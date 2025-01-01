fiber 2 gig

Fiber vs. Cable - Which is better?

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Fiber vs. Cable: Which is better?,Have you recently discovered that fiber is available in your neighborhood or office complex, and you're wondering what it's all about?,Maybe your niece is bragging about how much faster gaming is with fiber-optic internet. Maybe your own network chokes and lags when you try to send big files or stream the U.S. Open for your patrons. Or maybe your competitor always seems to be a step ahead of you, fast and ready with the latest digital oﬀerings to delight their customers. Chances are that you already rely on the internet for your daily operations. And you probably like to stay on top of new technologies that can help grow your business. So already, fiber-optic internet sounds like a good thing. But how do you know it's better than the cable internet you already have? How do you know if it makes sense to switch? Let's break it down. What is fiber-optic internet?,Transmitted with flashes of light through strands of glass, fiber-optic internet is the most advanced broadband technology available. Because data can travel faster across greater distances with glass than with cable, the connection speed is much faster with a 100% fiber-optic network. That means fiber is able to handle a range of services such as bundled internet, telephone and television services, among others. That also means that it's particularly well-suited to,With Verizon, speeds begin at approximately 75 Mbps. That speed is likely best for businesses with one to four users who may require large file-sharing capacity and need moderate download speeds. At the top end, download speeds reach 940 Mbps. That's good for businesses needing fast uploads and downloads and extra bandwidth for the whole office. The nice thing with fiber is that businesses can start at the lower, easily aﬀordable range and upgrade when more bandwidth is needed. How much you'll need depends on a number of considerations. These include how many devices you use and how many people connect to the internet throughout the day. They also include things like whether you share large files, access multiple cloud-based applications, or need fast streaming for video conferencing and high-definition video. How is fiber different from cable internet?,With cable, data is transferred via coaxial television cable, which is made of copper, aluminum and plastic and is designed to conduct electricity. This copper wiring is more susceptible to environmental conditions—like storms or electrical interference—than fiber-optic technology. That makes fiber a more reliable option. Download and upload speeds with cable are typically slower than with fiber, varying from 10 to 500 Mbps and 5 to 50 Mbps, respectively. What are the benefits of fiber-optic connectivity over cable?Achieving the digital dream at The Dental Family,Because they know that paperless, digital dentistry is more eﬃcient and more precise, the team at family-oriented dental practice The Dental Family aims to be fully digital. They rely on Verizon for a bundled set of services. These include fiber-optic internet, television, and phone and wireless services. Doing so helps them provide the friendly, modern and reliable dental services they've become known for. Even better, it supports their continued growth. Like when they needed to triple their internet speed. And when they opened a second location. With Verizon fiber, uploading multigigabyte digital X-ray scans to their milling unit happens quickly. That translates to improved workflow for The Dental Family. Today, dental crowns can be fabricated for patients in just a couple of hours, a process that used to take days or weeks. Fiber internet reliability,Optical fiber already has a strong reputation for being incredibly reliable. Some providers use active optical networks to transmit fiber to customers. Verizon uses passive optical networks, which rely on light waves and are capable of delivering high volumes of upstream and downstream bandwidth that can be changed to suit the user's needs. That means fewer moving and electrical parts—and less chance of things going wrong. That's the kind of dependability you can build your business on. Cravings for Costa Rican cuisine is an online, all-the-time gig at Antojos Ticos. For the staﬀ at Antojos Ticos, the reliability they get with Verizon fiber is what it takes to serve up their passion for Costa Rican cuisine every day. Antojos Ticos does everything online. They take orders from GrubHub®. They use their tablets to take orders at the table and transmit them to the kitchen. They even take payment and research new recipes and spices online. Between their multiple phone lines, streaming television and free Wi-Fi for customers, their network could easily get bogged down. But with bundled fiber-optic services from Verizon, they're ready and able to tackle it all. Fiber internet value,Dollar for dollar, the productivity gains that are achievable with fiber-optic internet make it the logical choice over cable for many small businesses. Bundling services makes fiber internet even more aﬀordable. Plus, our flexible, scalable options mean you can modify your service as your needs change. Finding seasonal or limited-time oﬀers designed to help you make the decision to switch from cable can make a nice impact on your spend as well. Businesses in buildings already wired for fiber optics may also find additional value from easy start-up and installation options. While fiber can be more expensive in some areas, the value that comes from faster speeds and greater reliability can help make it easier to get work done. Combined, these capabilities can also strengthen your ability to compete. Focus on quality over quantity leads Laundromutt to Fios by Verizon. Self-service dog spa and grooming salon Laundromutt turns flexible self-service and in-depth one-on-one attention into high value for its customers. Verizon fiber is there each day, helping the company thrive in a highly competitive industry. Now that they've switched to Verizon, all seven employees can use the network, all at the same time. Even when they're on their feet providing service or taking phone calls. Even when they're working from wherever they happen to be. That means they can quickly upload snaps of each perfectly groomed pup and share information on their recently expanded doggie daycare oﬀerings. They can even check in on and support their customers from home. Best of all, setup was easy. Verizon came in and took care of everything. How Fiber Helps Marketing for Small Businesses

3 things you can learn from successful self-starters to help your business thrive. Whether you just took the leap to be your own boss or have been running your business for years, you can learn a thing or two from how others use technology to be successful. Here are two self-starters who use a mix of familiar and new small-business marketing tactics to keep their passion projects on the front burner while Verizon fiber connections support them behind the scenes. Many people decide to start their own business because of personal ambitions: more flexibility and freedom to be their own boss, financial independence, and a chance to fill a gap in the market. But some of the most successful business owners maintain momentum because they always make sure to look beyond self-interests. In other words, when making decisions about the company—adding or removing products; expanding to new locations—they stop to consider, "Who are we benefiting and how will this impact their lives?",Take Moonlighting cofounder Jeﬀery Tennery, who started his company in 2014 in response to the 2008 economic downturn. Like many people, he was scared of losing his job and determined to never feel that way again. He created a mobile platform that would help others find work as fast as possible to stay afloat during uncertain times. For Moonlighting to work, Tennery and team need reliable internet service. "You can't be a top-10 app in the App Store® if your app doesn't work right, and that really relies on a really great network," he says. "It's not only just us connecting to the servers and the things that go into our back oﬃce, it's actually how our users are able to connect and use it interactively because the platform is all about peer-to-peer connectivity.",Today, Moonlighting is used by everyone from DJs to graphic designers, truck drivers to personal trainers. Tennery is determined to help each and every member get the most bang for their buck. "One of the reasons why people come to Moonlighting is [that] we don't mess with your paycheck," he says. "You keep 100 percent of what you earn.",For Alexandra Daras, owner of retail boutique The Pretty Pink Rooster, customer service is all about emphasizing people's best qualities. "The most fun part about running my business is helping women look and feel great without spending a ton of money. That's what my business is about," she says. "If I can touch one person by helping them feel good about themselves, I can leave my work that day and know that I did the right thing and a good job.",Small boutiques like Daras' are able to compete with e-commerce giants by keeping their online stores up to date with the latest merchandise and ensuring that online payments go through without fail. Some are even experimenting with augmented reality (AR) to let customers try on outfits before buying them. To pull this oﬀ, retail owners need the ability to quickly upload photos and videos, which requires fast download and upload speeds. Having a website makes it possible for Daras to market her small business to women who might otherwise never learn about her store. By oﬀering the same products and quality service online, she's able to reach even more women who might need that extra boost of confidence from The Pretty Pink Rooster. Growth is good, but not if you're unprepared to scale quickly. You need to be proactive and take steps to ensure you can keep customers happy no matter how big your business gets. This is especially important if you have any chance of becoming an overnight success. "We got featured in the Apple® App Store, which was a big deal, and they put us in the top 10 next to LinkedIn and Glassdoor. So, we grew to about 100,000 users in that first couple years, and then over the last 18 months, we are now at about 660,000," says Tennery. Now known as "the Swiss Army Knife of the gig economy," Moonlighting is one of the fastest-growing freelance marketplaces, helping people find jobs, promote their skills and build either their own freelance businesses or their own small businesses right from their mobile phones. "We're spending a lot of time making sure that our apps work great," says Tennery. "When you're doing that level of testing, making sure that your app works for 660,000 people—and we're scaling that to millions—it's important to have a really great network.",Moonlighting runs on fiber internet to keep customers connected. Why? Traditional cable transmits data as electrical signals. Fiber internet transmits signals through tiny strands of plastic or glass using light, which is a faster way to send data. It's also easily scalable. Once the network is in place, technicians can quickly update speeds with a keystroke to keep your business running. This flexibility allows the service to adapt as a company grows or to seasonally scale its business operations and services. If your business is located in an area that doesn't oﬀer fiber, make sure your internet is still as fast and as reliable as possible to keep pace with your biggest fans (your customers). Social media platforms can help small business owners market themselves and stay competitive. With Facebook® Live and Instagram® Stories, businesses are able to take customers behind the scenes, announce 24-hour sales and, in some cases, ask for real-time feedback about what they'd like to see more of in the store. Alexandra Daras uses social media to market herself. The cost-eﬀective strategy keeps her clothing and jewelry boutique on customers' radar. All that's needed to pull it oﬀ is ingenuity, ambition and a strong internet connection. "I'm on Facebook Live streaming new products and information that I have for the store. That's something I didn't do prior to when I was online," says Daras. She also uses a landline to communicate with merchandisers and shipping companies. Just as AR can help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) stay competitive, fast upload speeds make it much easier to match the always-on pace of social media. "The internet has changed the boutique industry," she says. "You can have an online website, you can have a brick-and-mortar store, and you can touch and reach thousands of people.",Daras and Tennery are smart, savvy entrepreneurs who made careful decisions about the tools and technology that power their passion projects. That's why Verizon fiber is essential to helping them market their small businesses. What type of internet is best for your business?,When you're on a shoestring budget with limited resources, Wi-Fi can seem like the best option, and that might work just fine—for now. But if you're serious about growing and staying competitive, you'll likely wind up using cable or fiber. When deciding which to choose, consider how the following factors might impact your daily operations (and long-term prospects):,Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice .
Fios Small Business to Enterprise Internet Plans and Services

Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid Card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid Card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios plans and get up to a $500 Visa® Prepaid card. 2-year term required. Offer ends 3.31.24 Address,Unit (if appropriate)Address,Unit (is appropriate)Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with a 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid Card. 1 Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC. Card terms and expiration apply. Address,Unit (if appropriate) Symmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 2048/2048 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Best in Customer Satisfaction for Small Business Wireline Service. Fios is ultra-fast fiber-optic internet with the high bandwidth your business needs to do more. . We'll get you up-and-running as soon as the next day. Make calls with , an add-on service with 45+ built-in features to keep you connected wherever you work. With Fios, you can upgrade to a static IP address—for hosting computer servers and for more accurate geolocation. Get an $85 phone credit when you pair Business Digital Voice with Fios with a 2-year term. Fios speed plans start at 200 Mbps. How does your business internet measure up? Follow the link to find out. See how Corina Stammworthy relies upon the speed and reliability of Fios business internet to help keep her business ahead of the competition. See how this auto shop saves time and keeps its business running smoothly with Fios. See how Verizon Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. Get a powerful suite of security tools backed by Verizon's 24/7 expert security tech support. Get amazing picture quality and choose from our custom TV packages. Get 24/7 live support for eligible devices from tech experts for Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers. Back up and store your business documents with shared storage for up to five users across multiple devices. Active duty, retiree, reservist, cadet, veteran, or Gold Star family member-owned businesses may be able to save on Fios with military discounts. We recommend that you use a Verizon-provided router, as these routers have been tested and approved for use with Fios Internet. When you switch phone companies, you will have the option of keeping your current standard phone number. If installation is required, an authorized person who is at least 18 years old must be present during the installation. Use your order number to access the and change your installation date. You can order up to five phone lines online with your new service. If you need more, just speak to one of our specialists. For support, go to . We have a number of business phone and internet deals that we can tailor to your business to help save you money. Find the right plan and get up and running quickly with help from our team. Once you order you can track here. Mix and match products to get the right solution for your business. See if this product is available in your area and get pricing. Tell us a little bit about your business and get set up to meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice or request a quote. Not sure if this is what you need? We can make some recommendations. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. 