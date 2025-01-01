high speed internet providers near me

1

Verizon

1.0 mi
Closed
44110 Ashburn Shopping Plz
Ashburn, VA 20147
Get Directions
(703) 677-8811
(703) 677-8811
2

Verizon

3.3 mi
Closed
1612 Village Market Blvd Se
Leesburg, VA 20175
Get Directions
(800) 880-1077
(800) 880-1077
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

3.7 mi
Closed
21100 Dulles Town Cir
Dulles, VA 20166
Get Directions
(571) 926-9043
(571) 926-9043
5G Business Internet Solutions

Act fast to get great offers. 5G Business Internet plans start at $69/mo. Address,Unit (If appropriate)So your tablets, phones, point of sale and more run on the ultra-fast and reliable Verizon network. Either set it up yourself or have our experts handle it for you, so you can get our fastest speeds in no time. Lock into a guaranteed price for 10 years with no long-term service contracts (excludes taxes, fees & equipment charges). Choose the plan that fits your business. All plans come with our 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like 5G Business Internet. A fast and scalable wireless connectivity solution. It's also known as "fixed wireless internet access.",Based on the plan selected, 5G Business Internet download speeds include the following:,Plans reflect maximum available download speeds; these vary and may be lower in the event of network congestion. Upload speeds also vary and will be lower than download speeds. See your Verizon Sales Representative for details. - Professional or self-setup options are available in select markets and may vary depending on location and speed tier selected. - Use Verizon-provided equipment or use your own compatible 5G-enabled device (You can check to see whether your router is compatible during purchase). - Connection is suitable as either Primary or a Business continuity (backup) internet solution. - Strong network security, built from the ground up. - Outstanding speed - Massive capacity - Unlimited data- Platform for advanced features and new organizational outcomes - Become an early adopter of next-gen network technology- From a trusted business partner with award-winning network performance. New branches, campus expansions, temporary locations— businesses often need high-powered connectivity quickly for new locations. New locations with qualifying coverage can use Verizon 5G Business Internet to simplify and speed internet setup. With Verizon 5G Business Internet, you'll begin your digital transformation journey. As 5G technology evolves, businesses plan to leverage transformative technologies such as edge computing, utilize Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices in new ways, achieve scale and efficiency beyond what's currently possible and even realize new business models. 5G Business can help make sure that your offices have the connectivity they need to monitor these larger ecosystems driving intelligence from the cloud down to your executive's desktop. In the next 12 months, we expect to have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people in the initial 46 markets, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband on C-Band spectrum. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. See what's available near you. Yes, there is equipment needed for the 5G Business internet service. We offer professional installation, a plug-and-play (self-setup) option, or customers may bring their own 5G compatible device, all 3 scenarios are dependent on availability in select markets and speed tiers. All installation options through Verizon will be simple and we will keep you informed throughout the process. Self-setup requires a Verizon-provided indoor router/receiver device, professional installation requires an outdoor 5G receiver and compatible 5G-enabled router, bring your own device scenarios depend on the unique specifications of the hardware. - Check service availability for the address - Obtain permission to install the receiver—installation requires mounting equipment on the building exterior, Verizon requires written permission from the building owner to install this service - Have our experts handle the installation - Connect- Check service availability for the address - Once you receive your Verizon Internet Gateway for Business receiver, place your device in an open area on an elevated surface and plug in the power cord. - Do not unplug - When you see a solid white light, you're on the Verizon network and can connect using the WiFi information on the bottom of the device. For detailed setup instructions, or if you need assistance, please visit:- Check the service qualification for the address & work with your sales rep to identify a compatible device. - Obtain a device/SIM compatible with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network (note IMEI and ICCID for ordering process). - Install compatible 5G device. - Place order for appropriate 5G Business Internet plan (based on device specifications and & qualification). - Activate compatible 5G device and connect. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Existing customers, to your business account or . For public sector, call,Availability varies; See the above Availability and Installation for details. 1. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. 10 Year Price Guarantee offer for new 5G Business internet customers in select areas only. Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Customers must be in good standing and retain 5G Business internet at the current service address; any customer-initiated change to the service or service plan cancels the price guarantee. Changes or disruptions to 5G Business internet service to your location outside of Verizon's control will cancel the price guarantee. Terms apply. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. 
How to Make the Most of 5G in Construction Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G can help the construction industry innovate for a better future. Reliable, high-speed connectivity on worksites could allow companies to deploy new construction technology applications, including massive Internet of Things (IoT) and automation, to boost efficiency, productivity and safety. What's more, using 5G in construction could enable firms to do this at scale, beyond what can be achieved with Wi-Fi or 4G alone. The benefits of 4G vs. 5G for powering new construction technology,In the construction industry, 4G LTE offers cutting-edge data connectivity and transfer speeds for devices including tablets, sensors, drones, and robots. And 5G continues to build on these benefits. Take mass digitization, for example. 5G has the potential to provide higher speeds, lower latency and more capacity than today's 4G networks. 5G is well positioned to expand on the many benefits 4G LTE already offers the construction industry, helping to move the industry toward its next technological leap forward into advanced automation, massive IoT, near real-time data analytics and more. The use cases of 5G in construction,Here are some of the core benefits 5G could support in the construction industry. Enhanced collaboration,Construction is a , yet stakeholders, partners and personnel can be located at different sites or regions. can be facilitated through 5G, however. For example, with access to sensor data and HD cameras, a specialist could remotely examine and analyze an on-site problem to provide a diagnosis. to make repairs. Other technological advances 5G facilitates, such as faster data sharing and (a virtual representation of a real-world physical system taken using sensors), enable stakeholders and partners to work from the same up-to-date information source. They can then continue to realize the project concept, monitor progress and make faster, more informed decisions, even if they are not located in the same place. Automation in construction,Automation is breaking through in almost every industry and with good reason: Autonomous robots can complete tasks and free up employees to do more important work. The low latency, high speed and huge bandwidth that 5G can offer in construction could be particularly beneficial for this purpose as autonomous robots require reliable connectivity and fast computer processing. Sensor and HD camera-enabled trucks and loaders could traverse warehouses and specific sites unmanned, doing much of the heavy lifting and transporting of equipment unaided. Engineers have even developed an capable of building the walls of a house in as little as a day. Eventually, complex software, AI, cameras and sensors could enable to work together to complete increasingly complex tasks faster and more efficiently. These machines can work 24/7, completing monotonous jobs more quickly while also helping managers mitigate widespread . Drones for eyes in the sky,Valued for their ability to carry increasingly sophisticated sensors and HD cameras while large areas and assets, drones have the potential to be more widely used in the construction sector. These unmanned aerial vehicles could scan a potential build site to understand it better. They could also run regular construction site surveys to monitor weekly or monthly project progress, providing a methodical way to quickly and efficiently oversee work while collecting vital data. Combining drone technology with 5G connectivity and cloud computing could empower them—and their users—to access more computing power, run them autonomously and transfer the data they collect to off-site project managers in near real-time. This data might then be used to spot problems more quickly—such as using heat-sensitive cameras to reveal cracks and water damage—and to aid collaboration and gather data for regulatory compliance. Improved health, safety and project compliance,Construction site jobs are statistically some of the . New construction technology and the increased use of 5G in construction could help support safer operations. Robots and drones can tackle jobs at height, lowering the risk for staff, or they could assess the site beforehand so workers are prepared. Wearable sensor-enabled and internet-connected technology in hard hats and other personal protective equipment could monitor workers' health and location to support their safety. For example, if a worker falls or enters a dangerous and restricted area, the alarm could be raised. They could also monitor environmental conditions, notifying the wearer if sensors detect a gas leak or air quality falling below a certain standard. Digitization could also help with compliance. IoT and digital surveying could help accurately record asset and inspection information, helping managers meet compliance needs. Digital twins can help seamlessly pass on essential information about an asset. Using 5G, on-site teams could view and update project data through tablets, smartphones and other computers, providing near real-time information on project progress. Augmented reality improves accuracy and consistency,5G could have an important part to play in the growing use of , due to the high bandwidth requirements. AR helps designers share their vision with clients in a more immersive way. The integration of building information modeling (BIM) into AR allows planners to tour virtual sites, probe details, and make changes earlier, helping to minimize delays. At the construction site, AR can enhance positioning accuracy, support training and improve safety. Artificial intelligence also plays a role by helping construction managers make informed decisions from the robust amounts of information collected by IoT devices. More capacity for big data and AI-controlled equipment,Along with 5G in construction, edge computing could also enable new construction technology. The latter can take computing power out of the cloud and closer to the edge, meaning nimble devices can access much bigger computer power than they could ever carry around. This could open up a wealth of opportunities for new construction technology, including AI-powered robots and devices that use machine learning to continually get smarter. Using the low latency and large bandwidth that 5G can offer, these devices could transfer data, such as video, quickly for processing either at the edge or in the cloud. This could help lower the overall cost and expand the possibilities for further applications of new technologies. Verizon's 5G in construction,Construction companies are often managing multiple sub-contractors and projects at different locations. The last thing needed is an unreliable network. That's why partnering with Verizon makes sense. Whether your network is permanent or Verizon can provide fast, simple and reliable wireless internet to support construction projects. Learn more about how become more connected, efficient, productive, safe and cost-effective. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. 
Wireless Connectivity on DoD Bases with a Private 5G Network Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Benefits of Private 5G networks for military bases and installations,Author: Jennifer Goforth Gregory,5G is providing secure, high-performance solutions, like private 5G networks, that can integrate seamlessly with legacy systems and help enable the Department of Defense (DoD) to transform and support mission readiness and . Military bases and installations require reliable, secure, and available public infrastructure that can support needs of every person on the base—military and civilian. However, many factors make it challenging, if not impossible, for the current, often aging, infrastructure to meet bases' evolving needs. The focus by leveraging 5G solutions, including private 5G networks, to address these needs. The challenges of network management on base,The network maturity for military bases is one of , with some bases equipped with the latest hardware and physical infrastructure, while others face outdated technology and facilities. Military installations and bases that use old hardware and aging cable plant operations desperately —which can take years and a significant investment. And there are certainly bases with a mix of new and old technologies. Regardless, each base must continue to serve its missions and support its employees and residents, regardless of its current state of infrastructure. Military services,DoD personnel from other bases make frequent visits for meetings and special projects creating even more situations that need access. Even bases with updated infrastructure encounter issues trying to manage security and flexible network access across the entire base ecosystem–outdoors, indoors, and remote. The shift to remote and hybrid work makes providing a secure and easy-to-use experience even more challenging. Federal workers support , including the flexibility to work in whatever location works best for their tasks and current needs, be it on or off base. In addition to some people working from home, others find that working in another building on the campus or even another agency improves collaboration or productivity—often both. However, bases find it increasingly difficult to provide the seamless experience and reliable connectivity employees need and expect. Civilian services,Many bases also support civilian services like banks, restaurants, schools, businesses, and other facilities which all require secure network to support the community. need connectivity, which can put bandwidth restraints on bases, to conduct their day-to-day lives, including their personal needs, lifestyle and even entertainment. The addition of unmanaged personal and can also present security concerns as it creates additional opportunities for bad actors to access the network. Disparities between bases,Military bases and their communities vary greatly in size, population, and location. For example, there are bases that are less than 30 acres in size yet nestled right in a cityscape, providing its service members and their families an urban setting just off base. There are also expansive bases, which encompasses almost 600,000 acres yet are located in a desert region. This variety of geographic coverage and locality constrains the available budgets, resources, and supply chains to provide and upgrade network footprints. Expanding this consideration to take account for the global presence of the military and related national security needs, resilient, scalable, and secure networking capabilities become even more critical. Both large and small communities can face unique problems imposed by coalition training and increased foreign national presence on base, in addition to the other challenges outlined. Providing flexible and secure wireless network capabilities to help solve these problems is key for base operational success, and embracing private 5G can help address many of these problems. Network optimization can help support complex needs,Many times current local area network (LAN) environments simply do not satisfy the for network optimization on its own. According to Robert Bowers, Principal Architect for Verizon and a Marine Corps veteran, "The state of base networks across all service branches reflects a complex array of independent approaches and technology sets. Each base has historically been responsible for their own maintenance, often occurring on an irregular basis or only when critically needed. With the recent advancements in network security and wireless technologies, enterprises have become very interested in delivering secure and compliant environments untethered from the office cubicle. Many commands within the DoD hold these same aspirations.",The evolution of military bases includes more geographic inclusion of remote training areas and flight line operations, which often means unreliable coverage with dead zones and other areas with little-to-poor coverage. Additionally, the costs for wireless coverage for large base facilities with multiple buildings and locations can be significant. While Wi-Fi has traditionally served well for indoor environments, Wi-Fi poses significant limitations for extending network access beyond building walls, restricting base users from complete access. Managing these situations with traditional wireless and wired networks can be inefficient at times, especially with extending service to larger, outdoor areas. Referencing situations like these, Bowers discussed how innovative 4G LTE and 5G solutions can reliably provide network backhaul or redundant backup capabilities, in addition to supplementing signal shortcomings of Wi-Fi solutions. Private 5G networks improve security, productivity and connectivity,Private 5G network deployments offer enhanced network management options including all the capabilities and benefits of public 5G service, but with added security of being able to prohibit unintended users/devices from existing on that private network segment. Bases that employ private 5G networks can choose from multiple options to provide the highest level of performance and experience based on the base's configuration and needs. Bases can deploy a private 5G network using many different transition approaches to suit their fiscal or network needs, such as preserving any existing private 4G LTE assets to migrate to a standalone 5G system later, or deploying a non-standalone 4G LTE and 5G solution in tandem. With a private 5G network access solution, base network administrators can address problems with network congestion that can disrupt productivity and network speeds at bases. Additionally, a private 5G network can help prevent or unauthorized network scanning. Bases can also acquire enhanced network reliability and ultra low latency capabilities for endpoints beyond personal use devices–such as security sensor and IoT devices. For example, a 5G-enabled solution can make it possible to enhance through network management. Base commands are charged with ensuring both physical security and cybersecurity of the hangars and physical equipment, to include logistics and maintenance assets in addition to aircrafts. Effective flight line operations rely upon ubiquitous connectivity for sensor networks, mobile devices, and computer networks to enhance maintenance and supply activities, and subsequently improve the overall mission readiness of the squadron. With 5G, connectivity can be extended beyond wifi-enabled hangers, while also inheriting other benefits like unified network management where data from the IoT sensors can feed into logistics or flight-kit applications in near real-time. Bases planning for infrastructure upgrades can use private 5G networks either to supplement their existing LAN or replace it. By combining 4G LTE or 5G capabilities into Base Area Network designs as part of network management, you can connect geographically separate facilities more cost-effectively than lengthy copper/fiber-based LAN extensions with Wi-Fi. With the rapid development of feature enhancements and network improvements, integrated 5G systems can contribute to faster bandwidth speeds and consolidated management of digital ecosystems, which fundamentally helps improve the performance and efficiency of assets and services. For larger bases that have thousands of users, private 5G networks offer digital environments which support increased endpoint density, offering easier, consolidated means of managing access across the diverse portfolio of end-user devices and IoT sensors of today and the future. The role of traffic management in 5G network optimization,In addition to ensuring reliable, secure, fast connectivity throughout the base, 5G systems also help address a constant network optimization challenge for base IT leaders—traffic management. While it's important that everyone has access, all connections and data sent over the network are not equal in terms of priority and security. A fast food order, for example, should not be treated the same as a critical conference call. Expanding upon traffic management, Bowers also discussed network slicing and quality of service (QoS) flows with respect to 5G systems. With a private 5G network, end-to-end can offer traffic segregation and prioritization as part of the traffic management strategy. For example, network slices can be provisioned to segregate traffic flows by device type, where traffic involving latency-sensitive applications can hold a separate network slice from internet traffic from a logistician's tablet. Priority can also be prescribed (and preserved end-to-end) by application, such as real-time security camera feeds over non-critical conference calls. For 5G deployments that supplement existing IP network environments, network slices and their QoS flows can be mapped to IP-based quality of service (QoS) policies across the BAN, effectively preserving end-to-end traffic management features across multiple domains. How to benefit from private 5G networks at DoD bases,Private 5G networks offer distinct benefits to help everyone who steps on the base regardless of their job or duties, instead of worrying about connectivity. With current performance and access demands steadily rising, DoD bases and installations need to embrace innovative capabilities and solutions to not only address current problem sets, but also to remain appropriately positioned to meet the needs of the service member community and the future. 5G private networks enable enhanced user experiences, delivering secure environments coupled with the flexibility and freedom of movement realized on many campuses today. Learn how Verizon can help support your base with a . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. 
