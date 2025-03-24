enterprise 5g

Enterprise Business Intelligence for Retail| Verizon Business

, Partner with Verizon to help transform your retail business with secure, reliable solutions. From implementing the latest technology to controlling costs to staying competitive, retail businesses today must address a wide range of challenges to meet customer expectations. A Verizon Private 5G Network can help you gain network bandwidth, coverage and speed to support in-store innovations—while helping you streamline operations, manage inventory in near real time and more. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Learn how Associated British Ports enables a smart supply chain to efficiently track nearly 600,000 vehicles and over 1.2 million cruise ship passengers annually through the Port of Southampton. See how Penske uses Verizon network solutions for mobile maintenance and repair units, to help keep trucks up and running. See how the Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Learn which key strategies, capabilities and technologies retailers are adopting to help improve operational efficiency. Explore research from Incisiv and Verizon on retailer transformation efforts, technology priorities and network capabilities at stores. ,Get the retail business intelligence tools you need to address your unique challenges. It's your vision. It's your Verizon. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient, personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Use advanced technologies, such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions, to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Our advanced solutions can help simplify the process of transforming the way your retail business operates. Get an onsite network tailored to your retail business that provides control, security and flexibility—so you can adapt to changing needs in real time. Bring together networking and security services under a cohesive framework—to help securely enable your retail business with cloud-based agility and scalability. Get cloud computing power at the edge of an advanced 5G network, closer to where your business needs it, for real-time application performance and to help you respond to change faster. There is a certain point in the growth path of an enterprise where visibility, control and connectivity is needed to operate. Enterprise Intelligence could be the outcome of your digital transformation, and we can help you tap into the interconnectedness of data, people and processes to help you attain operational excellence, adaptability and the ability to seize emerging opportunities. To fast track your digital transformation, you need technologies that can support your business operations. You need an advanced network and infrastructure that fuels data-rich applications in cloud computing, and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things to generate insights from vast amounts of data. When you partner with Verizon, you gain the ability to access accurate, up-to-date information that helps your organization make informed decisions, streamline processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Through real-time data collection, analysis and visualization, organizations can gain a deep understanding of their operations, customer behavior and market trends. Enterprise Intelligence is fueled by Verizon's comprehensive solutions which include Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, Private 5G Network, mobile edge computing (MEC), 5G Edge and Software as a Service (SaaS) 5G Solutions. With these solutions, you are empowered to make data-driven decisions in real time by leveraging insights and interconnecting them to provide a better, wider view of everything happening across your business. By embracing Enterprise Intelligence, you have the insights needed to help you streamline processes, improve resource allocation, automate routine tasks and proactively address operational challenges. This in turn can lead to increased productivity, can reduce costs and can improve overall efficiency. In manufacturing for example, Enterprise Intelligence can provide data in near real time to help you improve supply chain management and production processes. In logistics and transportation, you can quickly leverage data to improve route planning, delivery times, and help reduce fuel costs. In retail you can use more informed insights to help track inventory in real time to keep up with customer demand. Across these industries and more, the insights that Enterprise Intelligence provides can enable organizations to adapt to challenges, drive innovation and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Enterprise Intelligence can benefit a wide range of industries. For example, when Associated British Ports (ABP) needed to streamline processes, get a consistent view of operations and enable new technology, we helped them by deploying our Private 5G Network to help connect eight access points covering between 200 and 230 acres at the port. With the ability to access accurate and up-to-date information, they were able to make informed decisions, improve processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. And, when Team Penske needed to analyze the performance of cars coming in and out of the first turn at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Indy 500, we provided dedicated support with our 5G Ultra Wideband network, enabling them to identify patterns, detect anomalies and respond promptly to changing conditions. Organizations can benefit from a strategic partnership that combines reliable connectivity, innovative solutions and a commitment to delivering the capabilities needed for successful digital transformation. Choosing Verizon as a partner to pursue Enterprise Intelligence offers several advantages. You can rely on our proven track record as a leading telecommunications provider with a strong network infrastructure. And you can take advantage of a broad portfolio of solutions and services specifically designed to enable Enterprise Intelligence, including advanced networking capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and expertise in connecting ecosystems. Enterprise Intelligence is enabled by establishing a new kind of relationship between your business and your network. We call that connection Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, and it's what allows companies to work with Verizon to custom build their own solutions. Our network infrastructure helps empower organizations to securely and efficiently connect their systems, users and applications, helping unlock the full potential of operating with Enterprise Intelligence. With America's most reliable 5G network and a robust global IP network, Verizon provides the connectivity and bandwidth necessary to enable real-time data collection, analysis and decision-making. A suite of integrated connectivity and network services that provides a programmable and virtualized network environment from core to edge, enabling secure communication between users, applications and other cloud resources. A wireless 5G network tailored to your business gives you control, security and the ability to adapt to changing needs in real time. Combines Verizon's award-winning mobile network with industry leading partner cloud services to bring computing resources closer to where you need them to deliver near-real-time application performance. Predesigned, use-case-specific solutions built on the power of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) infrastructure to help organizations quickly and effectively address critical business challenges, drive efficiencies, manage costs and improve the customer experience. Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.  
Learn more

Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Read the full . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.  
Learn more

Enterprise Business Intelligence Solutions and Tools

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Partner with Verizon to power your business transformation with secure, reliable solutions. Businesses must address a range of challenges—such as implementing the latest technology, controlling costs, staying competitive and meeting customer expectations. Partner with Verizon to get the advantage you need to meet challenges head on. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Binsky & Snyder unlocked new opportunities for innovation at their 130,000 sq ft facility by upgrading to a powerful and agile Private Wireless Network.   ,Learn how Associated British Ports enables a smart supply chain to efficiently track nearly 600,000 vehicles and over 1.2 million cruise ship passengers annually through the Port of Southampton. See how Penske uses Verizon network solutions for mobile maintenance and repair units, to help keep trucks up and running. Gain the confidence, control, security and speed your business needs to adapt to changes in real time. Leverage the agility, flexibility and security of our advanced connectivity solutions, tailored to your unique business needs.*,Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help drive operational and supply chain improvements, streamline networks, improve data protection and more. Increase your facility's throughput, drive automation at your distribution centers and help boost your bottom line with our advanced network solutions. Our reliable solutions can help you quickly modernize your infrastructure and safely transform the way you manage energy production and distribution. Learn what's driving change in organizations and the latest technologies being used. Find out why the adoption of edge computing has become one of the biggest trends in IT. Explore how 5G can help enable and optimize new and emerging technologies. Learn how to minimize the expense and complexities of technology refreshes with Network as a Service. Enterprises like yours can benefit from a network with the power to deliver more than basic connectivity. To complete your digital transformation, you need a network that can help make your business even smarter by enabling end-to-end awareness and unlocking unique, innovative thinking that helps you achieve greater operational efficiencies, gain new visibility into your supply chains and anticipate maintenance issues. This is Enterprise Intelligence. Verizon can help you take your business to the next level. Our highly flexible network provides true optionality, while innovative solutions and proven expertise help empower your organization to overcome complex manufacturing challenges so you can build a more efficient and agile business—helping you react quickly and effectively to emerging opportunities and threats. To fast-track your digital transformation, you need technologies that support your factory operations. We'll help you select the right network types and technologies to build a modern, flexible infrastructure that fuels data-rich applications in cloud computing. It can mean applying artificial intelligence (AI) to process massive data volumes for Enterprise Intelligence. It can mean deploying connected workforce technologies and employing innovative strategies for connecting critical assets to generate insights from vast amounts of data. When you partner with Verizon, we'll work with you to map your desired use case to the right network technologies. We'll help you access accurate, up-to-date information in near-real-time that helps your organization make informed decisions, streamline processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Through near-real-time data collection, analysis and visualization, factory leaders can gain a deep understanding of their operations, customer behavior and market trends. Enterprise Intelligence is fueled by Verizon solutions that include Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions, Private 5G Network, 5G Edge mobile edge computing, and Software as a Service 5G Solutions. These technologies can empower you to make data-driven decisions in real time by leveraging insights and interconnecting them to provide a better, wider view of everything happening across your business. By embracing Enterprise Intelligence, you can access insights needed to help you streamline processes, improve resource allocation, automate routine tasks and proactively address operational challenges. It can improve visibility across your operations and along the supply chain. In manufacturing, Enterprise Intelligence can mean supporting your ability to connect mobile assets, helping streamline production workflows. It can help your workforce stay connected and informed, empowered with near-real-time information. Machinery, vehicles and other vital equipment can be monitored with sensors that quickly alert staff to potential issues that could cause a breakdown and disrupt operations. All of which can lead to an improvement in your Overall Equipment Effectiveness. Across industries, the insights that Enterprise Intelligence provides can empower organizations to identify and adapt to challenges, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Enterprise Intelligence can benefit a wide range of industries. For example, when Associated British Ports (ABP) needed to streamline processes, get a consistent view of operations and enable new technology, we helped it by deploying our Private 5G Network to help connect eight access points covering between 200 and 230 acres at the U.K. port. With the ability to access accurate and up-to-date information, ABP was able to make informed decisions, improve processes, mitigate risks and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Organizations can benefit from a strategic partnership that combines reliable connectivity, innovative solutions and a commitment to delivering the capabilities needed for successful digital transformation. Choosing Verizon to help you achieve Enterprise Intelligence offers several advantages. You can rely on our proven track record as a leading telecommunications provider with a strong network infrastructure. And you can take advantage of a broad portfolio of solutions and services specifically designed to enable Enterprise Intelligence, including advanced networking capabilities, cutting-edge technologies and expertise in connecting ecosystems. Our network infrastructure helps empower organizations to securely and efficiently connect their systems, users and applications, helping unlock the full potential of operating with Enterprise Intelligence. With America's most reliable 5G network¹ and a robust global IP network, Verizon provides the connectivity and bandwidth necessary to enable near-real-time data collection, analysis and decision making. Power your business intelligence, automation, experiences and productivity with Verizon 5G. An agile, automated, flexible and transformative network starts with an intelligent network infrastructure foundation. Kick-start innovation and transform your business with a NaaS Solutions foundation. Bring near-real-time processing to IoT for faster data access and increased efficiency. Learn how to make the most of your network by being the first to hear about webinars and other content related to your business. . * Indicates a required field.   


