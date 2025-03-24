gateway internet access services

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Secure Gateway Service

The security and capacity of a private network with the convenience of public internet. Secure Gateway securely extends your Private IP WAN to remote users and locations using the public internet. You can use Secure Gateway to boost coverage and connectivity of your Private IP network via the public internet. Secure Gateway allows remote locations and mobile users to securely access your organization's Private IP network and the internet. Verizon configures, hosts and manages Secure Gateway Ports on our network. These ports serve as the connectors to the internet and your Private IP network. Extend your Private IP WAN securely and cost-effectively over the public internet. Deliver reliable, always-on connectivity to Private IP for remote employees and smaller offices/retail locations. Give mobile employees and remote locations secure, reliable access to critical resources and applications over the Private IP network. Quickly add bandwidth and connect new sites to corporate resources with Secure Gateway access. The Secure Gateway Port is the central component of Secure Gateway and enables the delivery of the rest of its services. Remote locations and employees can get secure, always-on access to important resources over your Private IP network. Secure Gateway helps protect your organization against cyberthreats by providing secure public internet access to retail and remote locations and mobile employees. Secure Gateway Services comes backed by strong service level agreements (SLAs) and a team of Verizon networking experts, helping to control costs and reduce the impact to your IT staff. You can use Secure Gateway to serve as a backup service to Private IP, helping to make your WAN more resilient. Learn how Verizon helped the Commonwealth of Virginia transform its IT infrastructure to help agencies better deliver services to citizens. Help strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Managed Network Services is a critical component of NaaS. Calculate your potential ROI. Discover how a Mid-Atlantic state used Secure Gateway to protect remote connections from cyberthreats during the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates. A wide area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Yes, there are redundancy options. We can configure Secure Gateway—Retail and Remote Office to remote routers with primary and secondary tunnels to two different Secure Gateway ports. Yes, it has coverage globally, and interested customers should contact their Verizon sales team for specific details. Yes, Secure Gateway—Retail and Remote Office provides the capabilities needed to serve as a backup connection for Private IP at larger sites. Secure Gateway provides the necessary firewall capabilities needed to protect the Private IP network and any users accessing the public internet. Yes, this managed, reliable service is the perfect solution for smaller office and retail locations, especially if they do not require a premium network connection.
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solutions

Make a strategic shift to an identity-centric, unified network and security management service. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to help you securely connect people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. SASE Management merges management of software-defined WAN (SD WAN) and cloud security services. As companies migrate their core applications to the cloud, SASE Management helps simplify the management of cloud security policies. SASE Management brings together best-of-breed technologies and puts the entire stack under a single management platform as one fully managed, integrated SASE security service. Employing Secure Service Edge (SSE) ensures your customers and employees can use a variety of wireless and broadband access options to securely connect to your corporate network or the public internet, and collaborate anytime and virtually anywhere. The merging of SD WAN capabilities with comprehensive network security services enables us to deliver secure access all the way to the edge. Our zero-trust security approach assumes that users or devices, whether inside or outside the network perimeter, should not automatically be trusted. Our full scope of cybersecurity solutions help protect you from the edge to the cloud. In addition to our secure access service edge (SASE) core technologies and other security offerings, our SASE infrastructure brings together proven solutions from recognized network and security industry leaders. Zero-trust technology helps ensure only authorized users on authorized devices, including remote and hybrid employees, can access protected applications. Centralized policy control and our focus on cloud-based security services helps to simplify security. Help free IT from routine tasks such as updating and patching appliances and systems. Enjoy management of an end-to-end solution for enterprise networking and security needs. Apply more consistent security policies without regard for where a user or device connects to the network. Integrates network operation centers (NOCs) and security operation centers (SOCs) with our Managed SD WAN and Virtual Network Services (VNS), and supports Versa, Cisco cEdge and vEdge, Zscaler ZIA, Zscaler ZPA and Palo Alto Prisma Access. SASE Management integrates management of cloud security policies and network incidents to help ensure consistent enforcement of policies and incident response. Verizon Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions helps you support the delivery of dynamic applications and services while enabling advanced technologies. We understand the complex variety of network and security features that comprise SASE and can help you choose and implement the right features to meet your critical needs. Our NaaS Management Center gives you visibility into SASE service availability and performance metrics. Verizon has been a leader in SASE's core technologies—network, security and managed services—for over 10 years, giving us the experience and expertise to deliver the integrated and effective SASE solution your enterprise needs. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to support securely connecting people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. Proven network security leader,years experience managing complex global networks,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹networks managed globally,trillion security events processed each year,Deploying a Verizon SASE solution helped a large healthcare business optimize its security operations. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Get the critical insights you need to realize the full potential of SASE. Verizon NaaS Solutions are a catalyst for change that can help transform your enterprise. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. SASE is cloud-native security concept introduced by Gartner® in 2019. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. SASE represents a strategic shift in thinking about security by creating a new identity-centric unified networking and security platform that is cloud delivered and universally distributed in a way that helps to ensure that the end users and devices on the network edge—from remote offices and workers to cloud resources to IoT devices—are securely connected. In addition to enhanced security, SASE's cloud-based infrastructure promises to optimize access performance by helping to make it easier to connect to resources wherever they are connected to the network, which could drive business benefits like reduced product development time, faster delivery to market and greater agility in response to competitive or operational challenges. SASE encompasses combining network capabilities and cloud security. Zero trust is a strategy for managing authorization and authentication of users and devices by assuming no device or user whether inside or outside of a network perimeter should be automatically trusted. A zero-trust strategy is part of the overall SASE strategy. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Business Internet Services: Plans for Small Business & Enterprise

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Partner with Verizon Business and get fast, affordable, reliable internet virtually anywhere you do business. Plans start at $69/mo. AddressUnit (if appropriate) AddressUnit (if appropriate) Ultra-fast, fiber-optic internet with 99.99% network reliability and high bandwidth for speedy performance—plus, 24/7 business-class support Secure wireless internet with fast download speeds, unlimited data, and easy implementation Wireless internet with out-of-the-box setup, plus a high-quality router to easily connect operations on the go. Scalable, high performance internet that lets you prioritize critical applications, customize features—and count on quality of service,Plans start at just $69/mo. Plus, save when you pair business internet with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Stay connected with a solution that is available virtually anywhere you do business. Keep work flowing with internet your business can rely on. On the network America relies on. Take advantage of security controls to help defend against cyber threats. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. See how Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connects construction job sites quickly with LTE Business Internet. See how Ronan Design Co. is making a productivity breakthrough with the help of 5G Business Internet. See how Fios helps doctors Brett and Irene Druger achieve their dream of becoming a fully digital office. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Learn how retailers deliver excellent customer service and stay competitive with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Learn how banks increase sales and keep customer data secure with the help of Verizon Internet Dedicated Services with Cisco® Meraki® and 4G LTE backup. Get the reliability, flexibility and control your organization needs with this secure, dedicated connection. LTE Business Internet can meet even the largest and most complex enterprise needs, whether you're connecting a single employee or your whole workforce. Boost your network with our suite of internet services, so you can spend more time growing and sustaining your business. Get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. Take advantage of a protective plan for Verizon voice, diagnostics and broadband connections, including phone jacks and inside wiring. The best internet options for your business depend on various factors, such as your location and the nature of your business. Verizon Business offers several types of business internet options to cater to different needs and requirements. These options include:,: Upgrade your business internet to Verizon's ultra-fast fiber-optic network with 99.99% network reliability. This option provides blazing-fast speeds and high bandwidth for efficient operations. Fios is available in select areas. : Experience fast and scalable wireless connectivity solutions with Verizon's 5G Business Internet. This option offers fast speeds, low latency and unlimited data to support businesses of any size. 5G Business Internet availability varies and it is not available in all locations. For businesses with a need for mobility, Verizon's LTE Business Internet provides wireless connectivity with easy setup and pervasive coverage. It is suitable for primary or failover connectivity and can be used in various on-the-go scenarios. Fuel your business with high-performance internet through Verizon's Internet Dedicated Service. This option offers scalable speeds and bandwidth, customizable Quality of Service and enterprise-class service-level agreements. When selecting the best internet for your business, consider factors such as reliability, speed, scalability and specific business requirements. Verizon's range of business internet options can provide the necessary connectivity to keep your business running smoothly and meet your specific needs. Verizon business internet pricing varies depending on the chosen plan, product and speed options. Eligible plans start at $69/month for the base service fee (plus taxes, fees and other charges). For Fios and LTE Business Internet plans, the price guarantee extends for up to 3 years, depending on your plan; with a 1 year price guarantee for the low speed plan, a 2 year guarantee for the mid speed plan and a 3 year guarantee for the high speed plan. Our business internet price guarantees ensure that you can rely on stable pricing for the duration of the applicable guarantee period, providing peace of mind and cost predictability for your business. Verizon's business internet services require a compatible router. For LTE and 5G Business Internet, the router policy allows customers the option to either purchase the Verizon provided gateway router or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. A restocking fee may apply. Customers may also bring their own device (BYOD); check the for compatible models. For Fios Business Internet, customers can either purchase the Verizon provided router, choose to rent the router, or bring their own compatible device (BYOD). Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within a 30-day return and exchange period subject to our Return Policy. The data allowance for LTE Business Internet is 300 GB/line/month, after which overage charges apply. Fios, 5G Business Internet and Internet Dedicated Service have unlimited data plans. Verizon provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for its wireless business internet plans and for Fios with a 2-yr term. This guarantee allows customers to evaluate the service and cancel within 30 days of ordering if they are not satisfied. If you decide to cancel within this period, you can contact Verizon to initiate the cancellation process. Routers purchased from Verizon can be returned within 30 days subject to our Return Policy. Yes, Verizon business internet solutions are available nationwide. Verizon offers extensive coverage and availability for its business internet services. to find out which Verizon business internet service is available in your specific area. The ideal internet speed for your business depends on factors specific to your business. It's important to consider both download and upload speeds. To determine the best internet speed for your business, consider factors such as the number of employees, the nature of your business activities and the need for reliable connectivity. You can test your current . Yes, Verizon business internet solutions include Wi-Fi capabilities and offers equipment that supports the latest Wi-Fi technology. Additionally, Verizon's business internet plans can support Wi-Fi from third-party routers, giving businesses flexibility in choosing their preferred Wi-Fi setup. This ensures that businesses can enjoy wireless connectivity for their operations and provide internet access to their employees. The main differences between business internet and home internet is that business internet plans can be purchased only by business customers (with an ECPD profile indicating that they are a corporate liable end user). Business internet hardware often have more ruggedized components designed for use in professional and high use settings. Business internet plans are also architected to be compatible with a wider selection of routers and network treatments like MPN, Dynamic IP, Static IP, etc. Home internet has a different portfolio of plans and limited router choices. Ready to buy,Call sales,Have us contact you,Call for Public Sector,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
