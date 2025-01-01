google smartphone

Google Workspace

Help increase productivity and agility when you combine Google Workspace with the strength of Verizon's 4G LTE network. Whether you're a small startup or in the Fortune 500, with Google Workspace, you get a collection of powerful productivity tools to help employees collaborate virtually where the job takes them. Google Workspace has two options so you can find the right one for your business:,Collaboration and productivity tools with storage capacity suitable for small to mid-sized businesses,Includes additional security and integration features with storage to fit your needs,Increase productivity with the latest smartphones, tablets and network devices for business. Google Workspace is a suite of powerful productivity and collaboration tools. It includes cloud-based apps like Google Drive™, Gmail®, Google Slides™ and more to help get more work done, faster. Google Workspace gives teams the ability to work more quickly with tools to communicate and collaborate. Cloud storage and efficient file search help teams stay on the same page. Stay up to date with other team members through email, chat and video conferencing. Produce documents, spreadsheets and presentations on mobile devices from virtually any location. Store files in the cloud, access them anytime and control how you share them. Manage employee accounts, devices and data easily and securely. Two-step verification provides an extra layer of security, in addition to the protection of the Verizon network. Discover how together, Verizon and Google Workspace can help you power a new style of working. Learn about the future of remote working and how productivity tools can help you keep your remote workers,Our Mobile Security Index found that 55 percent of those experiencing a major mobile compromise said they suffered lasting repercussions. Work remotely and more productively by combining the benefits of Google Workspace and the Verizon 4G LTE network. Our mobile devices and wireless plans and solutions work together to help you collaborate and boost employee productivity. We've teamed up with GoCanvas, Google, Microsoft and more to support all your communication goals. Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500 rely on our services and technologies. Combine mobility tools with America's most reliable 4G LTE network. Simplify the way you use mobile forms to collect, integrate and share data. Give employees access to the collaboration applications they rely on every day. Create customized mobile forms so your workforce can securely capture and store data while in the field.