good router for small business

Choosing a wireless router for your business

Choosing a wireless router for your business,Which router is best for you?,We live and work in a new wired world where people now demand the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and your small business is no different. As your company grows and your workforce becomes more mobile, you may be interested in adding wireless capabilities to your network to allow your workforce to communicate with customers and colleagues easily and efficiently, from the airport to the office to remote locations. But when it comes to choosing a wireless router that's right for your business, wading through technical specifications can be confusing, and the options can seem overwhelming, especially if you're a non- technical type. It's easy to get bogged down in all of the numbers--802.11N, N900, AC1750--when trying to compare features to make the right decision. As hardware devices that provide the basic infrastructure for a small office network, wireless routers offer a convenient way to connect wired and wireless devices (wifi) with a broadband Internet service to share data files and stream media. Here are a few general guidelines to keep in mind as you make this important decision:,The new standard: dual-band 802.11N WiFi router. It's generally agreed that the next-generation Wi-Fi router for business wireless networking today is the 802.11n, which supports much faster wireless connections over much longer distances than previous generations. If you're interested in a router that's future-ready, choose an 802.11n router like . When you're doing your router research, chances are you'll also see a lot of references to bands. The 2.4 and 5 GHz bands refer to the frequencies in which wireless communications currently operate. A single-band router refers to one that works on only one frequency, while a dual-band router like supports and uses both. This allows you the freedom to check e-mail and browse the Internet using the 2.4GHz band while video conferencing or using other high-bandwidth applications on the 5GHz band. The Fios Gateway's next-generation wireless technology enables devices to run at wireless speeds up to 155 Mbps for 2.4GHz and up to 800 Mbps*. That's up to 5x faster than the speeds available with other routers. Another big plus of wireless-N routers is that they're backwards-compatible, so that they are able to connect with earlier wireless standards like Wireless-G, -B, and -A. (However, even a wireless N router may not achieve maximum performance if your PC or other devices operate on a previous standard). *Speed and range tested in lab conditions using latest generation wireless devices. Three essentials: speed, security, flexibility. For the fastest transmission rates of high-bandwidth applications like video and voice, look for a router that offers a Gigabit Wired Ethernet port. Another important consideration for any small business network is security. Choose a small business wireless router that supports the advanced security encryption technology, like WPA2. If you're using the router for your small business, look for the ability to create Guest Access and multiple SSIDs, so you can separate your network between guests and trusted users. Also, it's a good idea to choose one with dual WAN ports for critical backup access if needed. Keep in mind, though, that while a fast wireless router will improve the performance of your internal network, it can't go any faster than your Internet connection allows. That speed is set by your Internet Service Provider (ISP), which is why choosing the right partner is so critical to the success of your business network. Just as not all routers are the same, not all ISPs can provide the reliability, speed, and next-generation technology you need to take your business to the next level. High-bandwidth capability = future-ready business. As the small business owner's best choice for broadband, offer blazing-fast Internet speeds up to 940 Mbps, which help save time and increase productivity when performing high-bandwidth activities like video conferencing, sending large files, and backing up large data to the cloud. With a 100% fiber-optic connection straight to your business, Fios delivers consistently fast speeds, 24-hour reliability, and a future-ready Internet, with the massive bandwidth that tomorrow's new devices and big files will require. How to Select the Right Technology When Starting a Small Construction Business Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How to select the right technology when starting a small construction business,Author: Heidi Vella,Whether learning how to start a small construction business or expanding your company, choosing the right technology and networking infrastructure can make all the difference. In today's digital-first world where reliable communication and connectivity are indispensable, selecting the right technology is paramount to help create a foundation for success. And as new digital technology adoption becomes more mainstream in the construction sector, your company's technology choices are not only important for day-to-day operations but also for ensuring seamless construction communication and for enabling innovation which can fuel the growth within your small construction business. Construction communication for small construction businesses needs,It's essential to consider your communication technology business needs to be successful. When starting a small construction business, consider the following:,Developing your construction communication plan,It's essential to develop a plan and prioritize your networking and technology needs prior to purchasing a construction communication solution. Enlisting the help of experts can help save time and money, especially as selecting the right technology can take time. The right technology partner can help answer your questions like the following and support your business in achieving your technology goals. How can connectivity help my business more efficiently communicate and collaborate with co-workers, suppliers, partners and customers?,provide the value of remote collaboration leading to better teamwork and business outcomes. These cloud-based solutions include voice and video calling, instant or text (SMS) messaging, speech recognition, and audio, web and videoconferencing. can be further boosted by integrating remote collaboration tools with popular business applications, such as productivity suites and customer relationship management software. Harnessing the power of unified communications can provide similar options to connect, as employees can easily turn to coworkers that are far away and not physically in the same location as them. Which advanced technologies should a small construction business adopt/consider?,From internet of Things (IoT) sensors at construction sites for security and condition monitoring to virtual and augmented reality for construction project visualization, many innovative and emerging technologies can help construction companies compete more effectively. Realizing the potential of these technologies starts with network design strategy first. ) can help construction companies better scale and manage their connectivity requirements as their needs evolve. Technologies such as wireless business internet and mobile business communications are ideal. They can help your employees be as effective and efficient at remote sites as they would be in the main office and they can be quickly implemented nationwide for cost-effective scalability. What if I need connectivity at temporary worksites?,Obtaining like construction site trailers can be challenging. Long installation wait times, limited provider options, and inconsistent service quality can impede progress on setting up a new site. That could result in new, time-sensitive business opportunities being missed. A reliable, business-grade wireless internet connection can help you reimagine how and where your company can operate. How can I keep up as my business grows?,Faster internet speeds can help you scale as your business grows. provides speeds up to 940/880 Mbps and can handle up to 100 devices at once. Staying connected with clients is paramount and that means evaluating your business' internet speed, reliability and consistency. from Verizon is also a good option as it is available nationwide on LTE Business Internet and on 5G Business Internet in select areas, so all your sites can stay connected using one vendor. Plans have no long-term service contracts and are billed month-to-month, so you can scale your business easily. What should I look for in security?,Wireless routers and networks need to be able to share data securely across job sites and with the head office. Key capabilities that should be included with wireless internet include:,How do I determine which advanced communications are the most important for my business?,Team members with access to reliable and , whether they work onsite, at the office or on the road, are more able to effectively collaborate internally with coworkers and externally with partners, suppliers, customers and others. Look for solutions that already combine conferencing, calling and collaboration capabilities like document sharing into a single, unified application. How do I manage costs as my business grows?,For anyone starting a small construction business, managing costs while providing a superior customer experience should be a top priority. Evaluate the latest technologies and solutions that enable your employees to work effectively from anywhere, have flexibility in terms of their service contracts and often are more cost efficient than aging, traditional communication services. Choosing technologies that best address your company's needs can facilitate more effective collaboration, help boost productivity and deliver projects on-time, help ensure a better customer experience and greater customer satisfaction. Moreover, selecting the right connectivity and collaboration solutions such as NaaS, VoIP and unified communications from the start can help save your company time and money. But determining which technologies to invest in can be challenging. Learn more about how Verizon can help you with the . Internet Connectivity for Small Business: Tips for the Holidays Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: A.J. O'Connell,'Tis the season for holiday sales, pop-up events, street festivals and more. To keep up with all of the festivities, it's more important than ever for a modern small business to stay connected. Whether you're setting up a booth at a fair, dealing with customers who need last-minute items or information, or connecting with employees working remotely from several states away, connectivity is key to staying merry and bright. Many small businesses are now exploring the benefits of wireless solutions, like . FWA can improve your business internet connection in a secure and efficient way, can be installed in minutes, not months, and is even available in hard-to-reach areas. How does FWA work?,The holidays mean a lot of online shopping and internet traffic, which can slow down your business when you are at your busiest. Where available, FWA can help prevent a holiday hiccup, as it establishes a high-speed wireless connection between your business and a base station connected to a fixed telecom network. A business using FWA will typically be provided with either an antenna or an indoor modem/router. The base stations transmit wireless signals over a specific frequency to a wireless router, providing internet access and other high-speed data services to your business. This is particularly important if you're bracing for a rush of online holiday business, have areas with slow or no internet connectivity or if you need to quickly set up a secure payment system at a holiday pop-up. How is wireless internet different from traditional broadband?,The holidays always bring a sense of magic to the air. What about a little magic for your business? FWA can seem like magic if your business struggles with access to reliable, high-speed internet services. Traditional, wired broadband transmits data using wires, like fiber-optic cables, copper telephone lines or power lines. This means a physical connection of some kind must be installed on a customer's premises to connect them to a service provider's network. While you may already be connected to some form of wired network, you may have areas with limited or no connectivity, or perhaps you are located in an area where cable has not been (or cannot be) installed. The benefits of using FWA for your business,If you are like many small business owners, you may be wary of new technologies, especially going into the all-important holiday season. With limited budgets and limited IT expertise, new technology can feel like a gamble. However, FWA is a great choice for businesses that need high-speed internet and may find traditional broadband inaccessible. Benefits include:,Affordable and reliable,The holidays might be a good time to splurge on some treats for loved ones, but there is no need to break the bank on your internet. On top of that, the busy season is not the time to find out the limits of your connectivity. FWA is according to Frost & Sullivan, and can be deployed as the primary or only connection, a parallel connection, or a backup connection. Quick setup,FWA can be quick and easy to set up, which can be especially beneficial if you want to set up a pop-up location, kiosk or workshop for elves. Rather than waiting for a service call, your employees can connect wirelessly at a new site and be ready to accept mobile payments on a point-of-sale (POS) device and tap into any other services or tools you need to run your business effectively. This doesn't just apply to retailers. For example, construction companies can access that can be moved to different locations on-site (or other construction sites entirely) without interrupting service anywhere within the Verizon LTE coverage area. Staying online in bad weather,As the song reminds us, the weather outside at this time of year can be frightful, so what will that mean for your internet connection? When it comes to extreme weather, wired solutions aren't infallible. If cables are accidentally cut or damaged by weather, subscribers to traditional wired solutions must wait for those cables to be repaired or replaced. This can take hours to weeks, depending on the severity of the damage. That's not an option for grocery stores, pharmacies and many small businesses which need to get online quickly after disasters to help serve the public and maintain business continuity. Capture the holiday magic with FWA,To compete with larger competitors, especially during the busy holiday season, small businesses need to be able to do more with less—sometimes a lot less. But , wherever your business is located. FWA helps level the playing field to quickly provide the reliable access you need, bringing connectivity to your business you can use to connect with customers. So, give yourself the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season with fixed wireless access. Learn more about how with FWA. Frost & Sullivan, 2023, Verizon Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Strong Reliability, Coverage, Speed and Support Capabilities with Its Enterprise Fixed Wireless Access Solution. Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
Learn more

Verizon Business Survey finds 55% of small businesses concerned about survival

Verizon Business released findings from its “Small Business Recovery Survey,” which reveals the impact small business owners feel COVID-19 has had on their businesses.
Learn more

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

