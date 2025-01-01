galaxy smartphone

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $23.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Starts at $36.11/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(6133)
View details

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
832 S Main St
Kernersville, NC 27284
Get Directions
(336) 331-0917
(336) 331-0917
Request a business sales appointment
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
6609 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Get Directions
(865) 470-4111
(865) 470-4111
Request a business sales appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Get Directions
(336) 281-3764
(336) 281-3764
Request a business sales appointment
1

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
832 S Main St
Kernersville, NC 27284
Get Directions
(336) 331-0917
(336) 331-0917
Request a business sales appointment
2

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
6609 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Get Directions
(865) 470-4111
(865) 470-4111
Request a business sales appointment
3

Cellular Sales Smartphone Repair Center

Closed
1600 New Garden Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Get Directions
(336) 281-3764
(336) 281-3764
Request a business sales appointment
View all locations

Links related to "galaxy smartphone"

Samsung Phones for Businesses and Enterprises Business

We've got some great deals going on right now ! Chat now to hear more! Online Exclusive. New VZ customers can get $100 off each new smartphone. Limited time offer. Select plan,Select device protection,Review cart,Checkout,28 results,Sort by:,Samsung ,Get it for $8.33/month. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge,Starts at $8.33/mo Online only! Get it on us. Samsung Galaxy S25,Starts at $0.00/mo Switch to Verizon with your own smartphone and number and save up to $720. Get smartphone as a service, 24/7 support and more to help improve productivity. For a limited time, get Verizon Business Complete, starting as low as $50/line/mo. New Verizon Business Complete lines only. Get it for $13.88/month. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra,Starts at $13.88/mo Online only! Get it on us. Samsung Galaxy S24,Starts at $0.00/mo Bring your number and trade in your eligible old phone. My Biz Plan with $20 monthly add-on spending required. Up to $800 pay-off credit. Terms apply; limited time offer*,Get it for $5.55/month. Samsung Galaxy S25+,Starts at $5.55/mo Online only! Get it on us. Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro,Starts at $0.00/mo Online only! Get it on us. Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition,Starts at $0.00/mo ,
Learn more

Samsung Galaxy S24 for Business

Select options for,Samsung Galaxy S24 Embedded SIM,An embedded SIM (eSIM) is a non-removeable part of your device that connects to the Verizon network. Physical SIM card,A physical SIM (pSIM) is a small card inserted into the device that connects to the Verizon network. Monthly payments shown are for customers who qualify to pay $0 down, for 36 months; 0% APR. Retail price: $699.99. Online exclusiveAdded,Online exclusiveAdded,ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Protect your device from activation on another carrier's network. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. Galaxy S24 Series is equipped with defense-grade Knox Security so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security protects your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up and keeps passwords, biometrics and other sensitive data secure from even the most sophisticated hackers. Includes seven years of security updates and seven generations of OS upgrades. The all-new Galaxy S24 Series stays ready so you can work to the fullest. Power your workday with a battery built for every partner meeting, every big project and every sales pitch. Simply snap a picture and make it jaw-dropping, just like that. Remove unwanted objects. Adjust the colors to make it pop. Polished pics are just a tap away with Galaxy S24 Series. See your work in fine detail on the bigger and brighter screen of Galaxy S24. View files outside without squinting or looking for shade. And take care of late night projects with your screen at just the right brightness thanks to Eye Comfort Shield. No matter where you are, see your business clearly. Plus, with an IP68 rating, it is dust and water resistant. ScreenRefresh RateResolutionAspect RatioProcessorSecurityExpandable MemoryOperating SystemMemory/StorageCharging PortWeightLengthHeightColorsNotable MaterialsDepthSARMobile HotspotWi-Fi CapabilitySupported Music FormatsVideo CallingAudio CallingHD Voice CapableWi-Fi ConnectivityBluetooth TechnologyFCC IDMusic PlayerSupported Email PlatformsText MessagingSIM TypeWi-Fi Calling CapableFront CameraRear CameraZoomVideo CaptureCamera ModesVideo Playback4G5G NationwideGlobal & Roaming Network5G Ultra Wide-BandWorld DeviceFast ChargeUsage TimeCapacityStandby Time (days)Usage Time (4G)Talk Time (hours)Wireless ChargingOverallVisualAuditoryHearing Aid Compatibility (HAC)TTY/TTD CompatibleMobility / CognitiveVoice AssistantReal Time Text (RTT) CapableSMS921UZYV Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
Learn more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for Business

Select options for,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Embedded SIM,An embedded SIM (eSIM) is a non-removeable part of your device that connects to the Verizon network. Physical SIM card,A physical SIM (pSIM) is a small card inserted into the device that connects to the Verizon network. Monthly payments shown are for customers who qualify to pay $0 down, for 36 months; 0% APR. Retail price: $999.99. ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Protect your device from activation on another carrier's network. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping Flex the pocket-sized productivity powerhouse of Galaxy Z Flip5. With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with everything you need to get more done on the go. With a large cover screen, you can use while folded, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level. Simply reply to emails, check your calendar and change the song while you're in the zone, all with just one hand. Get all the info on the go with the all-new, completely customizable cover screen. Complete tasks in a flash, like sending emails, answering calls, accessing the calendar and even capturing content. When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. It's equipped with defense-grade Knox Security, so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security helps you to protect your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up. Durable and water-resistant, Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to stand up to your workday. Verizon Mobile Device Management supported; BlueJeans video conferencing app available via download. 5G4GFCC IDWi-fiGlobal & Roaming NetworkWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandFast ChargeUsage TimeBatteryPowershareStandby TimeWireless ChargingScreenScreen SizeRefresh RateAspect RatioFront CameraRear CameraVideoCamera ModesVisualAuditoryHearing Aid CompatibilityMobility / CognitiveVoice AssistantCharging PortWeightHeightColorsECO-CertificationsNotable MaterialsWidthDepthProcessorBluetoothOSSecurityExpandable MemoryHotspotMemory/StorageSMF731UZEV Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
Learn more

Questions related to "galaxy smartphone"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)