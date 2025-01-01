fiber connection near me

1

Verizon

1.0 mi
Closed
44110 Ashburn Shopping Plz
Ashburn, VA 20147
Get Directions
(703) 677-8811
(703) 677-8811
2

Verizon

3.3 mi
Closed
1612 Village Market Blvd Se
Leesburg, VA 20175
Get Directions
(800) 880-1077
(800) 880-1077
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

3.7 mi
Closed
21100 Dulles Town Cir
Dulles, VA 20166
Get Directions
(571) 926-9043
(571) 926-9043
5G in Universities: Enabling Near Limitless Learning

5G in universities: Enabling near limitless learning,Author: Katie McNeil,Today's classroom is a case study on the transformative power of technology. From the calculator to video conferencing, advances in technology continually reshape the educational experience. Some educational technology tools, such as the whiteboard or overhead projector, have greatly enhanced classroom tasks when introduced. Others have truly redefined education—such as the personal computer and the internet, which opened new worlds for students. Today, 5G offers the prospect of allowing universities to provide learning experiences previously inconceivable. From immersive virtual learning environments and enhanced collaboration to more equitable and safer campuses, deploying educational institutions with the improved connectivity needed to support better learning. Using 5G on campus can enable a more immersive experience,Deploying 5G on campuses could enable educational institutions to help educators . (AR/VR) in education are expected to grow to $32.94B by 2026 (up from $6.37 billion in 2021), according to Research and Markets. Increasing penetration of could help accelerate adoption. Virtual reality can immerse students in multisensory experiences, shifting classrooms from a knowledge transfer model to a rich,,The outlines four ways technology enhances or transforms learning: substitution, augmentation, modification and redefinition. promises more engagement than traditional lectures. But these experiences could become a reality using 5G in universities. To transport a student to an archeological dig in Africa requires massive amounts of streaming data. Significant buffering can pose issues when students are immersed in virtual military training or exploring a nuclear power plant. 5G's ability to support increased data volumes with low lag (latency) is . High-bandwidth 5G can extend the learning experience to anywhere students and professors have access to it—the boundaries by using 5G on campus become, in effect, the world. 5G in universities can be equitable,One of the promises of next-generation networks is to make the . Access to higher-speed internet can mean improved access to and Using 5G in universities could potentially extend its network to students beyond the campus border, helping to . In the most rural parts of the U.S. have access to high-speed internet. The lack of digital equity in education affects nearly in the U.S. Without the need of laying fiber or cables for last-mile connectivity, 5G could be a cost-effective solution for expanding . In addition to expanding connectivity beyond the campus, 5G, where deployed, could provide the bandwidth to boost . Innovative assistive technologies,By using 5G on campus, Arizona State University's students recently pitched ideas at a where they were challenged to think up ways to make learning more equitable with 5G and (MEC). One of the generated braille transcriptions of writing on whiteboards in near real-time to help students who are blind or partially sighted have the same experience as their classmates. 5G in universities could help improve the learning experience for students with disabilities with the speeds needed to keep up and power . Using extended reality (XR) applications, students can practice real-world skills—such as crossing a street, shopping or social interaction—in a safe, virtual environment. Students needing extra help will benefit from 5G-enabled robots and learning assistants. Using 5G speed, pricey learning experiences such as far-flung field trips and complex science experiments are accessible to many more students in a virtual world. 5G in universities can help with collaboration,is at the heart of work. Learning should be, too. There is no collaboration without connection, and 5G can offer connections on par or faster than 4G. Deploying 5G on campus could help provide the bandwidth to connect multiple classroom devices (i.e. 3D printers, smart boards, VR headsets, etc.) all at once with low lag—simultaneously connecting with on-campus students (who average having ) and remote learners needing a reliable stream from afar. The immersive learning possible with 5G means students might be able to actively participate in the learning form best for them. Whether a student is on or off campus, 5G could help ensure that their ability to collaborate with peers isn't hindered by a slow connection. 5G and education: More learning, less lagging,The on learning—on and off-campus—is enormous. When connection speed isn't a significant issue, teachers can focus on teaching and not on technology. Learning is an inherently social process, and teachers will always remain central to the experience. Like other educational technology advancements, 5G serves to augment a teacher's impact, not replace it. This all translates to more learning and less lagging. 5G is not just about faster connection for smartphones. 5G promises to be a campus catalyst for immersive learning, equitable experiences, seamless collaboration, innovative research, and tighter security. Do you have the bandwidth for near limitless learning? Verizon can help you harness the power of secure 5G connectivity on your . Learn more

Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business?

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business?,Author: Gary Hilson,For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet?,Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations,Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed,When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to :,If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability,We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet?,On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access,What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost,Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration,Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. Learn more

Fiber vs. Cable - Which is better?

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Fiber vs. Cable: Which is better?,Have you recently discovered that fiber is available in your neighborhood or office complex, and you're wondering what it's all about?,Maybe your niece is bragging about how much faster gaming is with fiber-optic internet. Maybe your own network chokes and lags when you try to send big files or stream the U.S. Open for your patrons. Or maybe your competitor always seems to be a step ahead of you, fast and ready with the latest digital oﬀerings to delight their customers. Chances are that you already rely on the internet for your daily operations. And you probably like to stay on top of new technologies that can help grow your business. So already, fiber-optic internet sounds like a good thing. But how do you know it's better than the cable internet you already have? How do you know if it makes sense to switch? Let's break it down. What is fiber-optic internet?,Transmitted with flashes of light through strands of glass, fiber-optic internet is the most advanced broadband technology available. Because data can travel faster across greater distances with glass than with cable, the connection speed is much faster with a 100% fiber-optic network. That means fiber is able to handle a range of services such as bundled internet, telephone and television services, among others. That also means that it's particularly well-suited to,With Verizon, speeds begin at approximately 75 Mbps. That speed is likely best for businesses with one to four users who may require large file-sharing capacity and need moderate download speeds. At the top end, download speeds reach 940 Mbps. That's good for businesses needing fast uploads and downloads and extra bandwidth for the whole office. The nice thing with fiber is that businesses can start at the lower, easily aﬀordable range and upgrade when more bandwidth is needed. How much you'll need depends on a number of considerations. These include how many devices you use and how many people connect to the internet throughout the day. They also include things like whether you share large files, access multiple cloud-based applications, or need fast streaming for video conferencing and high-definition video. How is fiber different from cable internet?,With cable, data is transferred via coaxial television cable, which is made of copper, aluminum and plastic and is designed to conduct electricity. This copper wiring is more susceptible to environmental conditions—like storms or electrical interference—than fiber-optic technology. That makes fiber a more reliable option. Download and upload speeds with cable are typically slower than with fiber, varying from 10 to 500 Mbps and 5 to 50 Mbps, respectively. What are the benefits of fiber-optic connectivity over cable?Achieving the digital dream at The Dental Family,Because they know that paperless, digital dentistry is more eﬃcient and more precise, the team at family-oriented dental practice The Dental Family aims to be fully digital. They rely on Verizon for a bundled set of services. These include fiber-optic internet, television, and phone and wireless services. Doing so helps them provide the friendly, modern and reliable dental services they've become known for. Even better, it supports their continued growth. Like when they needed to triple their internet speed. And when they opened a second location. With Verizon fiber, uploading multigigabyte digital X-ray scans to their milling unit happens quickly. That translates to improved workflow for The Dental Family. Today, dental crowns can be fabricated for patients in just a couple of hours, a process that used to take days or weeks. Fiber internet reliability,Optical fiber already has a strong reputation for being incredibly reliable. Some providers use active optical networks to transmit fiber to customers. Verizon uses passive optical networks, which rely on light waves and are capable of delivering high volumes of upstream and downstream bandwidth that can be changed to suit the user's needs. That means fewer moving and electrical parts—and less chance of things going wrong. That's the kind of dependability you can build your business on. Cravings for Costa Rican cuisine is an online, all-the-time gig at Antojos Ticos. For the staﬀ at Antojos Ticos, the reliability they get with Verizon fiber is what it takes to serve up their passion for Costa Rican cuisine every day. Antojos Ticos does everything online. They take orders from GrubHub®. They use their tablets to take orders at the table and transmit them to the kitchen. They even take payment and research new recipes and spices online. Between their multiple phone lines, streaming television and free Wi-Fi for customers, their network could easily get bogged down. But with bundled fiber-optic services from Verizon, they're ready and able to tackle it all. Fiber internet value,Dollar for dollar, the productivity gains that are achievable with fiber-optic internet make it the logical choice over cable for many small businesses. Bundling services makes fiber internet even more aﬀordable. Plus, our flexible, scalable options mean you can modify your service as your needs change. Finding seasonal or limited-time oﬀers designed to help you make the decision to switch from cable can make a nice impact on your spend as well. Businesses in buildings already wired for fiber optics may also find additional value from easy start-up and installation options. While fiber can be more expensive in some areas, the value that comes from faster speeds and greater reliability can help make it easier to get work done. Combined, these capabilities can also strengthen your ability to compete. Focus on quality over quantity leads Laundromutt to Fios by Verizon. Self-service dog spa and grooming salon Laundromutt turns flexible self-service and in-depth one-on-one attention into high value for its customers. Verizon fiber is there each day, helping the company thrive in a highly competitive industry. Now that they've switched to Verizon, all seven employees can use the network, all at the same time. Even when they're on their feet providing service or taking phone calls. Even when they're working from wherever they happen to be. That means they can quickly upload snaps of each perfectly groomed pup and share information on their recently expanded doggie daycare oﬀerings. They can even check in on and support their customers from home. Best of all, setup was easy. Verizon came in and took care of everything. Learn more

