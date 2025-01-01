generative ai contact center

Genesys Cloud Contact Center Solutions
Secure, simplified, streamlined, solved. That's CX done right. Genesys Cloud is an all-in-one cloud contact-center solution that enables personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels. Deploy tools like automatic call distribution (ACD), interactive voice response, conversational AI, email, social media, chat and text/SMS. Implement real-time dashboards to provide insights across all channels to help you manage your contact center. Optimize customer journeys and workflows. Aggregate customer data across sources so that enterprises can visualize, analyze and optimize end-to-end customer journeys at scale. Control costs through flexible, scalable options. Verizon can better understand your needs to help optimize customer service. Everything your agents need to automate tasks, get insights from customer journeys and gain operational efficiencies. Deploy smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service to help accelerate resolution. Digitally empower customers across self-service and agent-assisted engagements. Analyze and identify behavior patterns that guide routing and tasks for the outcome and agent performance. Get up and running in hours or weeks—not months—because of easy signup and activation. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP® Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions. The cloud partner you can trust,Verizon and Genesys combined experience designing, implementing and supporting contact center solutions,Customer experiences powered each year by Genesys,Minutes of IP inbound customer traffic delivered by Verizon in 2023,Genesys has recognized Verizon Business as their North America Service Provider of the Year for 2022. Help improve the overall customer experience of your contact centers. Read the AI and Machine Learning chapter of the 2022 ContactBabel UK Contact Center Decision Maker's Guide. Explore how Verizon and Genesys have partnered to enhance their CX solutions. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Genesys Cloud CX® unifies customer and agent experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels to deliver secure, flexible exceptional customer service. Genesys Cloud CX uses contact center as a service (CCaaS) software to analyze customer behavior and help enable personalized customer experiences across phone, email, chat, text and social channels so you can better predict actions and shape customer experiences. Genesys Cloud is used to power smarter, intent-driven, conversational self-service that accelerates customer resolution. The platform also uses analytics to help improve customer journeys and create optimal contact center interactions. A cloud contact center helps get customers the answers that they are seeking faster, whether through self-service or through agent-assisted engagement. Cloud-based solutions help companies analyze and identify patterns in customer behavior that can guide them through the right channel and help them better resolve issues. Self-service options lead to greater efficiencies, which can help yield cost savings. This also leaves contact center agents free to help customers with more complex issues, which can help enhance their performance and lead to greater engagement. Through experience orchestration, Genesys Cloud CX helps you improve customer experiences, get greater efficiency, drive revenue growth and improve operational performance. Yes, the Genesys Cloud CX platform is authorized for FedRAMP at the moderate impact level. Being provisioned on a FedRAMP Authorized environment provides confidence the platform meets government security directives for cloud-based solutions.