your TV service. Any account adjustments or unpaid charges from a previous bill will be carried over to the following month's bill and will display as a credit or charge previous balance. Your name, address and telephone number are not published in the directory, and your telephone number is not available from directory assistance. Your name, address and telephone number are not published in the directory, but are available from directory assistance. Includes any usage-related charges such as those for Pay Per View or Directory Assistance. Account number on your bill that is associated with your Verizon Online internet service. The address where you send your monthly payment. Always use the payment address on your Verizon bill when you mail your payment. Subsection of the Taxes, Fees and Other Charges section that contains fees and surcharges that Verizon collects on behalf of federal, state and local governments such as the Federal USF, Federal Subscriber Line Charge and Public Education Grant Fee (PEG), as well as late fees and returned-payment fees. This monthly fee allows Verizon to recover from its customers the cost of the video franchise fee Verizon is required to pay to local franchise authorities, which may be up to 5.26% of the gross revenues from Fios TV services, in order to provide TV services. Each local franchise authority has the right to impose support obligations on Verizon to cover the funding costs of providing public, educational and government programming channels to the cable television subscribers within the franchise area. Some communities may also have an Institutional Network Fee, or I-NET fee, to cover the costs of providing dedicated network services to large institutions, schools, hospitals, emergency workers, etc. These charges are added to customers' bills to collect the payments that Verizon makes to the local franchise authority. These fees can be either in the form of a per-cable-television subscriber fee or in the form of a percentage of gross revenues for the sale of cable television services. This fee recovers the amount Verizon pays to fund the administrative costs of one or more regulatory bodies, whether that is the Federal Communications Commission that is funded on a per-subscriber fee basis or a state regulator that may be funded on a per-subscriber basis or on a percentage of cable television revenue. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your voice service that are not included in the bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section found on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your voice service that are not included in your bundle. The line on your bill that shows the total of all charges for products associated with your voice service when you do not have a bundle. This can be found under New Charges. Section on your bill that shows all of the products and their charges that are associated with your voice service. 