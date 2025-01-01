Features of next-gen cloud-based business phones

Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers.
Verizon Business streamlines patient care with advances to BlueJeans Telehealth

New Televisit Tile and Apple Health app integration let patients securely share certain health data with practitioners and healthcare providers during telehealth appointments
5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Webex: Enterprise Cloud Based Contact Center

Connect with your customers using a next-generation cloud-based contact center built for the future of customer experience. Webex Contact Center is a next-gen, enterprise-grade, cloud-based contact center solution with omnichannel contact options. Webex Contact Center is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud contact center solution that transforms a customer's contact center experience with cross-channel support and robust self-service, all seamlessly delivered over Verizon's reliable network. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center brings the innovation, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security, enabling rapid time to market while minimizing upfront capital investments. Easily integrate contact-center operations into several industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems, including Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Webex Contact Center easily integrates with the Webex suite of products—Webex Calling, Messaging and Meetings—which can be managed as a unified administrative experience via Webex Control Hub. Users can simplify login and password management with a single sign-on to access all applications and services. Get greater control over every customer interaction from a centralized point. Track which agents, teams, sites and partners are available at any given time and send each interaction to agents with the best skills for resolving an issue. Enable agents to engage peers inside and outside your contact center to help improve your customers' experiences and optimize outcomes from every interaction. Support diverse customer channels (calls, text, chat, email, and social media) while also providing customers with options for fast and easy self-service, 24/7. An AI-powered, experience-focused desktop, including customer journey information and analytics, supports first-call resolution, greater overall agent satisfaction and improved retention. Scale and add features efficiently. User tools, such as a drag-and-drop flow control builder, empower greater flexibility and management without burdening IT resources. Integrate your cloud-based contact center solution with leading CRM applications such as Salesforce to help reduce contact switching. Analyze and manage your contact center with web-based tools that optimize operational efficiency. Manage agent performance with features such as call monitoring, coaching and barge-in. Unify your business communications and services by integrating Webex collaboration and contact center tools so that agents can reach experts in the organization to help customers. Intelligently distribute calls across teams and agents, including remote agents at multiple sites. Build customer contact flows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. Maintain consistency across teams with automatic call distribution (ACD) features that work the same for all agents, local or remote, regardless of their phone endpoints. Enable your customers to keep their positions in the queue and receive a callback when the agent is available. Take advantage of both touch-tone and speech-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) for inbound and outbound calls and callbacks. Give customers intuitive, online self-service, 24/7, using a chatbot for simple inquiries. IVR can provide a natural self-service experience for voice-over-the-phone inquiries. Your contact center solution leader,years of partnership with Cisco,years of contact center experience,minutes of IP Contact Center traffic yearly,The ability to quickly resolve customers' issues is critical to maintaining their loyalty—and the cloud can help. With Webex Contact Center from Verizon, you can delight your customers, inspire your team and offer personalization on every channel, nearly anywhere, anytime. Cloud contact center technology offers a set of cloud-based resources that empowers staff to turn their home offices into a virtual call center. Webex Contact Center digital-first tools connect customers to the right agents, transforming the customer experience. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. A cloud contact center is designed and built as a SaaS cloud solution, bringing the innovation, flexibility, scalability and agility of the cloud to your business without sacrificing security. As a cloud-based solution, Webex Contact Center enables speed to market and new bot-driven revenue opportunities while minimizing upfront capital investments. With Webex Contact Center, your customers can reach your business using their preferred channel of communication. For your agents, an AI-powered desktop provides full visibility into the customer journey and a complete customer history—including previous feedback—to help personalize customer conversations. Webex Contact Center is an ideal choice for:,Once you've decided that moving to a cloud contact center is the right strategic move for your business, you'll need a migration plan and a partner that can help you design and deploy your solution, prioritizing the customer experience at every step. Verizon has more than 30 years of contact center experience. We're also a Cisco Gold Certified partner and Cisco Authorized Technology Provider for Unified Contact Centers. Let us help you design a customized, next-generation cloud contact center solution with Webex Contact Center. Business Class Routers & Commercial WiFi Extenders

Business-ready speed, security and range. Retail price: $399.99 or $18/mo to rent,or,Retail price: $199.99 or $10/mo to rent,or call 855-746-8986,Verizon-provided routers and extenders provide fast and efficient internet connections or enhance your service for your small business. Technical support is available for Verizon-provided devices. Wi-Fi 6 and Tri-band 4x4 antennas are supported by extenders. Leverage the router that supports Verizon's fastest Fios internet plans, including gigabit-plus speeds. Learn more about our business routers. Explore more info about our commercial Wi-Fi extenders. A professional communications solution that works over a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Inform your customers and add additional programming tailored to your business needs—all with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. The Verizon Router lets you take full advantage of our fastest Fios internet speeds. With next gen Wi-Fi 6E technology, Tri-band Wi-Fi and the new 6GHz Wi-Fi band, the Verizon Router also includes 2.5 and 10 Gigabit wired ethernet ports to support faster speeds in the future. For your protection, the Verizon Router is preset to use Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA2) encryption for your Wi-Fi network. This is the strongest setting needed for most users and provides robust security. For advanced security needs, many other customizable features and settings are available to help secure your network. A business-class router is designed to scale and meet our customers' growing needs. The Verizon Router has the ports required to support 10 Gbps speeds, and up to five extenders for expansive Wi-Fi coverage. Additional Ethernet ports allow connections for business phones and other devices. The Verizon Router is designed for use in both residential and business environments. Verizon provides unique profiles to the router that tailor the functionality to each class of user. Verizon-provided routers come with quick-start guides as well as detailed user guides, which are available on our page. You can connect up to five Wi-Fi extenders to your Verizon Router, placing each extender in different hard-to-reach places to create an expansive Wi-Fi network. Our extenders and routers utilize the same advanced technology and offer easy plug-and-play installation. Extenders receive the internet connection via a router and extend the Wi-Fi coverage area so you can connect your devices in otherwise hard-to-reach spaces.
