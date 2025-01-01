Enterprise virtual meeting options

Verizon Business to host first-ever joint virtual event with Apple for enterprise customers

Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT).
Verizon Business introduces BlueJeans Meetings for corporate learning and training

BlueJeans Meetings for Corporate Learning and Training empowers online instructors to create an effective learning environment, bringing users, content, and training resources into one platform.
Verizon Business drives inclusive engagement with new BlueJeans Meetings features

Enhancements across mobile, desktop and Meta Portal focused on improving hybrid collaboration experiences to foster a more diverse and inclusive work environment
Conferencing Services

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Give your teams the flexibility to work anytime, from virtually anywhere. Never has the world been more reliant on virtual collaboration. From team meetings to shareholder meetings, our high-quality audio conferencing services help people work together more securely and efficiently, from almost anywhere. Advance your collaboration with web, audio and video conferencing all in one place. Bring together meetings, messaging, whiteboards and calling into one hosted platform. Connect without worry on a platform equipped with enterprise-grade security. Help your workforce be more agile and responsive with live virtual meetings. Participate from virtually anywhere on any phone. Get 24/7 support, with our conference coordinators ready to handle every detail of your call. Already know what you're looking for? ,Get the expert insights you need to adapt quickly to changing business norms—and help guide your workforce down the path to success. Find out why remote IT solutions like our conferencing services are key for small businesses. Learn how a medical center used Verizon solutions to improve communications, enhance the patient experience and stay on budget. Learn how to optimize your company's communications network by combining software-defined WANs (SD WANs) and MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS). Discover how you can optimize remote work with tips, trends and technologies for your dispersed workforce. Discover what factors businesses should consider before choosing a new unified communications system. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Remote Collaboration Tools & Tech

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Enable collaboration,Interruptions don't need to shut down your business. Verizon Business Continuity solutions offer you and your employees powerful remote collaboration tools to be productive no matter where business takes you. Collaborate virtually anywhere,As business needs change, your workforce needs the right tools in order to work virtually. Verizon has solutions to help your business stay up and running so you can continue working toward your business objectives–even during unexpected events. Our world-class remote collaboration tools and reliable connectivity can help keep employees productive—virtually anywhere. Work together seamlessly,As more employees work remotely, they need the right tools in order to stay productive- whether at their desks or on the go. Choose from a variety of collaboration solutions to help keep employees and customers connected. Help your workforce drive better collaboration, increase productivity, and connect employees and customers with our voice and collaboration services while in the office, remote or mobile. Webex Meetings provides an enterprise grade collaboration experience that helps your business stay on track. With this immersive collaboration solution, you can host participants in 150 countries–so your business can keep expanding its global footprint. Looking for a born-in-the cloud UCC solution? RingCentral with Verizon is a secure, all-in-one pure cloud-based communications and collaboration solution that enables calling, team messaging, and video. Anytime, anywhere calling,Voice over IP (VoIP) solutions enable you to provide reliable voice connections to customers and employees. Online tools allow you to adjust call routing to reach remote and mobile workers so your business can remain up and running. And with a business messaging solution, you can send and receive secure messages instantly. This end-to-end, feature-rich communications platform with enterprise-level features is delivered reliably over the cloud. Webex Calling has advanced routing features and international scale to adapt to changing business needs of even the largest corporations. Bridge the communication gap,Even in times of change, you need to connect employees and customers so everyone is on the same page. This full-featured cloud-based messaging solution lets you securely send, receive and sync messages from multiple devices from virtually anywhere. TechTeamA report from Harvard Business Analytic Services offers data and guidance on remote working. Explore how updated collaboration tools can help make your business resilient. Public Sector,Federal GovernmentFederal agencies must maintain continuity of operations to support their mission. This is never more important than during an emergency, like now. Helping your teams stay productive—whether they work from home, remotely or in the field—calls for a collaboration platform you can count on, one with the infrastructure to support remote traffic and capable of combating potential cybersecurity risk. Verizon is here and ready to help. Public SafetyHelping keep public safety teams and first responders connected to each other is important for crisis resolution. Learn how collaboration solutions can help support your teams when it matters. State & Local GovernmentHelping state and local government employees collaborate easily and effectively across many devices while they work remotely is key to help keep operations running normally. A web conferencing platform like Cisco Webex® simplifies remote collaboration and helps enable your virtual office, while mobile hotspots and cellular-enabled tablets can support workers in remote locations. EducationThe digital classroom has quickly become the primary method of education. Now students, teachers and staff can continue to collaborate with tools like Verizon Audio Conferencing. Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. With more than 30 million U.S. office workers working from home, our latest white paper explores the decisions that business owners need to make to help support a flexible working environment. This white paper released by Verizon and Boston Consulting Group advises CIOs on mission-critical technology for the new wave of remote working. The way we work has been transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn what it takes to embrace the workplace of the future and what you need to do to enable remote work. Get key strategies for making your digital workplace successful from the new Harvard Business Review Analytic Services research report. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Penske Entertainment: Virtual Events Case Study Business

See how Verizon Business’s technology solutions enabled Penske Entertainment to support driving teams and fans during the Indy 500 in this virtual events case study.
CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
