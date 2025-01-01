fixed wirelss

Want to bundle and save? Chat now to learn more! Save $30/mo on a qualifying or plan when paired with a select Verizon business smartphone plan. Available within the U.S. on Verizon's 4G LTE network. Compatible router req'd. Overage charges may apply to select plans. In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Taxes, fees, Economic Adjustment Charge and other terms apply. 5G Business Internet availability varies; not available in all locations. Compatible router req'd. Self set-up and professional installation options are available and may vary by location. In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Taxes, fees, Economic Adjustment Charge and other terms apply. Unlimited 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide data. Plans include a monthly allowance of high speed hotspot data then unlimited lower speed data for the rest of the month. In times of congestion, your data (including mobile hotspot if available with your plan) may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. Terms apply. Whether you are in one location or many, large or small, we have an internet solution to fit your business needs. Set it up yourself with an easy installation process. Verizon has monthly scaleable plans and speeds that can grow as your business grows. Awarded the "Best Practices Product Leadership Award" in the U.S. fixed wireless access market according to Frost & Sullivan.
Fixed Wireless Is Helping to Close the Gap for Telehealth in Rural Areas Business

Fixed wireless internet can help close the gap for telehealth in rural areas
Author: Megan Williams
With the pandemic continuing, to visit their healthcare provider in person, which helped in the U.S. A recent found nearly 1 in 4 respondents used telehealth services between April and October 2021. Meanwhile, a reported 90% of telehealth patients were satisfied with the quality of care, and 80% were likely to use it again in the future. The use of telehealth in rural areas has as a way to address some of the systemic challenges relating to delivering healthcare to hard to reach populations. According to the , adults in rural areas are:
Telehealth in rural areas can help with these challenges but needs reliable broadband internet services with enough capacity for both the healthcare facilities and the patients. The digital divide is still a challenge for businesses in rural America—a group that is to have home broadband. The found 22.3% of rural residents have only minimal broadband services (compared to 1.5% of residents in urban areas), making it difficult in many instances to provide telehealth much beyond a basic phone call. One solution, fixed wireless internet, stands out as potentially helping to close this gap in areas where it is available. What is fixed wireless?,Fixed wireless is a step toward enabling expanded use of the internet for healthcare facilities and services. This is because connects one business location (such as a clinic) to high-speed internet using radio waves between two fixed points. The point-to-point signal travels from the nearest cell phone tower directly to a business grade router at your business location, which in turn connects your devices. With services expanding (Verizon's to rural areas is now available in 189 markets in 48 states), fixed wireless is well positioned to further support the use of telemedicine and telehealth in rural areas. How can broadband and fixed wireless support telehealth in rural areas?,Rural residents are aware of the benefits of using the internet for healthcare facilities and services. According to the , 12% of rural Americans indicated they would have delayed seeking care without a telehealth option, and 14% said they would not have sought care at all. However, that same survey also found 35% of rural residents reported technical issues, such as access to reliable cable broadband, as an obstacle to making the most of telehealth services. The HHS survey found rates of video-enabled telehealth service usage were lower among historically underserved populations, with lack of broadband access and social isolation among the reasons cited in the report. Tests by found median speeds in most areas did not meet the FCC's criteria to qualify as broadband. Additionally, what internet services that were available in rural areas performed worse than similar services in urban areas. This problem is further exacerbated when considering the FCC's minimum broadband requirement has met criticism from the and for being far too low. Poor broadband capacity can have serious implications for the reduced offerings of telehealth in rural areas such as video consultations, checkups, remote patient monitoring, follow-up discussions and sometimes even reviews of lab work. It also means residents who do seek care are forced to visit locations in person—an infection and public health risk in the middle of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Limiting exposure risk has been foundational to national, state and local government responses to the public health emergency. that lack of high-quality broadband can even cut people off from access to patient portals or the online systems used to schedule vaccination appointments. Fixed wireless is proving its worth,Fixed wireless access can help improve telehealth delivery in rural areas by providing increased access to the internet for healthcare facilities and services. Native American communities are disproportionately affected by the digital divide, stunting their access to education and health. But fixed wireless has been highlighted as a potential solution in efforts like the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's work in developing the —largely thanks to its easy deployment and lower cost of implementation. The good news is that recent government legislation has covered the issue of broadband access and telehealth in rural areas. The includes a $65 billion investment in broadband with the aim to deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household. Almost $1 billion from the 2021 supported a wide range of projects, including access to telehealth. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
How Fixed Wireless Access can Help Construction Projects Business

How Fixed Wireless Access can help construction companies compete more effectively
Author: David Grady
With the federal government into infrastructure over the next five years, competition to win bids for construction projects—from road and bridge repair to mass transit system expansion – is expected to be fierce. Today, construction companies are to help manage their projects, big and small, from take-off to close-out. And that's why the internet connectivity provided by services such as Fixed Wireless Access, that construction companies use at work sites can make the difference between success or a stalled project. Construction project-management software accelerates the estimation process, facilitates communication and data-exchange with clients, sub-contractors and project teams, and enables efficient handling of resource-management and budget processes. Reflecting its critical role in helping construction companies compete for, win and execute on contracts, the construction project-management software market is , to $2.8 billion. At the same time, Fixed Wireless Access—which can provide reliable connectivity to the internet from locations including construction sites—has emerged as a for construction companies. How Fixed Wireless Access can help companies manage projects with cloud-based construction project management software
Fixed Wireless Access is delivered wirelessly through a modem, self-installed in the site trailer. This means the connectivity can be moved with the trailer from location to location onsite (or to other construction sites entirely) without interrupting service anywhere within the Verizon LTE coverage area. This allows for more reliable access to cloud-based construction-management software and the uploading and downloading of CAD renderings and site photos throughout the life of a project. And because it's wireless, Fixed Wireless Access eliminates the very real risk of service disruption from an accidental network cable cut at the construction site.
Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication Business

Learn why HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs.
1

The Wireless Center

Closed
3070 Medina Rd
Medina, OH 44256
Get Directions
(330) 591-2770
(330) 591-2770
Request a business sales appointment
2

The Wireless Center Pre-Paid

Closed
3064 W 25 St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Get Directions
(216) 762-0334
(216) 762-0334
Request a business sales appointment
3

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Wireless Zone

Closed
1245 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01701
Get Directions
(508) 784-2050
(508) 784-2050
Request a business sales appointment
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
