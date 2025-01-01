great notebooks for work

The Future of Office Space: Work That Works for Everyone Business

The future of office space: Work that works for everyone,Author: Gary Hilson,Upon the shift to remote work, many employees set up ad hoc, temporary office corners in their homes. However, as attitudes about remote work continue to change, many have begun to think about what the future of office space means for them. Remote work is likely to continue playing a big role in the future of the office, even in a post-pandemic world. What that world looks like for each employee will be different, depending on their personal circumstances. But it is clear the future of office space will be a collaborative one, with remote employees needing the support of employers. The future of office space,Recent experience shows the future of the office will likely be a hybrid mix of remote work, hot desking, and people who leave home to go to work in an office every day. Although companies , they will likely continue to support remote workers wherever they may be. The future of office space requires a model that enables employees to be seamlessly and securely connected and as productive as possible wherever they are. For the office itself, it means accommodating remote workers who occasionally want or need to be in the office with the ability to easily connect their laptop to the corporate network, as well as provide meeting space that will easily accommodate both on-site and virtual attendees without placing a high demand on IT staff. The future of office space means connectivity is essential, and productivity is heavily dictated by the quality of remote networks. to support the future of office space should include:,The future of the office at home requires connectivity and comfort,Remote workers must think about the future of the office in their homes beyond a laptop on their dining room table. They should have a dedicated space to work that includes adequate connectivity with a fast, secure router that supports the bandwidth needed to conduct video conferencing and access any corporate resources. The workstation should be dedicated to their job, rather than using a personal device. For optimum security and productivity, the employer should consider providing and configuring this equipment for the employee. Employee smartphones can be 5G-enabled to support bandwidth and security requirements and should be equipped with business grade features to enable workers to be reached on the same number and within the same call flows, wherever they're working. Remote employees should have the right desk and chair—ergonomics remain important no matter where they're working. Creating a comfortable work environment is important, too. Employees should be supported to build the office of the future. Organizations should consider funding and providing guidance to make sure remote workers have all the technology and equipment they need to meet security and performance requirements, as well as ongoing support. Collaboration is crucial to optimizing productivity and achieving success, but this also applies to navigating the future of office space. Learn more to achieve a future of work that works for everyone. The Best Remote Work Tools to Enable Small Business Communication Business

The best remote work tools to enable small business communication,Author: Gary Hilson,The adoption of remote work arrangements by small and midsize businesses (SMBs) shows no signs of stopping. According to the Verizon SMB Outlook and Technology Adoption Study, from on-site to remote working in the last year. To help facilitate this change, the study found that 77% of SMBs have invested in remote work tools and other technologies that support connectivity. Even though they have struggled to fill open positions due to labor shortages, remote work remains popular with SMBs, particularly those that have invested in and embraced remote work tools. According to the SMB Outlook, the top reasons remote work remains popular with SMBs are:,Remote work also , with improved work-life balance, flexible schedules and the ability to work from anywhere among the key benefits cited. However, some have found it more difficult to communicate and collaborate than before. As the noted, SMBs still face important challenges, including supply chain disruptions, declining sales and increased costs. This bottom-line pressure further raises the stakes regarding investing strategically in communication tools for remote workers. Choosing collaboration tools for business,Communication is the foundation of collaboration, whether on-site or remote, which means it's critical that employees have access to tools that allow them to seamlessly communicate and collaborate wherever they are working. Investing in a platform (UC) is a great place to start since it can support voice calls, SMS messaging, email, instant messaging and videoconferencing. Staff can collaborate seamlessly with fully featured messaging, file sharing and task management. simplified IT management, security protections and the ability to integrate leading business applications, including Salesforce, Google Workspace and Microsoft Office. Robust calendaring is also an important communication tool for remote workers as it provides transparency about who's available and when, making it easier to schedule online meetings and collaboration sessions. Effective online collaboration is essential as SMBs embrace hybrid work where some employees are in-person and others are off-site. Combined with messaging, calendaring is one of the most important remote work tools because it can be difficult to keep everyone in the loop when your business is spread out across different locations. According to a recent survey, companies that deployed a cloud UC platform experienced an average of . Other benefits cited included:,Selecting communication tools for remote workers,SMBs with distributed staff who have customer-facing roles should think about employing a . This type of system assigns one number that can simultaneously ring multiple compatible devices such as cell phones, desk phones and even PCs. This translates to fewer missed calls and more opportunities for your business to connect to your customers. This phone system provides multiple benefits to both the business and to employees including:,Implementing security policies when using remote work tools,The Verizon 2021 Mobile Security Index highlights the negative for both SMBs and large organizations. Additional research supports this in that that remote workers are exposed to greater security risks than traditional office workers. One of the main reasons for this is the use of personal devices as communication tools by remote workers. Research suggests , known as bring your own device (BYOD). Having in place are important to protect your network and your bottom line—almost one-third of organizations that had a mobile device-related breach described the measures needed to resolve it as .,Managing your remote work tools,One of the simplest ways to deploy and manage communication tools for remote workers is to use a managed service. UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) replicates the availability, reliability, resilience and security found in enterprise-class platforms to make collaboration more efficient for on-site and mobile teams regardless of the organization's size. UCaaS enables SMB's to improve operational efficiency and customer experience by seamlessly integrating apps like voicemail, instant messaging, presence and mobility capabilities so employees can communicate and collaborate whether they are in the office, at home or on the go. For SMBs, making the right decisions about remote work tools is critical, particularly given current challenges including . A small business is 42% due to technology frustrations around remote working. Partnering with a trusted provider can help you make the right investments at the right time. The IDC MarketScape positioned Verizon as a Leader in the .,Learn more about how Verizon can help with secure, scalable unified communications. IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US47452421, February, 2021. Small But Mighty Remote Work Security Risks

Mobile Security Index 2021 Report,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access. When you click to confirm from your email, your document will be available for download. If you do not receive an email within 2 hours, please check your spam folder. You may now close this message and continue to your article. Many employees now have access to much of the same valuable corporate data—customer lists, banking details, employees' personal data, billing information and much more—via their mobile devices as Commuters who sat in the office. This means that the compromise of a mobile device can now pose just as great a risk to your customer data, intellectual property and core systems. The top compromised asset varieties for the 2020 DBIR time frame in cyber-espionage breaches were desktop or laptop (88%), mobile phone (14%), and web application (10%). The majority (71%) of respondents said that mobile devices are "critical to their business," which we defined as an answer of 8 or higher on our 10-point scale. And over a third (34%) scored the importance of mobile devices at the maximum 10. Three-fifths (60%) of respondents said that mobile devices are their company's biggest IT security threat. Of those who didn't agree with that statement, the vast majority (85%) said that mobile devices are at least as vulnerable as other IT systems. And close to a third (31%) of all respondents agreed that mobile device threats were growing faster than other threats. Forty-four percent rated the risk as significant or high. A further 42% rated it moderate. That picture varies by industry, with sectors like professional services and financial services expressing much greater concern. Learn more about mobile device security threats in your industry in our set of industry-specific companion reports:
